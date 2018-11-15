Weekly Edge: Emerging Markets Are Back In Vogue

By Troy Tanzy

Investors, seeking harbor from volatility in domestic markets, have begun fleeing to emerging-market stocks, an asset class that has been beaten up and shunned for most of 2018.

Domestic market and economic strength in early 2018 incentivized investors to purchase stocks in high-growth sectors, such as Technology. A rising U.S. dollar coupled with trade-war tensions between the U.S. and the rest of the world - not to mention country-specific political and economic problems in places such as Argentina and Turkey - made investing in other parts of the world difficult and risky. As a result, investors fled from emerging-market stocks in 2018. But now that domestic markets are experiencing declines, investors are looking for opportunities abroad.

The NASDAQ, seen in the following chart from The Wall Street Journal, has fallen below the MSCI Emerging Markets Index in relative performance since the beginning of October, dropping more than 10%. Emerging-market stocks have lost less than 8%. Emerging markets also experienced a steeper climb in early November than the NASDAQ. Investors observe such moves as optimistic.

The Journal also reports that a monthly survey from Bank of America Merrill Lynch showed that allocation of investors' portfolios to emerging-market stocks climbed by 8% from October to November.

It will be important for investors to watch China's interactions with the U.S., as China is the largest country in the emerging-market realm. The potential for higher tariffs next year could depress the outlook for China and emerging markets along with it.

Sectors: The average momentum score for the Sector Benchmark ETFs rose slightly for the second week in a row, from -11.82 to -11.36. Consumer Staples remained in the top spot, followed by Utilities once again. Real Estate, which gained 10 points last week (the biggest gain of the week), remained in third. The biggest loser of the week was Energy, which dropped 12 points as global oil markets continued to falter. The broad outlook is still negative, but sentiment and markets may be resetting.

Factors: Among the Factor Benchmark ETFs, the average factor score decreased from -11.92 to -12.17. The highest-scoring factor remains Yield, although Low Volatility gained 6 points to reclaim second place from Dividend Growth. The low-ranking factors, which experienced declines in their scores last week, kept their spots.

Global: Global Benchmark ETF momentum dropped this week from -15.55 to -22.55, a 7-point decline from the prior week. Latin America and the United States remained in the top spots, but Latin America fell a whopping 40 points to -8, marking the first foray into negative territory for Latin America in months. USA's score remained at 14. Eurozone remains near the bottom due to signs of slowing in European economies and heightened Brexit tensions. Germany's economy last quarter contracted for the first time in more than three years, an ominous sign for Europe's powerhouse and, perhaps, for the continent as a whole.