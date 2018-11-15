Crius Energy Trust (CRIUF) CEO Michael Fallquist on Q3 2018 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Crius Energy Trust (OTC:CRIUF) Q3 2018 Results Earnings Conference Call November 15, 2018 8:30 AM ET

Executives

Michael Fallquist - Chief Executive Officer

Roop Bhullar - Chief Financial Officer

Analysts

Bill Cabel - Desjardins Securities

Endri Leno - National Bank

Nelson Ng - RBC Capital Markets

Raveel Afzaal - Canaccord Genuity

Operator

Good morning, everyone. Thank you for standing by. Welcome to Crius Energy Trust conference call to discuss financial results for the third quarter of 2018. [Operator Instructions] As a reminder, this call is being recorded today, Thursday, November 15, 2018.

Listeners are reminded that certain matters discussed in today's conference call or answers that may be given to questions asked could constitute forward-looking statements that are subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties relating to Crius Energy Trust's future financial or business performance, which may be beyond the control of the company. Actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements. Certain risk factors that may affect results are described in the public disclosure record of Crius Energy Trust, which is available on SEDAR database at www.sedar.com, and is incorporated by a reference in this call, including the most recent annual information form of Crius Energy Trust and the press release announcing financial results for the third quarter of 2018.

Additionally, some non-IFRS financial measures will be discussed including, but not limited to, adjusted EBITDA, distributable cash, payout ratio and embedded margin. Listeners are encouraged to refer to the Trust's latest MD&A and investor presentation for a discussion on these measures. Unless otherwise noted, all figures mentioned are in U.S. dollars.

I would now like to turn the call over to Mr. Michael Fallquist, Chief Executive Officer. Please go ahead, Mr. Fallquist.

Michael Fallquist

Thank you, and good morning, everyone. Welcome to the Crius Energy Trust conference call to discuss financial and operating results for the third quarter of 2018.

On the call with me today is Roop Bhullar, our Chief Financial Officer. Our results were released after market yesterday and are available on the Investors section of our website and on SEDAR. I'll start the call with a summary of our quarterly operating performance. And then Roop will provide a review of our financial results. I will then conclude with a few comments on our outlook.

We are pleased with the performance of our deregulated energy business, which produced $20.9 million of normalized adjusted EBITDA in the third quarter, representing year-over-year growth of 6%. We believe that the normalized performance of the deregulated energy business is a good metric to demonstrate the value and future prospects of our company.

As we continue to process of exiting the solar business, it will provide a more insightful view of the performance and growth potential of our core business. In the third quarter, we continued to see positive trends in our customer portfolio, as the embedded margin increased by an estimated $9.2 million, or 1.9%, as we focus on improving the profitability of our customer portfolio.

Embedded margin represents management’s estimates of the forward gross margin value of our customer portfolio and is a good proxy for the value created in the quarter. The increase in quarter-over-quarter embedded margin is a result of our strategy to focus on higher-margin, customer growth in our ongoing portfolio optimization activities. With that growth adds of 103,000 customers in the quarter, which while lower than the average in the prior four quarters of 161,000 compares favorably to the average of 93,000 in the prior four quarters when excluding municipal aggregations.

Gross customer drops in the quarter were 138,000, which is lower than the average of the prior four quarters of 166,000. We expect customer attrition to stay elevated in the coming quarters as we continue to implement our portfolio optimization initiative as well as continue to run-off our municipal aggregation portfolio. Customers with customer lifetime value that is negative or below our internal thresholds, will be returned to the utility upon product exploration, if we are unsuccessful at enrolling them on products that meet or exceed our internal return thresholds.

Consistent with this expectation, we saw net customer attrition of 35,000 customers with our total customer count now have approximately 1.35 million customers, at the end of the quarter. It is important to note that the growth in embedded margin shows that despite the overall customer count decreasing, customer additions to the portfolio being at a higher margin than customer drops from the portfolio.

I'm going to hand things over to Roop. But before I do, I would like to touch on the progress made in the third quarter related to our cost reduction initiatives that we believe will have long-lasting positive impacts on the business. As you may recall, we have been targeting annual cost reductions between $20 million to $25 million in our business by the end of 2019.

We continue to advance our cost reduction initiatives during the third quarter, and in September announced that we now have a detailed plan to achieve annual cost reductions of $25.1 million annually, on a run rate basis, by the end of 2018. Based on restructuring activities implemented in the third quarter, we achieved run rate cost reductions of approximately $22.3 million annually, and we are positioned to achieve the additional cost savings of $2.8 million by the end of the year. Through the end of the year, we will spend an additional $4.6 million in nonrecurring restructuring costs to achieve the full $25.1 million in annual run rate savings, as detailed in the outlook section of our MD&A.

With these annual run rate cost reductions of $25.1 million along with our strategic decision to exit the solar business, we are on track to deliver approximately $35 million of improved run rate profitability entering 2019. Our profitability going forward will be further enhanced by a focus on higher-margin customer growth and our portfolio optimization activities.

I’m now going to turn the call over to Roop to provide comments on our financial results for the quarter. Roop?

Roop Bhullar

Thanks, Mike, and good morning, everyone. As was noted at the beginning of the call, we will use some non-IFRS measures, which are fully described in our disclosure. All financial figures provided are in US dollars unless otherwise stated.

Revenue in the third quarter of 2018 was $359.4 million, an increase of 33.2% from the third quarter of last year, primarily due to increased customer usage and higher average customer retail rates. Gross margin for the third quarter of 2018 was $52.9 million, a slight decrease from $54.9 million of gross margin in the third quarter of 2017. The decrease in gross margin is a result of the reduce contribution from the solar business of $1.6 million, attributable to community solar revenues received in the prior comparable quarter, as well as the negative impact in the third quarter of 2018 of $1.7 million resulting from the deferral of wholesale electric capacity costs following implementation of the new IFRS-15 accounting standard.

Adjusting for these two impacts, gross margin in the third quarter was up by $1.3 million or 2.4% over the prior comparable quarter. Gross margins in the quarter were also negatively impacted by our municipal aggregation portfolio, which we intend to run-off and/or divest, as regulatory changes resulted in significant incremental wholesale cost factors in New Jersey and Massachusetts, namely Regional Transmission Expansion Plan and Renewable Portfolio Standards costs, which we were not able to fully pass-through to customers as a result of how our customer contracts are structured. These regulatory changes impacted expected gross margins by negative $4.4 million in the quarter, and impacted electric gross margins by per unit by $1.32 per megawatt hour.

Additionally, warmer-than-normal summer weather conditions experienced in the quarter, impacted gross margins, driving both increased customer usage and revenues as well as increased wholesale costs, and was particularly impacted by the increased volatility in the Texas electric market. These offsetting impacts of high customer use usage and increased costs offset our results such that weather did not impact overall gross margins in the quarter on a net basis, demonstrating the benefits of geographic and commodity diversification in our customer portfolio.

Selling expenses were $14.1 million in the third quarter, up from $12.2 million in the third quarter of 2017, and driven by the channel mix of new sales. G&A expenses for the quarter were $23.6 million compared to $24.8 million in the third quarter of last year. But the decrease of $1.2 million, driven by a $5.4 million decrease in fixed costs, due to the cost synergies achieved and realized, and partially offset by $1.7 million increase in the variable costs, as a result of higher revenues and an increase of $2.4 million in one-time restructuring charges relating to the achievement of cost synergies and solar operating expenses.

Reported adjusted EBITDA in the third quarter was $15.2 million, down from $18.3 million in the third quarter of 2017. Adjusted EBITDA consisted of $18.6 million from the deregulated energy business, offset by a negative contribution of $3.4 million from the solar business, which was elevated over prior quarters due to the non-recurring wind down costs incurred. Additionally, the deregulated energy business contribution was adversely impacted by $2.3 million of non-recurring restructuring expenses. Normalizing for these items, adjusted EBITDA from the deregulated energy business was $20.9 million for the third quarter.

Distributable cash for the last 12 months was $24.8 million and represented a payout ratio of 147%. The decrease in distributable cash was impacted by non-recurring charges and continued negative performance from the solar business. Normalizing for these two impacts, the payout ratio was 87%. Distributable cash was also impacted by increased upfront selling costs reflecting the channel mix of new sales with increased contribution from residential and small commercial sales channels, which have higher upfront costs to acquire. We expect to benefit in future quarters from these increased upfront selling cost investments that are focused on higher-margin residential customers as highlighted by our increase in embedded margin of $9.2 million in the quarter.

We expect to have a temporarily elevated payout ratio over the next several quarters as we implement our strategic initiatives and incur the associated one-time restructuring costs. We see the $6.6 million of one-time restructuring costs as extremely accretive as they enable us to achieve over $25 million of annual run rate synergies, representing a near 4x return on our investment with a rapid payback period. As such, we are comfortable with our payout ratio temporarily in excess of 100%, which is expected to return to a low level in 2019.

In the meantime, we have sufficient liquidity with our existing credit facility arrangements to see us through this process and continue our distributions at current levels.

At the end of the third quarter Crius had total cash and availability of $30.1 million, consisting of $15.8 million of cash and $14.3 million available under our credit facility.

Mike will now provide some comments on our future outlook. Mike?

Michael Fallquist

Thanks, Roop. We’re very pleased with the progress made on our strategic initiatives to exit the solar business and improve the profitability of our deregulated energy business through cost reduction, higher-margin customer growth and portfolio optimization. As mentioned in my opening remarks, these initiatives are expected to result in a cumulative $35 million of annual improvement to adjust EBITDA, including $25 million of cost reductions and the elimination of our – elimination of losses from our solar business, which is negatively impacted profitability and cash flow by nearly $10 million in the past 12-month period.

We believe these strategic changes will create a foundation on which the company can deliver a minimum steady state base of adjusted EBITDA of $100 million annually, which supports the sustainability of our distribution.

We are in final stages of divesting the solar business. And while we initially expected the process will be completed in the third quarter, we now expect completion by the end of the year with expected remaining one-time costs of up to $2 million, excluding any proceeds from a sale. We have substantially eliminated any losses from the solar business as we have discontinued all solar sales and marketing activities, including the closure of our Toronto, Ontario and our Lehigh, Utah offices. However, as we work to complete the sales process, we are continuing to operate the Verengo solar installation business in California, which operates in a near breakeven basis.

We continue to invest in higher margin growth in the residential and small commercial customer segments, deemphasize the large commercial customer segments and exit the municipal aggregation segment. We expect residential and small commercial customer growth to continue increasing in future quarters as we expand our door-to-door and online sales capabilities in our direct-to-consumer sales channel as well as an increased contribution from our exclusive partner channel.

While we expect higher margin residential and small commercial customer growth to increase, we expect our overall net customer count to decline in the coming quarters due to fewer large commercial enrollments and renewals, and the decision is no longer participate in municipal aggregation segment.

We are evaluating strategic alternatives for our municipal aggregation portfolio of about 300,000 customers, including a potential sale of the portfolio. However, due to the regulatory changes discussed previously by Roop, we believe the value of this portfolio has been negatively impacted, and we may not be able to successfully sell it. Assuming our municipal aggregation portfolio is not sold, we expect gross margin and net customer growth to be negatively impacted in 2019.

With regards to gross margin, we expect the negative impact of between $2 million to $8 million in 2019 with the likely $2 million to $3 million impact in the fourth quarter of 2018. The amount of the impact will depend on the speed and success we have with passing through the increased wholesale costs or if we're unsuccessful our ability to terminate the municipal aggregations. I can reassure you that we are working diligently to ensure that we limit the impact of the municipal aggregations in the future.

With regards to net customer growth, we have approximately 140,000 customers scheduled to drop from the portfolio as a result of non-renewal of municipal aggregations from the fourth quarter of 2018 through the end of 2019.

On a positive note, which highlights our focus on this issue, we have recently terminated two municipal aggregations, representing approximately 17,000 customers in a negative, forward value of approximately $1.6 million, which were limited in our ability to fully pass-through the increased wholesale costs given the structure of the contracts.

Our continued cost reductions, high-margin customer growth and ongoing portfolio optimization activities have positioned Crius to materially improve our financial performance in 2019 as historical performance has not been reflective of the forward earning capacity of our business.

Our financial results have been negatively impacted by non-recurring items and continuing losses in our solar business and do not fully reflect the positive benefits of our strategic initiatives. When normalizing for non-recurring items over the past 12-months, the divestment of our solar business and the achievement of our increased cost synergy targets, we see positive impacts to adjusted EBITDA, distributable cash and payout ratio.

Our adjusted EBITDA normalizes to $107 million from $69 million. Distributable cash normalizes to $64.2 million from $24.8 million. And the payout ratio normalizes to 56.8% from 147%, when taking into consideration, the realized activity through the end of the third quarter and the planned activities through the end of the year.

We have provided a more detailed breakdown of these adjustments and initiatives in the outlook section of our MD&A that was published yesterday.

2018 has been a transformational year for Crius Energy with our focus on exiting the solar business and improving the profitability of our deregulated energy business through cost-reduction, higher-margin customer growth and portfolio optimization. Management is highly confident that the focused execution on our deregulated energy business will best position the company to deliver strong unit holder value for the long term.

Operator, please open the call to questions.

Question-and-Answer Session

Operator

[Operator Instructions] Our first question comes from line of Bill Cabel with Desjardins Securities. Your line is open.

Bill Cabel

So I guess in a nutshell, I'd say your strategic realignment efforts are continuing as expected except for this regulatory curve ball on the muni RCE portfolio. Thanks a lot for those numbers for Q4 and for 2019. But could you maybe talk a bit more about the portfolio in general like all 300,000 of the RCEs in New Jersey and Massachusetts, when would the natural runoff of these contracts occur if you are unable to get out of the contracts? And maybe speak to the lumpiness of the contract runoff?

Michael Fallquist

Yes. So Bill, they are all the customers are in Massachusetts and New Jersey, which as Roop explained about the runoff and wholesale costs. The runoff schedule, about 140,000 will runoff by the end of 2019. The balance will runoff in 2020.

Bill Cabel

Okay.

Roop Bhullar

And Bill I will just add one comment on the lumpiness of that runoff schedule. The 140,000 customers that come up for expiry we have starting in the fourth quarter and through the end of 2019, is going to be weighted towards. There is going to be a more pro rata share of that in the fourth quarter of this year. And then on the remainder of the 160,000 that is due to expire, majority of that is towards the end of 2020.

Bill Cabel

Now just on your ranges of impact $2 million to $8 million and $2 million to $3 million in those two periods, is it -- like should we take that at the low end if you’re successful in shedding a lot of these contracts early and the higher number if they run off naturally, because that’s the way we should look at that?

Michael Fallquist

Yes. So I think the one caveat I put in there is, yes, also our ability to pass-through costs. And so whether it’s we’re able to shed the contracts as we did with the two aggregations already in the fourth quarter or we’re able to -- as we successfully done with a few aggregations already, pushed through pass-through these increased costs to that customers.

Bill Cabel

Okay. And then just one last question if I may. The comment Roop you made about several quarters of elevated payout ratio, that’s not your forward view. I assume, I understand Q4 will have the $6.6 million of the remaining restructuring costs in 2019 assuming this will be a different story, I imagine.

Roop Bhullar

Yes, you’re correct. When I made that comment I’m referring to a look back of last 12 months, which will for the next three or four quarters, we’ll still include some of the restructuring costs. But on the current quarter basis, and on a go forward basis, absolutely we will see that rented low at a lot quicker rate.

Operator

Our next question comes from line of Endri Leno from National Bank. Your line is now open.

Endri Leno

A couple from me. First, I just wanted to -- if you can talk a little bit about the new customers added that had better margins that the one that you were dropped off. If there was any geographical concentration and any trough quantification of what or how much higher the margin added which from this new one, the better profitability customers?

Michael Fallquist

Yes, so Endri, this consistent with what we've been saying. I mean we’re really focused on adding residential and small commercial customers. So those are margins, I guess, consistent with what we've historically added. I think with regards to concentration, we saw success in Texas in the summer. The market volatility created an opportunity for us to bring on new customers in that market, which we took advantage of. The customers that were losing, what we’re losing, obviously, some higher-margin customers. A lot of the losses are coming through our decision our decision to really deemphasize our large commercial business, which means we’re – as expected, we’re not renewing customers at margins that aren’t satisfactory.

Endri Leno

And one more from me on Verengo. I mean, I'm assuming this is expected to be sold at the -- within this year, right, by Q4?

Michael Fallquist

Yes, that’s our expectation. The one thing I would say is just we are – we reiterated a few points about that that business operates on a near-breakeven basis. That business we do think has value given sort of the change of law that’s happen in California, where in 2020 new homes have to have solar on them, all new builds. And so, while we would have like to wrap everything up in the third quarter, we are -- we can't control our sales process. So we are really looking to maximize value from that asset.

Endri Leno

And one more, if I may, and I'll jump back into queue. I mean, can you comment on all like how is – is there -- is bidding well -- going well? I mean is there a lot of interest for the Verengo asset, I mean, given the change in California?

Michael Fallquist

Yes. I mean we -- the reason we’re not winding that business down as we’re -- we think there is an opportunity for us to successfully sell that business.

Operator

[Operator Instructions] Our next question comes from line of Nelson Ng from RBC Capital Markets. Your line is open.

Nelson Ng

I had a few questions on the municipal aggregation customers. So is it fair to say that when you initially signed-up the customers, there was, obviously, a positive gross margin customer. And then now, with the changes, would you say that it's like a negative -- like overall negative contributor? So it would be like a negative contribution to the embedded margin? Or how should we think about it? Are the customers less profitable or they actually negative margin customers now after the changes?

Michael Fallquist

Yes. So I think that's a great question because as a starting point when we signed these customers up, they were obviously on the positive margins. With the regulatory changes that have happened in New Jersey and Massachusetts with regards to RTAP and the RPS, that has increased the costs, which has made these contracts subject to our ability to pass-through the costs to the customers, to be negative -- they have negative embedded margin for us.

Nelson Ng

So in terms of like selling or divesting the book you might have to – like if you were to divest that you might have to pay someone to pay the customers given that they are like a negative margin customer. Is that fair to say?

Michael Fallquist

Yes. I mean, I think we'd have to evaluate that versus what we think the forward runoff value of the book is.

Nelson Ng

Okay. And then, I guess one related question, given that there is about 300,000 customers are roughly, I'll say, one quarter of your RCE book. If you were to like wind that down, that's a lot of, I guess, commodity volume that you'd be getting rid of. Does shrinking your commodity book impact, I guess, your ability or economies of scale or your ability to competitively by electricity and gas?

Roop Bhullar

No. It does not. I mean we -- it actually ends up, freeing-up collateral and availability in our facility. It has no impact on our ability to procure wholesale energy or anything like that.

Nelson Ng

Okay. That's good. And then just kind of one last question. In terms of your $100 million run rate EBITDA, I presume that's excluding the municipal aggregation book, right, in terms of paying that $100 million run rate?

Roop Bhullar

No. The $100 million foundation that we talked about is would be inclusive of our current portfolio, including the municipal aggregations with the impact we mentioned.

Nelson Ng

Okay. Because, when exactly were those, I guess, the RPS and other standards like the additional costs -- when did that hit your portfolio was it just in Q3 or was it earlier in Q2, Q3?

Roop Bhullar

Yes, it was in – it was primarily in the third quarter. There were some changes that came into effect in June, and others that came into effect in July of this year.

Nelson Ng

Okay. So that -- so some of that would be embedded in that – I think you did a bridge from the trailing 12-month EBITDA to future policy run rate, but adjusted EBITDA, and I guess, some of that's included into that number?

Roop Bhullar

Correct.

Michael Fallquist

And I think offsetting that, Nelson, just to the sort of take that -- we really start to benefit in 2019 and going forward from really the higher-margin customer growth we've been investing quite heavily in since the beginning of 2018.

Nelson Ng

Okay. And I will just try to squeeze one more question there. You introduced the DRIP. Is the – I guess, in terms of share repurchases that’s kind of – it’s pretty limited now. Are your share repurchases going forward more focused towards meeting the dividend investment program, like how do you see your NCIB versus your DRIP?

Roop Bhullar

So currently the DRIP that we implemented was -- is on the market purchases basis. So we're not issuing shares. So it's not in any way connected to the shares we repurchased under the DRIP, sorry, under the NCIB.

Nelson Ng

Okay. Got it. So it's completely separate from your perspective.

Roop Bhullar

Correct. So we’re funding the full amount of the distribution. There are no issuances from treasury. And we’re going out and satisfying the demand for the units by going out onto the market and purchasing the shares for the DRIP separately.

Operator

Our next question comes from the line of Raveel Afzaal with Canaccord Genuity. Your line is now open.

Raveel Afzaal

A couple of questions. First, with respect to embedded margins. I’m trying to see how we should think about the correlation of embedded margins with EBITDA, because we’re seeing you guys also some of your competitors seeing significant increase in embedded gross margins. And how does that, can you just walk us through the mechanicals of how that should translate into EBITDA growth so we can start using this metric and coming up with our estimates.

Roop Bhullar

The embedded margin, first, I will point out is that it is at a gross margin level. So it’s – and it’s a five-year metric with our expected runoff of gross margin at a gross margin level. So it doesn't include costs that come after gross margin, including commissions or variable G&A costs. And secondly, the most important thing to remember is that it is a five-year metric. So when we wish on improving gross margin, and as that fully translate to EBITDA, you’re going to have the upfront impact of the costs to acquire hitting in the current quarter. And then the embedded margin is going to be a longer period of time. But those are the two things that I would remember when thinking about how to translate the embedded margin into adjusted EBITDA?

Michael Fallquist

Yes, and I think, Raveel, it’s -- the intent of putting it out there is probably it's tough to translate especially in the EBITDA. But I think what we're trying to help the market understand that how we think about our business and sort of key leverage we pull is, the margin we’re adding to the portfolio versus margin that is – and customers that are leaving us, also impacted in that number is the customer attrition, it's renewal rate. So for us it's a good metric. We use to drive our business because a lot of things that make that number increase quarter-over-quarter or things that were working hard in Crius to make sure we’re doing better. And we think it's a much better metric for you to think about how we performed in the quarter versus just gross customer adds versus gross customer drops.

Raveel Afzaal

And then with respect to selling costs, this is just a housekeeping question. Should we think about this number staying closer to $14 million for until 2019? Or how should we think about expense going forward?

Roop Bhullar

Yes, so included in the $14 million was, I think, just under $1 million for solar, which is we would expect that to drop out. And then the only other thing is it’s probably a good run rate to use going forward except for the fact that the third quarter is a highest volume quarter, and the residual component is driven by volume. So residuals this quarter – the quarter is going to be driving that number a lot higher because of the electric volumes. But otherwise, you’ve seen it kind of range between $12 million and $15million over the last several quarters since we have shifted our strategy towards higher margin residential and small commercial customer growth.

Raveel Afzaal

Perfect. And if you can -- when we think about the electricity gross margins now factoring in the municipal of both, but also factoring in all these higher margin customers that you guys are getting. I mean what do you think you guys are cracking during 2019 when we talk about electricity gross margin per megawatt hour? Is there some range that you can provide us that we can use for a financial model?

Roop Bhullar

We haven't provided any specific range of electric gross margins. But as you pointed out to be the current gross margins were impacted by the municipal aggregation $4.4 million, when you adjust for that, our margins are about close to $16 a megawatt hour for electric. And we have been putting on electric customers as well excess of $200 a megawatt -- sorry, an RCE or $28, and customers in portfolios like municipal aggregation and large commercial dropping offs. So you'd expect that sort of $16 dollars a megawatt hour run rate to sort of gradually improve throughout 2019?

Raveel Afzaal

Very helpful. And this is even with the municipal issue for the next few quarters; we should see you guys trailing towards $16 regardless of the municipal?

Michael Fallquist

Correct. Because I think as we talked about the $4.4 million impact would be the peak impact, and that's going to be mitigated through both all of our efforts to pass-through those costs where possible or terminate customer contracts where possible or the national runoff of the portfolio.

Operator

[Operator Instructions]

No further questions at this time. I will turn the call back over to the presenters.

Michael Fallquist

Thank you, everyone, for joining us on the call today. We appreciate your questions and comments. And look forward to sharing our fourth quarter and year-end results in March next year. Have a great day.

Operator

This concludes today's conference call. You may now disconnect.