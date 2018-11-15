Eros International Plc (EROS) CEO Kishore Lulla on Q2 2019 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Eros International Plc (NYSE:EROS) Q2 2019 Earnings Conference Call November 15, 2018 8:30 AM ET

Executives

Kishore Lulla - Executive Chairman and CEO

Rishika Lulla - CEO, Eros Digital

Prem Parameswaran - Chief Financial Officer

Analysts

Jigar Shah - Maybank Kim Eng

Tim Nollen - Macquarie

Theodore Cronin - Citi

Kishore Lulla

Thank you. Good morning, ladies and gentlemen. We are pleased to announce another strong set of results this quarter, including sequential revenue growth, improving margins and a solid capital structure. The media market in India is robust and growing, driven by rapid technological and socio-economic changes.

We benefit from all areas of this growth, from ticket sales, digital downloads, advertising to pay television. While digital continues to be the main driver for our growth for the future. It’s important to bear in the mind that the television market in India is still growing at a strong pace, projected at 15% for the next few years, which provides strong tailwinds to our television syndication business.

We also delivered outside growth at Eros now, crossing 30 million paying subscribers, a growth of 28.7% over the previous quarter and now have 128 million registered users as of September 30, 2018. We remain focused on the OTT customer and consumer, and we have an exciting pipeline of cutting-edge original content lined up for the next year.

This is in line with the Eros strategy of developing its own intellectual property and concentrating on the content-driven films rather than the high budget star-driven films. To that end, we’ve planned approximately $750 million in content investment over the next three years, which we expect to generate a meaningful ROI for our business.

Being a part of the largest independent Indian film studio, with the biggest content library we are in the pole position to establish and maintain our leadership position in the Indian OTT space, given our brand name know-how and the long-term relationship built over the kids. As the most established and the prestigious Indian film studio, we are also blessed with one of the deepest and the richest content libraries.

Over the last 10 years, Eros has been responsible for more than 29 out of the top 100 highest grossing Indian films at the box office. We're fortunate to have complete control over the content we create, benefit from the fact that our in-house content give us the ability to create strong franchises to support and nurture new talent and ultimately give consumers the best possible entertainment choices.

Eros now pioneered online video streaming in India, which we believe there is a significant opportunity ahead as consumers continue to discover and consume consumer entertainment they enjoy. We want to help them on their journey. Thank you so much.

I would like now Rishika Lulla, the CEO of Eros Digital to address. Thank you.

Rishika Lulla

Thank you very much, KL. Good morning, everyone. Our latest results are a reflection of the Eros promise to deliver viewers a premium entertainment offering at the right price worldwide. The recent launch of Eros Now originals, Smoke and Side Hero, is indeed a testament to our strategy of delivering quality cinematic narratives to digital audiences.

We are humbled and excited by the audience appreciation and adoption of our originals, which has received several accolades and more importantly many firsts. Of note, Side Hero was the first Indian original series to generate 10 million views on a trailer and has the highest IMDB ratings of any original in India, until Smoke, which by the way was the only original from India to be screened at Mipcom 2018 in Cannes earlier this year.

We remain focused on the OTT consumer and have an exciting pipeline of cutting edge original content lined-up for the rest of the year. This is totally in line with our strategy to develop our own intellectual property and concentrate on content-driven films rather than high budget star-driven films.

According to our proprietary data, overall platform engagement continues to increase. Long form content continues to deliver the highest levels of engagement with the majority of Eros Now films being viewed in less than two sessions. An engaged viewer also returns at least 3x a week, spending a minimum of 40 minutes on the platform.

During the second quarter alone, we’ve seen a 25% increase in the number of sessions per subscriber. Our registered user base of over 128 million people also provides us with a very unique opportunity to both monitor and learn viewing habits as well as the ability to convert a portion of this base into a monthly paid subscriber.

Our large registered user base also represents a new revenue opportunity for us in the form of online advertising. We look forward to rolling out over 100 originals over the next 18 months in multiple languages, and further bringing the Indian entertainment ecosystem together.

I would now like to pass the call on to Prem, our CFO.

Prem Parameswaran

Thank you, Rishika. Good morning everyone and thank you again for joining us today on our earnings call. We’ve made a lot of progress this quarter, and I would like to share some of our major financial and operating highlights. We will then take your questions.

This quarter, we generated $72.2 million in topline growth revenues, before the impact of IFRS 15 compared to $65.4 million in Q2 fiscal 2018 on a like-for-like basis. Adjusted EBITDA for the quarter was $24.8 million compared to $17.2 million last year, which represents an increase of 44.2%.

Moreover, our adjusted EBITDA margin expanded significantly over the prior year period to almost 40%, reflecting our focus on ramping content and strategic investments, while at the same time managing our costs base.

We ended the quarter with $135 million of cash on our balance sheet. On a 12-month trailing basis, our net debt as of September 30, 2018 is $162.1 million and our net leverage ratio remains conservative at 1.58x. The majority of our [technical difficulty] has a long-term maturity profile.

Now turning back to revenues, our digital and ancillary business had a particularly strong quarter generating $27.1 million compared to $20.6 million in Q2 fiscal 2018, which represents a growth rate of 32%. This was largely due to the contribution from our growing Eros Now platform.

Our theatrical business generated $18.8 million in revenue this quarter based on 17 releases compared to $19.4 million in Q2 fiscal '18. Eros released 17 films this quarter, 4 medium budget and 13 small budget films as compared to 7 films in Q2 2018, 2 medium budget and 5 small budget films.

Our TV syndication business generated $17.5 million of revenue this quarter compared to $23.2 million in Q2, 2018. As of September 30, 2018, our Eros Now platform had over 128 million registered users and 13 million paying subscribers. We want to reiterate our guidance of doubling our paid sub base over this fiscal year and we remain confident of achieving our guidance of 16 million paying subscribers by fiscal year end March 2019.

As Rishika mentioned earlier, the success of our originals combined with renewed marketing push has increased user engagement and provided a nice tailwind to this business. We also remain committed to improving our working capital position and targeting to maintain our DSO days at 200 to 250 level by year-end.

Given the shorter collection cycle in the digital business as well as our revenue profile from our theatrical business, the change in our revenue mix alone will go a long way to achieving that end.

Thank you for listening, and now we're happy to take your questions. Operator?

Jigar Shah

Good morning, everyone and congratulation to the Eros team for very improved performance. I have couple of questions. First to begin with for Kishore, which partly pertain to the industry and partly pertain to the company strategy. We’ve seen very strong emergence of the OTT industry in India in the past six months. The activity is increasing or accelerating, which is very visible from the kind of originals and marketing done by the likes of Amazon, Netflix, Hotstar, ZEE5, and Eros. These five seem to be the big players. One of the -- and you’ve also done very well on your first few originals. How do you plan to compete with these players that are having deep pockets? And the kind of acceleration in subscribers that you’ve shown so far, there is going to be a lot of competition. So there's a challenge both in terms of marketing and getting subscribers creating content, as well as maintaining and sustaining the creativity. So how do you plan to do that, that is my first question. So any elaboration on that will be great?

Kishore Lulla

Sure. Good morning, Jigar. Thank you for your compliments. So that is the right question you asked actually. So I was asked this question actually in 2007 and 2008 when the emergence of the studio model had happened in India. So Eros had taken the lead in doing the emergence of the studio model in 2006 when the market was totally fragmented with the pair production houses. And we had listed on London Stock Exchange. We were the first Indian company to list on that and raise the money to consolidate that. And immediately after our starting of the studio model, we had the competition from the likes of Disney, Fox, Warner Bros, Viacom and Sony.

And if you look at the last 10 years what has happened in the industry is that the industry got consolidated and we are the only independent studio, which is in this game and also the Zee has joined the studio business in the last three years. The same question was asked as how would you survive the competition and how would you fight these companies, the deep pockets of the sizes of Disney and Fox and everyone? And I think the whole result is in front of you, in the last 10 years.

Out of the top 110 films, Eros has market share of 36 films. So that speaks about the Eros management team that what happened in the last 10 years. We not only survived the competition, we also increased our market share, slowly and slowly from 2006 by building on the best content and it was not only the big 10 phone films which Eros backed, it was about the right content strategy at the right time, backing the right talent at the right time and not overpaying in the overheated market. And that results you can compare in the last 10 years.

Now come to the OTT market now. So I think nothing has changed. The only thing is the narrative has been changed whereby instead of the studio model, now it is the OTT market. Now the OTT market, the whole growth has been fueled by the 4G and it is thanks to Jio, which has fueled the growth and thereby India has got 1.3 billion subscribers. So I think there is a room for 4 to 5 players in India unlike in the U.S., there's 2 to 3. The winner takes it all. Because of this major population of 1.3 billion people and the diversity in the Indian population in India.

So what is the difference between the television content, television and the OTT? I think OTT is an extension of the cinematic content on a binge watch. Basically you saw the emergence of Netflix in the last five years. And what did change the game from Netflix was House of Cards and the series like Narcos and the Crown and all the Marco Polos of this world. And what was that actually, it was actually the similar cinematic content on binge watch and that is what we’re trying to concentrate on. We have a winning team, whereby which did deliver the results of the cinematic content in the cinema. So exactly the same team, which knows how to back and which movies to back. We are following the same green lighting process whereby what originals to back on.

Now the first originals, if you look at what Rishika talked about, Side Hero and Smoke. Smoke has become the highest-rated Indian television show on IMDB with the ratings of more than 9.2 and -- the viewership figures and the reviews. Now we have been doing the research since the last two years on what sort of content should be made for OTT and also the data analytics we have. So come to the OTT platforms between Amazon, Netflix, Eros Now, ZEE5 and Hotstar, as you said, five of the big players.

The major play is going to be between movies and the original content. So I will address first the movie part. Now if you look at the online content available on the movies in different languages on all the five platforms, and if you look the market share Eros is about 45% market share of the content availability into different languages compared to all the five players. So, let's assume 10,000 movies are available between the five players, we have more than 45% market share on that. So that gives us the lead vis-à-vis the other players which have been the late entrants into the market even though they’ve deep pockets, the movie prices have shot up at exorbitant prices.

Now also being as a studio, what we’re doing, we’re producing, co-producing or acquiring about 50 to 60 movies per year. Now that gives us the competitive edge, because we are not competing with the other production houses or other studios to acquire, and bid for those movies for Eros Now, vis-à-vis Netflix or Amazon and other players. So that is our own content, which goes as a premiere and then we are also premiering the other movies, you've seen that in the last 1-year we've premiered more than 100 titles, new titles, and also the short videos and the other content.

Now the game is shifting towards the movies as well as the original content which we are producing. So you will - within the next 18 months, you will see about 100 new originals which the scripts have been agreed and into the different languages we're rolling out. And also I would like to address that -- how we’re going to fund that. So basically we are going to fund in the next three years, our CapEx guidance is about $750 million, which is inclusive of the studio slate and as well as the originals which we are planning every year.

And within the next three years also the cash flow generation is more than [indiscernible] to $850 million. So we're not going to incur a lot of debt to fuel this growth. It is coming from the internal cash flows, because we have a deep library which is generating money from the syndication, and especially the new markets which are opening up for us also like China. So for China which has become a big market also whether for the theatrical releases or whether for the online also is going to fuel our growth in the next three years for our revenues. And not just China, it is the other markets which other markets like Russia, Poland, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, all those markets are embracing Bollywood in a big way.

So we are in this sitting position, Jigar, whereby we feel that we will be definitely one of the players surviving this competition as we did amongst the studio business, because of our management structure, because of our deep library, and we are not leveraged at all, and because of also the tailwinds on the other businesses also favoring us.

Jigar Shah

Okay. If I can ask one more question. If we see your results in the last two quarters and also generally in the industry, we’re seeing a downtrend in the theatrical revenue and also on the television side to some extent, the growth rate is either declining or on revenues declining. Obviously, over time as we’ve seen in the rest, the digital will score over the other two streams of the revenue. So in that situation how do you see Eros evolving in terms of the digital revenues and the kind of profitability loss that you have is other businesses, how do you make up and if you can give some roadmap in terms of what kind of revenues you’re looking from the digital or the OTT side of the business over the next three years?

Kishore Lulla

Yes. I think, Jigar, I think we’re in this position today whereby our other business. So let's assume Eros has got two divisions. One is the content division and one is the OTT division. So let's assume today this last year OTT generated about roughly maybe 14% of the revenue. We are going forward in three years, I reckon this 14% will go to 50% to 60% because of the growth which is igniting fuel from the subscriber revenues which will come. But the other revenues, which is on the theatrical, I want to shed some light and also on the TV syndication revenue. So the theatrical revenue, the way we had actually very early in the game predicted in 2015 that the big budget movies could be riskier.

So we want to shift it -- we want to shift from that time from a risk profile of big-budget, not taking the risk and the smaller kind of content driven movies which will produce a big box office. So you’ve seen this, this year not only this year, last year the big budget movies have flopped on the box office and whereby the small movies have performed bigger than the big-budget movies on the box office. So that in fact gives you a better profiling and better revenues and a better margins on your business of theatrical. So say suppose, even if a small B movie does bigger than the A movie, that's what we're looking for. So that will produce a better ROI for your business. And that's also fueling the growth is from China whereby you we had one big release in China which did about $50 million in China alone, which was a old release. And we’ve got another two movies coming, which have been -- which will go for the China release from our old catalog.

And then we are doing this China co-production that will fuel the theatrical growth also. Now the television syndication we've seen, in fact as you’ve seen in my statement that it's still the television is doing very well in India. It is growing at about 15%. I agree that in the next two to three or four years, the digital will take the lead and television will take a dip maybe, but that time has not come yet. We're seeing the markets opening up international for the dub markets whereby the television syndication is getting better and better. And even in India for our deep catalog, the price we're getting is not less in fact more than the last year. So it is so good to be in that position whereby you have a theatrical also by changing our strategy and the mix we have a better revenue and also on the television and whereby the focus is going to be on the digital front and the subscribers.

Jigar Shah

Thank you.

Kishore Lulla

Thank you, Jigar.

Thank you. [Operator Instructions] We now move on and take our next question from Tim Nollen from Macquarie.

Tim Nollen

Thank you very much. I’ve got a few actually. So could you please elaborate a bit more on what you're doing in China? You had an announcement about a distribution deal there in the period. I know in the past you’ve talked about co-production. You just mentioned that as well. Just a bit more on what you're doing in China, please both in terms of the box office and digital distribution? Secondly, I appreciate that a lot of the sub growth is due to these telco distribution relationships. So I wonder if there is any commentary you could provide on conversion to B2C direct relationships? What does that take to enact a conversion? And if there's any evidence of progress there. And then lastly, you have a line in your release talking about forming an internal committee to explore potential options to simplify things. I wonder if you could just give us what you're talking about, what you're thinking about at this point? Thanks.

Kishore Lulla

Perfect. So let's start with your question number one, on China. So China as we discussed, our strategy was that we will have our theatrical releases of Bajrangi Bhaijaan which released this March, did about more than $48 million at the box office. And we receive about net of the P&A about 22% of that box office in our earnings. So we have now two more releases, which we’ve finalized from our catalog, which should be released before the March this the fiscal year-end and that should be quite well received for us.

The second deal we did was with iQiyi [ph], whereby we licensed some of our titles on their platform [technical difficulty] minimum guarantee, that is basically to get inroads into China, so the Chinese audiences can get used to the Indian content more and more, and we’ve seen through the different pieces on the theatrical side. So it's not only theatrical side, we are also syndicating to the online and as well as to the broadcasters and the terrestrial television like CCTV and other platforms in China. And we’re seeing more and more kind of that deals, which will generate and straightway add to the bottom line.

And the third part is the co-production, in which two of our scripts have been approved by the soft and with our local partners, hopefully the production should start next year. And it should see the release in year 2020, which are two big releases, and that will be the Indochina co-production whereby the Chinese partner funds 50% and we fund 50% and the budget is around $20 million to $25 million each and we distribute India and that will have a Indian star also, we will do the P&A in India and the Chinese partner does the P&A and the expenses for the China shoot. And then we do 50-50 whatever comes to the joint venture. So that will be quite exciting. And you will see more and more kind of these deals coming in China, not only licensing to iQiyi and others, but you will see it growing and more titles releasing in China, and that's what is the very overwhelming from us that -- the response we are getting from the Chinese audiences.

On the second question, what was the second question, Tim? Sorry.

Tim Nollen

It's a question about Eros Now and your B2B2C strategy as far as the telcos, and the question really is -- maybe if I could ask it again in two parts. One will be, is there any comment you could make on ARPU for those B2B2C customers, if there's any change in that? I know it's just the numbers going up at more, subs more distribution. But ultimately then the second part of the question would be, you’ve talked as well about converting some of those to B2C direct relations. So I just wonder where that stands?

Kishore Lulla

Yes, I think you see as we said that, 95% of our subs will come out of India and 5% of the subs will come outside of India. So if you look at the addressable audience, the 1.3 billion eventually in five years time, we’re talking about anywhere in the region of 100 million to 300 million subs, which should get converted because of the scale in the mass. What we’re seeing now and especially I don’t think that things changing that much in the next one year or two years is the telcos which are subsidizing and including into the data pack and selling to the customer, because the -- from the content.

So we are seeing the upsurge of the subscribers coming from this telcos because of the content and the movies we have and will keep on continuing. And the way we’re looking at the adoption is to also work with telcos in the future instead of B2C also, D2C, so whereby we’ve also that app experience directly, the customer will pay and we will have a revenue share with the telcos. And the ARPUs on the B2B2C today is roughly anywhere between $4 to $5 average for subscribers and ARPU from the international subscriber is anywhere between $30 to $35 average.

So like how we launched our Eros Now channel on Amazon on U.S and U.K., we had got an overwhelming response from that on the subscribers. So we’re launching with various B2B whereby we have a revenue share or we’re launching with the cable operators and also B2C markets and also the telcos within the international markets. So you would see in the next one year, the growth -- more and more growth coming from the telcos in India, and eventually getting into D2C and B2C and that could be the game changer afterwards, because that -- even the telcos will start increasing their ARPU and increasing their rates within the India and for their audiences.

Tim Nollen

Great. And …

Kishore Lulla

And the third question?

Tim Nollen

Any commentary -- yes.

Kishore Lulla

So the third question on the …

Tim Nollen

Anything will simplify that -- yes, simplification of operations.

Kishore Lulla

On the B2C? Oh, simplification. Basically the board has appointed a committee and the committee is looking at simplifying the structure that how we can have the best structure for the investors, whereby we have today a structure on New York listed company and we’ve a structure in India. So if we can simplify India structure and have a better returns for our -- in investors, the committee will come up …

Tim Nollen

Okay. I got it.

Kishore Lulla

… with some suggestions and work with the investment banks which is the best for us.

Prem Parameswaran

Yes, and Tim, if I can just add to that. I mean, we basically want to simplify the corporate structure, right. So you basically have one listing and that’s what we want and that’s how it will be beneficial to our investors in one reporting etcetera. And so we want to make it -- keep it simple, that’s really what we’re trying to do. And that’s what we’ve undertaken.

Tim Nollen

Okay. That’s what I thought. Thanks.

Jigar Shah

Yes, I’ve one question for Rishika and one for Prem. The question to Rishika is that the September quarter jumped in the subscribers is very good, but I believe the originals were more towards September and in October. So the kind of traffic data you mentioned thrice in a week and 40 minutes on the platform, have you seen any further change in that during October which you can share with us? And is that having -- or will it have really any kind of in fact on your monetization deals with the telcos, considering that if the time spend is more, whether you get to -- get any further increase in the amount that you receive from them.

Rishika Lulla

Thank you, Jigar. Last point very nicely noted. I think obviously the success of our content, obviously put Eros Now in pole position and when it comes to renewals and negotiations, then it is obviously very helpful for the brand. So we will see how we move on that front. And yes, you’re absolutely correct. Side Hero launched on the 24th of September and Smoke on the 26th of October. Side Hero typically is actually a shorter form of content. Each episode is approximately 22 minutes. Whereas Smoke is more long form at approximately 45 minutes. So the data that we have seen even between September and October, that’s been very, very encouraging jump, which I would like to share with everyone at a later stage. But, yes, there's definitely been [technical difficulty] Eros Now is a brand that has been trending across social media pretty much in the past few months, be it our campaign, be it a visibility, etcetera. So we do look forward to rolling out more originals. In terms of the negotiations and ARPUs etcetera that is something we may look at further down the line, but right now I actually quite happy and I think I use to build on something that KL mentioned earlier, in terms of the B2B2C relationship. When we look at India, over 50% of the population is still not connected to an online digital ecosystem. That is larger than the size of the entire United States. So as we want to penetrate into rural areas, go from 50 cities into a 100 cities, it's very important that we continue to nurture and grow these relationships which fall in line with our ambitions to be first brand that any new digital maker comes into within the ecosystem. So we want to keep those relationships in place.

Jigar Shah

Okay. Thank you. A question for Prem, is about the -- I think Kishore mentioned about the investments, I mean, how do you manage the investments in terms of the CapEx and yet generate a free cash flow or not very major negative free cash flow. If you could give idea about that and your -- the receivables have improved and what’s the kind of sense on that going forward?

Prem Parameswaran

Sure. Sure. Thanks, Jigar. I appreciate it. So as we usually outline on a yearly basis, we outline our CapEx or content CapEx requirements and -- in our budget. And obviously, we have a very stringent process within our greenlight committee on both films and originals. And obviously, for every film we undertake, whether it's produced, coproduced or acquire, we look at both the actual content, production cost as well as the returns that we expect. And we have internal models to project out those returns, okay? So that’s the first objective. Two, as we mentioned, we spend roughly between $200 million, $250 million in -- on content CapEx per year. We are expecting to spend over $750 million of content CapEx spending over the next three years as we see obviously an increase in subscribers for Eros Now as well as we -- see an increase in box office sales. As you know, Jigar, we have a TV syndication strategy with our studio business and that has obviously helped to offset the budget of our films. And on average, we can -- at risk we will only be about 30% for films, sometimes 40% including P&A. So again, that is all undertaken within the greenlight committee. So, hopefully that helps on the CapEx spending side. On receivables, I think, again, and this is something that we have been very focused on over the last couple of years, and we are bringing it down. The objective is to bring this down to between 200 and 250 DSOs by the end of fiscal year 2019. We're projecting that we are on course to hit that and obviously with the rise in our digital business, we see that will -- should be achieved in a very easy manner. So again, I think that we are -- we’ve certainly turned the corner over the last few quarters and now we’re -- where now it's onward and upward. Thanks.

Jigar Shah

Prem, just to further understand this $250 million per year include the partnership with Reliance or it is exclusively to be done by Eros?

Prem Parameswaran

That includes the partnership with Reliance, Jigar. Basically $250 million is our share. So about $150 million to $175 million will go into the Eros studio CapEx, so out of that CapEx of studio, say suppose $150 million, $175 million, that is in partnership -- the movies which are in partnership with the LLP with Reliance, that’s our funding. So that’s the reason we’re saying $750 million CapEx over the next three years, so one year could be $200 million or one could be $250 million or $275 million. $750 million in three years period and the cash flow of about more than between $800 million and $900 million over the three-year period. And to answer your question about the major negative cash flow, it will not be major negative cash flow upfronted. So if there's a worry that it could be $100 million negative cash flow or something like that, not at all. Not to worry, we are not going to leverage the company with a lot of debt.

Jigar Shah

Okay. Thank you very much. That answers my questions.

Kishore Lulla

Thank you, Jigar.

Theodore Cronin

Hi, guys. Its Ted Cronin standing in for Jason. Question for Prem. Prem, I’m curious if you could dig into subscriber growth a little bit more? You guys have made great progress there. I’m just curious if you consider raising the sub growth guidance at all? And as a follow on to that, how should we think about sort of the implied churn based on that guidance of 16 million?

Prem Parameswaran

Sure. Sure. That’s a great question. Thank you. Obviously, we put out our subscriber growth at 16 million paying subs for the fiscal year, obviously, last year or two quarters ago. We're now achieved obviously 13 million paying subs, so we’ve basically two quarters to hit our 16 million. So, as you can imagine we would be extremely confident about beating that. To the extent we would increase our sub growth, you could perhaps see that coming. Again, we looked at some of our competitors, we looked at the industry, you don’t see too much forecasting including from Netflix in terms of where they’re going to show their subscriber growth guidance. So, again, we do believe we're going to beat our subscriber growth expectation for year-end. And again, if you just look -- if you just extrapolate, we are going to beat it by a lot, right. So we feel very, very comfortable, especially with our new two hits that we just released, both Side Hero and Smoke. And as Rishika had pointed out, the IMDB ratings as well as the actual views that we've seen over the course of the trailers, we're getting abnormally high subscriber growth numbers. And that hopefully, knock on wood, will continue over the course of the year, especially as we put out more originals.

Theodore Cronin

Thank you.

Prem Parameswaran

Sure.

Kishore Lulla

Yes. I would like to thank everyone, of our investors, our stakeholders, our partners, Eros team, for making Eros as a continued success, and thank you for all what you’ve done for Eros. Thank you very much. Bye, bye.

