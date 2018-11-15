Leagold Mining Corporation (LMCNF) CEO Neil Woodyer on Q3 2018 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Leagold Mining Corporation (OTCQX:LMCNF) Q3 2018 Earnings Conference Call November 15, 2018 10:00 AM ET

Executives

Neil Woodyer – Chief Executive Officer

Attie Roux – Chief Operating Officer

Doug Bowlby – Corporate Development

Doug Reddy – Technical Services

Harpreet Dhaliwal – Chief Financial Officer

Meg Brown – Investor Relations

Analysts

David Haughton – CIBC Capital Markets

Steven Butler – GMP Securities

Neil Woodyer

Thank you, Operator, and welcome everybody to our Q3 Results Call. With me today, I have Attie Roux, COO, but actually he's down in Mexico, so we're hoping the communication link maintains itself throughout the meeting. But here also I have Doug Bowlby, Corporate Development; Doug Reddy, Technical Services; Harpreet Dhaliwal, CFO; and of course Meg Brown, Investor Relations.

If I can take you to the overview slide [indiscernible]. As we set out two years ago, we're now building a immediate Latin American gold producer through a buy-and-build strategy. We now own four gold mines producing mines in Mexico and Brazil. In this last quarter, we produced 93000 ounces at an all-in sustaining cost of 966. We recently completed the feasibility study on the St. Louis project in Brazil and that highlights 100,000 ounces of production. Also at Los Filos, we are coming towards the end of our site wide expansion plans and this should be available to everybody by the end of this year.

If we go to slide three, the key stats for the quarter are gold production was 93,000 ounces, revenue of $111 million. Our net income was 14.9, which equates to $0.05 a share. Our cash cost per ounce were 819 all-in sustaining was 966. We generated an all-in sustaining cost margin of $22 million and at the end of the quarter our cash balance was $47 million. Throughout the quarter, we continue to make progress on the integration of our Brazilian operations including important changes to organization and reporting structures.

We're in the process of making each mine a standalone business unit and profit center. We also delivered the St. Louis feasibility study showing robust returns and demonstrating the potential to add 100,000 ounces a year to our production profile. We have a 10-month construction timeline once we start on the remaining CapEx including working capital, it is $82 million.

At Los Filos, we continue to advance the Bermejal Underground project and we're validating the long-term processing alternatives. And subsequent to the call, we were able to announce the restart planning for 20th of November for RDM.

So that's highlights of the quarter, if we can now turn forward into reviewing each mine one by one, I will hand over to Adriaan to do that.

Attie Roux

Great, thanks Neil. And as we go to Slide 5, we're talking about the Los Filos mine in Mexico. Quarter three production was 42,500 ounces at the all-in cost of 60.

During the quarter, underground mining improved significantly with the tons of 19% over the previous quarter at the guide in excess of six grams per ton.

During the quarter, significantly higher quantity [technical difficulty] gold production increased. Now this is slightly in due to the large quantity of material placed on that pad interrupting the solution flow in the recovery cycles of the typical lead curve. This is something the processing team are focused on normalizing at the moment and expecting the gold recovery to follow in the next period. We've already seen the October gold production increasing to in excess of 16,000 ounces compared to the quarter three average of just over 14,000 ounces. But if you look in table, you will see the place at 3.3 million tons for the quarter and obviously compared to the previous quarters has significantly increased.

If we turn to the Brazilian operations to Slide 6, the quarter three production was 16,000 ounces with all in sustaining of $1000 an ounce. This was impacted late in the quarter by with the conservation measures introduced already due to the regional drought conditions in the area.

Just after the quarter end, was put on temporarily shut down due to not enough water to run the processing facility. Fortunately the rains came in early November and as Neal just announced so we have our plans ready to stop the operation around about 20 of November. So we will be back on line. The savings rates that was continued during this period is on schedule and to be completed by the end of November.

As we know the mine operates on diesel generator power. And with the construction of the, our line being restarted the commissioning of the new power line is now expected to be late in December for completion. This got the potential to save $6 million annually. The great power obviously is cheaper. There is more power available and more consistent power available so more tons will be more at the better grind which will result in more ounces.

If you look at the table below for improvement obviously in great and there especially in the recovery being processed that we're expecting a significant improvement in the recoveries in the future. If we go to the Fazenda mine on slide 7, the quarter production was just over 20,000 ounces at the all in sustaining of 727 training ahead of guidance. We are expecting underground efficiency to improve further with the delivery of the new underground mining equipment that was delivered late in quarter three, as you can see from the statistics, solid steady state operation.

If we turn the page to page eight, the Pilar Mine in Brazil, quarter three production of almost 14,000 ounces at the all in cost of 977. And it's also bringing ahead of guidance at the moment. The processing facility recorded a record quarter and this being closed by the Pillar underground imperial, Maria Lazara underground imperial and then also filled up with the source material from around the mine, and also if you look at the numbers that set steady state operations good recoveries.

At this point I'll hand to Doug Reddy to talk you through the development projects.

Doug Reddy

We can move to slide number 10 under the heading Los Filos expansion. I know we've got a time lag on the slides showing up so bear with us but Los Filos is expansion of the study and engineering design worked on the Bermejal mine potential sale plant and large Los Filos open pit. Those all continue, they're expected to be completed by year end and that will be reported as the site by independent technical report.

Bermejal underground ramp construction was completed on schedule in November. This is a five meter by five and a half meter round. It is fully booked for eventual production capability. It provides the backbone infrastructure for Bermejal for further development and eventual production. So Los Filos were therefore include four sources of ore, two large open pits and two migrate underground mines. We have the opportunity to supplement the current heat operations with the addition of the addition of the CIL plant.

We would direct higher grade material to the plants and would have increased recoveries of around 90%. As you can appreciate a complex task balancing all the different feeds and then optimizing them and as we announced yesterday one of those feeds as the Los Filos open pit. We announced the proven improbable reserves have increased by 122% to 780,000 ounces of proven probable. This means that the Los Filos open pit which was scheduled to run out in 2020, now will have an additional seven years of life and given that side wide balance of the plan we're working through optimizing all of that so that we can this study finished by the end of the year.

Moving on to the next slide, on Santa Luz, we completed the update on the feasibility study, in October. The project add over 100,000 ounces of gold production per year, and it has a 10-month period to first gold once the re-start construction occurs. And there's been the identification of a phased start where a smaller pit that has a reduced strip allows for future decision points. And it ends up showing the economics to be very favorable for the initial phase. And then the overall life of mine provides a larger opportunity. So the table down below is done at $1,200 per ounce. And while the overall revenue you can see is proportional to the phase 1 being $840 million versus $1.2 billion for the total life of mine.

When you go down and take the various deductions and you end up with a net cash flow, phase 1 shows a net cash flow of $290 million versus a life of mine total of just over $300 million. And what was really highlighted is the first five years, where net cash flow is $233 million on phase 1, versus a life of mine of $137 million. And largely, that's due to the capitalized stripping that occurs beginning in year three. So essentially we viewed as a decision point, it will be impacted by gold price and other factors at the time. As to whether it makes sense to focus on phase 1 or expand, it would continue for the full life of mine.

There is the other opportunity of the underground mining, which was highlighted in an earlier study. We will be looking at how that can be best developed or examined to see whether we can add to the production plan overall by going underground. And perhaps it's a phase 1 with underground, but that's well down the road. A few other key items, the all-in sustaining cost for phase 1 is $788 an ounce, so versus life of mine of $856 an ounce. And then IRR of 63% versus 47% for the IRR, either one is very attractive, and the overall NPV at $165 million for phase 1 versus $149 million for life of mine.

On the next page, there's lots of detail here, but I'm going to point you to, on the first table, essentially the contained gold process. Our difference is 830,000 ounces through phase 1, versus 1.2 million ounces for the life of mine. Recovery is really 4% on average for either one. And the life of mine essentially is seven years versus an 11-year total life. I've already mentioned the all-in sustaining cost, very attractive at $788 or $856 depending on phase 1 versus life of mine. And then the capital cost summary, in addition to the versus plant alterations, we've included all the tailings and water storage modifications, BPCM and owner's costs as well as working capital at first build for a total of $82 million.

And that's the summary on the development projects, I'm going to hand it back to Neil.

Neil Woodyer

Thanks, Doug. So, in conclusion, let me just reiterate that our objective it so build a mid-tier gold company in Latin America. We have the four operating mines now in Mexico and Brazil. We have the Santa Luz project, which Doug has just taken you through, and we also have the large site-wide study that is going on now, and we see the elements of that come out. So we have that for Los Filos. So we have two significant growth projects that can take the company forward, increasing our production and cash flow, and that is the objective over the next period of time to rationalize what is the correct development plan for these assets so that we can build a strong company for the future.

That, operator, ends the formal part of our presentation. Can we start the Q&A session, please?

David Haughton

Good morning Neil and team. Thank you for the update. Perhaps I could start the RDM. Quite a few things going in the background, you spent nearly $10 million in the quarter. I'm just wondering -- that's on development CapEx, just wondering what kind of spend you've got in mind for the balance of the year and into next year to get yourself into a position where you can get those costs down and the throughput up to 9,000 tons a day?

Doug Reddy

I'll speak to that. RDM, the current work is on the power line, which has the biggest initial impact for us. That will be completed in December. The power line gives us, obviously, stable power and adequate power to be able the run the mill at full capacity in the [indiscernible] mill which enables our grind recovery to be improved. Sorry, grind size to be improved and improve full recovery. In addition to that, we are doing the TSF lift that we've identified as an immediate need. That's being completed this month. So those are the two key items that are being done on a CapEx basis at RDM. You're probably wondering about mill size or throughput going forward. We'll get these two projects and then work on optimizing recoveries, and also doing work on essentially water conservation and recycling to optimize that before we make any move toward expanding the mill to any higher throughput rate.

David Haughton

Okay. So putting numbers on to those, I previously noted that the power line was about $1.5 million the tails left was in the order of $4 million. Is that still what you've got in mind?

Doug Reddy

Total cost of power line and two substations was just over $11 million.

David Haughton

Okay, yeah.

Doug Reddy

The amount that was remaining, I think, as of October, was $2.6 million.

David Haughton

Right, okay. And then you've got capitalized strip coming in to the equation as well. And it was a fairly large number in the September quarter of that $8 million, so --

Doug Reddy

We catch up on stripping for -- essentially since we came in. There's still an element of that to be done. I'm sorry, I don't have the number. I'd have to get back to you on that, but we have been doing catch-up on the strip since we acquired the mine.

David Haughton

Okay. So I'm trying to look for a kind of CapEx number to put in for the December quarter. And I'm just trying to wonder if you've got some guidance on that?

Doug Reddy

I think that was actually in our news release that came out when we discussed the projects that were ongoing even in spite of the temporary shutdown. But you'd have to give me a minute to go look it up. So I can respond after the call, but if I do find the answer before the end of the call, I will chime in and tell you what the number is.

David Haughton

Okay. Over to Santa Luz, there'd been quite a bit of work undertaking on the metallurgy. It looks like you've settled now on using a resin-in-pulp style to address the refractory and non-refractory elements of the ore. Are you satisfied that that's the right path now? Have you don't enough testing that you've got a high degree of confidence that that's the solution?

Doug Reddy

It's resin-in-leach, and if Attie is still online I'll ask if he can chime in.

Attie Roux

Okay, David, yes, thanks. As you note, correctly, a lot of work has been done prior to us acquiring the mine by the previous owners. In fact, they actually ran a pilot plant for extensive period on the mine. Since we acquired, we have asked for some work to be redone by Mintek [ph] in South Africa. And looking at the current results, they're confirming the previous results, that we're getting fairly good recoveries with the resin technology. And obviously you can't use carbon because of the [indiscernible] of the gold onto the organic carbon ore. So that lining agent and the reason is not susceptible to poisoning with the lining agent, so we're quite happy, this is exactly the same technology that it uses as well and the couple of the other places use similar or variations of this technology.

David Haughton

Okay, go ahead, sorry.

Neil Woodyer

Okay, that's okay, carry on.

David Haughton

So one of the ideas that have been put forth previously was to introduce kerosene, is that out of the thinking?

Neil Woodyer

No, definitely you need the blending agent as we put.

David Haughton

So, kerosene is the blending agent.

Neil Woodyer

Which is kerosene correctly, you need to effectively if you want to call it poison the organic carbon in the ore.

David Haughton

The cost carbon?

Neil Woodyer

Correct, correct. And you want to use activated carbon in the circuit because the kerosene will poison that that as well. The reason does not get poisoned by the organic introduced wide of kerosene.

David Haughton

Now, one of the things that you must be struggling with now is where is this picking the priority of things, where you get to see what your conclusions are for the outlook on Los Filos but the IRRs that you've got St. Louis is pretty attractive, so what's your current thinking about sequencing of St. Louis versus whatever is in plan for Los Filos?

Neil Woodyer

We're coming towards the end of our study period on Los Filos which will tell us what the potential really are and how we can to better Los Filos, then we have to look at that compared to St. Louis, look at the financing requirements and look at capital allocations, that's something that's only agenda for the end of the year, so we're holding St. Louis in advance at the moment, thinking about alternative financing plans. At the same time, we're finishing off Los Filos, so we can put both into the correct perspective.

David Haughton

Okay. So it touches on my last question and that's financing with the Iran facility due at the end of 2019, I mean you're exploring I presume a number of avenues for traditional bids and other alternatives, can you give us a bit of an insight as to what you're thinking there?

Neil Woodyer

Yes, that's exactly right, that's what we seeking, we are in that process now assembling all of our numbers and cash flow projects that we can start working on the optimal refinancing which is something we'll be working on in Q1 once we have all the numbers together and looking at all the different alternatives to see what really is the best bet.

David Haughton

All right, I will leave it there for now, thank you.

Attie Roux

Just before we go to the next question in answer to David's query on CapEx for already entering the fourth quarter on the October 10th news release we did say that the portion of the CapEx for the powerline is $1.5 million remaining and the TSF lift was $4 million, so $6.5 million, $5.5 million to $6.5 million CapEx in the quarter put into what we've already stated.

John Doody

Good morning gentlemen, and thank you for the update particularly on the operations, my question relates more to David's final question about the $100 million capital need at the end of the year for Ryan, can you expand anymore on what the options are judging by the stock price, the market things you're going to sell shares but I hope is there other alternatives you've got in mind?

Attie Roux

Yes, the refinancing is due at the end of next year, the $100 million is not this year, it's next year and we will have the development plans of both strong potential growth projects available to us, so that we can go through those and identify what is the right thing to do, how much is the correct level of leverage, what are the sources of finance they are, obviously equity is our last source from a dilution point of view. And we just must wave this up with the potentials and see where we stand.

John Doody

Okay, good, thank you.

Steven Butler

Good afternoon -- good morning, Neil, Doug, Attie. Question for you Doug on Los Filos in terms of the increased reserve here announced earlier this morning, was this just a matter of in-fill drilling and conversion of inferred, that's been a program this year or that surprised pleasantly by the reserve increase or maybe you can elaborate as to how it came about?

Doug Reddy

Okay, I'll give you the long answer as we've gone through each one of the ore sources that come into CIL place for the integrated mine plan. We've gone back to basics and Doug into the data see what we can do to change things and then by earlier this year the Los Filos open pit has, I'll say a conservative restriction placed on it, related to the underground mines and we found that it didn't need to be there.

In fact this gain is entirely without any. There's no interaction with the underground mine taking care of the underground mine and then be able to mine this pit without interaction. So it's off going back and re optimizing and then in certain areas well essentially there was very little additional drilling done. We were utilizing the existing data to see if we could get more out of it.

Steven Butler

Okay, and that doesn't come with any actual level of capital stripping or obviously see that potentially later with the economic studies?

Doug Reddy

Yes, that we've been through several iterations of production schedules and approaches to Los Filos open pit what we released it's been the mine plan has prepared by the guys on site. We are working with our independent engineer who is the technical report. They ultimately will sign off on the Los Filos open pit reserves as all of them because it's a statewide technical report. But we did give them the warning that we were going to go ahead with putting out this news on Los Filos because we could see it was something that's already able to be approached as [indiscernible] or heat leach processable. So we've taken advantage of the opportunity but that news out now gives an idea to anybody who's watching this development of the study that it's not a simple picture it's not just Bermejal Underground. We've been looking at every other aspect of the mine as well and bringing it all into one plan is a balancing act. And it's complex. So it's all coming together now with intent to report.

Steven Butler

Okay, that's my second question is you're saying December for this independent tech report and compound report on the four sources by December?

Neil Woodyer

Yes.

Steven Butler

Okay and then Doug the St. Louise feasibility study phase 1 in life of mine. On what basis would you would you do that life of mine versus Phase 1 when the NPD and IRRs lower. May be it's a matter of allocating capital against the mine. That's not being allocated in the Phase 1 presentation of the numbers but maybe it's a gold price or what basis would you perceive that length of the mine versus Phase 1?

Neil Woodyer

Gold price the other aspect is we do need to do the additional work on open pit versus underground given that there is the underground PA that was previously put out as I think around 600,000 ounces in it. So it is a piece of work that we will be looking at but the key thing is that it's compelling. In either case Phase 1 says it's a very compelling thing to do and we don't have to make the decision on the life of mine until three years. In the meantime we've got work to do on the underground and other aspects of the project to see if we can optimize it further.

Steven Butler

Okay. So I guess three years in that you would be happy to spend some additional capital on stripping. That would be actually allocated against the life of mine and is that right?

Neil Woodyer

Yes. It is all broken down in the technical report that's coming out imminently.

Steven Butler

Okay. Appreciate it, thank you.

Neil Woodyer

You're welcome.

Neil Woodyer

Thank you, Operator. Thank you, ladies and gentlemen for joining us on this call. As we've stated throughout the call when we have very strong growth profile projects ahead of us we have a lot of work to do in finishing these off in the next month or so. We will then have a lot of work to do in determining the priorities and looking at the financing and seeing how great we can be on the financing to bring these things into fruition for our shareholders. But I feel very comfortable we have the right team to do that.

So, with that, ladies and gentlemen, thank you very much for the attendance on our call. Thank you.

