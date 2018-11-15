How Fragile Is The Financial System?

In addition, more attention is being given to the events surrounding Brexit and the European Union where nationalist initiatives are reviving thoughts of nationalist movements in the 1930s.

The concern gets focused upon markets in disequilibrium because these markets are the ones that can destabilize and evolve into cumulative collapses.

Hy Minsky, an economist known for his interest in financial instability, is getting more and more attention these days as more and more people ask questions about US economic health.

Hy Minsky, the economist, was well known for his concern about financial market fragility and the role it played in financial crises.

It is interesting and timely that john Plender, a columnist at the Financial Times, takes a look at the work of Mr. Minsky at this time.

Mr. Minsky did not really like “equilibrium” economics becaU.S.e his research was more into areas that related to disequilibrium situations, situations that could result in cumulative swings in markets caU.S.ing disruption and despair.

So here we are in November of 2018, taking a look at disequilibrium situations in the United States, in England, in the European Union, in emerging markets, and in many other places in the world. Mr. Minsky’s work seems to have significant importance at this particular time.

To Mr. Minsky, through much of an economic recovery, financial market calm can breed complacency and result in people taking on more and more risk.

But, as disequilibrium situations rise up as the recovery continues, people start to dwell on the issue of where…and when…we might get a cumulative response in one or more of the worrisome situations, a cumulative movement that will create a financial crises somewhere in the world.

To Mr. Plender, we are in such a situation now and it is U.S.eful to have a guide like Mr. Minsky to talk U.S. through the potential problems that might lie ahead of U.S..

Mr. Plender writes, “Certainly, the present cycle has, until recently been remarkably sedate affair, with conspicuoU.S.ly low volatility.”

He continues, “It is historically atypical in that central banks have been encouraging participants through quantitative easing to take on more risk to help stave off a perceived deflationary threat.”

“The manic search for yield that results from ultra loose monetary policy guarantees that risk is being mispriced.”

“So it is a worthwhile exercise to ask where complacency might do most damage.”

For one, there has been the growth of debt, public and private during the economic recovery from the Great Recession. There is the concern with the current "out-of-control" federal budget, a situation that will not be addressed in the near term becaU.S.e, “with the presidential election on the horizon, Mr. Trump is unlikely to suddenly embrace fiscal orthodoxy.” And, economic growth is a highly unlikely source of resolving the federal deficit problem.

Attention is also given to central banks, since according to Minsky, his “instability hypothesis turns on the behavior of the central banks.”

The interesting development here is “Back in 1990, the 10 largest financial institutions held about 10 percent of U.S. financial assets. Today the figure is about 80 percent.”

“When there is a high concentration of investments in relatively few institutions, the marketability of a large volume of securities is reduced, as is competition among market makers.”

“Liquidity is an elU.S.ive quality at the best of times. In a bear market, it can disappear in a moment, Rest assured that not all of today’s trading strategies are predicated on that reality.”

Bui, then there are some real political issues in the air. These issues were not around for the Great Recession. The presence of nationalism is in the air. Tariffs and trade wars are present in the environment and there are already some indications that trade might be hurting in some places. Then there is the Brexit catastrophe that is working itself out with pretty sour outlooks for both Great Britain and Europe. This is a substantial disequilibrium itself.

And, the presence of nationalism, tariffs, and withdrawal that existed in the late 1920s and early 1930s can be noted. An environment of reducing connections is not helpful to sU.S.tained growth where debt can be paid back comfortably.

The bottom line is that there are plenty of situations in the world today that one could call disequilibrium situations. The problem with disequilibrium situations is that they caU.S.e movements in markets as people attempt to return to a more settled market position. As Mr. Minsky has written, this problem can be exacerbated by people and bU.S.inesses that have taken on excessive amounts of risk as the period of economic calm was sU.S.tained.

Unfortunately, acknowledging that disequilibrium exists in the world does not resolve the issue of where things might fall apart…and when might they fall apart.

Another example is the U.S. stock market.

If one U.S.es the statistical measure created by the economist Robert Shiller to judge the position of the stock market, one can only argue that the S&P 500 stock index has been way over valued for a lengthy period of time. The Cyclically AdjU.S.ted Price Earnings ratio ((CAPE)) has been above its long-term average value since late 2009.

In this last year, the CAPE measure has reached levels that are comparable to jU.S.t before the stock market collapse in 1929. Yet, nothing can be taken from this CAPE measure to say when a correction might take place. But, the measure supports the argument that the stock market is overvalued…it is in a state of disequilibrium.

Economists, including myself, have argued over the past five or six years that the Federal Reserve System has underwritten this over valued position through three rounds of quantitative easing s well as the way it has gone about increasing its policy rate of interest. The Fed’s efforts over the last five years has constantly been to err on the side of too much monetary ease, even while it has been raising rates.

There are arguments now floating around, one by the Harvard economist Martin Feldstein, that monetary policy is changing to the extent that we could be approaching a substantial fall in stock prices.

Well, here is another “disequilibrium situation” that could collapse due to evolving economic conditions.

When and where seems to be the major questions of the day. Interestingly enough, to more and more analysts, the probability of some kind of collapse occurring seems to be rising. Hmmmmmmm……….

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.