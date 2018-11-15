Don't Sweat The 'Death Cross' The Russell 2000 Just Made

The selling momentum may be daunting. The bears may even win the battle and push the broad market back into full-blown correction mode. None of that will change the overarching fundamental reality, however, that earnings are still on the rise and the economy is still growing. Sooner or later, the bull market will resume.

That's not exactly a popular opinion on Wall Street or within the pages (digital or printed) of most financial journalism these days - a complete 180-degree turnaround from the cheering the trading horde was doing just a few days ago. In the meantime the media has lamented the fact that the iShares Russell 2000 ETF (IWM) has already made a so-called "death cross" - where the 50-day moving average line below its 200-day moving average line - while the NASDAQ 100 Trust ETF (QQQ) appears to be on the verge of doing the same. Such an event would, theoretically, point to even lower lows ahead. Never even mind new political gridlock in Washington DC and overseas economies that appear to be slowing down.

It is, according to the mainstream media's assessment, bad.

Before dumping all your stocks and heading for the hills, however, soak up three simple realities that suggest the market may turnaround yet, and sooner than you think. Indeed, even halfway through Wednesday's rout the sellers were backing off and the buyers were starting to step back in.

Don't Fear the 'Death Cross'

MarketWatch delivered the message more than adequately - the Russell 2000 Index just dished out its first death cross in two and a half years. IWM did the same, as any proxy of an index should. The three most recent death crosses the iShares Russell 2000 ETF are highlighted on the chart below.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (IWM), with Death Crosses Source: TradeStation

It's supposed to be an indication of bearish momentum, and in that small caps tend to lead the overall market, investors would be wise to panic accordingly… particularly if we're to assume the S&P 500 will follow suit. As CNBC explained of data provided by Bespoke, past death crosses from the S&P 500 have proven problematic for the overall market.

When one takes a closer look at the actual data, however, questions surface. Though the even has measurable adverse consequences, on average, it's far from sweeping or certain damage. Whether you're talking one week, one month or one year after the event, the loss/gain ratio is about 50/50. And, though the average outcome is indeed a loss, it's generally a modest one.

S&P 500 Performance Following Death Cross

Source: CNBC/Bespoke

It's hardly damning, indisputable evidence of a disaster. But, take an even closer look at the history of death crosses. Namely, notice that since 1979, the S&P 500 is more likely to be up a year later than not. The three one-year losses following death crosses (1981, 2000 and 2002) were not only unusual circumstances, we were in the throes of bear markets and recessions at the time. The backdrop for those death crosses made the market unusually vulnerable.

We're not in a recession now, and most stocks are still far from being in bear market territory.

Earnings Are Still Rising

It's been largely overlooked here in the midst of political angst and a few too many earnings misses, but corporate profits are still on the rise.

As of the most recent look, with 89% of the index's constituents having posted their third quarter numbers, the S&P 500 is on pace to have earned $41.63 in Q3. That's a 32% improvement on a year-over-year basis, and notably better than the $40.05 analysts were collectively modeling before earnings season started.

S&P 500, with Earnings and P/E Ratio Source: Chart from TradeStation, earnings data from Standard & Poor's

The earnings growth projections are also still positive through 2019, and with Q3's first estimate of GDP growth at 3.5%, the undertow is certainly still flowing in the right direction. So are valuations. The S&P 500 is trading at 18.07 times its trailing profits for the first time since 2015.

It's also noteworthy that the S&P 600 Small Cap Index saw its earnings grow by 47% year-over-year. Next year's projected profits for the S&P 600 are 33% higher than this year's likely bottom lines. It's not a perfect substitute for the Russell 2000 or IWM, though there's quite a bit of overlap - the biggest chunk of the Russell 2000 names are also the companies that qualify as S&P 600 names.

S&P 600, with Earnings and P/E Ratio Source: Chart from TradeStation, earnings data from Standard & Poor's

It's That Time of Year

It's never a wise idea to act on blind faith in market tendencies or averages; the mixed responses to previous death crosses verifies that caution. But, it would be just a naïve to overlook an average or a tendency that has a strong repeat rate like the year-end bullishness we generally see during the last two months of the year.

The graphic below partially tells the tale. The index got a little ahead of schedule through September, and that pendulum swung the other way in a big way last month. It's struggled to get and stay back on a path that puts it on its normal pace, but the guideposts are there all the same. We can reasonably expect a good finish to the end of the year.

S&P 500 YTD vs. Average Day-to-Day Gain Source: Trade Navigator

By the way, it's the wild rally between April and September that made the death cross so easy to make this week. The 200-day moving average wouldn't be as close as it was to the 50-day average had it not been for that overheated move.

But how bad are the rare 'off years' when November and December tank? Pretty bad, actually, but they're also very rare. Since 1950, November has made gains 45 times, and only lost ground 23 times. The average outcome is a 1.39% advance, even counting the losers. As for December, it averages a 1.53% gain, forging ahead 51 times since 1950. It's only lost value 17 times.

If you're playing the odds, those are pretty good odds.

Bottom Line

The catch is, the lack of basis for a pullback won't actually stave off a pullback. Sentiment has essentially hijacked the market, and if there are enough bears that want to send stocks lower and not enough bulls to stop them, stocks are going lower.

Just keep it all in perspective. The fundamental arguments against owning stocks don't hold water. Neither do the calendar-based ones. The bears may be able to land a few punches, but earnings growth will win in the end. Any dip is actually a buying opportunity, and one that I'll be using to invest the last bit of cash that's not been deployed in the Well-Rounded Investor portfolio. We've been wading into new trades since late October, but are only two-thirds exposes. Another blowout plunge, and we'll be putting the rest to work as we aim for 100% market exposure in anticipation of a strong year-end.

And if Wednesday end up being a pivot back into an uptrend, we'll gradually pick up some new additions on the way up.

Either way, we're not buying into the fear intended by the Russell 2000's death cross chatter, nor for the impending death cross from the NASDAQ 100 Trust ETF.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.