Apple Investors Are Out Of Touch With Reality

Sometimes one must shake their head in amazement with how the stock market and investors think and work. Apple Inc. (AAPL) just reported its best iPhone quarter ever and investors are worried about peak iPhone sales and the potential for a decline in the number of units sold in future quarters. Apple can be partially blamed for all the nervousness among investors. After all, the company revealed on its conference call that they would no longer be providing iPhone unit sales. The stock has dropped a stunning 17% from its 2018 highs since the middle of October, nearly a $185 billion loss in market capitalization.

It may come as shocking news but stagnate iPhone unit sales is nothing new. Apple knows this, and investors should know this too. Year-over-year (y/y) iPhone unit growth for Apple has been in the range of -16% to +5% since the first quarter of 2016. Sounds pretty stagnate. The most significant iPhone unit growth came in the first quarter of 2017 when iPhone units grew 4.7% y/y. Apple has had dismal unit growth for years.

(Source: Apple)

Market Saturation

Apple is fully aware that they have reached market saturation, and instead of growing units, they are increasing prices and growing services. However, to this point, they were able to do it without sacrificing unit sales.

Higher Average Selling Prices

(Source: Apple)

What may be most interesting is that in 2016 and 2017 Apple saw nearly no average selling price improvement along with meager unit growth. One can easily assume that there was no more unit growth to be had. One would naturally assume at a higher price point that Apple would sell fewer units. However, to this point that has not happened because year-over-year iPhone sales grew 45 basis points in 2018, despite the ASP being nearly $113 more at approximately $765 per phone, or 17.4% higher than in 2017. 2019 is likely to see an even higher average selling price since the cheapest new iPhone, the XR, starts at $749 and goes up to $899. But the $1 trillion question remains: If unit sales do begin to decline, how much does it affect overall revenue, and can the rising ASPs be enough to offset the decline in unit sales? This is yet to determined.

(Source: Apple)

A New Narrative

Apple is merely changing the narrative from one of unit growth to higher average selling prices because, despite iPhone units growing less than 1% in the fourth quarter of 2018, Apple instead grew total revenue for iPhones 29% by increasing the average selling price by 28%.

More Than iPhones

With all the noise around the iPhone, investors also have lost sight of the other parts of Apple’s business which are growing rather nicely. Other products, which will now be part of their wearables, grew 31% in the fourth quarter to $4.2 billion. However, the more critical service segment grew revenue by 17% to $9.9 billion, representing nearly 16% of total sales, which was about even with the same period a year ago. However, Apple this quarter also saw unusually high growth in iPhone revenue, and if had not been for that growth. service revenue would have likely grown to be an even larger piece of the total pie.

(Source: Apple)

The stock is currently trading at 13 times fiscal 2020 earnings of $14.82 per share. That's at the lower end of Apple’s historical range since 2015. Considering Apple is expected to grow its earnings at a compounded annual growth rate of 11.2% from 2019 through 2021, the stock trades with growth adjusted PEG ratio of just 1.17, a reasonable valuation.

The stock is likely to continue to struggle over the short term as investors fret reports of iPhone weakness or production cuts, which by the way is the most likely reason Apple is discontinuing unit sales data. These reports, and the fact that Apple does not give iPhone unit guidance, wreak havoc on the stock intra-quarter. The only guidance the company provides is revenue, gross margins, operating expense, other income, and the tax rate. The rest is left to the imagination and financial models that rarely work. By the way, the mid-point of the revenue guidance the company provided was $91 billion, just 2% below the consensus estimates of $92.9 billion, hardly worth the sharp decline in the stock.

How to Know If Trouble Is Brewing

Currently, our SmartStops proprietary model reflects a “normal” risk state for Apple on the conservative side, versus the aggressive price point which runs a tighter smart adjusting trailing stop and can be used for better profit protection. In this recent downturn, the first aggressive SmartStops triggered on October 18 at $217.54, would have saved investors over $35 per share. The model uses an auto-adjusting smart trailing stop that optimized for both short and long-term outlooks. So if entering now, be sure to stay alert. Should the stock fall below $180 (on the conservative side) it's at an increased risk of further declines.

There's no doubting the stock has fallen sharply since the quarterly results, and that may very well continue as investors continue to digest the latest results and guidance. The declines may end up proving to be a long-term opportunity in a company that appears to have a lot going its way.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.