Can Bitumen 'Pucks' Save Canada's Oil Sands Producers?

But pucks still need rail, and that's expensive. Stick with a producer that has adequate refining capacity - Suncor - and avoid all others.

Source: EcoWatch

As you all know, Canada is suffering from a glut of oil sands production due to a lack of adequate pipeline capacity. As a result, WCS is currently trading at a massive $44/bbl discount to WTI. In a rather remarkable recent meeting, various oil producers in Western Canada got together to discuss the situation. At that meeting, several producers actually asked the Alberta government to intervene and order impose cuts.

Cenvous (CVE) CEO Alex Pourbaix said:

At the price that Albertans are getting for their oil, no one is making any money whatsoever in the upstream industry. At the same time, number of producers who are integrated with refineries are making windfall profits.

My Seeking Alpha followers may remember my February article advising Mr. Pourbaix to do exactly that (i.e. cut CVE's production) - see CVE: Rule #1 - When You're In A Hole, Stop Digging!). I also criticized the decision by Imperial Oil (IMO) and Exxon Mobil (XOM) to move forward on another oils sands project (see What?! Another Oil Sands Project?).

But new technologies has given hope to producers: the " CanaPux" and the "pellet." The puck (a good name for a Canadian invention considering their deep connection to hockey) has the potential to help the oil sands exit capacity problem by making it more economical to ship bitumen by rail. That's because the puck removes the need for thick and slow-flowing bitumen to be diluted with condensate in order for it to flow through a pipeline or into and out-of a rail tank car.

Both the pucks and the pellets (see picture at the top of the article) alleviate many of the risks of moving tar sands oil by rail. That's because the pucks float in water and do not pose a fire or explosion risk like the diluted bitumen currently moved in rail tank cars. As a result, they would remove the requirement for expensive and complex rail cars. The pucks and pellets also eliminate air quality issues related to the volatile components of diluted bitumen.

Not So Fast

However, the pucks and pellets don't really solve the obvious problem: Adequate pipeline exit capacity. That's because they still require rail cars, and let's face the obvious: Rail is simply more expensive than pipelines. And while many oil sands producers are hoping (praying?) for more pipeline capacity out of the region by the second half of 2019, the news of late isn't good:

1. Keystone-XL has suffered another setback.

2. Michigan's new governor may seek to block Enbrige's (ENB) Line 5.

So while the pucks and pellets may help some producers, the best thing for investors to do is stick with producers that have adequate pipeline capacity reservations and adequate downstream refining assets. That way, they can recoup the margin lost on WCS with higher refining margins.

The Obvious Choice

The obvious choice for investors bound and determined to invest in the oil sands is Suncor (SU). Note at the aforementioned meeting Suncor was against government intervention and wants the market to sort it out. That's because of its strong position in the industry. In fact, Suncor’s COO Mark Little warned the meeting itself might violate Canadian competition law if it amounted to price fixing.

The reason Suncor is fine is because, as the Cenovus CEO pointed out, Suncor is one of those "producers who are integrated with refineries are making windfall profits." While Cenovus has a joint venture with Phillips 66 (PSX) for some of its oil sands production, it still has a slug of production in which it is likely losing money on every barrel it produces (remember, if you are in a hole, stop digging).

Meantime, integrated Suncor - a company with sufficient downstream refining assets, delivered a relatively strong Q3 for an oil sands producer:

A new quarterly funds from operations record of $3.139 billion ($1.94 per common share).

Cash flow provided by operating activities was $4.370 billion ($2.70 per common share).

Operating earnings were $1.557 billion ($0.96 per common share) and net earnings were $1.812 billion ($1.12 per common share).

Oil sands operations achieved a new quarterly production record of 476,100 bpd.

Refining and Marketing (R&M) delivered record quarterly funds from operations of $1.119 billion, with crude throughput of 457,200 bpd which represents a 99% utilization rate, and an average refining margin of $34.45 per bbl.

Fort Hills production averaged 69,400 bpd net to Suncor, (128,300 bpd gross). Fort Hills cash operating costs per barrel averaged $33.45. Subsequent to the end of the third quarter, Fort Hills production successfully ramped up to target operating rates of 90% of nameplate capacity.

So Suncor is proceeding on its path of increasing its oil sands production even in the midst of the turmoil. Note that the Fort Hills project is one big reason for the glut of oil sands because it has gone from "0" to 128,300 bpd this year. And the reason it can do so is because it has more than 450,000 bpd of refining capacity, which accounted for the bulk of the company's Q3 profit.

And with this success, Suncor is rewarding shareholders. The company distributed $582 million in dividends to shareholders and repurchased $889 million of shares in Q3. The last dividend increase was 12.5%. I expect a similar increase announcement in February 2019. Suncor currently yields 3.3%

Suncor also reduced total debt by $1.2 billion during the quarter, which bodes well for the future.

Earnings estimates have been rising this year:

Source: Yahoo Finance

The current $1.75 FY2018 estimate equates to a P/E=19. Not bad considering the crisis mode many oil sands producers find themselves in today.

Another way to play the glut in Canadian crude is with Enbridge. While many investors seem to be fixated on its mainline expansion project in Canada - and whether or not they will ever be completed - the company's Canadian liquids pipelines are running at full capacity, and so is its storage tanks (gotta put all that oil sands production somewhere if it cannot get out of Canada). With a yield of 6%-plus, ENB is more of a yield play, and it may take years for investors to see the Spectra merger potential come to fruition. But as I said in a previous article, ENB has significant upside.

But for now, Suncor looks to be the best long-term bet in the oil sands patch. I would avoid all the others.

Source: Yahoo Finance

Disclosure: I am/we are long ENB, PSX, SU.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I am an engineer, not a qualified investment advisor. While the information and data presented in my articles are obtained from company documents and/or sources believed to be reliable, they have not been independently verified. Therefore, I cannot guarantee its accuracy. I advise investors conduct their own research and/or consult a qualified investment advisor. I explicitly disclaim any liability that may arise from investment decisions you make based on my articles. Thanks for reading and I wish you much success with your investments.