Investment Strategy Statement - Tristan R. Brown

I am a lawyer and assistant professor living in the Northeast U.S. My educational background is in the areas of tax law and renewable energy. My professional background is broader, in large part due to my investment experience, and covers the liquid fuels (both fossil and renewable) and electric power sectors. I have been an active investor since 1999 and my investment philosophy has undergone several changes over that time. What follows is a description of my personal investment strategy, approach, and process using a Q&A format.

Investment Strategy

I am a value-oriented investors focused on U.S. small- and mid-cap equities within the energy industry. My focus is the result of a rule that readers of Peter Lynch are very familiar with: buy what you know. More specifically, use companies and sectors that you have a background in as the starting point for rigorous financial analysis. The vast majority of both my Seeking Alpha articles and investments involve the energy sector because of my educational and professional background. In keeping with my Investment Strategy I tend to focus my efforts on small- and mid-cap equities as these are easier for small (<$1 million in assets) investors such as myself to develop a comprehensive understanding of.

Securities Of Interest

I am a lawyer with a Ph.D. in renewable energy technology. My dissertation focused on downstream energy resources, especially renewable transportation fuels within the context of U.S. biofuels mandates, and this aspect of the transportation fuels supply chain has remained my primary investment focus as a result. I am most interested in renewable fuels producers, petroleum refiners, and logistics MLPs due to the interconnections that exist between these three sectors and between U.S. energy policy. My secondary focus is on large oil & gas E&P firms and how these are either being affected or are expected to be affected by climate policy.

Investment Process

I start my investment process by developing a baseline understanding of companies within my area of expertise. I then track these companies over time and, having become familiar with their individual operating environments and outlooks, am able to identify mispricing opportunities as they occur. By understanding how the companies operate before I begin the search for a long thesis I am able to better avoid value trap situations. Starting the analysis from a mindset in which the analyst views a company as potentially attractive due to its low valuation ratios can cause a bias to form in favor of the conclusion that the company's shares are indeed

The next step after identifying companies for further study is to delve into the financial data. Another aspect of Seeking Alpha that I have found invaluable as an analyst is its trove of earnings reports, earnings call transcripts, SEC filings, and all of the other documentation containing data on an individual company's operations. My analysis normally begins by studying the earnings reports and earnings calls for the most recent quarter and then moving to the more detailed SEC filings after I have identified my knowledge gaps. I will also read recent articles from other contributors, especially when I am looking for a thesis that is contrarian to the one that I am developing. I will jot down important notes and data points on a legal pad during this deep dive for easy reference when I subsequently write the article that presents my findings.

Finally, as a risk-averse investor I frequently use short out-of-the-money put options in place of immediate share purchases. Short put options further mitigate risk by either reducing the effective purchase price, in which case an undervalued acquisition becomes still more undervalued, or by providing an immediate (albeit limited) return in the event that the share price never reaches the strike price. This acquisition method does introduce the different risk that I will be left holding a short position on put options for a company that has collapsed, but in that situation I am still better off financially due to the option value that I have pocketed than if I had simply bought the shares in the first place. The only difference is that in the former scenario I have the knowledge that I bought (due to a contractual obligation) the shares after the long thesis had been disproved by the market.

Ideal Investment Opportunity

My ideal long or short idea has an asymmetrical risk/reward profile. This is most often characterized by the presence of margins of safety in the form of mispriced equities. Specifically, I look for investing ideas that occur through the market's mispricing of share and unit prices. I am especially interested in undervalued long opportunities that are created by such mispricings, as these opportunities are more likely to deliver market-beating returns than are fairly-valued equities. I use multiple valuation metrics, including price/earnings, EV/EBITDA, and price/book, depending on the specific nature of the company that I am covering (I will use P/E instead of EV/EBITDA when the long thesis is based on a large expected decline to a company's interest costs, for example).

My ideal long idea will often also involve firms that possess large cash reserves. Many investors are familiar with Warren Buffett's advice to treat cash as a call option with no expiration date. While this strategy is of limited utility to retail investors given that they typically do not own large cash reserves, I view a company's cash reserve in the same way. I find large cash holdings to be very attractive from a long investment perspective due to cash's dual nature. If the long thesis plays out then cash is a call option that skillful management teams will use to achieve the earnings rebounds that often causes undervalued shares to become fairly-valued. If the long thesis does not play out (an outcome that I always try to plan for as a contingency) then that same cash reserve serves as a loss backstop since $1 will always be worth $1 no matter how much the other assets depreciate or are re-valued (assuming that the investment is in a low-inflation market such as the U.S.) In this way a large cash reserve contributes to an asymmetrical risk/reward profile. I have a low tolerance for risk in my overall portfolio because of my early investing experiences during the 2000 tech bubble and, while diversification across uncorrelated assets reduces risk in many situations, I have found few substitutes for large cash reserves.

Approach to Valuation

I view undervalued equities as offering long investors a margin of safety in which the size of that margin is directly correlated to the amount by which the equity is undervalued. However, while most of my long ideas have involved undervalued equities, I also believe that most "undervalued" equities are not attractive long ideas. Equities can superficially appear to be undervalued on the basis of EV/EBITDA or P/E ratios but a deeper dive into market conditions reveals that investor wariness is warranted. (I learned this lesson the hard way in 2007-08 with banking stocks.) To determine if an equity is actually undervalued it is necessary to look at how its operating environment has changed, what its operating outlook scenarios are, and what the rationale behind a low valuation relative to historical levels is. Then and only then can the analyst make a determination as to if the low valuation is warranted by the prevailing conditions.

Managing Portfolio Risk

The fact that investing is my hobby rather than my career means that I do not have the ability to develop the expertise that I have in the energy industry in uncorrelated asset classes. I therefore minimize risk in my overall portfolio by placing the large majority of my retirement account assets in target date funds that provide me with exposure to multiple asset classes at minimal cost. I also minimize risk by using the approach to valuation described above for my largest individual equity holdings so as to provide a substantial margin of safety. In rare situations I hedge my individual holdings by either purchasing covered put options or selling covered call options.

Portfolio Return Objectives

My primary objective is to beat the Wilshire 5000 Total Market Index. Beyond that, however, I emphasize stability and reliability over absolute returns. My long-term objective is to be able to enjoy a comfortable retirement that is financed entirely by my personal investments, and in that scenario steady returns are prioritized over volatile but potentially higher returns.

Industry Expertise

While my primary career is as an academic, the nature of my research means that I have spent the last decade working as a consultant, financial analyst, and occasional expert witness on industry issues. My expertise therefore links academic theory with industry ground-truthing, and this combination has allowed me to identify mispricing opportunities that have not been immediately apparent in the market. Examples have included the valuing of distressed ethanol assets amid rising ethanol production margins, the quantification of the ability of the federal policy to provide a backstop to ethanol production margins during periods of low energy prices, and the forecasting of future biodiesel operating conditions.

Stage of Investment Career

I have been actively investing for almost 20 years. I am approximately 30 years away from retirement and expect to have several decades as an active investor ahead of me.

Primary Sources of Income/Wealth

Investing and writing on Seeking Alpha are personal hobbies rather than my career and this does affect my Investment Strategy. My primary source of income is from my day job as a professor, which means that the vast majority of my time is spent on tasks that have no direct connection to investing. I maintain an Excel spreadsheet list of all of the tickers that I want to cover that is several times longer than the list of all of the tickers that I have actually covered. This is a limitation that has undoubtedly prevented me from identifying additional long opportunities in the sectors that fall within my area of expertise. The alternative would be to spend less time on individual companies by pursuing shallower analysis on a greater number of tickers. As outlined above, however, I believe that this approach can lead to value traps, which is why I instead focus on developing a deep understanding of the smaller number of tickers that I have time to cover.

More or Less than $1million of Investible Assets?

Less. Most of the income that I have earned to date has been invested in illiquid, non-investible assets such as education and real estate.

Aggressive or conservative investor?

Conservative, although I am willing to make aggressive moves when market panics create very attractive buying opportunities such as those that were widespread in the energy markets in early 2009 and early 2016.

Investment time horizon

I tend to buy and hold for several years; I have held one of my oldest investments - Home Depot (HD) - for more than 20 years. However, I do not hesitate to sell a holding after even a few months if it delivers unexpectedly high and/or rapid returns and becomes overvalued.

Hardest investment lesson

I still hold a small number of shares of Lloyds Banking Group (LYG) that I purchased in late 2007 at several multiples of the current share price. The shares are held in a Roth IRA account and, since there are not tax advantages to be obtained by selling them and their market value is minimal, I have held them as a reminder that individual equities can appear to be undervalued despite being overvalued in reality. I was unable to make that distinction when I purchased the shares due to my lack of knowledge about the banking sector. My Investment Strategy now focuses on equities that are within my area of expertise so that I can adequately identify risk factors when conducting my due diligence process.

Disclosure: I am/we are long LYG, HD.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.