Sonos Inc.'s Stock Doesn't Sound Too Good To Me

Stiff Competition

Debuting with their IPO in early August, Sonos Inc. (SONO) has had a wild ride early on. The company, which develops audio systems for mostly in home use, faces tough competition right out of the gate. Smart speaker systems are becoming more and more common in homes. Big brand names like Beats, Amazon Echo, Bose, JBL, and more all competing in the sound business, it will not be easy for Sonos to stand out. With a market cap of around $1.43 Billion, Sonos is very small compared to the aforementioned competitors. They are growing fast though, but will it be enough for their stock to stand out? The one thing all their competitors have that SONO does not is diversity. Beats is a part of tech giant Apple (AAPL), Amazon (AMZN) obviously does much much more than audio, Bose is known as a leader in sound in everything from TVs to cars, but Sonos has just a narrow line of products that they specialize in, and yes they produce great speakers, it just may not be enough to keep their stock thriving in the competitive tech markets.

(Figure 1) Sonos' Most Popular Speaker The Play:1

Since debuting around the $20 mark, the stock has already fallen over 25%. Hitting prices as low as $11.78 on this downward trend, things could get worse before they get better. Money can still be made off of Sonos although it may be tough with the high volatility currently present in the NASDAQ. I think the best way to play this stock is to sit out and see the numbers in their next earning call and base your actions off of that. If the numbers dip so will the price of the stock and that may allow for a nice entry point for this potentially high growth stock into 2019.

Rough Start

Sonos Inc. has had little good news since their August IPO. Most recently they announced support for the Google Assistant feature would be delayed until 2019. Amazon Alexa's voice integration was a huge hit for the company, so seeing this delay was disappointing news for the company which had announced way back in October 2017 that the Google Assistant compatibility would be coming within the next year.

Diversification of their product line will be key to the success of Sonos stock to provide continued growth. Therefore, additions such as Google Assistant and other new products are crucial. The company continues to grow, but still only has around 10 main products that can be bought in different sets, and they all look fairly similar besides differences in size. Research and development spending numbers have grown from around $100,000 to $125,000 since the company went public. This shows me that they are pushing to find what their customers like and what it is that customers want from Sonos.

6 Wall Street Analysts have covered the stock and placed a 2.5 recommendation rating on the SONO, with a 5 being a strong sell and a 1 being a strong buy. 3 of those analysts have placed a buy rating on the stock while the remaining three have listed the stock as a hold. A PE of nearly 35 is fairly low for the tech sector, but may point to slower growth than competitors.

What's Next

Although they have had their hiccups in the beginning, Sonos has shown significant growth in revenue and earnings in a fairly short amount of time since going public. Revenue has grown around 10% each year since 2015. This positive trend is good news and would be great for investors if they can keep it up. Negative earnings have been cut nearly in half for 3 straight years as well. If Sonos keeps this up they will easily be posting positive numbers by the end of 2019. They also have done a good job with returning customers coming back for more again and again (Figure 2).

(Figure 2) Sonos' YOY Growth In Sales & Returning Customers

Sonos' most popular stereo, the Play:1 (Figure 1), has fantastic reviews, and Sonos creates high quality products across the board. The company has a lot of potential, but it will still be a long time before they can create wealth for investors. This stock may be a buy sometime in mid-late 2019 but not at the current prices. I think this stock could possibly see single digit numbers in the near future, and if it does it may be a good long term value/growth buy. Until Sonos brings more variety of products I am not confident they can deliver the the numbers needed to draw in investors. With earnings upcoming this today, Thursday, November 15th, I recommend holding and waiting for a better entry price. Sonos has been consistent thus far, and may deliver next year if you are willing to have faith in CEO Patrick Spence and wait out the process.

Sonos' Management has begun taking steps to diversify their product line with the HAY speakers. They have also reached out and made important relationships for marketing such as the Play:5 Beastie Boys Edition. I think if Sonos continues to branch out and diversify as they have begun to, the tune of the stock will sound much more pleasing to investors.

With the current financial numbers I am recommending to hold SONO and placing a $16 high end price target over the next 6 months, although the stock could very well hit a low of $9 in that same period in my view. The risk is far greater than the reward in a market where tech is under fire. I reached this value with tech under fire - I believe the price could very easily drop -20% by the end of 2018, as the company is a growth stock and it is a tough time for growth. Sonos' IPO came at a bad time for tech. I believe this company will be a buy at one point, just not until the price declines. Earnings will have to be absolutely fantastic for this company to move up. Watch the Revenue numbers for the quarter after earnings. An upside above $251 million in revenue for the quarter would be good news, and may change the bearish sentiment towards this stock and start making Sonos sound better to me.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.