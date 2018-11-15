Aurora Cannabis: Savvy Deal Making And Good Timing

The company is poised to show very strong growth from both medical and recreational cannabis in Canada and global markets where it already has a presence.

Aurora Cannabis (ACB) has had an impressive ascension. In just the past 4 years, the company has gone from being an obscure Canadian OTC stock to an NYSE-listed stock with a multi-billion dollar market cap. In this article I will trace the company’s rise and summarize where I see the market opportunities.

How did Aurora Get Here?

Aurora was founded in 2013 and its stock began trading in Canada in 2014. In 2015, the company received its licenses to cultivate and sell cannabis in Canada. Starting in 2016, Aurora began a series of aggressive M&A transactions which enabled it to gain massive scale. To date, Aurora has announced/completed 15 acquisitions and 12 strategic investments.

Aurora has largely used its richly traded public equity as currency to complete deals. This has served the company well because equity has been easy for the company to raise and targets have been more willing to take equity in their deals in order to share in the upside of growth in the industry.

Timeline of Recent Acquisitions

Source: ACB 2018 Annual Report.

The above chart shows a timeline of recent acquisitions and strategic investments the company has made. Of particular note are the CanniMed and MedReleaf acquisitions. CanniMed and MedReleaf were both large publicly traded companies which significantly increased ACB’s scale.

In November 2017, Aurora announced an all-stock hostile take-over for CanniMed which was rejected by CanniMed’s board. After some back and forth CanniMed eventually agreed to the deal. In May 2018, Aurora agreed to buy MedReleaf for $2.5 billion in an all-stock deal.

Both the CanniMed and the MedReleaf deals show that Aurora’s management team is capable of taking down sizable transactions. It is particularly impressive that Aurora got the CanniMed deal done considering that it was a hostile takeover at one point. Reading through the list of the other deals Aurora has structured shows that management are savvy deal makers that know how to structure incentives with cash offers, convertible notes, and earn-outs.

Source: ACB October 2018 Investor Presentation.

To management’s credit, the company has been able to assemble an impressive platform quite quickly. Today the company counts 11 cultivation facilities capable of over 500,000 kg in annual production capacity, some of this capacity is still under construction but is expected to come online by H1 2020. Aurora is now an industry leader in terms of revenue and production capacity.

The Market Growth Opportunity

Today Aurora Cannabis mostly serves the market for medical marijuana. Aurora primarily has operations in Canada but currently services nearly a dozen international markets. In the company’s October 2018 investor presentation, Aurora estimated the market size of the Canadian medical market at $9 billion per year and the global medical market at 180 billion per year.

Aurora plans to continue using Canada as its primary location for growing and packaging its products, but over time the company seeks to build a large export business globally through third party wholesalers. In Europe, which is currently the largest global market for medical marijuana, Aurora has partnered with Pedanious, Europe’s largest distributor of cannabis, for distribution. Over time, Aurora will seek more country approvals to sell its medical product, boosting its revenue growth. For example, in October 2018, Aurora received approval to ship its products to Poland.

The other large market opportunity for Aurora is the recreational market in North America. This year, Canada passed a law making recreational use of marijuana legal. It is a bit early to know just how large of an immediate opportunity this will be for Aurora because legal sales did not begin in Canada until October 2018. Canada’s Parliamentary Budget Office estimates that the recreational cannabis market is between 4.2 and 6.2 billion Canadian dollars per year.

Although legalization for Canadian recreational use occurred after the last quarter end, Aurora gave positive commentary on their November 13, 2018, earnings conference call.

“Let's briefly talk about our successes in the Canadian adult consumer market, which began on October 17. This was a major milestone, and Aurora is pleased to be one of the strongest participants... Aurora was well prepared for adult consumer use, having strategically built substantial inventory that enabled us to meet just about all of our supply obligations… While it's still early days, we're able to report that Aurora has had some of the most popular strains and brands in the system.”

– Aurora Cannabis CEO Cameron Battley on the November 13, 2018, earnings call.

The commentary from the call was very encouraging. Not only has Aurora placed their bets on the right assets in the industry to benefit from both increased medical use and legalization, but the company also seems to have nailed the timing in terms of being prepared with inventory and production capacity investments as demand soars.

Finally, although Aurora does no business in the United States today, the company would also benefit from wider scale cannabis legalization in the US. Aurora is already developing a strong export strategy and relationship with international distributors. According to the Marijuana Business Factbook, U.S. Cannabis retail sales could reach $22 billion by 2022. There could be upside to this estimate if more states legalize Cannabis than are currently expected to. At this point, we have seen states legalize or relax lax one at a time like falling dominoes. Although I have not seen any credible estimates on when we could see broader legalization at the federal level in the United States, it appears to be inevitable. If that hypothesis turns out to be true, we should expect Aurora to enter the U.S. market either through an export/distributor strategy or through M&A.

Concluding Thoughts

Aurora has had an extremely interesting rise through savvy deal making and good timing. I give the management team a lot of credit and expect them to continue executing on their strategy of aggressive deal making to secure their place as an international leader in medical and recreational cannabis.

We are still in the early days of Cannabis legalization for recreational use in Canada where Aurora already appears to have a strong market share. While the company currently doesn’t have much in the form of revenue and earnings to show, growth should be extremely robust in the coming years. I am not yet sure whether the valuation of the stock is justified by the future growth, but I will continue learning about the cannabis space and plan to report back in a future article.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.