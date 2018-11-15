3 Reasons Investors Should Expect More From Verizon's 4% Yield

Verizon is on track to achieve billions in cost savings. Regardless of how this extra money is used, shareholders should be excited at the possibility.

Verizon (NYSE:VZ) has been a well-known dividend play for many years. Though the last few dividend increases haven't exactly been anything to write home about, there are multiple trends that suggest the future will look different. Verizon looks to be gaining ground in its core business, it's following its plan to save money, and shareholders looking for more income should be happy with the result.

$8.7 billion reasons to believe

Less than a year ago, Verizon announced it would undertake a plan to save $10 billion in cash over the next four years. As of last quarter, the company said it has achieved about $500 million of these savings. With the current quarter report, Verizon said this savings plan "has yielded approximately $1.3 billion of cumulative cash savings on a year-to-date basis." There are a few things investors can take from this update.

Last quarter, the company had an average of $678 million in estimated quarterly savings over the 14 remaining quarters under this plan. In theory, Verizon has about $8.7 billion in savings remaining. If the company can achieve its goal, this would suggest the company can save about $669 million per quarter over the next 3+ years.

There are essentially three different ways Verizon can put these savings to use. In the short term, it seems Verizon is intent on putting these funds toward debt retirement. If we look at the company's long-term debt net of cash, this measure has declined by over $4 billion compared to last year. With just over $110 billion in net long-term debt, Verizon paid $1.2 billion in quarterly interest in the current quarter.

If Verizon put the next four quarters of savings toward debt retirement, this would suggest retirement of another $2.7 billion in debt. At a similar interest cost to the current quarter, the company would save about $297 million in interest over the next year. These interest savings could be used toward further debt retirement, to repurchase shares, or to buy back shares.

A second option would be for Verizon to use the savings toward share repurchases. Using the same calculation, this $2.7 billion would allow the company to buy back about 46 million shares. Retiring these shares would save the company roughly $111 million in dividend payments per year and add about 1% to earnings per share.

The third option would be to use this money toward an increase in the dividend. With just under 4.1 billion shares outstanding, this would work out to an over $0.65 increase in the dividend. The challenge, of course, is once the yield increases, Verizon would be somewhat stuck with this higher payout. A special dividend would work out seemingly better for the company and yet, give investors the extra yield, at least in the short term.

Nothing else matters

While speculating over what Verizon might do with its cost savings is one thing, if the company can't keep growing its main wireless business, nothing else matters. There are several ways to gauge the strength of Verizon Wireless, and by all accounts, it looks like the company is firing on all cylinders.

The popular argument seems to be that AT&T (NYSE:T) and Verizon are losing customers, while other carriers are picking them off. Contrary to popular belief, Verizon seems to be gaining both in customers and revenue.

Company Service Revenue Equipment Revenue Postpaid Customers AT&T $14b - down 3.4% $3.9b - up 19% 77m - flat Verizon $16b - up 2.6% $5.4b - up 23% 112.4m - up 2.2%

(Source: AT&T 10-Q and VZ 10-Q)

If Verizon's pricing is so much worse than its peers, it makes little sense that the company would gain in both postpaid customers and service revenue. What is equally important is Verizon is growing equipment revenue faster than AT&T and at a significantly higher level of revenue. In short, what this means is Verizon is attracting customers who upgrade either to higher priced phones, more often or both.

This is a prime example of the press making it seem like a company is performing one way when the actual figures suggest a different conclusion.

When less becomes more

Many people think of Verizon as a plodding company reporting slow revenue growth. With over 100 million subscribers, it's easy to make certain assumptions. However, in the wireless industry, a significant amount of spending goes into equipment, which creates depreciation expense.

In the telecom industry, smart investors know that looking at cash flow instead of revenue is a more effective way to gauge the company. Over the last nine months, Verizon increased revenue by almost 5% annually. By point of comparison, AT&T increased revenue by just over 3%.

If we look at each company's cash flow, the story gets far more interesting. During the same time frame that Verizon's revenue increased by roughly 5%, the company's core operating cash flow moved up by over 11%. Partially due to AT&T's acquisition of Time Warner, the company increased its operating cash flow by more than 20% annually.

It's likely neither AT&T nor Verizon are going to grow revenues by double digits. However, cash flow pays the bills, and in each case, investors should be very pleased with the bottom line growth.

A 4% yield with significant upside

The bottom line is straightforward for Verizon investors. The shares currently yield over 4%, and some are probably wondering if they should sell their shares in favor of AT&T's yield of over 6%. However, Verizon seems to be beating Ma Bell by multiple measures. Verizon is living up to its promise of producing cash savings. Assuming the company continues to generate savings, the company will have billions over the next several years to put toward rewarding shareholders.

Verizon's wireless business is outperforming AT&T seemingly at every turn, and this has been a consistent theme. In addition, simple math suggests Verizon's recent dividend growth of just 2% may be in the rearview mirror. Verizon is growing operating cash flow at a pace far faster than dividend growth, which suggests a tipping point may be coming. Verizon's core free cash flow payout ratio is already below 50%, which is historically in line with what the company has been comfortable maintaining.

Verizon has shown a willingness to reward shareholders by paying and increasing its dividends. As operating cash flow jumps and dividend increases limp along, shareholders big and small will likely put pressure on the company to do something more than a 2% dividend increase. Whether this pressure turns into bigger dividends, a stronger balance sheet from debt retirement or more share repurchases doesn't matter in the end. Shareholders are being painted a clear picture; if they follow the money trail, better returns should be the result.

Disclosure: I am/we are long VZ.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.