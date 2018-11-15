TransAtlantic Petroleum Ltd (TAT) CEO Malone Mitchell on Q3 2018 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

TransAtlantic Petroleum Ltd (NYSEMKT:TAT) Q3 2018 Earnings Conference Call November 15, 2018 8:30 AM ET

Executives

Chad Burkhardt - VP, General Counsel & Corporate Secretary

Malone Mitchell - Chairman & CEO

Fabian Anda - Principal Accounting & Financial Officer and VP, Finance

Analysts

Chen Lin - Lin Asset Management

Paul Troiano - Scarsdale Equity

Operator

Chad Burkhardt

During today's call, we will make certain forward-looking statements, which include statements regarding our beliefs, goals, expectations, forecasts, projections and future performance and the assumptions underlying such statements. Please note that there are a number of factors that may cause actual results to materially differ from our forward-looking statements, including the factors identified and discussed in our earnings press release, which we had issued after the close of business yesterday and in the company's SEC filings. Please recognize that, except as required by law, we undertake no duty to update any forward-looking statements, and you should not place undue reliance on such statements.

Now I'll turn the call over to Malone Mitchell.

Now I'll turn the call over to Malone Mitchell.

Malone Mitchell

Good morning. Thank you, Chad. It's been a while since we've had a call. This morning, I intend to discuss both the strategic process, discuss our prior activities during the year, then turn the call over to Fabian to discuss our quarterly financials. And then I'll come back and discuss our proposed future activity, and then we'll take your questions. Earlier this year, as a result of limited credit and continued tepid interest in the U.S. public market, the company engaged Tudor, Pickering & Holt and Associates who we refer to as TPH, to conduct the process to solicit bids for the purchase for merger of the company. Extensive marketing and presentations were made to interested parties who were contacted throughout the world. All bids received were considered unacceptable by the special committee of the board of directors. Following this process, I and several of my affiliates, and when I refer to my affiliates, I mean companies controlled by my family, had a significantly higher, which was contingent on my securing investment partners to fund the purchase by equity of approximately 50% of the outstanding equity of the company. I did not attempt or intend to fund that purchase through debt. We were unsuccessful at securing investment partners for the transaction. Accordingly, we gave notice of withdrawal of the contingent offer on November 9. I and my affiliates may buy or sell shares in the future.

Moving to operations. Thus far, in 2018, we have drilled five wells, one in Selmo field, two in Bahar field and two in Yeniev field. Bahar-8 and 10 have just recently been placed on production from the Hazro F3a zone and are currently producing approximately 200 barrels of oil per day with low water volumes. Both of these wells were on the northwest side of the field and encountered the Bedinan formation in a nonproductive position. Future Bedinan drilling will be located higher on the defined productive structure at Bahar field. The Pinar-1 sidetrack was successfully cleaned out and fracked and placed on production in the third quarter. Post-drilling seismic analysis indicate that several wells might be drilled in this field, which would be structurally superior to the discovery well.

Yeniev-1, which was the discovery well for the Yeniev field continues to produce very well from the Bedinan formation. Approximately 50,000 barrels of oil have been produced by natural flow through today. While drilling upper potential reservoirs were encountered in the Hazro and in the Mardin information, the Mardin formation is the primary producing formation in Southeast Turkey.

Despite drilling difficulties as a result of these high-porosity and high-permeability upper zones, the Yeniev-1 paid out its drilling and completion cost in approximately its first 4 months of production. West Yeniev well was located approximately 4,600 feet west of the Yeniev-1 as recently cemented pipe at the Bedinan formation, and we encountered the equivalent sand zones in the Bedinan at a slightly higher structural position than Yeniev-1. The Upper Hazro and Mardin formations also caused drilling difficulties on this well. However, current well cost track slightly lower than the Yeniev-1 well. We expect to begin production operations on this well within the next 10 days. We are currently producing approximately 3,000 net barrels of oil per day equivalent, and that is over 98% oil.

I'll now turn the call over to Fabian Anda.

Fabian Anda

Thanks, Malone. As we communicate in our press release and published in our 10-Q filed yesterday regarding our third quarter 2018 operating results. Our third quarter revenue was $20.1 million, up 11% sequentially and up 59% from the same quarter last year at $12.7 million. From prior quarter driven by an increase in our average realized price of $2.47 per BOE, resulting in higher revenues of $700,000 in addition, an increase in sales volumes of 18.4 MBOE resulted in higher revenues of $1.3 million compared to the same quarter last year, driven by an increase in our average realized price of $27.71 per BOE, resulting in higher revenues of $7.4 million. In addition, an increase in sales volumes of five MBOE, resulting in higher revenues of $200,000. The increase was also partially a result of our new reporting regulation adopted in 2018, requiring a different classification of transportation expenses, reported, other expenses.

As far as our production expenses of $2.8 million were down 80% sequentially and down 23% same quarter last year. The decrease in production expenses is primarily due to effects reporting conversions and our continued efforts of cost reduction.

Moving to G&A. Our G&A expenses of $3.7 million were down 34% sequentially and up 1% from the same quarter last year. The decrease from prior quarter primarily due to marketing process-related expenses recording the second quarter. Cash G&A was not materially different when we compare to third quarter 2017.

Now moving to our balance sheet and cash flow. During the third quarter, we paid down $4.2 million on our DenizBank term loan. Our pro forma gross debt as of November 1, 2018, is $24.8 million. And our net debt at September 30 was $12.6 million. Our consolidated working capital decreased from a working capital surplus of $9.5 million at June 30, 2018, to a surplus of $3.5 million at September 30, 2018. In terms of nine months of 2018 results, the net cash provided by operating activities from continuing operations was $13.9 million.

As far as our capital expenditures, during the third quarter, we remain aligned with prior quarters, investing approximately $6 million for the quarter and $16.8 million in field CapEx. These investments were primarily in drilling, the completion and competent workovers, drilling being $15.3 million. We expect our net field capital expenditures for the remainder of 2018 to be in the range of $9 million to $15 million. These capital expenditures are going to be primarily on drilling.

Moving to EBITDAX. Our third quarter adjusted EBITDAX was $13.8 million. This was 59% higher than prior quarter, primarily due to an increase in our oil and gas revenues of $1.9 million. In addition, we have higher G&A expenses of $1 million and a decrease in our production expenses of $100,000. Compared to the same quarter last year, EBITDAX increased 90% primarily due to an increase in our revenues and a decrease in our production expenses.

Now I want to briefly talk about our current hedge positions. We're basically - we have a coverage of 33% of our production. And we have a foreign exchange rate hedges as well. We place current hedges to cover our TL nominating indices for our oil revenue. However, the value of Turkish lira has risen by 15% since the end of third quarter.

Talking about the impact of foreign currency exchange, the company operating - operations and revenue streams are primarily located in Turkey. Most of the company revenue and capital expenditures are settled in U.S. dollars, and most of the company operating expenses are settled in Turkish lira. And the U.S. GAAP reporting standards, the company converts Turkish lira into U.S. dollars. These currency conversions create gains and losses that impact company financial statement. From December 31, 2017, to September 30, 2018, the Turkish lira to the U.S. dollar declined 58.8%. At September 30, 2018, the exchange rate was TRY 5.99 to USD 1 as compared to TRY 3.77 to $1 at December 31, 2017. This resulted in foreign exchange loss on the company consolidated statement of oil income and loss of $7 million for the 9 months ended in September 30. Approximately 95% of this loss was noncash.

As far as the balance sheet effect, for the 9 months ended September 30, the devaluation of the Turkish lira resulted in a $23.2 million loss recorded into the accumulated oil comprehensive income loss. Our oil and gas properties were the most affected assets. For the nine months ended September 30, proven and unproven properties had a gross loss of approximately $84 million. The decrease on proven properties was partially offset by the reduction in accumulated depreciation, depletion and amortization of $49 million. The total accumulative oil comprehension loss as of September 30 was $148 million, all of which was noncash.

I will now hand the call back to Malone.

Malone Mitchell

Thank you, Fabian. I just want to reiterate, again, when you're looking at our financials, when you see the line near the bottom that says accumulated other comprehensive loss, so far, on a noncash basis in 2018, again, the assets have been written down by $84 million and accumulatively, $148 million. All of that's noncash. Now looking forward to our proposed operations, and this requires a bit of, kind of, Nostradamus foresight as well volatile as oil prices have been over the last few days. However, TransAtlantic remains in good shape. We have low net debt, approximately $12 million, and very low operating expenses in our developing fields. The costs that we cut in G&A and other areas that was painful in 2015 and '16 has stayed cut. However, we will adjust our drilling budgets to match the changes in oil prices.

We are currently rigging up on the east Yeniev well, and we expect to begin drilling that well on Saturday. This well will target the Mardin formations near the top of our 3D seismic mapping of this formation, but we'll drill down dip somewhat to the Yeniev-1 well and the Bedinan formation. The results of this will tell us more about our running room in this field at the Bedinan level. We expect to preemptively set intermediate casing through the Mardin zone to attempt to mitigate some of the drilling difficulties encountered in the prior to Yeniev wells.

We recently received permission to begin work on the da Vinci-1 sidetrack in Bulgaria, where we will be flipstocking this well from approximately 10,000 feet to test two lower formations on the upper side of a large fault. We now expect results of this well will be near the end of the first quarter of 2019.

We've been waiting on completion rig availability to open more of the Mardin information and the Cavuslu #1 oil to try an increase deliverability from the 31 barrels of oil per day the well originally tested from limited perforations in the Mardin. We expect to do this in early December. And we also expect before year-end to spud 1 of 2 identified exploration wells in our Molla license, either the Southeast Bahar #1 oil located approximately 2 miles Southeast of Bahar field. That well is designated to test the Mardin formation, updip of oil shales that we see while drilling lower formations in Bahar field and of the oil production that we've have seen from the Cavuslu-1. Secondarily, it will test a seismically interpreted Dadas Sands that we interpret to be down-dip and thicker than productive Dadas Sand horizons we have in Bahar field. Or alternatively, we may spud the Blackeye Tarragon-1 well. This well is located as our first well on our East Molla block and would test the Bedinan formation.

We continue to monitor Valeura and Equinor's progress in the Thrace Basin and have scheduled activity on that after the activity that we will be undertaking with a larger rig in Bulgaria. The Board of Directors on the 9th of November approved drilling of 10 wells in 2019 and constructing a centralized Molla gas processing plant together to gather, process and sell the several 100 barrels of NGLs we now flare daily from Bahar and Yeniev fields.

With that, at this time, we would now welcome your questions.

Question-and-Answer Session

Operator

[Operator Instructions]. And our first question comes from the line of Chen Lin with Lin Asset Management

Chen Lin

First, just let me understand the Bulgaria fiscal term little bit more. So you own that, the project, the 100%. And what type of a royalty and tax are you expect to pay for the government? And also, if you find oil in that coming well, how easy to get it delivered? Is it close to a pipeline, or you can track to a refinery, et cetera?

Malone Mitchell

Thank you for your question, Chen. The fiscal terms in Bulgaria are very good. They're a little bit different. They're, what we refer to in the industry, as an R factor, so the royalty changes a bit over time. It starts out at a royalty rate to the government of 2.5%. And after you recovered several times your investment, it increases but at a maximum amount of 30%. Now we also are allowed to recover the prior cost pool that we have. And the cost pool includes not only the expenses we've incurred but the expenses that were incurred by the predecessor company that we acquired. So we would forecast our royalty to pay to the government to be at 2.5% for approximately the first $75 million of revenue if we're successful with this well. Now tax rate in Bulgaria is 10%. It is offset somewhat by a depreciation depletion allowance. But that is over the life of the production license that we have. So that's a lesser amount.

So I think the easiest way to think about kind of the net results to the company for the first - for the immediate future is that the company would receive a little less than 90% of the total value of oil sales. Moving to your second question, the original wellbore was very productive but wet on the downthrone side of the fault. We're attempting to redrill this will to a 4-way seismically, 3D seismically defined closure that's untested on the upthrone side of a very large fault. Down-dip, the well tested 6,000 barrels of fluid per day. So we know the reservoir is very high quality. We would expect that if we're successful with the well that we would truckle, and there is a refinery in Bulgaria, and there's other alternative refineries. But we would be generally trucking oil on a long-term basis from this facility. We would expect that if successful, that our initial production levels would be limited by trucking in facilities until we were able to build bigger facilities. But on the long-term basis, you would expect to truck the vast majority of oil to the refinery from this field.

Chen Lin

Second question I have with the Thrace Basin. Valeura just announced they have water in their testing well. It has been shutting for many months extensively. I know you have people working on the ground too. - I don't have a lot of information. So you do you have any insight you're willing to share with the public about your point of view of Thrace Basin?

Malone Mitchell

Well, I would affirm Valeura's answers and outlook. The water that they've recovered, it is my understanding from their publications, is still less than the initial frac water that was put into the well while it was fracked. And the manner in which they fracked, it would be considered very small relative to the size of the formation. So they - that's the information that they have published. I think that's reasonable. It is our understanding that they intend to do much larger and much more traditional North American completions on the wells they're drilling. So from what we know and understand, it's not surprising what the results that they've seen have been. And I think we would affirm the answers that they gave in their call.

Chen Lin

Finally, seam gas told me that his rig may be available for a period after the this well and next well. So what's your plan? Which rig - do you plan to contract another big rig in, or you plan to work with them to use that rig they're drilling right now after the next two wells to put in your wells? So - or you want to wait for the results in Bulgaria first, as you said in the press release, or both?

Malone Mitchell

We have contracted a rig of sufficient size. The well in Bulgaria is approximately the same size because of the relationship we have with that drilling contractor. It's favorable from a cost-term basis. We have the option to continue that rig after the Bulgaria well. We have discussed the rig that Valeura and Equinor is using. But we've not made a decision with regard to that. I will say that we have now received the casing for our Carlisle well, which would be our first Thrace Basin well, and have got that on our yard in storage in Thrace Basin at this time.

Operator

[Operator Instructions]. And our next question comes from the line of Paul Troiano with Scarsdale Equity.

Paul Troiano

Just to clarify, in the $35-or-so million budget for 2019, is the Thrace Basin BCGA well in that budget?

Malone Mitchell

We've got, in the budget, seven development wells. We expect those development wells to be in our Southeast fields in Southeast Turkey, and we have 3 exploration wells, and the board has - the board - we've only approved, from a board standpoint, the initial one of those wells, which is the BlackEye #1 in the Southeast, and we'll take those as we go on. We're fairly mindful of where the pricing of oil is and our licenses. So that's certainly in the group of wells that we have anticipating in 2019. But as we said today, we have 3 authorized in the budget, but we only have 1 to final occasion improved by the board.

Paul Troiano

Got you. So the - so does that include - I'm sorry, does that include the Thrace BCGA deep well?

Malone Mitchell

Yes. That's in the pool of exploration wells. Again, we've decided to drill within the capital and cash flow that we have. So it's harder to say whether that's going to be sooner or later. And that kind of depends on whether it will stabilize or whether we need to focus on the number of the development wells to build cash flow before we drill that well.

Paul Troiano

Yes. Okay. That was quite an expensive well that Valeura and Equinor drilled. I mean, I want to say, it was a $20 million well or something. Is that - do you guys think you can do it for significantly less? Was anything learned?

Malone Mitchell

Well, they are undertaking a significant amount of tests on their wells. And we would certainly think that it is prudent of us to try to watch what they are doing and try to learn from that. I don't think that on an ongoing basis, they would expect development wells to require the amount of science and study they're doing in their early wells. I think they've previously said, the target for ongoing well cost in the basin are less than $10 million. And we would certainly concur with that. It's relatively easy drilling. It's the number and complexity of the stimulations that are under study at this point in time. And we do think it's prudent for us to try to learn from some of the science that they are undertaking and then hopefully, contribute some of our own.

Malone Mitchell

Well, thank you, again, for your support. Let's hope that the oil markets take some rationality and stabilize. This is still a very, very good price area for TransAtlantic Petroleum and our operations. We thank you for your calling in this morning, attention and interest in the equity of the company. And we wish you a very good rest of the week and weekend and holiday period. Good day.

