CenturyLink: 11.5% Yield, About 70% Payout Ratio, Risks And Leverage Are Decreasing

Century Link (NYSE: CTL) is currently trading at highly distressed levels due to the company's excessive debt load, declining revenues and earnings, and perceived lack of growth opportunities. Its financial performance is concerning, but its dividend and valuation is enticing. In this article I'll take a look at the company's turnaround strategy, the safety of its dividend, and estimate its valuation. I believe the company offers investors a strong dividend yield with the possibility of substantial capital appreciation, albeit with some risk involved.

Business Overview

A quick overview of the company before tackling the investment thesis.

CTL is the US's seventh-largest telecommunications company, although its relatively small compared to some of its larger peers:

(Source: Ycharts)

CTL provides telecommunications products and services to both businesses and regular consumers. Products and services include wire-line/phone, broadband, ethernet, data center and cloud services, and other similar services. Business sales account for just under 75% of the company's revenues:

(Source: CTL 3Q2018 Investor Presentation)

CTL has, as many other telecoms, struggled with changing customer trends and technologies. The company derives a significant portion of its revenues from legacy products and services, think landline telephones and such. These products and services are bleeding customers, revenues were down 4% this past quarter, and CTL has been unable to make the difference elsewhere.

For example, CTL lost 2.5% of their low-speed consumer broadband subscribers in the last quarter, but only added 1.4% more high-speed subscribers:

(Source: CTL 3Q2018 Investor Presentation)

Subscriber losses have directly lead to sustained, long-term reductions in earnings and cash-flows:

CTL Normalized Diluted EPS (NYSE:TTM) data by YCharts

Which have caused the company's debt to rapidly increase:

CTL Financial Debt to Equity (Quarterly) data by YCharts

CTL's performance throughout the years has caused its stock price to plummet, it is down 23% in the past decade, and more than 50% down its 2015 peak:

CTL data by YCharts

So, CTL is a dinosaur telecom with declining subscribers, revenues and earnings, and ballooning debt. Although the situation seems dire, I believe the company is taking the necessary steps to improve its performance. Let's have a look.

Turnaround Strategy

In 2017, CTL acquired Level 3 Communications, an industry peer. The acquisition brought with it new, growing markets, the expectation of synergies and cost savings. It also resulted in a change of management, with Level 3 Communications' previous chief executive becoming CEO of the combined entity. It was a transformational acquisition, and a lot was at stake:

And we've said before, our success in the future depends greatly on excellent execution, and we believe we are well positioned to accomplish this in the months ahead. The operating expense and capital synergies along with the cash tax savings from the accelerated recognition of the net operating loss carry-forwards enhance our adjusted free cash flow generation and lower our dividend payout ratio. We realize the dividend is an attractive part of our shareholder return, and we are confident we can continue to pay the dividend while investing in growth and in our network and as we de-lever our balance sheet. (Source: CTL 3Q2018 Earnings Call)

Since the acquisition, and with the arrival of a new management team, the company has identified, planned, and executed several initiatives and strategies meant to reinvigorate its business and return to profitable growth.

First, the company has decided to exit several unprofitable business segments, products and contracts. By doing so, the company is able to redirect some of its planned CAPEX towards other more profitable business segments. For example, the company is redirecting planned investments in low-speed, copper-based wire-line services, to high-speed fiber networks. By doing so, the company will immediately reduce its CAPEX, increase its cash flows, and should see some measure of subscriber/revenue growth in the medium term. Results so far have been impressive. Reduced CAPEX has increased CTL's cash flows by around $1 billion this year, management expects further savings of $450 million a year.

Second, the acquisition directly reduced costs for CTL due to synergies and cost savings. The company has achieved synergies for $790 million so far, and expects another $60 million in benefits in the coming months:

(Source: CTL 3Q2018 Earnings Call)

Third, the company is deleveraging its balance sheet and aggressively paying down its debt. Debt has gone down by $1.2 billion this year, so far, and management plans further payments in the coming months. Although the $1.2 billion is only equivalent to 3.2% of the company's total debt, it's a step in the right direction.

Overall results have been impressive. Through a combination of lower CAPEX, lower costs and higher margins the company posted 7% EBITDA growth and 94% FCF growth:

(Source: CTL 3Q2018 Earnings Call

Let's review. CTL's earnings and cash flows are growing, it's redirecting its CAPEX towards growing markets and products to ensure future growth, and paid back a (small) portion of its debt. I wouldn't say the company is booming, but performance does seem to be materially improving.

Valuation - DCF

I'm going to do a DCF valuation of CTL but, before that, I need to normalize some of its figures/results/guidance for the year so. According to CTL's management, the company received $300 million in one-off cash-flow benefits from past tax refunds this year. Besides this, certain changes in the company's CAPEX planning process have led to reductions in a $500 million reduction in planned CAPEX investment for the year. Due to this, the expected $4.1 billion in free cash flow for the year is probably closer to $3.3 billion, figure which I'll use as the starting point for my valuation.

Moving forward, I expect management's turnaround strategy to be moderately successful, and for the company to perform about as well as it has this year. Revenues will continue declining, margins will widen a bit, and CAPEX spending will go down. More explicitly:

Revenues will decline 4% in 2019, the same as last quarter, due to the company shutting down unprofitable products and business lines. Revenues will then decline 2% annually, from attrition in the company's legacy products and services.

EBITDA will only decrease 1%, as most of the lost revenue/sales were not all that profitable. 1% is equivalent to last quarter's results.

CAPEX of 16% of revenue, per management guidance. The 'missing' $500 million in CAPEX for 2018 is evenly distributed throughout the next five years.

Interest expense remains constant. Technically, deleveraging should bring interest expense down, but as financing decisions shouldn't affect a company's valuation I'm leaving it constant.

I believe my assumptions are reasonable, and quite conservative as well. I then estimate CTL's financial results for the next five years:

(Source: Created by Author)

As you can see, I'm projecting a sizable drop in the company's free cash flows for next year, due to the one-off cash-flow benefits previously mentioned. Cash flows then are roughly flat, decreasing by about 0.5% a year. Declining revenues are roughly offset with lower CAPEX spending. This is consistent with management's guidance and the company's performance for the year, although I'm being slightly more pessimistic than management.

From that, and assuming a 0% terminal growth rate, I can estimate the company's valuation:

(Source: Created by Author)

By my calculations, CTL is currently undervalued by almost 30%, a staggering amount. As my valuation differed so markedly from CTL's current price, I decided to do some calculations to have some idea of what the market was thinking. I did a very quick valuation, only looking at cash flows and growth rates, and using a standard discount rate of 10%. Under that scenario, fair value requires a growth rate of -7%:

(Source: Created by Author)

It seems to me that the market is excessively pessimistic about the company. A -7% FCF growth rate is significantly lower than the company's short and long term FCF, earnings and revenue growth. The market seems to believe that the company's current strategy is not only going to fail to arrest its long-term decline, but actively worsen it. I don't think this is very likely.

Taking into consideration the above, I'm a bit more confident in my valuation.

Well-Covered +11% Yield

CTL might be undervalued, according to my calculations at least, but, as Keynes once said, markets can remain irrational longer than you can remain solvent. Capital appreciation is never certain, especially for badly beaten stocks like CTL. Which is where the company's dividend comes in.

CTL is currently yielding 11.50%, an incredibly attractive figure. CTL yields significantly more than its larger peers, the overall telecommunications industry, and the broader market:

CTL Dividend Yield (TTM) data by YCharts

CTL is also the highest yielding company in the S&P 500, and it's not even close. It yields 2.8% more than its closest competitor, Iron Mountain (NYSE: IRM), and only 22 companies in the index even yield more than 5%.

CTL's high dividend yield is also looking reasonably safe and well covered. The company currently has a FCF payout ratio of only 56%, which is relatively good. Excluding the previously mentioned one-off benefits, the payout ratio increases to 70%, not great, but good enough. CTL generates more than enough in cash to pay its dividend, finance its CAPEX, and deleverage its balance sheet. As the payout ratio is a bit high, and earnings and cash flows will likely see very little growth in the future, investors should expect no dividend growth in the coming years. Although lack of dividend growth is undoubtedly a negative, the company's sky-high yield more than makes up for it.

Risks

Although an investment in CTL is looking to be very profitable, there are some serious risks to consider.

First, the company's excessive leverage and debt is concerning. CTL's $35.7 billion in long-term debt vastly exceeds its equity, $22.8 billion, and its tangible assets, $26.1 billion. Its interest expense is relatively manageable, $2.1 billion a year versus $7.2 in CFO and $9.1 billion in EBITDA, but quite a bit worse than the competition:

CTL Financial Debt to EBITDA (TTM) data by YCharts

Although the company currently generates more than enough cash flow to service its interest, rising rates and declining revenues could cause troubles in the futures. Besides, the principal is another matter entirely. Although this is definitely a concern, I believe the company's debt is manageable. CTL's debt is mostly fixed-rate long-term debt, and maturities are very well staggered. It's not until 2022 that principal repayments start to exceed excess cash-flow generation, so CTL should be able to easily repay or refinance its debt throughout the years:

(Source: CTL 10-Q)

As mentioned previously, management has taken steps to deleverage its balance sheet, so the risk is being taken care of.

Second, there is a lot of execution risk. CTL's revenues are still declining, and it's not certain that the acquisition and management's new strategy will result in long-term growth. Besides this, management believes it can reduce its planned CAPEX from 18% to 16% of revenues, close to $500 million a year, by only focusing on high-margin products and services. Although the strategy seems to be working, so far, it's still too early to tell if management will be successful.

My point is, CTL remains a struggling telecom with an uncertain long-term trajectory. The company's situation is improving, but there is still quite a bit of uncertainty and risk.

Conclusion

CTL is a compelling investment choice due to the company's high dividend yield and low valuation. Although the company's excessive debt, and declining revenues and earnings are concerning, financial performance is improving. If the company's turnaround strategy is successful, and it has been so far, investors are likely to see substantial total returns. Moving forward, investors in CTL should keep a close eye on the company's performance and its cash flows, to ensure their dividends remain safe.

Thanks for reading! If you liked this article, please scroll up and click "Follow" next to my name to receive future updates.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.