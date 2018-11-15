Whiting Petroleum Corporation's (WLL) Presents at Bank of America Merrill Lynch Global Energy Conference (Transcript)

Whiting Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:WLL) Bank of America Merrill Lynch Global Energy Conference Call November 15, 2018 9:00 AM ET

Mike Stevens - SVP and CFO

Mike Stevens

Mike Stevens

Okay, thank you very much appreciated everyone. Coming and listening to Whiting story. I understand we're here at the same time as Noble Energy which is next door and we have something common with them, which I'll say in a little bit. I'll start out, letting you know that I will make forward-looking statements so take note to the cautions and the language here and I want to start out with the strategic vision.

About a year ago, Mr. Holly came on board and really gave us a real concise, strategic vision of doing capital efficient development that's really what it's all about, everybody wants to do it. Capital efficient development of our resource play. And what does that mean? What does that mean to be capital efficient? It means you want to maximize your economic returns on the drilling spacing unit and at the corporate level. It's all about margins. It's about tier 1 rock, getting in manufacturing environment to really drive down your cost and using the latest technology, that's how you do it. We want to deliver multi-year growth, free cash flow, that's something that's different Whiting we'll show some slides on that. That we are generating free cash flow even at $55, where we are at today.

We've stated that, we want to reduce our total debt to EBITDAX to main debt ratio below 2:1 and we've also said we want to get our total debt below $2 billion, so we'll talk about that as well. We're going to maintain a strong hedging position and we're going to maximize the value of every point in the process of getting our oil out of the ground and selling it. So there has been a lot of change at Whiting. There's been a lot of new leadership that's come in and we made another change today. We've put the final chip in place so to speak, the final piece in place I want to actually read beginning of press release, if you didn't see it today that went out this morning. Get on the right one here.

So this was released this morning. Whiting Petroleum today announced Charles Chip [ph] Rimer [indiscernible] Chief Operating Officer so we have now COO for the first in mike there. We've been avoiding 18 years. Mr. Rimer, previously served as Senior Vice President, Global Services for Noble Energy and his role as Chief Operating Officer. Mr. Rimer will be responsible for operations, drilling, reservoir engineering and environmental health safety and land. So that's a big deal for us, that's the first time we've had a COO come on board. We've got a guy with great experience, the vision of Brad here. The strategic vision is to put in place, the C suite [ph] that has four of us in it, the corporate leadership division that he runs, the financial division that I run, the strategy and planning division that we hired Tim Sulser back in September to run and now we have our operations guy, Chip Rimer.

I don't know if any of you are familiar with Colorado politics, but we did have a proposition that was trying to put on 2,500 foot setbacks in Colorado and Chip was the guy that led the effort the oil and gas industry in the state in defeating that. So he's a very important figure within the Denver community. So let's go on a little bit more about 2018 and what we're doing in 2018. Disciplined growth free cash flow, that's the big story here.

We've implemented and optimized a completion strategy, we're going to talk quite a bit about that engineered and customized completions. We've added a drilling rate of return metric. I think a lot of companies have done that now. We haven't went all the way to a return on capital employed metric yet, but we do have a drilling rate of return that really has improved the focus on getting our best properties, highest rate of return properties drilled. We've got improved net backs, we'll talk about those a little bit. There's been a little bit of issues with the basis differential in the Bakken. And reorganized teams, the way Whiting used to work under the 30 plus years of Jim Volker's leadership is that, decisions were made at the top, generally and pushed down. Gradually changed all that, we've slid our Bakken into three teams and the decisions now. They look at their asset. Their part of the basin, what they can do with it and they bring the ideas up and we fair at those, good healthy competitions and once the teams as far as who's going to get the capital dollars.

And then as far as the third quarter results, discretionary cash flow exceeded capital expenditures by $90 million, so that's fourth quarter in row. We've been somewhere around $100 million. Free cash flow after CapEx, not many people doing it. In Q3, 2018 our production average 128,000 so that's 13% up from a year ago and 2%, so again some nice growth so moderate growth spending within cash flow.

Here's a capital plan for the year, $750 million, that hasn't changed. We set that a long time ago, almost a year ago right now, we came up with the program and as you can see on the left-hand side, different ways to look at growth but 9% year-over-year. If you look at total production, if you look at just operated Bakken production we are up 13%, Q4 to Q4. So we're getting growth, we're generating cash beyond CapEx. So solid free cash flow at 55. Our forecast that to be around more like average 55 for the year. We'd have around $200 million. We're actually going to have closer to $400 million like I said this year. So we also haven't changed our plans since the CapEx hasn't changed. We've got the same number of drills, 120 same number of pops. So we're basically drilling and popping the same amount of wells.

If you like at the pie chart on the right. Of course the Williston basin is getting most of the capital. The Non-Op and the Other that's $75 million. It's kind of non-op, isn't coming in quite as fast. We never exactly know what's going to happen with non-op and the other we're actually having more facility cost as we build out our Ray gas plant to handle some of the gas capture and I want to speak to Redtail a little bit, that's $75 million. We completed 22 DUCs early in the year and right now, we've kind of laid down the drilling there. We've got a team on that asset as well and that team has come up with some very good ideas. I think that's possible they could compete with the Bakken for returns. So I wouldn't doubt when you look at 2019 that will put some more money there at Redtail, that's in Colorado. The setback issue is kind of gone now, but we do have democratic leadership at the top of state. So we'll have to be working with them and figure out what we can do there, but I do believe there will be some development at Redtail. It's still a great asset. It's still going to generate between $60 million and $100 million of free cash flow after the deficiency payments. We've still got about year and half of deficiency payments and some oil commitments we've made, but it's still is a good asset.

This one I've already talked about, so I probably won't talk too much more. This is discretionary cash flow, an excess of capital expenditures. $355 million for the last four quarters and then just another way to look at it, it's a same calculation essentially as it shows how we're doing against, what we call our peer group. It used to us. We used to outspend quite healthily every year. New leadership, new plans. The street really seems to be rewarding us for our current program which is moderate growth, really being capital efficient. That's kind of the key to be able to do this, is being capital efficient and it's really been a game changer, really. Stock has performed well. It's been a great year for the company.

This slide we've had in for a while, now kind of sums up our inventory. We get a lot of questions on inventory. I want to point out that we have around 14 to 15 years of inventory at current pace. As I said, we're drilling 120 gross well. If you look on the right side here that is total potential net wells, so make sure you know when I see a lot of people get that wrong. They divide that by 120 and say, you've got less than 10 years. You need to divide it by really 80 so that's 120 gross, 80 net wells this year. So our potential wells well over 1,000. The plan here though is to move some of the halo areas, the Tier 2 areas into Tier 1, that is really what we're going to do. And we're going to look at couple projects that we've done this year, the McNamara and Bartelson in particular and take some time with that.

With the inventory strong, it's deep. And the goal is really maximize, our economic recovery from every DSU. We look at commodity price. Number of wells spacing and then the type of completions we're going to do. If we go to the next slide, kind of looks at our acreage position here with the bolt-on we did. We call this the Foreman Butte acquisition. Its $130 million purchase price again funded from our free cash flow, so reason free cash flow to pay down debt by bolt-ons. Almost 5,500 net acres. 1,300 a day of production and we close that earlier this year.

Right now what we're going to do on this acreage. We've started drilling here, we'll be completing in the first quarter and then kind of throughout 2019, it will definitely be part of our program. We think we've got well over 100 locations. It's not currently in the location count on the previous slide. So that will be additive to that, once we do it. And then we're going to look at few projects. As we get through the rest of the slides here. This first one, we've got three slides on the McNamara infill project. Two DSUs. They originally had nine parent well, seven Bakken and two Three Forks. And this is an area that basin has very high, oil, original [indiscernible] on place, so oil IP is very high. So we've drilled the six infill, the dash, the dotted lines there. Those are six new wells being put into the spacing unit and I'll show you the results in the next page.

So the project has produced more than $1.5 million BOE's since September 2017 and what's different about this, than a lot of places where you drill with parent well. is that the parent well actually increase their production, so other areas have had problems with that, not here. So they did some things [indiscernible] water down, the existing well bores of those nine original wells and then fracked and completed all the wells. You can see the new wells have done great and the parent wells have actually increased in their production as well.

This is a better way to look at it, I think. It's the same unit, the same McNamara unit and it kind of shows what percentage we've going to recover and then what we ultimately recovered. So on the bottom the blue line there, you can see we're generally going to get about 10% of the oil in place with the procedures we've put here. This is about - that was somewhere around $35 million project for us. We increased that recovery factor two-fold and we went from 10% to over 20%. You can see payout was in 17 months, 1.4 years, 65 that's already happened. We've already gotten payout on this. This is a project that was done for the most part of last year, so just kind of look back at it.

And then NPV10, $43 million that's pretty close to $0.50 a share, so very successful project. Net we'll look at another one, another successful project. The orange box there McNamara area, down below in the blue is something we call Sanish Bay, another area of Sanish that we had some success with and then on the left side is Bartelson and what we're going to talk about here, is our Generation 4.0 completions are really delivering strong results. so here's the Bartelson area, I was out on this pad, this summer it's really kind of a complicated area. The topography is very rough, it's just north of the river and you actually had to put the facilities quite ways away from where the wells were drilled just to have space in the proper type of environmental environment So it was very challenging, but what we're showing here is that again we had parent wells that were not performing very well, we put on new type of frac, right-sized frac, more diverters, breaking up more rocks closer to the well bore and we have excellent results.

So yes, this was another big project that we had this year. it's called the Pinwheel Pad as you can see why we call it that. the biggest project we did, during 2018. These wells have just recently come on, we've got 14 new wells. We've got Bakken and Three Fork wells here and this location also visited at the same time, was Bartelson. It was just like little town out there, there's so much going on. We had Schlumberger and Halliburton on-site at the same time, a massive freshwater tank to complete all these wells. There's just two existing wells there. So we're going to have to work around too many existing wells. But we drilled them fast and we used around 7 million pounds if you divide, that roughly 100 million pounds of proppant into the 14 wells, you get around 7 million pound, that's kind of where we are at these days and went up to 10 and even 15, but we're finding that the right-sized completion can save you some money. You only need about 7 million pounds to complete them. The results were outstanding average well tested over 2,600 BOEs a day. just a large scale project using our newest completion styles and just another success at Whiting.

Here's a slide on the completion on the left side, we show previous designs mostly you can look at the proppant. We're using very much early on and we brought it up a little bit with Gen 2. Gen 3 we went with very large fracs for the most part and now we kind of come down, we've kind of blended all the different styles together and came with Generation 4 which is really working in a lot of areas and there's not cookie cutters here. Every part of our field uses a little bit different completion style. So [indiscernible] read out what I think about this, in general we're filling our spacing units in and amongst existing wells. You've got wells that are existing, a lot of places in our fields are already developed so you've got to work between the wells, so you need customized completions to get that done. We want to stimulate the rock based on specifics of the areas and the optimize DSU development.

Infill wells are likely to get smaller, sand loadings and more entry points, more diverters. Step out [ph] or edge wells will normally incorporate larger sand loadings and strategically placed entry points to maximize the frac propagation. Each well we engineered for rate of return and best productivity per dollar invested, just having huge effects on our operations, productivity. This is another one, optimizing the frac design again. This one talks about differences in reservoir mechanical properties exists, therefore you've got do different things with your frac, we say multi-variant analysis on the right-side you can see what that means with those bars how many entry points, frac stages etc.

So we're mining information using data science, optimize each DSU and building multi-variant models to examining the impact of key inputs which helps us determine appropriate design in spacing for each area. So here's another area, this is at polar now. Where we're kind of showing the difference between wells using the old completion styles and newer styles. So the new wells 7 million pounds of proppant, older well is 10 million, 30% reduction in proppant, that's $400,000 savings per well. right in that area, so that's a big savings. You're getting the same results. you don't need all the sand. Even a bigger factor is reducing the water cuts in these wells. So of these wells, I mean water is the biggest LOE line item, we'll look at that in a little bit as well. over the life of the well, you can say 600,000 if you're not fracing up into the water zones and producing all the waters. So if you can control that frac and keep it in the proper place, it does very well for you.

And here's another area, this one's at hidden bench. One more to look at our optimized completions. Three different completion styles here. This is very interesting if you look at the chart [technical difficulty] drilling days, is $75,000. So again big impact on capital which [indiscernible] big impact on capital efficiency. Down at the bottom, we look at the completions a little bit again we're using, it shows you the 1 million pounds of sand on the bottom there, how big the frac were. So even though we're using 6 million to 10 million pounds. We're getting the well cost between 6.5 and 7.1 million per well. very good and again helping our capital efficiency.

This is a big deal. I call this one, my $23 million slide. It's kind of little things that are going on that are making a big difference at Whiting. Why do you see our LOE going down? Trying to decrease our downtime. It's a big deal. So what does this chart trying to tell you that, the bar on the left, the one let's call it one. That means that, every well goes down once per year and we've decreased that by 30%, so that every well doesn't go down once per year. when a well goes down, it's usually down for 3.5 days. This improvement in downtime for the reasons on the right have knocked the day off that, so now our average well is down 2.5 days per year, we saved one day per year, what does that mean dollar-wise? Well we've produced about 140,000 BOEs a day. we have 1,400 wells each one does about 100 BOEs a day.

If you take that one day of savings at 140,000 our margin is about 25, on a BOE basis, that's $4 million. But the bigger savings is the cost to get on the well because that's about $45,000. Every time we got to get on, that's about $45,000. So if you're saving 30% of that, times number of wells we have, that's $19 million in savings a year on work over cost, directly impacts our LOE line item.

Cash costs; cash costs. This is I mean it's all about the margins. In the end it's all about the margin. You want to look at, every penny. When you think about BOE's, we produce almost 50 million BOEs, 30 million of oil, with 50 million BOEs. If you can save $0.02, just $0.02 for BOE, you saved $1 million. I've tried to drive this home. I was just talking to all of our crews last week and the teams and talking about what we can do here. I kind of take $14 and throw it to the side. So like to start at $15, we're up there at $16.58. you can say we've - we've knocked $3 off, improved our margins by $3, that's $150 million which is basically one rig with normal completions for full year. the big saving items are two of them interest. We reduced our debt by $2.8 billion [ph], so we're way down on debt. Therefore it's knocked your interest cost down and the other one is LOE.

If you look on the left side, those items that are noted there on the bullet points are lease operating expense type items. The first three are produced water I mentioned that as our biggest cost. So working on the produced water was kind of the low hanging fruit and we're able to reduce our LOE, per BOE by well over a $1. I put this one in here just to talk about takeaway because we're getting a lots of questions on this right now. Everybody is looking at Clearbrook differential and wondering what's happened with the Bakken takeaway and you know it's a bit of problem and I can say it isn't - we adjusted our fourth quarter guidance up about $2 a barrel for takeaway issues.

I won't so much focus on what the slides says, but right now there's 1.3 million barrels of oil produced in the Williston basin. Most of that has to leave, the refinery stake up, little over 100,000 of them so most of them are going to leave the basin. The [indiscernible] one of the two, most efficient of course for it to leave on pipe. We're on $5 a barrel to pipe it out of there. DAPL coming in was a big deal. In fact DAPL wasn't very fulfil, while now DAPL was basically filled up and most of pipes. I don't know if they're all full, but they're definitely running at high capacity. Rails taking around 200,000 to 300,000 a day out of the basin and with the production coming up, we're going to need rail to take more out. so right now I'd say that the rail capacity in the United States is kind of repositioning. There's some free cars out east they're going to be moving here and I think we're going to solve the differential problem pretty quickly.

If you think about why rail works? Is rail can go to all the coast and go all the different directions, east, west and down to the Gulf Coast if you need to. On the coast you get Brent pricing. Brent's about $10 over NYMEX right now WTI. So the rail cost are about $12 to $13 to get it out to the cost. So we contract at the rail companies you should be getting $2 to $3 off of NYMEX given where things are at. So right now it's wider than that for certain barrels. We've contracts though for - we have 20,000 a day of contracts that lock in our differential at just under $2 off of WTI. So those are very important for us, one goes to the end of the year, one goes through August.

We also have 15,000 a day locked. Fixed price going down DAPL and we also have about 15,000 barrels a day Redtail locked at $5. So we have quite a bit of our barrels are not exposed to what's going on right now in the Bakken basis differential, but rail will undoubtedly I mean, every time you got a problem like that, there's dollars be made. People figure out how to solve it. This should come back in fairly quickly. I mean the biggest reason for the differential issues is really the pad 2 refineries going down, very high, very unusual month of October and end of November here as those refineries come back on, the demand will pick back up and that will help as well.

The next slide is, just a quick one on those differentials. You can see how they've improved DAPL will come out in 2017. Knocked it down, we've basically been floating around the threes. Right now I've told you fourth quarter, company-wide this is just Bakken. I put the Bakken around in the five to 5.5 all in with all of our different fixed contracts. Company-wide will be about $7.

Just two more slides left, we got one here on our current debt position. If you add up the bar draft there. If you add up the four different bond issues we have, that's about $2.8 billion debt. We have been at $5.6 billion a few years ago after our Kodiak merger. So we did a number of things, asset sales, debt exchanges to get that down. So maturity profile is pretty good. We got a couple of them coming at us pretty quick. So this free cash flow that we're generating as we do that into 2019, we're probably use some of that to pay down those 2020's. there's a very cheap one in the quarter percent convertible notes, we're not going to convert, we're going to pay them in cash. So we'll keep them out there as long as we can because we got to get interest rate. but we'll start chipping away at that.

The bigger issue in 2021, is the one that we got to start thinking about I think later this year. we don't have any call features on these notes. So it's very expensive to pay make-whole's, so we're not going to pay a big make-whole premium. But I would say later this year, probably end of the fall, it will be time to perhaps do a new issue and term out some of those 2021's, maybe in 2023's feel little tension in the market.

Our debt is kind of underpinned by our credit agreement on the top right. You see, we have $1.75 billion of credit commitments and $2.4 billion borrowing base and very little drawn, $50 million outstanding as of the end of the third quarter. we'll pay that off down to zero, by the end of the year, with the free cash flow during the fourth quarter, assuming we're not going to do any more bolt-ons, but there's none of those right now, in the near-term sites. Down below at the different covenants that we have to maintain. We all focus on the total debt to EBITDAX, the [indiscernible] hear everybody talk about the most, very focused on getting that under 2:1. It was 2.2:1 so we've made some great improvement on that over the last year.

Current ratio is never an issue and fixed charge coverage ratio is never really an issue. So it's nice to see S&P Moody's both give us upgrades here in the last quarter. I think Moody's still has a little ways to go, there are couple notches behind S&P, but that's pretty common across the industry. So debt pretty manageable 2.8, we want to get it down to 2. The stated goal. We've got free cash. The free cash flow is going to go here. Bolt-ons. If we get our debt down around 2.4, 2.3 we might start talking around share buybacks and ways to return it to the shareholders.

And then the last slide is hedging, I've kind of already talked a little about the basis differentials. This is just WTI hedging here. 69% hedge in 2018 a couple of months. So we've got some swaps there that helped protect their downside with the oil trading where it's at $61.74 swap so we'll actually be making some money on those. When you think about hedging you got to have a position. What do you think oil is going to do, if you're going to hedge it? You got to have a position. We really thought, we're pretty bullish coming into the year, so we waited to put on hedges. If you look at the 19 hedges down below. We started layering in the first half, 50 by $75 wide collars so we could participate in the upside. We protect that $50 floor because at $50 we generate enough cash to still grow our production single digits, within our cash flow. So $50 is important floor for us and then we'll [indiscernible] wide ceilings.

As we got into the year, in the run up here, up until early October anyway. We started layering in second half as well and you can see we did even better there, 50 by 80s at the higher bit of all, we're getting some 60 by 80s, so we've got real good protection. You see the weighted average here. So we 20% hedged to the second half, 41% for the first half. So we got more to do, we want to get to at least 50% hedged. We'll find a way to get that done and keep layering these on and we'll see, we'll see where the market goes. Try to be opportunistic when it arises and maybe we'll have more than 50 as like I said this year we're closer to 70%.

So in summary, [indiscernible] rocking the cash flow, projecting free cash flow, managing that portfolio that maxifies [ph] capital efficiency, that's what Brad is on us all the time about. Capital efficiency, therefore you'll get corporate level returns. Just talked about maturity profile and got a little bit work to do there in 2019. Hedge position is good. Technology is very key right now and we're trying to be a leader in that and then top tier people and unconventional resource. And to be disciplined, responsible, accountable to generate growth and significant free cash flow.

Question-and-Answer Session

Q - Unidentified Analyst

Thanks Mike. So just on oil prices having grown lower pretty hard in the last couple weeks. I'm assuming you guys are in planning process. You talked to us about your thought process in 2019, particularly as it relates to adding the fifth rig and what are the flex - what could you flex and how you're thinking about the process?

Mike Stevens

Right with five rigs, the five rig program is going to have a capital expenditure is very close to this year 750, probably be just a little bit higher because we run them all year and that's kind of where our heads at right now. We are not thinking of adding six rig unless we think we can really do it efficiently with prices down. We also don't want to spend more capital than we're going to produce in cash flow. So right now we're battling around back and forth, what we're going to do in 2019. Whether we're going to put dollars at Redtail, whether we're not. It is flexible though, none of those rigs are in long-term contracts. We've got two of them that are coming off the next three months. So we can, if prices even go further south, we could drop them. But like I said, at $50 we can support and generate enough cash to support five rig program. so I don't think you'll see us going below five rigs, [indiscernible] really don't.

Unidentified Analyst

You kind of emphasized, that Brad has empathized in the past moderate growth in capital efficiency rate. What is moderate growth? Are we thinking about mid to high single digits is what would qualify as moderate?

Mike Stevens

Yes it depends how you look at your growth, but yes I would say higher single digits, we could consider moderate. A lot of our peers are out spending and growing at higher rates. We think [indiscernible] shareholders want right now to generate that free cash flow. So if you can grow at I'll say high single digits, we think that's fine. We've been talking to lot of our investors, we'll take to more today and see what they're thinking about that, but it's all about generating free cash flow, staying within cash flow. We still have a little too much debt so that's a position we're in, when you generate some free cash flow and knock that down a little bit.

Unidentified Analyst

And when you talk about capital efficiency from your CFO seat, what are you looking at? What are the couple of numbers that you drive the organization towards?

Mike Stevens

Its two things I've talking about pretty much all day. what does it cost to drill a well? and what are these Gen 4 completions doing for you? So those have been why - I mean if you look at our metrics and capital efficiency no matter how you do it. We're up towards top of the group. These Bakken wells are really coming in strong. They compete with anything going on in Permian. We're getting over 1 million barrels of EURs on many of the wells. So the capital efficiency is there. You can also see it in our DD&A rate that will be coming down overtime as we drill. If we get million barrel well for $7 million you're drilling at $7 as your refining cost. So that's going to knock your DD&A rate down. There's different ways to see it come through, but I think in general we've been extremely capital efficient.

Unidentified Analyst

Mike you talked about your hedging philosophy or that you're layering on more hedges. What is kind of an optimal 12-month out hedging program that you're thinking about?

Mike Stevens

Yes, we usually want to be at 50%, 12 months out. we're not there right now. So we're kind of little light from where we would normally want to be on the hedging side, but generally want to be 50%. And if you're not quite there it's fine. You lure them in as you get closer. We'll probably continue to do collars. Generally Brad has come in and say, the three way that doesn't really like it, you can put that sub floor on, but you lose protection on the downside just to get a few extra bucks on the upside. So we've been sticking with collars this year. if we get a run up, to potential [indiscernible] what we did last year to put on some swaps on as well. but right now we're thinking fair wide collars and get about 50%.

Unidentified Analyst

Update us on our maintenance capital, to keep production flat. It's come down a little bit, what is that today?

Mike Stevens

If you look at total company production, maintenance capital will be somewhere around $700 million to keep it flat. Just keeping the Bakken flat is a lot different answer because right now we're not putting dollars in the Redtail. So we've got all set that Redtail decline with some Bakken growth potentially some Redtail on drilling as well. But I'd say somewhere around $700 million right now maintenance capital.

Unidentified Analyst

And in your prepared statement you talked about returns and also you mentioned NPV per section increasing value per section. How do you weigh and the industry debate on returns versus NPV per section?

Mike Stevens

My eyes, if you're doing it right here. You're getting them both. If you got a good rate of return, you're drilling going to get a good NPV, you're going to get both so we've got the drilling rate of return metric as one of our compensation metric, so it is something that we're very focused on. Every bit of information that comes out of our planning has rate of returns on it, something we look at. We also look at the PV of everything. But you kind of got to look on and balance it. But if you're doing it right both of those numbers are going to look pretty good.

Unidentified Analyst

Questions from the audience. I've a few more.

Unidentified Analyst

I just had a question about your hedging strategy, specifically on using collars with very wide spreads. Can you maybe talk about what's the motivation of doing with very, very wide spreads and my understanding is, as oil prices fall. If you have a lighter spread has a greater impact on your free cash flow. Can you maybe just talk a little bit about that?

Mike Stevens

Sure. so I kind of mentioned that, first we use the floor of $50 because at $50 we can run this five rig program within cash flow. So that's kind of starting point, where do you want to protect yourself at. So 50 was the number. We started layering [indiscernible] as oil prices moving up, we started in 50 by 65s and again we have a bullish view. You got to have a view on what you think oil is going to do and our view is bullish. So first of all we weighted the hedge and secondly, we layered on wide collars because we thought price would potentially above 70. We'll see where it's at next year when we get there, but that was the strategy. 50 to protect the drilling program because you want to make it efficient, you'll be adding, dropping the rigs, you'll lose your efficiency. So it gets at five rig program that we're planning on working and then wide big upside, high upside, wide collars because we were bullish on oil price.

Unidentified Analyst

I've a few more here. Mike, thanks for the update on the DAPL situation. But on the real capacity there are some talks about lack of compliance cars [ph]. Any thoughts on that?

Mike Stevens

Yes well our thoughts is that the cars are there. There's been, the car is out on the East Coast that are freeing up right now, we're in talks with all kinds of different. Folks out there that have capacity on rail cars. They're moving, they're going to mobilize. They see opportunity to make money and rail right now needs to be the short-term answer. I've got a whole list of you - broader of all the different pipes that are being out there. Phillips 66 came out with couple of days ago with $350,000 barrel pipe that they're planning on building now. These are going to take a little bit of time. the pipes that we have right now. DAPL is going to increase. Some of the other ones are going to increase. There's probably another $100,000 to $200,000 that can go on the basin, on pipe, but we do need we're going to need as a production continues to grow and I think it will, we're going to need a little bit more rail capacity. I do think the cars are there to make it happen.

Unidentified Analyst

And on M&A you had a nice little transaction recently. Use of free cash flow it seems to me that, it's more geared towards deleveraging as opposed to M&A, would that me in a lower oil price environment would that be a correct assumption.

Mike Stevens

You know I think it's probably 50-50 between the two. Personally I would like to pay down the debt but right now we've got Tim Sulser higher. He's out future as we call him. He's looking at everybody in the Bakken. We want to be the best in the Bakken. It makes sense that we'll be a consolidator in the Bakken. So we're looking at everybody want to understand everybody's position there. And we've got lots of ideas, lots of things we're planning on doing. So I think it's just going to be balanced between the two in the short-term. Hopefully we're still I told at 55 we can still generate a significant amount of free cash flow in 2019, so if we find bolt-ons that makes sense that we think we're going to earn a good full cycle rate of return, we'll do them.

Unidentified Analyst

Are there opportunities around from your seat that you see before the work gets done on opportunities for bolt-ons?

Mike Stevens

There are lot of opportunities out there, yes.

Unidentified Analyst

And I'm assuming when you say Bakken, it would imply not stepping out of the basin.

Mike Stevens

I think the long-term you have to think about stepping out of the basin. But right now, we've got the team in place. We're hyper focused with these three asset teams to the Bakken. I'm just making our assets to be the best it can be, so short-term it's all about Bakken. Hopefully consolidating within the Bakken. I think long-term you go to think about other basins. But for right now, our focus is on the Bakken.

Unidentified Analyst

And one of your larger competition company that's talking about improved recovery rates in the Bakken. Right when you're talking about Bakken, where it's just outside the basin. Where are you in terms of the recovery rate and where do you see recovery rates in the basin improving to?

Mike Stevens

Yes I just talked a lot about these Gen 4 completions and yes it's a step change from the one, two's and three's. it's allowing us to go on places that don't have as thicker zones. It's allowing us to go on places that have water bearing zones over the top of the Bakken that you don't want to frac into because it becomes uneconomic very quickly. it's all about these Gen 4 completion and right-sizing them and it's just really going well. really improving the recoveries in areas weren't considered tier 1. I think you're going to see us move a lot of that tier 2 acreage into tier 1 overtime.

I think you're going to see us develop that Foreman Butte purchase we did this year. there's an offset operator that had a 2,500 BOE per day well. we had 40% plus in that well. so we're just getting some good data points, seeing that the URs are all coming up because of completion tasks.

Unidentified Analyst

14 to 15 years inventory life that's pretty good. Why acquire, why buy more?

Mike Stevens

Well you never seem to have enough, never seem to have enough. So I would say up to 20 years would be good to have, at any given time. if you're making a good economic purchase. You don't want to just have and buy stuff you're not going to drill, that you're going to put out of your rack. You want to through buying stuff, you need to get after.

Unidentified Analyst

Last question.

Mike Stevens

Yes.

Unidentified Analyst

Just had one last question. How do you classify tier 1? Like what's the definition of tier 1, is it based on your type curve with 1,000 MBOE type curve or is it more of a return metric?

Mike Stevens

It's type curve, those are generally going to be million barrel URs and they're generally going to be drilling that you can earn 40% to 50% on a $55 oil price environment. So 40% to 50% rate of returns, $55 million barrel URs.

Unidentified Analyst

It looks like we're out to time. thank you Mike.

Mike Stevens

All right. Thank you very much.