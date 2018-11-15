Prometic Life Sciences Inc. (PFSCF) CEO Brad Hansen on Q3 2018 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Prometic Life Sciences Inc. (OTCQX:PFSCF) Q3 2018 Earnings Conference Call November 15, 2018 11:00 AM ET

Pierre Laurin

Well, good morning. Good morning, everyone, and thank you very much operator. And thanks for joining this call this morning to webcast to discuss our financial and operating results for the third quarter September 3, 2018 and subsequent period.

Turning to slide 2, I'm just reminding everyone here that this presentation contains forward-looking statement about our objectives, strategies and business that involves risks and uncertainties and that statement of looking-forward because they are based on our current expectations about the markets we operate in various estimates and assumptions.

So in terms of agenda today, I'll begin with an update on our corporate initiatives to close the gap between the fundamental value we've built and where we're trading at. On our initiatives to strengthen our balance sheet and financial position then Bruce will provide more information on that topic in his remarks. And we'll make sure also that we cover some key clinical and regulatory activities before turning the call over to Bruce for a review of the financials.

Let's move on to slide 3. And closing the gap, the value gap or strengthening the balance sheet is as you can imagine the top priority for ProMetic. We understand the overhang of our balance sheet has created on our share price. To this effect, we're pleased to announce yesterday the closing of the definitive agreement with Structured Alpha LP and the affiliate of Thomson Asset Management, our largest shareholder and to extend the maturity dates for our debt until September 2024.

And this is -- this is major, I mean this means that no repayment of the sums borrowed will be due until then and Bruce will get into the specifics in the moment. But suffice to say that we're very, very pleased with the support and confidence of Thomvest continues to show in our company and with the increased financial flexibility that results from these agreements.

The extension of maturity dates, coupled with a structure of corresponding interest payments, result in a significant reduction in near-term cash requirements for the business. And this puts, this puts ProMetic in a much better position to achieve our corporate objectives, including the clinical development of PBI-4050 and Ryplazim, as well as the advancement of our ongoing partnering discussion, we're having on both drug candidates.

So always on that same slide, partnering initiatives with our two late-stage clinical asset, both PBI-4050 and Ryplazim continues to be top priority for us. With ongoing business discussions, as we indicated last quarter PBI-4050, the process is obviously taking longer than we originally expected for various reasons out of our control and I want to reassure a shareholder here, it has nothing to do with the quality of the data or our intellectual property but obviously there's more to it than just us.

Some partners are reassessing their clinical program priorities and anticipated R&D budget spending, while others have been affected by the constantly changing landscape in the biopharma industry. The outcome of the Type C meeting for example, with the FDA is in itself a catalyst in our partnering discussions for Ryplazim. The pace of the discussion on Ryplazim is picking up following the successful completion of September meeting with the FDA, the Type-C meeting, which provided the additional reassurance to the potential partners that we're making good progress under regulatory dosage for this asset.

Some potential partners for PBI-4050 have asked for additional clarity on the FDA's view of the clinical development for Alström syndrome, and whether this could actually be the first potential indication for approval ahead of IPF, while others are inquiring about our plans regarding additional fibrosis related indication. In August, we were pleased to announce the FDA granting us the rare pediatric disease designation for PBI-4050 in Alström. And if approved, would most likely result in the priority review voucher or PRV at a time where it would be a significant value for any pharma company especially to ProMetic, that would be our third rare pediatric designation.

So throughout all of these, I can assure you that partnering discussion have the full attention of our senior management team, and with multiple parties still present at the table and at different stage with their own due diligence, we remain focused and dedicated to advancing these discussions as efficiently as possible. I can also assure you that we're not holding off for the ultimate perfect deal. We are however looking for the right balance of economics, territory or field of use such that any partnership we enter into will need to be a win-win for both parties. We understand the instantaneous external credibility and validation of a major deal we provide for ProMetic but we also need to ensure that this potential upside is substantial and available for our own shareholders.

So this is what we've referred frequently as smart partnering. The players on the table are different. They're not all focused on the same indications. For some engage, for PBI-4050, IPF is the driving indication for others, it's Alström and liver fibrosis. Ryplazim now attracts players with capabilities and interests beyond congenital deficiency. So we really look forward to providing our shoulders with future updates as development warrants. And as we said many times, we're blessed with a rich and deep product pipeline and we're convinced that we will be able to strike the right balance and partner some of those assets accordingly. We will however remain cautious on providing specific timelines for such events that take place other than to say that we understand this is a paramount importance.

Perhaps very important to emphasize and perhaps moving to slide 4, I'll comment on the fact that our current business plan calls for a significant reduction of R&D expenditure for up to CAD 30 million in 2019 compared to 2018 estimate. And I've illustrated that here on slide 4, some of the very fundamental reasons why there's such a decline in expenditure under our current plan. Both the pivotal phase 3 IVIG program and the pivotal phase 3 Ryplazim program have been successfully completed. So therefore, obviously no costs related incurred in 2017 and 2018 that will be recurring in 2019. There were some programs as well. Cystic fibrosis related diabetes and multiple syndrome, metabolic syndrome, type 2 diabetes study that were both terminated as they were non-core to our pivotal program, and again, saving here for 2019 compared to 2018.

There's also as you switch to slide 5, you know it's clear that we have to focus on our priority indications and we have toned down and postponed, delayed various programs that are scheduled to resume when the financial situation improve or following partnership, but the bottom line is that we're focused on some priority indications here and these are the combined reasons why the overall expected cost for 2019 will be -- for R&D will be quite significantly reduced.

Just as a note on Slide 5. We do expect some results - interim results from the tympanic membrane study with plasminogen. We're near completing the enrollment of all the cohort in the first placebo control group that received a lower dose and that will open the results late this year, early next year and we'll look forward to share this with you because obviously this is the first wound healing program with a subcutaneous treatment and whilst we know that the excellent results we have with the I.V. which is hard to beat and I would like to also emulate that with the art to treat wound.

So flipping to Slide 6, just a reminder here that we're now way above 3,500 hundred infusions in 22 patients with Ryplazim, again no drug-related adverse events or serious adverse events, most of the adverse events are mild and not drug related. Sometimes patients will complain of a discomfort and it turns out to be actually a lesion being gradually dissolved through the treatment process, so we have compelling clinical activity observed through the clinical program both in the clinical program and for compassionate use as well which all combined together give us a very strong clinical package.

On slide 7, I'd like to remind you here of a pivotal Phase 2/3 clinical trial and, and how these results were broken in two different segments. I get that question quite often so I thought before we get into the BLA process just to explain to you on slide 7, what this all means. The Phase 2/3 or the portion Phase 2 of the Phase 2/3 was to evaluate the pKa and see whether we could get any measure of efficacy after 12 weeks of treatment. And you may recall that we already had an amazing effect in the 100% of the patients we saw 100% of the lesion disappear. So both primary endpoint which was to demonstrate that the dose regiment kept the plasma level, the plasminogen level at all-time above 10% over the baseline and the efficacy, concurrent efficacy with that kind of level achieved in blood both objectives, primary endpoints and secondary endpoint were achieved.

Then, on the basis of which that's the module that was filed with the BLA few quarters ago. And with the FDA confirming that this was evidence of efficacy and other than continuing segment three, there would be no additional clinical trial required to demonstrate efficacy of the treatment with the supplementing plasminogen. So the Phase 3 or the segment three or the Phase 3 part of the Phase 2/3 also provided the same outcome, so all patients staying on that trial during an additional 36 weeks never had any recurrence of lesions, and therefore both endpoints required for meeting the Phase 3 objectives have been all achieved.

So very, very happy with this result, and switching to slide 8; it puts you now in perspective, the process that is going on with the BLA amendment and filings there, and the timing. So we took extra cautious steps. We explained that we had to -- we chose to actually pause and go with the FDA and have them agree on the protocol to initiate the production under our new and validated in-process manufacturing controls. I think that this is a very reasonable step to take, and we're pleased that the FDA concurred with the approach.

And on that basis, we are more confident that as we run those batches, we actually are generating data that will be under the context of what the FDA is expecting. So we are now going to be not only filing amendments to the CMC section, but we will be also providing the segment 3 clinical data, and we're looking to get full licensure that just accelerate regulatory approval that would have been the original pathway followed by a supplemental BLA for the additional clinical data. This time when the FDA review the full package, it will be including the CMC amendment and the clinical data segment 3 or the entire pivotal data for full licensure.

So we are still looking and staying ready to launch in North America. So both USA and Canada in the second half of 2019 and will provide further update as we get closer to various events that help us really have control over the definitive timing. But we're very pleased with the progress and the exchange with the FDA, who are very supportive. They want this product on the market. They recognize its an unmet medical need and we're working very, very well with them along with our consultants that keeps us always aware of any gap that may emerge as we are aggressively advancing this progress, this process rather.

Slide 9, just to remind the audience here that we are also in the background advancing initiatives to move beyond congenital deficiency and start looking - and the priority here at other indications where it is clear in KOLs, top leader in the world agree that complications in those patients are in part caused by the fact that they have and acquired an acute, a temporary plasminogen deficiency. And those trials that we're going to run, we'll leverage the fact that we have produced materials that we can use in those clinical trials. So they are really going to be inexpensive for us, swift because they're short in duration, small number of patients to really validate that the dose regimen, the procedures that we have developed for the congenital patient can actually applied apply to those patients. If so any adjustment required, so we're looking to work with top centers across the U.S. and in Canada, some also overseas, to gradually complement our clinical understanding of the use of plasminogen use IV to treat those significant size indication, where the lack of plasminogen really you know decrease the likelihood of a patient coming out of that acute stage in a good shape. So look forward to more update, but this is part of our value gap strategy here is to expand to security approval of Ryplazim but also to make sure that it also see an expansion of its use gradually over time as a supplement therapy for other conditions beyond congenital deficiency.

So on slide 10, just a reminder that now I mean we have now two products that have completed their respective pivotal Phase 3 program, leveraging our PPBS platform. So this slide 10 is there to remind you of what we've invested in the past and what it is capable of producing. We have all our eyes right now on Ryplazim rightly, so there's more that will follow afterward when we have resolved our priority program which is partnering, strengthening the balance sheet. And right now, I just want to pause here and remind ourselves that we do have a platform capable of advancing products, and now two pivotal faced reprogram successfully completed with drug that have achieved their political objective with no drug related adverse events, severe adverse events after 3,500 infusions and more, and IDIG that just performing clinical trials just the same as established brand, so something to be proud of.

Let's switch on to PBI-4050. Again on Slide 12, PBI-4050 has demonstrated antifibrotic activity in diseases such as IPF and Alström syndrome and we have the ability to expand in other unmet medical indications, but if you follow here the path we have in a comprehensive preclinical package where the efficacy on the heart, the liver, the kidney, the lung, the pancreas fat tissue in skin has been confirmed in those model and now we also have three Phase 2 clinical trials which together support the same evidence in humans, heart, liver, kidney, lung, pancreas and fat tissue.

So as John Moran, our Chief Medical Officer was saying, we're cursed and blessed with those choices, so we have IPF definitely now lined up where state of readiness to trigger that program. However, it's an expensive and significant program that we believe is more prudent for a company to really initiate once partnering is concluded or under catalyst event actually puts us in a position where we could afford it.

In the meantime we are eager to find out whether Alström could become that first pivotal Phase 3 trial. We had great meeting so far with EMA and the FDA and we're looking forward to a forthcoming meeting to fine tune the protocol such that we have full confidence that we could declare that this is going to be the pivotal Phase 3 clinical trial. And let's not lose sight of the fact here that the results we've obtained in those Alström syndrome subjects were significant. We had over 85% response rate in patients that had severe liver fibrosis, even liver cirrhosis, 85% response rate, and that opens the door to severe liver fibrosis pathway as well.

So you know that in the NASH, F2, F3 stands for level, level of severity and liver fibrosis. Those patients have a very low response rate with any other drugs in the clinical trial. So very, very promising for PBI-4050 and it compounds my earlier comments on partnering, because we have different partners at the table looking at 4050 from a different angle all of which is positive. But if you start positioning 4050 for deliver then that's the direction that it takes or the, the long that that's the direction that 4050 will take. And we have the analogs that can follow on and pursue other unmet medical need as we expand the portfolio under that type of partnership agreement.

So, just finalizing here on what we are looking for to have agreement with the FDA is that design on slide 13 where you would look at roughly 30 patients there are about randomized in three groups placebo and two different dose of PBI-4050, a reminder that the dose use in the UK that generated the results that we've seen so far was 800 milligram in the all patients. So and here the final meeting with the FDA and EMA will be to make sure that we have agreement on the way the objectives measurements of each of those organ system that we are measuring during a 36-week period, beyond, and that will be randomized and compared to placebo and baseline trench the analysis of the complicated biostat package and all patients on placebo at that point on would then be randomized to continue on the treatment for a follow-on that period. But again more to confirm on that design, and but we look forward to working with the agencies who are very keen to see a safe product like PBI-4050 that could make a huge difference in the life of the Alström syndrome subject.

So before I turn the call to Bruce, I'd like to summarize that obviously we are advancing our two late stage assets. We are focused on business development activities as I explained before. And we've been examining all different financing options and pleas to have come to an agreement with [indiscernible], which is fairly significant and has a cascade effect on many other things that we're doing right now.

So on that note, I'll turn the call over to Bruce.

Bruce Pritchard

Okay. Thank you, Pierre, and good morning, everyone. If I could ask you now to flip to slide 14 in the deck, and a quick reminder as usual this part of today's webcast is based on the financial information for the third quarter of 2018 as well as on the audited statements for the year ended December 31, 2017. Everything has been prepared under IFRS and the full annual information -- important information can be found online at sedar.com. Everything that I'm talking about today is in thousands of Canadian dollars except where I indicate.

So if we can move to slide 15, and a quick review of revenues for the quarter. Total revenues for the quarter were CAD 12.3 million compared to CAD 24 million in the same quarter of 2017. However, further analysis reveals that in 2017, CAD 19.7 million of the revenue in the quarter was generated from milestone licensing revenue. There being no such revenue in the third quarter of 2018 that can be seen that the majority of our CAD 12.3 million of revenue has been generated from the sale of goods in the quarter.

Indeed, CAD 11.8 million we generated from that source and that's CAD 5.7 million from the sale of normal source plasma which we previously held in inventory and as last quarter that plasma was originally destined for the commercial manufacturer of Ryplazim. However, the opportunity allowed for us to sell some of that inventory which was not required given the ability and the launch of the product and allowed us to remonetize the asset.

But notwithstanding the sale of plasma, the sale of goods was CAD 6.1 million in the third quarter of 2018, an increase of CAD 2.2 million over the same quarter of 2017, and sales from other sources, such as the rendering of services and rental income were also modestly up on the previous year.

On slide 16, looking at the revenue then for the year-to-date, by the end of the third quarter, we generated a total of CAD 35.3 million from the sale of goods of which CAD 19.7 million comes from the sale of normal source plasma inventory but CAD 15.6 million is from the sale of goods. And the same product, sorry, same period of 2017, no revenue was generated from the sale of plasma and only a CAD 11 million was generated from the sale of goods.

The increase, excluding plasma sales of 41.8% and the sale of goods comes from strong revenues in the Bioseparations' division. As I mentioned before, in 2017, CAD 19.7 million was generated from licensing and milestone revenues by the end of Q3, and so far in 2018, no such revenues have been generated.

On slide 17, I'd like to highlight a few key expense trends by quarter, over the past 12 months. As you'll see, the overall downward trend in spend on R&D - on non-manufacturing activities as well as in our administration and sales and marketing expenditure has continued. In the third quarter of 2018 and expenditure on manufacturing activities reduced slightly, as we continue to make good progress on the submission of the BLA amendment for Ryplazim. And once again as we get closer to filing, we will again assess so that we can capitalize this costs inventory our movements to cost of goods.

On slide 18, I'm and just providing some further color comparing the research and development expenditure for the year by segment. And as I mentioned on the previous slide, our downward trend in non- manufacturing R&D has continued, but the - sorry that trend has continued in both small molecule, and plasma derived segments.

On slide 19, then if we move to the selected review of information from the Q3 financial statements. I've already provided the breakdown of revenues on an earlier slide, but recapping total revenues for the nine months ended September 30 were CAD 36.8 million compared to CAD 32.5 million in the same period of 2017 which represents an increase of CAD 4.3 million.

Total revenues for the quarter ended September 30, 2018 were CAD 12.3 million compared to CAD 24 million during the comparative period of 2017 representing a decrease of CAD 11.7 million, as we continue to experience revenues which each source vary significantly from previous period with this year been particularly impacted by our plasma sale, whereas last year was impacted by milestone licensing revenues. Cost of sales and other production expenses were CAD 30.4 million during the nine months ended 30th of September30, 2018 compared to CAD 7.7 million for the corresponding period of 2017, representing an increase of CAD 22.7 million. And the majority of that increase for the nine month period relates to the sales of normal source of plasma as talked.

Moving to R&D expenses, they were CAD 70.5 million during the nine months ended September 30th compared to CAD 72.2 million for the corresponding period of 2017, decrease of CAD 1.7 million. And the expenses in the quarter were CAD 24.1 million compared to CAD 23.3 million in the corresponding period of 2017.

Administration, selling and marketing expenses declined slightly at CAD 20.9 million during the night months, compared to CAD 22.7 million for the corresponding period of 2017. And in the quarter, they were CAD 6.2 million compared to CAD 7.7 million for the corresponding period of 2017. These decreases are due mainly to reduction in both consulting fees and employee compensation expenses.

Finance costs were CAD 15.5 million for the nine months ended 30th of September compared to CAD 5.3 million for the corresponding period of 2017. The increase reflects a higher level of debt during the nine months ended September 30th compared to the same period of 2017. And just putting this in context, the total long-term debt on the consolidated financial position was CAD 150.5 million at September 30th 2018 compared to CAD 61.1 million at 30th of September 2017.

So overall, the corporation incurred a net loss of CAD 96.6 million during the nine months ended September 30th compared to the net loss of CAD 78.4 million for the corresponding period of 2017, representing an increase in the net loss of CAD 18.2 million. The main reason for the increase in the loss is that the results for the quarter and the nine months ended at September 30th included 19 -- 2017 included CAD 19.7 million of milestone and licensing revenues pertaining to the license agreement with [indiscernible] which obviously has not repeated this year.

So total adjusted EBITDA for the corporation was minus CAD 78 million for the nine months ended September 30, compared to minus CAD 68.7 million for the comparative period of 2017, again for the same reason I mentioned above.

So if we could move now to slide 20, and the balance sheet, our cash position decreased by CAD 1.8 million as September 30, compared to that December 31. Our cash balances are directly influenced by the timing and size of financing events and operating revenues and expenditures. Cash flows and liquidity are discussed in detail further in the MD&A.

The cash receivable decreased by CAD 1.4 million compared to year-end mainly due to the timing of trades receivables and reduction in tax credits receivable. And current income tax receivable increased by a CAD 1 million as of September mainly due to the recording of R&D tax credits recognized on operations in the UK during 2018. Our inventories decreased by CAD 21 million over the year-end principally due to the sale of the normal source plasma that I've mentioned.

Capital assets remained at a similar level to year-end and intangible assets increased by CAD 5.9 million at September compared to December, and the increase as I explained last quarter is due to the acquisition of two licenses for intellectual property during the year.

Long-term debt increased by CAD 65.7 million by September compared to December, and the increase obviously results, primarily from the CAD 50 million U.S. draw down on the non-revolving credit facility from Thomvest during the year so far.

On slide 21, I'd like to comment on a figure that I highlighted at the AGM cash used in operations. In the first three quarters of 2017, we had used CAD 95 million of cash in operations, rising CAD 222.5 million by the end of the year. In the first three quarters of 2018, we had used CAD 57 million in operations. And it's worth noting that this benefits from the CAD 19.7 million saved normal towards plasma and when normalized for that item, our spent delivering CAD 76.7 million in operations, and add some CAD 18.3 million, or 90% lower than in the same three quarters of 2017. I had forecasted at AGM that I hope to achieve a cash saving of around 10% to 15% from operations in 2018. And I now believe that this figure is more likely to be in range of 20% to 25%. As Pierre said, we remain focused on delivering our cost controls in a balanced way, allowing us to keep the key activities active and associated with delivering the business development deals and securing the represent approval which is currently underway.

If I move to then slide 22 on, looking forward until we've secured further financing we've several backup plans at our disposal which are fully worth up and are ready to be executed which could allow us to run the business well into 2019. These plans inevitably involve a significant scaling back of the business curtailing plans for projects. We believe that this would reduce current and future shareholder value and they're being tracked alongside other initiatives as Pierre said. However, it's important to say that we are ready to act as and when it's been necessary. That said, as Pierre has outlined, we've already identified around CAD 30 million of savings for next year mainly from the non-recurrent R&D costs and that will have a significant impact on our burn.

We continued to work on our objective of closing one or more business development transactions. We also have to work in other ways to manage the run rate. Our recent restructuring of the debt is a good example of that. We also remain in dialogue with key institutional funds who have expressed an interest in making an equity investment in ProMetic, and continue to explore all avenues to keep the company financed.

So, I now turn the call back to Pierre for his closing remarks. Pierre?

Pierre Laurin

Well, thank you Bruce. And as you -- as you elegantly explained that we're working on bolstering as quickly as possible our financial situation, I mean through a combination of non-dilutive cash source from partnering for example other business deals but equity related initiatives are also currently being pursued. So we are determined to close some of those in a very near future, and I bring you to the attention of slide 23 which, which I highlight again what we target to deliver for the remainder of this year and next year.

As you can see again, focus on Ryplazim and PBI-4050, and depending on the catalyst and outcome of certain initiatives that we're pursuing, we could also advance PBI-4547 as originally planned. And we have a deep pipeline, but right now we're pacing herself and focusing on advancing our key milestones for both PBI-4050 and plasminogen as you said Bruce. This is in part combination of both increasing shareholder value but also in part -- as part of our business development strategy.

So, on that note, operator I would like to turn the table to the Q&A period now.

Thank you. [Operator Instructions] Our first question comes from the line of Dewey Stedman from Canaccord Genuity. Your line is open.

Dewey Stedman

Hi, guys. Thanks for taking my questions. I guess on the post-management inventory sales that have ever occurred to nine months of this year so far, what kind of cash commitment do you guys need to make in 2019 to rebuild those inventories ahead of our commercial launch? And then regarding the commercial launch for post-management, is the plan right now to [technical difficulty] assets and maintain that path or will you start to build a commercial organization perhaps [indiscernible] average with any potential commercial partners? Thanks.

Pierre Laurin

Two very good questions, I could perhaps start with the last one and let Bruce handle the first one. Indeed you know we are right-sizing the organization and we have put in place I would call it a backbone of a commercial organization with some more senior and experienced MSLs and account executives, sales executives, the back office preparing the all the necessary work to get approval license to operate in all the states in the U.S. you know get all the reimbursement program and feedback with payers in place, so there's been a lot of work being done let alone the fact that there was no patient association for plasminogen deficiency, and we've been building our patient registry from scratch. And we're very pleased to report that we've identified now close to 300 patients already. And in the U.S. alone and there's a significant number of patients that we're already aware of outside the U.S. that we are expecting that we could be serving as soon as the FDA is granting us approval in the U.S., we could embark into some programs supporting and selling to those patients overseas under name patient program. So there's an extensive program that we're putting in place, but it doesn't mean that we have our full sales force on the ground. And indeed part of the Ryplazim business development discussions, include core promotion activities that could allow us to actually launch without having to incur as significant costs and also help with the right fit, with the right player, which is the case at the current negotiation table. Some player can take on certain indications while we focus on others.

So there's a lot of things at play here that we will help us modulate our plan going forward. And just before Bruce comment on the necessary investment to scale up production, it's good to know that we have vials that we've manufactured that we can use for our current clinical trials, so it plays on both side. Right now, we can expand the use of the product in other clinical trials without incurring costs for those clinical trials and we're saving a lot of money by still advancing other indications for with product you know producing GMP Biologics is usually a huge portion of the clinical trial cost and that is now behind us and we can use that material going forward for those acquired deficiency trials and we'll provide an update on that. But Bruce perhaps you can add to the first question.

Bruce Pritchard

Sure. So maybe if I just take it in two parts, first of all the sales that we've had are of the plasma raw material. We have obviously in preparation for the launch of the product entered into supply agreements to make sure that we have secured a source of the raw material that is vital for us to have in order to manufacture. Those contracts have contractual minimums and they have flexed to allow us to get to a maximum. So we've built the contracts in a way that allow us to be flexible. So going forward into next year, we will on our contractual minimum obligations under these plasma purchase contracts and the costs of those are factored into the operating cash figures that I've spoken about today going forward.

We also have obviously our own collection center in Winnipeg and the costs that are also factored in. In terms of the building of the plasminogen inventory in preparation for launch, the -- that's something that the commercial team are watching very carefully. We're conscious that - we just have to strike the right balance between making sure that we are anticipating as best as we can we launch date for the product. And that we built an appropriate level of inventory that would allow us to make sure that the supply chain was necessary - necessarily primed for our launch. It's fair to say that We won't be you know, starting the commercial inventory build until later in 2019 and obviously will just keep the timing of that and the scaling of that. In check along with the progress on the BLA re-submission

Dewey Stedman

Great. And on the -- I guess the outcome of the meeting on the BLA. What specific milestones remain to re-filing obviously there is - there is some demonstration efforts being made, but what other steps are there and will we have any clarity on the completion of those steps.

Pierre Laurin

I miss the beginning of your question can you - can you just repeat just to make sure I hear.

Dewey Stedman

Yes. So for Ryplazim BLA obviously there is been agreement reached with FDA on a path forward to re-filing. And there's I guess a demonstration batch that's been manufactured, but what other milestones remain to meeting - to basically demonstrate that you've met the agreement with FDA to re-filing. Will we have any clarity on reaching those steps?

Pierre Laurin

Well. Yes, I mean okay I get it now. The big - the most important point here is that FDA is not questioning the quality of the product and in fact I mean you can't use the clinical performance to do so, but the product is a good product the process is a good process. I think that you know we can summarize that most of what we have to do was to validate for in-process controls make, you know tighten some specs but the specs and sef don't change the product is produced the same way. And you know - you know what we had what we wanted to do is to reassure ourselves and have the FDA sign-in on you know all the program and all the essays that we've validated and now we've put in place and making sure that before you run your conformance batch, there's concurrence with the agency that what we've implemented and then plan to implement. And the protocol to implement it has been agreed to and that's what the Type C meeting allowed us to get satisfaction. So that kind of dialogue is allowed because obviously we have all the designations you can dream of with a product prior to review. And it's an open dialogue. As I said the FDA is very amenable for that.

The next step is now as we are implementing conformance batch production, writing up all the reports, some comparability again with previous batches and the ones that are made under the conformance batch program, wrap it all up in the CMC amendment, join the clinical segment three of the Phase 2 pivotal program, and then resubmit amend, the BLA. So really the - I would say to your question specifically is, it's running those additional batches. But now having - had the signoff of the FDA that what we are using as in process controls are what they were expecting to see.

Dewey Stedman

All right, and if there are any events that we should be watching for ahead of the re-file that the next time we'll hear about this, the re-file?

Pierre Laurin

You know what, it's a good question. I think that we - we basically will update on a quarterly basis unless there is a major event before. But I would say that perhaps we'll choose if appropriate to reassure shareholders that you know certain milestones have been achieved in the process of heading there. But quite frankly, we have all our eyes focused on the market readiness and executing to make sure that this great product gets approved swiftly. So stay tuned.

Dewey Stedman

All right. Great. Thank you.

[Operator Instructions] Our next question comes from the line of Doug Miehm from RBC Capital Markets. Your line is open.

Doug Miehm

Yes. Good morning. Tough questions, maybe just starting with partnering discussions, I think a lot of people have believed that hopefully something will be done by the end of Q3 and I think even some had hoped for something this summer. Can you tell me what appears to be the sticking points around this? I think the data are sufficient that there should be a number of partners that are interested. But I know it's a complicated process but maybe you could delineate what your partners really want to see right now?

Pierre Laurin

Thank you again, and good morning, Doug. I would say that and I put it in a very vague statement, but the recurring theme for I would say a couple of term sheets that we had reached I would say late spring, early summer had two things in common that the parties were simultaneously going through their own strategic think tank and at the very higher level addressing in which therapeutic area they would also ultimately invest. So this is something we can control and unfortunately even senior executives at the head of a division within a company may not be even aware that at the higher level there's discussions about whether a company will invest more in oncology or more in cardiovascular or more in other indication than respiratory or then liver fibrosis.

So it's been interesting for us too and frustrating to see that in fact we and we're happy now that we have actually several players because this will - that mitigate the risk of you know having one or two only that you rely on and you think you're there, but you're not quite there because for reasons outside our control and quite frankly nothing to do with the value of what we are offering. Strategically you will - you'll see constantly company re-evaluating their portfolio and it's not a surprise that then we step back and we realize that here we are two months later, we read in fears by technology that Company X have just spun off and sold the entire division to another company and then you say, well, that's very good.

One thing I will remind everyone here as pursuant to your question I personally take great satisfaction to know that if you have reached that level of negotiating term sheets with parties, sophisticated blue chip, big pharma, that means that your due diligence package has passed. That means that you've picked the box as you said on everything. IP is strong, pharmacology is strong, mechanism of action is novel, demonstrated complimentary to what's out there, the clinical data is there.

Yes, you wish you had 200 more patients placebo control but that doesn't is the point. The overall package is very strong and that's not where it's failing, where it's failing is a very interesting landscape if you take IPF, just IPF for example the two standard of care out there are going to lose market exclusivity which means that they will be generous size which means that that then will introduce lower price. And how will that then affect various model and simulation going forward. Then we have our drug could outperform those other two and it commands an NPV that is completely different than if it's passing the bar getting there, but it's a better tolerated me too. And how would then that that play with this kind of market landscape and some companies you know may put the pen down and rethink or reshuffle the model that takes an extra quarter come back with new numbers, new NPVs.

So there's been a lot of back and forth. And we're good here with 4050 because you're looking at not just IPF but we're looking at liver fibrosis and that helps us, feel much more confident that we have a very interesting balance here in terms of bringing catalyst to our shareholders because we have those two late stage assets at the center of business development discussion and in PBI-4050 not just long now but also liver and Alström, obviously, the other side Ryplazim is also attracting a lot of partnering discussions, because as you know we're not going to market in Europe. So you can think immediately geography here is, is a big thing for us to bring a partner that is solid and well positioned to duly take advantage of the name patient basis program in Europe as soon as we get FDA approval. But there's also players that are looking beyond congenital deficiency, and they're looking at you know the thrombosis events such as stroke, pulmonary embolism to name just those where plasminogen becomes deficient, and needs to be quickly restored.

So we have -- we are quite busy, we have a team there, a business development team supporting both due diligence, financial analysis and negotiation. And we're quite pleased with where we are, we're quite frustrated that we wish we would have been there with at least one deal back in the summer, and those term sheets didn't materialize to a definitive agreement for reasons that have nothing to do with the drug the performance of the drug.

Doug Miehm

Okay. That's very helpful. Maybe just moving on to more specific time -- timelines, I mean I think this was touched on a little bit, but you talked about conformant batches being produced. Maybe you could talk to us when you expect that process to be done? And do you [technical difficulty] and more you might be able to lock in timelines for --

Operator

Can you hear me now?

Pierre Laurin

Now I can. Yes. Hello.

Doug Miehm

Okay, good. So, no, what I did say was that was very helpful. And when I wanted to sort of delve into a little bit was just timelines. So if we go back to plasminogen and the BLA, can you talk to me a little bit more about the conformance batches, when are those going to be done but more importantly because this is out of your hands, have you already scheduled time for fill-finish other product as well so that we get a better idea of when we might be re-filing?

Pierre Laurin

Yes. I mean this is the interesting juggling act. As we know we are only - we're collecting plasma. We're storing plasma. We're in-charge of all this from plasma sourcing to manufacturing to bulk active, and as you rightly so we outsource fill-finish. And we are in constant coordination with the CMO. It is not as efficient as if you own the fill-finish, but we're happy that we actually don't own that asset, because that would add to our burn. So right now but this is something that the Bruce's team worked diligently in coordinating and scheduling and Bruce you may want to throw in there?

Bruce Pritchard

Sure. So specifically on the booking disclosed a bit. I think in terms of you know the commentary around the specific timing of when we're going to do [indiscernible]. So, on any case, Pierre, we did earlier in the call, Doug, the most important thing is that [indiscernible] for you know to have the approval of the product by the end of 2019. There are a lot of moving parts within our control, including the length of time around the FDA. So at this stage you know we're not going to provide specific guidance on the timing of when individual batches and things are going to be finished, but working towards that timeline of the ultimate approval and then move we'll be monitoring an update against [indiscernible] timeline as we go forward.

Doug Miehm

Okay. That's right. And then anything that you can tell us around the FDA and the phase 3 Alström data and I'll leave it there, that'd be great? Thank you.

Pierre Laurin

Thank you. Well, the good news is that the FDA do recognize that the Alström syndrome subjects have multiple organ affected by fibrosis. They also have metabolic disorder and we've demonstrated in the phase 2 trial that we were really improving on all fronts. I mean, patients showing up with various problems in the liver, the heart, biomarkers in the kidney showing the kidney within you know in stress leaking pro-fibrotic biomarker in urine, we have fat biopsy showing that the fat tissue was improved after 24 weeks of treatment and therefore we reach agreement with the FDA and the EMA that those patient should be evaluated on a composite of or multiple of endpoint not one primary endpoint, but several endpoint and therefore a bit like Ultragenyx successfully achieve with one of their ultra-rare product the agencies looking at the overall assessment of the patients overall condition having said that we are now meeting late November for the fine tuning of such measurement and how do we agree with the agency that a non-worsening or improvement score A plus versus a worsening minus and you will have different level of measurements that could declare that a significant improvement on one of the element of the composite could declare a patient to be a successful treatment. Or it could be a more modest improve [technical difficulty]

So, Doug, I'm really sorry. Looks like our drugs work better than the technical system here that's somehow our line gets cutoff. So I have no idea where I cutoff. But to summarize, we are in the final role of fine tuning the definitive measurements of each of those endpoint composite. Both liver fibrosis, liver steatosis, measurement of cardiac fibrosis, measurement of parameters in the fat tissue, in the kidney, metabolic, metabolic parameters as well. And therefore, you need to score a typical composite component analysis; you need to score in the treatment group than placebo. And it's not in the treatment group than placebo and it's, it's, it's not like one primary endpoint and many secondary endpoint it's all, all end points having relatively the same weight. So and that's the fine tuning that we want to see in the protocols and how they grew with the agency.

Doug Miehm

Okay, that's great. I'll just say that reduce your burn, but make sure you pay your phone bill.

Derren Nathan

Hi guys, I hope you are well. I've got a couple of questions. The revenue uplift is encouraging, has there been any new third party therapeutics released due to informatics chromatography project and how did this pipeline look for this, this over the business?

Pierre Laurin

Well, the buyer separation business is, is striving, obviously as we said before a lumpy quarter-by-quarter, but if you look at the trend I mean we're trending upward of 30% and we expect the same type of trend Nick year on a, year-by-year basis. So, so as long as nobody take their microscope and look and try to guestimate quarter-by-quarter on a year-by-year basis this business keeps growing.

So as a result of a combination of more clients using the technology but also some of existing clients you know increasing their order. So we're very pleased with that. It's true that we look more at the value of that platform to enable the manufacturing of products like replace them in IBIG. But we're quite pleased with the performance of our platform license and two big pharma biotech companies, and this is going extremely well.

Derren Nathan

Right. Thank you. We're still seeing deals in the diabetes space which is [indiscernible] and could you postpone programs in metabolic syndromes and et cetera still be an area of focus with deal discussion for PBI-4050?

Pierre Laurin

Well, Derren, we are right now focused on unmet medical need that have really no standard of care that would therefore command a good reimbursement price, and that would also you know address I would say a concern that payers are willing to pay for. We could always look at diabetes as a fallback position almost or as a safety net. We do have an amazing effect ultimately on the liver functionality, on the fatty [indiscernible] tissue functionality, and which then translate into a better management of metabolism issues. So you know we could look at it as a product that could have as a product that will have - a role in diabetic patients, but we're really going after a condition that is now becoming more and more evident. If you look at NASH patients for example, that had established liver fibrosis. The performance of the drugs out there, the most advanced product in Phase 3 is showing 15% to 25% response rate on the liver fibrosis.

So it's not like the most advanced products out there will take the market and there's no room. There's plenty of room, especially with the fact that many of those NASH severe advance patients have concomitant disease, concomitant conditions. And this is where I think 40%, 50% will play very well, and probably 45%, 47% or even more so we're having not only an antifibrotic activity, but also having indirectly a role in reducing the impact of the insult quote unquote "physiologic insult being diabetes or high lipid content and things like that. So we can always consider diabetes, but for the reason I just mentioned, we're really focused on fibrosis - advance fibrosis.

Derren Nathan

Okay. Thank you. That's all.

