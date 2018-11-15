Select Sands Corp (SLSDF) CEO Zigurds Vitols on Q3 2018 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Select Sands Corp (OTCQX:SLSDF) Q3 2018 Earnings Conference Call November 15, 2018 11:00 AM ET

Zigurds Vitols - President, CEO & Director

Darren Urquhart - CFO

Rasool Mohammad - COO & Director

Barry Schwartz - Private Investor

Francesco Guzzone - Private Investor

Good morning, and welcome to the Select Sands Corporation Third Quarter 2018 Earnings Conference Call. Please note, this event is being recorded. I would now like to turn the conference over to Zig Vitols, President and Chief Executive Officer of Select Sands.

Zigurds Vitols

Thank you, and good morning, everyone. We appreciate you joining today's call. With me are Chief Operating Officer, Rasool Mohammad; and Chief Financial Officer, Darren Urquhart. Yesterday afternoon, we released our earnings results press release for the period ending September 30, 2018, which is available on our website at www.selectsands.com.

Please note that any comments we make on today's call regarding projections or our expectations for future events are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, many of which are out of our control. These risks and uncertainties can cause actual results to differ materially from our current expectations. We advise listeners to review our earnings release and the risk factors discussed in our SEDAR filing.

In addition, in today's call, we'll reference certain non-IFRS financial measures. Reconciliations of these non-IFRS measures to the most directly comparable IFRS measures are included in our earnings release. Finally, after our prepared remarks, we will answer any questions that you may have.

Similar to other frac sand producers in the U.S., the third quarter was challenging for the company. Impacting our results was an industry-wide drop in demand that quickly accelerated beginning in mid-August. As a result, for the third quarter, we generated revenue of $4 million, gross profit of $0.7 million and net loss of $0.1 million and adjusted EBITDA of positive $0.2 million.

Driving the decrease in frac sand demand was the widely discussed slowdown in well completions in the Permian basin. As a result of transitory takeaway constraints, E&P budget exhaustion for 2018 and additional in-basin frac sand supplies coming online.

While we fully expect the market will improve over the coming months, given the current environment, we have taken a number of necessary steps to manage costs and preserve working capital. First, we announced we have temporary halted our construction of the Independence Property expansion project. As a reminder, the project will increase our annual production capacity from 600,000 to 1 million tons, an increase of 67%. It will also reduce interplant transportation up to 30 miles and drive operating cost savings at more than $4 per ton for the standalone project.

Given the project's total cost of $4 million to $4.5 million, the expansion is perfectly aligned with our strategy of low-cost investment and the resulting strong returns on capital. As a result, the project remains under regular review and we will quickly resume construction activities once frac sand demand reaches appropriate levels.

In addition to temporarily placing the expansion project on hold, we moved our operations mostly to single shift. I want to thank all of our employees and contractors for their support during this transition and we look forward to bringing our team back to work as soon as possible.

As I mentioned before, we view the current environment as temporary and fully expect frac sand demand to increase in the coming months. Our view, which is consistent with what we've heard from other sand producers, is that the industry should see a pickup in frac sand demand at the beginning of 2019 as E&P budgets are reloaded. At that point, they should start to deploy additional capital to exploit their reserve base in the Permian, Eagle Ford, SCOOP/STACK and other place across the U.S. Specifically in the Permian, we expect frac sand demand to gradually increase through 2019 as takeaway infrastructure comes online. The Permian takeaway capacity effect on crude prices can be seen in price differentials when compared to other basins such as in Oklahoma and Louisiana.

As takeaway capacity increases, the price differential is expected to narrow and well completion activity will increase as E&P's attack the extensive level of drilled and uncompleted well inventory that has built up over the past months.

Bottom line, we expect to see significant increases of frac sand demand in the first quarter as compared to the fourth quarter and then gradually increase over the remainder of 2019. As such, while the exact timing is not certain, we anticipate production rates will increase in the new year. Once adequate production levels at our existing facilities is achieved, the Independence project expansion will be resumed. Completion of the project will take 2 to 3 months. At which point, we'll begin to benefit from increased production volumes and just as important, the improved cost efficiencies for our overall operations.

I'll now turn it over to Darren to discuss our third quarter financial results in detail. Darren?

Darren Urquhart

Thanks, Zig. Consistent with the last three quarters, our financial statements are presented in US dollars to better reflect Select Sands' operations and to improve investors ability to compare ourselves with other publicly-traded silica sand businesses in The United States. Prior to the fourth quarter of 2017, our financials were reported in Canadian dollars. Looking at the summarized consolidated interim statements of operations and comprehensive income and loss table included in our third quarter press release, third quarter revenue decreased to $4.0 million from $9.5 million in this year's second quarter. As Zig discussed, driving the decrease was industry-wide disruptions that impacted demand during the third quarter.

Cost of goods sold for the third quarter was $3.3 million as compared to $6.5 million in the second quarter with the decrease substantially associated with lower sales volumes period-over-period. We reported a net loss of $0.1 million for the third quarter as compared to net income of $1.6 million or $0.02 per basic and diluted share for the second quarter. Adjusted EBITDA, a non-IFRS measure that is reconciled to net loss and income in our press release, was $0.2 million in the third quarter versus $2.9 million for the second quarter. Turning to the consolidated interim statements of financial position. As of September 30, 2018, we had cash and cash equivalents of $5.3 million, inventory on hand of $2.6 million, accounts receivable of $0.8 million and working capital of $6.4 million.

I will now hand it back to Zig for his closing comments.

Zigurds Vitols

Thanks, Darren. As I discussed in my opening comments, we fully expect to see a significant increase in frac sand demand beginning in the first quarter of 2019 and then further the gradual increases for the remainder of the year. As such, while we continue to produce and ship products that is more in limited quantities, which will impact our results for the fourth quarter of 2018. During this transition period, similar to third quarter, we will remain keenly focused on conserving cash by closely managing expenses and limiting our capital spending to critical maintenance. At the same time, we continue to pursue additional pathways to grow our business, including evaluating sand production and sand-related business opportunities in or near other basins. We look forward to keeping everyone apprised of our progress in these efforts as well as our existing operations at the appropriate time in the coming months.

With that, we'll open it up for questions. Operator?

The first question is from Barry Schwartz , a Private Investor.

Barry Schwartz

Zig, these are trying times for you and we're all rooting for you and hoping that your projections for next year come true. But we're half way through the fourth quarter, and I was wondering if you could give us some guidance on what you believe will be the tonnage for the fourth quarter?

Zigurds Vitols

Barry, the second quarter - this quarter, this last quarter of the year, I think, it will probably be somewhere will be - fortunes to reach about half of what we did in Q3 and then we expect the bump to come in 2019 in January, as the budgets are reloaded for the E&Ps. So yes, it's going to continue to be weak.

Barry Schwartz

As a second question, I was watching CNBC today Cheniere Energy and was touting their LNG shipments, talking about 70 ships and the Permian increase natural gas growth. What impact will natural gas have on sand?

Zigurds Vitols

Well, naturally an increase in natural gas and it's right, it is extremely favorable price in compared to oil right now, but that impact will have the same as in fracking oil, the same - generally, the same technologies are used in both. So use tracking sand in pulling out oil and pulling out gas.

Barry Schwartz

Well, doesn't this growth in natural gas, LNG shipments, I mean, 70 boats plus more on order, doesn't that give a about positive thing, positive result to your projections for next year, especially in the Permian?

Zigurds Vitols

We don't know. We can't really quantify right now what that is. I mean, you have drilling activity going on. We're measuring basically. We're looking at what the DUC inventory is, what the expected drilling activity is going to be. We don't necessarily distinguish between gas and oil, although they are very distinct in the regions that they're pulling that out. I mean, we've even had discussions with folks that they're talking about a Fayetteville gas up in Arkansas, which is remarkable. I'd be very surprised if that got going, but there's a lot of favorable talk right now. I think everybody is optimistic about gas, primarily because of the price.

Barry Schwartz

Well, we know you're working hard in these tying times. So the best of luck to you.

The next question is from Francesco Guzzone, a Private Investor.

Francesco Guzzone

I just want to preface my question by saying, I don't think what you and Rasool and the management team isn't being reflected in the stock price. And as a shareholder, I want to thank you from building this thing from the zero revenue to CAD 12 million in a quarter, in 1.5 years. That being said, once we see demand recover in 2017, what should we expect in terms of EBITDA per ton? So Q2 was 16 - we saw $16 per ton and that dropped in Q3 to $2.01. Just trying to get an understanding of the economies of scale, the impacts from the economies of scale, seeing as less tons were sold and the drop in price. So at the current price, at a 600,000 tons per sold per year, what should we expect in terms of EBITDA per ton?

Zigurds Vitols

Yes, I think that - Francesco, thanks for that question. Let me summarize what we have talked about before, it would help just to put it into a package for you. The EBITDA per ton that you saw, the $16 range is absolutely valid. That carries through, it reflects the margins at that level. If you put in - if we do the Independence project, the standalone project, we immediately see a $4 a ton improvement in margin, which will flow down the EBITDA just because of the shorter miles that we have to drive to move the product around. So that's for the 400,000 tons.

Then the next phase, once we do that expansion, we would then take the other equipment that's doing the 600,000 tons and move that equipment and that planned operation into the Independence project. So you'd have that $4 a ton improvement across the board with - for the 1 million tons. That, of course, assumes that prices return at their current level, which they are not. And then there is other savings that we could have. We do not have a - just to stretch out a little bit, there is no rail service installed at Independence currently, although it's right beside the rail line and the intent will be to put in our own small, initially a small siding where we can load trains there on a daily basis. And that adds another $3 or $4 per ton. So it continually gets better. The whole idea is to grow the business organically, methodically and deliberately as finances permit.

Francesco Guzzone

Okay. Yes, I appreciated it. One second question, if that's okay, Zig?

Zigurds Vitols

Yes. Sure.

Francesco Guzzone

Maintaining CapEx as well as CapEx for the remaining 2 to 3 months expansion. What do you project those two numbers to be? So what do you think CapEx is left in terms of the expansion? And then moving forward, maintaining CapEx on an annual basis, what should we expect in terms of those numbers?

Zigurds Vitols

Yes, the CapEx number, currently the CapEx that we have scheduled out is minimal. We're keeping any CapEx down to possibly major repairs that we have on loaders. So we're basically - it's maintenance CapEx to keep the equipment running, to keep the plants running. And then the expansion spend still remains and we have not dipped into that. The total amount actually we have spent on that project is less than $300,000 and that equipment can be deployed in other places, but right now, we don't have hardly anything on the books for that project. The project is ready to move forward and as we had said in the discussion, in the releases, that we can have that up and running in somewhere around three months, when we need to. So we can pretty well hold the line. We're paying very close attention to our capital expenditures right now and we're just being cautious. We think that January is going to be good, but we're planning for the worst, hoping for the best.

Francesco Guzzone

Okay, Zig. I really appreciate you taking my questions. And I'm sure me and the rest of the shareholders will sit tight, wait for demand to recover and then hopefully, things get back on track.

Zigurds Vitols

Appreciate it, Francesco. Thanks.

The next question is a follow-up from Barry Schwartz, Private Investor.

Barry Schwartz

Yes. Sorry, I should have brought it up to speed before. Could you update us on brown sand and how it affects - it's affecting Select where, I don't know, if the price is less or if it is hurting the little bit of sand that you are doing, but could you just give us some overview?

Zigurds Vitols

Yes, certainly. The phenomena that we saw happen was as the takeaway issues, in other words, the pipelines reading out of the Permian became short, we ended up long on brown sand. Everybody brought a sudden surge of brown sand online. That created a glut of the Permian sand for a while. That will balance itself out. We see it's moving forward and it will be helpful to talk about pricing and issues like that. The pricing is no different as we listen to the other quarterly calls, we're affected in price by about 25% to 30%. As some people have said, it is unsustainable. We think that it will change as the things balance out. If you take a look at the Permian and Eagle Ford, specifically, Texas, most of the drilled and uncompleted wells are in those areas. Right now in The United States, there are approximately 8,000, 8,500 DUCs out there. So in the Permian alone, I think, we have the amount - if you frac each one of the DUCs that is available currently in the Permian, you'd be at about 35 million tons just to frac the DUCs. And that doesn't take into consideration the current drilling that is going on and continues on. The forecast is for increased drilling next year and they've got to attack. As a matter of fact, the DUCs continue to keep growing. Last month, they grow, I think, it was 3.25% in the Permian alone. So our order lease to Permian are in both Permian and Eagle Ford, so...

Barry Schwartz

Is there a benefit of white sand over brown sand? And if so, what is the benefit? And we're not talking price, I'm just talking for utilization.

Zigurds Vitols

Well, I think, the jury is certainly out on that. Nobody has come out with a definitive answer from test results that show that it is more beneficial in the long term in the life of the well that brown sand is anywhere close to the performance of white sand, maybe. So we see like we've done some analysis on what the premium for white sand is and that's because of transportation, not so much the FOB price, but the transportation. First of all, you've got sweet spots. In Texas, we shipped down the Eagle Ford all the time and that's because we're competitive because you have to drive the brown sand so far, it becomes competitive with rail or at least, we become competitive. So maybe you can add on what we've seen in terms of the payback.

Rasool Mohammad

Yes. So Barry, you have to appreciate that not all the brown sands are the same as the one they have in West Texas, that's a little bit better quality. The rest of them are not good quality. So you have a market for northern white stand. Northern white sand is not dead. Now the question is, what benefit would you have if you use northern white sand versus brown sand? Our sort of back of the envelope calculation is, if you have about 5% of the decline in production in your well, that will basically offset your saving of using brown sand. So if you have say, six months, 5%, 5% decline in your well production, then the $400,000 to $500,000 per well saving is basically wiped out. Now in South Texas, for example, or in other basins, the brown - the brown sand quality is not as good. So that market is still open and we continue to sell product into other basins. Mind you, we have been selling some into West Texas as well.

This concludes our question-and-answer session. I would like to turn the conference back over to Zig Vitols for any closing remarks.

Zigurds Vitols

Well, once again, we appreciate everyone joining today's call and the continued support of our shareholders. We look forward to speaking to everyone regarding our fourth quarter results in early part of 2019. While it might be a bit early, I just want to take this opportunity to wish everyone a safe and happy holiday season and we look forward to talking again.

The conference is now concluded. Thank you for attending today's presentation.