Best Drill Interceptions In The Metals Mining Sector For The Week Ended 11 November 2018

Source: Exploration Insights

Introduction

Welcome to Gold Panda's weekly series of articles covering the best drill interception in the metals mining sector.

If you're into investing in the mining sector, you should know the above chart very well. Exploration and discovery can add a lot of value for a mining company across all stages of its life cycle, although the greatest increases in the share price usually happen when a small company makes a major discovery and the hype arrives. However, great exploration results can also improve the economics of large projects of established global mining companies.

I'm planning on writing a weekly series of articles in which I will analyze the three projects with the most significant drill interceptions over the past week as well as the prospects of the companies which own these projects. I will use data from the weekly bulletin of RSC Mining and Mineral Exploration which can be found on its website. Note that the drill interceptions are converted into grades of gold equivalence using the following formula:

Source: RSC Mining and Mineral Exploration

RSC Mining and Mineral Exploration has chosen gold as the metal equivalent for all conversions as it considers it the most widely used and best understood benchmark to determine or appreciate the grade tenor of a drilling intercept.

Source: RSC Mining and Mineral Exploration

1) Manono lithium project in the DRC

Another week and another batch of impressive drill interceptions at the Manono lithium project of AVZ Minerals (OTC:AZZVF). The best result was 221.83m @ 1.53% Li2O and 848ppm Sn from 165.2m in hole MO18DD059 at the Roche Dure pegmatite. This is equal to 1,802(AuEq.)m:

Source: AVZ Minerals

AVZ said that extensional drilling at the Roche Dure prospect identified additional high-grade lithium and tin mineralization and that this will be included in its new mineral resource. The company expects to complete its main step-out drilling program in late November and a mineral resource update should be released before the end of 2018.

I have already covered Manono in this series several times as AVZ Minerals is in the middle of a very successful drilling campaign. The project is situated in the southern part of the DRC and is one of the world's best lithium-rich lithium, cesium, tantalum (LCT) pegmatite deposits:

Source: AVZ Minerals

On 2 August, AVZ Minerals released the maiden mineral resource estimate for Manono, which confirmed it as the world's largest hard rock lithium deposit, with the second highest grade:

Source: AVZ Minerals

On 9 October, the company announced the results of a scoping study on the project and the latter outlined a project with the capacity to produce an average of 440ktpa of 5.8% Li2O spodumene concentrate over an initial 20-year mine life. I think the economics of the project look fantastic, and one of the metrics that really impressed me was the low stripping ratio - just 0.7:1.

Source: AVZ Minerals

Regarding startup costs, the initial capex for Manono is expected to be $150 to $160 million, including a $36 million contingency. Note that the scoping study does not include tin by-product credits, which I think have the potential to significantly improve its economics. AVZ Minerals thinks that its funding model will most likely include a mix of debt, equity and off-take financing. The company plans to complete scoping studies for 5Mtpa and 10Mtpa operations as well as a full feasibility study. The feasibility study should be completed in the second quarter of 2019.

2) Bongara zinc project in Peru

On 7 November, Zinc One (OTCPK:ZZZOF) released the assay results from the remaining holes in the Mina Grande Norte zone of its Bongara zinc project in Peru and the most impressive hole was MGC18010 which intercepted 39.6m @ 37% Zn from 3.7m. This is equal to 949(AuEq.)m and I have to say 37% zinc sounds astounding. Hole MGN18012 was also impressive as it intersected 14.4m @ 40.5% Zn. I think that these results look amazing and they highlight the great exploration potential at Bongara.

The drill program at Mina Grande Norte showed various high-grade intercepts in the western sector and together with pit sampling established that the mineralization covers an area of around 175 meters in an east-west direction and 100 meters in a north-south direction.

Bongara is located in north-central Peru and has an area of 11,125 ha:

Source: Zinc One

Mina Grande Norte is a part of one of three zones of high-grade, near-surface zinc-oxide mineralization along a 1.4km strike. Bongara operated as an open pit mine between 2007 and 2008 but was closed due to low zinc prices. Corianta, the previous operator, mined at an average rate of 358 tonnes per day for a total of around 55.1 million pounds of zinc metal.

Bongara has a historical measured and indicated resource totaling 1,007,796 tonnes at 21.61% zinc and historical inferred resource of 209,018 at 21.18% zinc. The objective of Zinc One's drilling campaign is to confirm the historic results and target untested extensions of the deposit along strike and downslope.

Zinc One aims to complete a resource estimate and a preliminary economic assessment for Bongara by the end of 2018. If the results are favorable, production could start by 2020.

The company's October 2018 presentation mentioned that the resource estimate was expected to be completed by the end of the month, so I wouldn't be surprised if it's released this November.

3) Island gold mine in Canada

On 5 November, Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI) reported its best ever surface directional drilling intersection at the Island gold mine - 7.1m @ 118.58g/t from 1537.6m, which is equal to 842(AuEq.)m. Hole MH13 confirmed the extension of the high-grade mineralization to the east with the nearest previously drilled intersection located 60 meters to the west.

Also, the Alamos said that drilling at the mine's Eastern extension extended the high grade mineralization below and east of existing resources and is open down plunge.

Island is located 83 km northeast of the town of Wawa in Ontario, a high-grade (10.7 g/t mineral reserve grade) underground gold mine which has produced over 500,000 ounces of gold since it started operations in 2007:

Source: Alamos Gold

Alamos got its hands on this project in November 2017 through the acquisition of Richmont Mines.

Island is expected to produce 100,000-110,000 ounces of gold in 2018 at all-in sustaining costs of $825 per ounce. Alamos in the processes of expanding processing at the project to 1,100, which should boost production by 31% to 138,000 ounces in 2019 and cut AISC to just $655 per ounce.

Source: Alamos Gold

The project has just a seven-year mine life according to 2017 reserves, but I think that this will see a substantial increase considering how much reserves and resources have been growing lately:

Source: Alamos Gold

The latest increase in reserves and resources was in September when proven and probable mineral reserves rose by 129,000 ounces before mining depletion while measured and indicated mineral resources soared by 110,000 ounces to 221,000 ounces:

Source: Alamos Gold

In the first nine months of 2018, Alamos completed a total of 102,500 meters of drilling in 556 holes, including 37,100 meters since the mid-year mineral reserve and resource update.

Conclusion

I think that Manono could be the best undeveloped lithium project in the world at the moment and each batch of drill results delivers more and more large and high-grade interceptions. As I've mentioned before, I like the project's size, grade strip ratio, abundance of tin as well as the low volume of ferric oxide, which can be a potentially deleterious element. The internal rate of return of around 90% for the 2Mtpa scenario is amazing and the company has already started work on scoping studies for 5Mtpa and 10Mtpa operations. I think that the initial capex of $150 to $160 million looks low and the company said that it will most likely fund the project through a combination of debt, equity and off-take financing. Manono has been attracting a lot of interest from China, which I think is a positive since it will help with funding. My greatest concern about investing in AVZ is the jurisdiction considering that the DRC has never had a peaceful transition of power and presidential elections are scheduled for December.

The grade of Zinc One's Bongara project is just amazing - a resource at 20-21% zinc is very rare and the company has been releasing interceptions in the 30s lately. For comparison, Teck Resources' (NYSE:TECK) Red Dog mine in Alaska, which is considered one of the world's highest-grade zinc projects, has an average head grade of 14.6% zinc. I think that Zinc One has a good change to expand the resource of Bongara as a result of its drilling campaign, and I can't wait to see the numbers in the upcoming preliminary economic assessment. Overall, the project seems to have a very good exploration potential and I think that Zinc One could ultimately double the tonnage without diluting grade.

The recent drill results at Island Gold will help Alamos increase its reserves yet again, and I find it amazing that this project has managed to boost its reserves over five times in just over four years. Additionally, the higher output in 2019 will substantially improve margins and AISC of $655 per ounce is very rare in the gold space these days. I consider Island one of the best gold mines of Canada, but I think that Alamos overall looks overpriced at the moment. The company has an annual production of around 500,000 ounces of gold but AISC was almost $1,000 per ounce for the first nine months of 2018. Of the development and exploration stage projects, the best ones are located in Turkey, which I don't view as a good jurisdiction. Alamos posted a loss for the first nine months of 2018, and I think that the company doesn't deserve a market capitalization of $1.3 billion, more like half of that.

If you like this article, consider joining The Gold Commonwealth. There's a two-week free trial and the service will focus on long ideas, takeover targets, turnarounds, exploration stories and under-followed gems in the mining space, particularly gold. Omnis Quis Coruscat Est Or!

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I am not a financial adviser. All articles are my opinion - they are not suggestions to buy or sell any securities. Perform your own due diligence and consult a financial professional before trading.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more microcap stocks. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.