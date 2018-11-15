Pareteum To Acquire iPass For Mobile Connectivity Network

TEUM increases it operational footprint; integrating an existing, proven partner should present minimal operational risk.

iPass has developed a global network of mobile connectivity and related location and data services to enterprises.

Pareteum has agreed to acquire iPass for up to $25.3 million in stock and assumption of debt.

Pareteum (TEUM) announced it has agreed to acquire iPass (OTCPK:IPAS) in an all-stock transaction plus the assumption of debt.

iPass operates as a global provider of mobile connectivity, location and performance data.

TEUM and IPAS have been partners over the last year, which should reduce integration and execution risk as the two companies go to market in 2019.

I’m putting TEUM on my watchlist for Q2 2019 results to see how management is executing vs. plan.

Redwood Shores, California-based iPass was founded in 1996 to provide Wi-Fi connectivity on unlimited devices through its SmartConnect platform.

Management is headed by President and CEO Gary Griffiths, who has been with the firm since 2009 and was previously Director at SGI International.

iPass’ primary offerings include:

SmartConnect

Location Intelligence

Mobility Intelligence

Network Intelligence

According to a market research report by Grand View Research, the global location intelligence market is projected to grow to $25.25 billion by 2025.

This represents a strong CAGR of 15.3% between 2015 and 2025.

The main drivers for this expected growth are the growing penetration of network infrastructure and smart devices coupled with rapid digitization give organizations access to diverse information about consumers, system performance and assets, among others.

Acquisition Terms and Rationale

TEUM disclosed the acquisition price and terms in an 8-K filing as approximately 9.86 million shares of the company’s common stock by no later than March 18, 2019.

At its current price of approximately $2.00 per share, stock consideration would equal $19.72 million. Pareteum is also assuming $5.6 million of iPass’ net debt. Total consideration at the current stock price would, therefore, be approximately $25.3 million.

The deal represents 0.65x of forward (2018E) iPass revenue of approximately $40 million.

A review of the firm’s most recent 10-Q filing indicates that as of September 30, 2018, the firm had $18.4 million in cash and equivalents and $7.0 million in total liabilities, most of which are short-term liabilities.

Free cash flow during the nine months ended September 2018, was a negative ($6.0 million).

TEUM is acquiring iPass after partnering with iPass over the past year.

As Pareteum Founder Hal Turner stated in the deal announcement,

iPass and Pareteum will now accelerate as one company with combined products and services, the expansion of addressable markets and the resulting executive and operating talent.

In the past 12 months, TEUM’s stock price has risen 144% vs. the S&P 500 Index 5.5%, as the chart below indicates:

According to its investor presentation about the acquisition, TEUM management expects the deal to be ‘significantly accretive to Pareteum, with $2.0 million increase in earnings ($0.02 per share) and $5.5 million increase in Non-GAAP-earnings ($0.05 per share).’

The firm also expects ‘material costs synergies - greater than $15 million,’ which it believes it will achieve by the end of 2019.

The overarching rationale for the transaction is to combine Pareteum’s software-centric managed services platform with iPass’ mobile connectivity WiFi network.

The deal promises to extend Pareteum’s global footprint, increase product offerings for both companies’ customer bases, enable cross-selling opportunities, and provide a larger platform for new markets and potential acquisitions.

After the combination announcement, TEUM’s stock dropped 15%. The stock has since gained for a net loss of 6.1% since the deal announcement, as of press time.

Notably, analyst ratings are still strong for TEUM, with three strong buys out of three analysts following the stock,

Additionally, the consensus price target for the three analysts remains at $5.00 per share, more than double its current value,

The combination with iPass won’t likely close until Q1 2019, so investors will need to wait to see the financial results until Q2 2019 at the earliest.

Given the partnership between the two firms, integration risk should be minimal, and their mutual sales teams will already be familiar with each other’s product offerings.

From Q1 2019, the onus will be on TEUM and iPass’ management to execute to plan for investors to benefit.

I’m putting TEUM on my watchlist for Q2 2019 to learn how management has integrated the two teams and posted early operational results.

