Best In Breed BDC, 9.5% Yield, High Insider Ownership, 30% Return Potential, No K1s

The recent pullback is a buying opportunity. Potential total returns of 30% over the next 12 months.

NEWT just hiked its dividend in October by 4.2%. It also plans to hike the 2019 dividends by another 2.2%. Projected 2019 yield is at 9.5%.

NEWT serves small businesses that are booming now following tax reforms. Its growing customer base is paving the way for fast portfolio growth through cross-selling and loan referrals.

Unlike typical BDCs, NEWT does not derive the majority of its profits from interest income, but instead it's a full service "Small Business Solutions" company.

NEWT is a best in breed internally managed BDC. The stock sold off hard recently for no justifiable reason, creating a buying opportunity.

Newtek Business Services (NEWT) is an internally managed BDC which recently traded at $19.43. It's projecting to pay an annual dividend of $1.841 in 2019 (paid on a quarterly basis) for an annualized yield of 9.5%.

NEWT has a long track record. The company was established in 1998 and has been listed (publicly trading) since September 2000. NEWT decided to convert to a BDC status in 2015, and started paying most of its profits in high dividends. The company has more than 15 years of lending history through multiple lending cycles. This is a fast-growing BDC company with a conservative management team and high insider ownership. Management has skin in the game. The stock has been a strong outperformer over the past five years, and is set to continue to do so.

The Opportunity

NEWT has a unique and differentiated business model, and a structure that creates very promising opportunities for growth and profitability.

The stock has recently sold off hard in the past three months, losing ~15% of its share price. NEWT just reported stellar earnings, and we see no reason for this selloff other than that this is a smaller-cap stock that tends to fall harder than their larger cap counterparts during market pullbacks.

The bull story remains the same for NEWT, which is in our opinion the BEST BDC company around. The pullback creates a buying opportunity.

The Business: This Is No Ordinary BDC

Those who are unfamiliar with their business model are missing out on a high-quality stock with growing dividends and a loan portfolio which, due to its large customer base, continues to grow at an incessant pace.

NEWT is in what could be described as two distinct businesses.

The first business is the origination of "Small Business Administration" SBA loans to small businesses. NEWT and its subsidiaries originate SBA loans (now at the rate of roughly $500 million a year). Each loan typically has a guaranteed portion and an unguaranteed portion. NEWT sells the guaranteed portion of the loan and generally pockets a premium of some 12% (after sharing with the SBA) over the face value of the SBA guaranteed portion of the loans. It then securitizes large batches of the unguarenteed portions of the loans by selling notes secured by such batches in securitization entities. NEWT has been expanding this business rapidly and has been generating strong profits. The second business is the provision of a wide variety of services to small and middle sized businesses. These services include payroll, web hosting, insurance, technology and payment processing. This business is growing and is not particularly sensitive to the interest rate direction or to default rates on loans. It's a service business which will benefit from scale and likely from technological innovations resulting in the reduction of costs faster than prices.

Effectively, NEWT is a one-stop shop set to meet most of small and medium businesses' needs. So as their logo states, this is not a typical BDC company, but rather a "Business Solutions Company."

More details about these businesses:

Financial solutions : NEWT originates business loans from $50,000 to $10 million to small businesses against collateral requirements.

: NEWT originates business loans from $50,000 to $10 million to small businesses against collateral requirements. Electronic Payment Processing : Credit card, debit card, check conversion, and ACH solutions, Retail and point-of-sale payment systems. Mobile payment.

: Credit card, debit card, check conversion, and ACH solutions, Retail and point-of-sale payment systems. Mobile payment. IT Security Compliance : Meeting regulatory or governmental compliance demands through Newtek’s infrastructure experts and implement the ideal infrastructure set up to ensure that sensitive data is secure.

: Meeting regulatory or governmental compliance demands through Newtek’s infrastructure experts and implement the ideal infrastructure set up to ensure that sensitive data is secure. Insurance Services : Nationwide commercial, health and benefits, and personal lines of insurance. Operates in 50 states.

: Nationwide commercial, health and benefits, and personal lines of insurance. Operates in 50 states. Outsourced Digital Bookkeeping : Bookkeeping and recordkeeping for small businesses.

: Bookkeeping and recordkeeping for small businesses. Accounts Receivable Financing : Receivable purchasing and financing services.

: Receivable purchasing and financing services. Payroll : Payroll management processing, employee tax filing, time and labor management, employee benefit.

: Payroll management processing, employee tax filing, time and labor management, employee benefit. Technology: Infrastructure and Managed Cloud services, disaster recovery, and business software.

NEWT is a company that provides comprehensive business and electronic services and solutions to small businesses in conjunction with its lending activities. The business model is very unique.

Historical Outperformance

The great financial success at NEWT has led to strong share price outperformance. As of December 31, 2017, NEWT shares had a five-year returns of 220% and a three-year returns of 102%.

They have handily beat ALL the equity indices (including the S&P 500 index, the NASDQ) by a large margin:

NEWT has strongly outperformed the other internally managed BDCs over the past five years, including investor favorite Main Street Capital (MAIN) and Hercules Capital (HTGC):

Stellar Results - Huge Dividend Hikes

NEWT just reported their Q3 earnings on November 7, 2018. The results were AGAIN stellar.

Total investment Income of $12.4 million for the three months ended September 30, 2018, an increase of 29.0% over total investment income compared to the same quarter last year.

over total investment income compared to the same quarter last year. Adjusted net investment income (“ANII”) of $0.50 per share, for the three months ended September 30, 2018, an increase of 10% per share compared to the same quarter last year.

per share compared to the same quarter last year. The total investment portfolio increased by 12.4% to $513.5 million compared to December 31, 2017.

to $513.5 million compared to December 31, 2017. NEWT recently hiked its dividends (in October 2018) by 4.2% to $0.50 a share.

NEWT covered this higher dividends based on Q3 earnings report.

Two other very important metrics to watch

Net asset value ('NAV') per share was at $15.28, up by 1.3% over NAV of $15.08 per share at December 31, 2017. This means that NEWT is not sacrificing the quality of its portfolio to generate higher income.

over NAV of $15.08 per share at December 31, 2017. This means that NEWT is not sacrificing the quality of its portfolio to generate higher income. NEWT also indicated that it will boost 2019 dividends by 2.2%. This brings up the forward yield to 9.5%. This also means that management is confident of the growth for the next 12 months.

In a nutshell, the results were stellar. Management noted:

We are extremely pleased to report yet another strong quarter, with double-digit, year-over-year percentage growth in our ANII to $0.50 per share, exceeding analysts’ consensus estimates by $0.03 per share. We continued to experience strong demand for our loan products, receiving approximately $5.0 billion in loan referrals in the third quarter of 2018, close to double the amount we received during the same quarter one year ago.

Balance Sheet

NEWT is structuring itself for further growth. It plans to take advantage of the new rules which permit more BDC leverage. Its shareholders recently approved to allow NEWT to increase its debt/equity ratio from 100% to 200%. NEWT's management is conservative and has established a goal of keeping the ratio below 120%. The debt-to-equity ratio was at 105% at September 30, 2018, which leaves NEWT with plenty of dry powder to use in the future for growth.

Again, note that NEWT had outperformed even without the extra dry powder provided for any additional leverage. For any additional dollar that NEWT can invest, we expect to get a bigger boost to the bottom line, because this is a top-notch BDC with the best internal management around.

Secret Sauce for Success: Cross Selling And Referrals

The "secret sauce" for NEWT's success relates to its large network of small businesses upon which it is able to, first generate a large number of referrals, and second, cross-sell services from its other business segments. Lending referrals specifically have grown rapidly the past ten years as NEWT grows economies of scale:

This advantage significantly lowers the cost of acquiring new loans, not to mention allowing NEWT to use their technology to carefully identify the very best loan candidates. So NEWT can pick and choose the best customers and most reliable ones to lend to .

. This advantage also serves to help NEWT reinvest cash flows at a faster rate than competitors.

The 9.5% Dividend

As noted above, the dividend has been hiked by 4.2% in October. Also NEWT forecasts paying an annual cash dividend of $1.841 per share in 2019, which would represent a 2.2% increase over the 2018 annual dividend of $1.80 per share. The forward 2019 yield stands at 9.5%.

What we really like about NEWT is that the management is conservative with their forecasts and like to surprise to the upside. We should note that NEWT has a history of paying out more than their forecasted rates, with 2016, 2017 and 2018 payouts coming handily above their original forecasts:

For example, the initial dividend forecast in 2018 was at $1.69, but NEWT paid $1.80 instead, or 6.5% higher than initially projected. We would not be surprised to see NEWT paying a higher dividend than the projected one for the year 2019.

Note: The dividend policy at NEWT is unusual in comparison to other BDCs in that they do not pay a standardized quarterly dividend as by the nature of their business model, their cash flows vary quarter to quarter. Their financial results should not be viewed on a quarter by quarter basis but instead should be viewed annually. Therefore, investors should not be surprised to see the dividend slightly fluctuate on a quarterly basis, but the annualized yield should remain the same.

Valuation

NEWT is a very special BDC company because of its business and structure. It's not just a company which originates loans and then holds them to maturity. It's more of a service company which generates fee income for its services and margin income due to loan origination followed by the sale and/or securitization of the loans it originates. We will look at two different valuation methods:

1- Based on PE Ratio: NEWT is still very attractively valued as it trades only 9.5 times projected earnings (PE Ratio) compared to 16.6 times for the S&P 500 index.

2- Based on NAV: In comparison to the other internally managed BDCs, it has an attractive valuation based on "Net Asset Value" (NAV).

NEWT currently trades at a 31% premium to its "Net Asset Value," which is cheap relative to MAIN for example, which trades at a lofty valuation of 56% above its NAV.

It's also not expensive compared to Hercules Technology (HTGC), another internally managed BDC, which trades at a 22% premium to NAV. Note that unlike HTGC which has zero dividend growth, NEWT is a high-dividend growth stock. So both NEWT and MAIN are dividend growth stocks, but NEWT has much faster growth and higher dividend hikes in percentage terms than MAIN - And is much cheaper than MAIN, and yields much higher! MAIN only yields 6% while NEWT yields 9.5%.

30% Return Potential

As noted above, NEWT is a dividend growth stock that is often overlooked because it is a smaller BDC company. It would not be unreasonable for NEWT to trade at a dividend yield of 8.0% - given that MAIN yields 6% and NEWT has faster growth. At an 8% yield, NEWT would be trading at a price of $23 a share (or 19% higher from here), which we believe is a conservative price target.

NEWT has much more potential for growth than most BDCs and it also operates businesses which will not necessarily be adversely affected by higher interest rates.

If we add 19% capital gains to the dividend yield of 9.5%, we get close to 30% return potential over the next 12 months.

Risks

NEWT does face some risk with respect to its holdings of the non-guaranteed portions of SBA loans. These constitute a large part of its asset base (if one includes the SBA loans included in securitizations which is the way NEWT reports its financials). A recession could increase the default rate on SBS loans and have an adverse affect on NEWT. On the other hand, SBA loans have lower interest than other business loans and should be less likely to go into default. In addition, NEWT has had good experience with loan performance to date and screens its borrowers carefully.

We also should note that NEWT has a very small market capitalization of under $400 million, which means that its stock price is potentially more volatile. As long-term investors, this is not something that bothers us but readers should keep this in mind.

Internal Management and High Insider Ownership

Unlike the vast majority of BDCs, which are externally managed, NEWT is internally managed, which means it does not pay the 4% management fee that is paid typically by externally managed BDCs. This also means that management is not incentivized to grow their asset base (or sacrifice quality) in order to boost their salaries, as is the typical problem with external management. This in turn makes them more aligned with shareholders and more attractive overall.

As of September 30, 2018, management and the board of directors owned approximately 6.3% of outstanding shares. This is relatively high and in combination with the fact that they are internally managed helps to further show management’s alignment with shareholders and it's always good for management to have significant “skin in the game.”

Conclusion

NEWT share price has recently pulled back by ~15% during the recent market correction, opening the door for a unique buying opportunity. The company just posted stellar results again, and hiked the dividends for 2018 and 2019.

Shares have 30% potential returns to our estimates of fair value, made possible because of a rare combination of growth, value, and a conservative management with skin in the game.

For income investors, holding NEWT in your portfolio as a long-term investment makes a lot of sense as the 9.5% yield is likely to keep growing over the coming years. NEWT has the potential to be the big winner in your dividend portfolio.

A note about diversification: To achieve an overall yield of 9%-10% and optimal level of diversification, we recommend a maximum allocation of 2%-3% of the portfolio to individual high-yield stocks like NEWT and a maximum of 5% allocation to high-yield exchange traded products (such as ETFs, ETNs and CEFs). For investors who depend on the income, diversification usually results in more stable dividends, mitigates downside risk, and reduces the overall volatility of your portfolio.

Disclosure: I am/we are long NEWT.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.