American Hotel REIT: Darkness Before The Dawn

American Hotel Income Properties REIT's (OTC:AHOTF) (TSX:HOT.U) (TSX:HOT.UN) share price took a hit as it posted disappointing Q3 2018 result primarily due to delay in its property improvement plans. However, American Hotel has now completed nearly half of its PIP projects and most of the remaining projects should reach completion by mid-2019. We believe the end of the tunnel is near. Meanwhile, its dividend yield has risen to about 11%. For investors seeking both capital appreciation and dividend income, this is a good stock to own.

Recent Developments: Property Improvement Plan continues to weigh on its margin

American Hotel posted disappointing Q3 2018 earnings. While its occupancy rate increased slightly to 78.1%, its revenue per available room ("RevPAR") declined to $75.98 in Q3 2018 from $77.25 in Q3 2017. Similarly, its gross margin and NOI margin declined to 40.1% and 35.0% respectively.

Q3 2018 Q3 2017 Occupancy Rate 78.1% 77.9% Revenue per available room $75.98 $77.25 Gross Margin % 40.1% 41.4% NOI Margin % 35.0% 35.7%

Management in the conference call noted that the decline was primarily due to delay in its property improvement plan caused by a combination of permitting delay and the tight U.S. labor market. As a result of the delay, the company expects its AFFO payout ratio for 2018 to be close to 100% (it was 90.9% in 2017). However, this ratio is expected to decline in 2019 as American Hotel gradually completes its PIPs.

We are near the end of the tunnel

PIP projects will improve its RevPAR

Under the terms of the applicable franchise agreement, American Hotel is required to complete various property improvement plans within 18 to 24 months of the acquisition date. While American Hotel's PIP projects have resulted in earnings disappointments and margin compression in the past few quarters (guest displacement, operation interruptions, delayed constructions due to labor shortages), it will generate higher revenue per available room ("RevPAR"). Apparently, the company's PIP projects got delayed due to a shortage of labor. This was one of the main reason of the miss in its Q3 earnings.

Below is the table that shows American Hotel's scheduled PIP projects in 2018. As the table below shows, there are 8 ongoing renovations in Q4, and that 3 of its PIP projects have been completed. We expect most of the remaining PIPs will reach completion by mid-2019.

Change in external hotel manager should be beneficial

About six months ago, American Hotel officially switched hotel management responsibilities for all of its hotels to Aimbridge Hospitality from One Lodging Management. Aimbridge Hospitality is a much larger operator than One Lodging. The main purpose of the switch is so that American Hotel can rely on Aimbridge's experience to implement new technologies and improve its operating efficiencies. Aimbridge has a housekeeping training program to minimize the time it takes to turn over a room. Management expects this initiative will result in US$600 thousand of annual savings. Aimbridge's purchasing power will also enable American Hotel to identify nearly US$1 million in annual run rate savings for food, beverage and cleaning supply contracts.

Rebranding of its rail hotels should continue to improve its RevPAR

American Hotel's rebranding of its Economy Lodging Hotels (mostly rail hotels) under Wyndham brands (Travelodge, Days Inn, and Super 8) has resulted in positive benefits. The company's Wyndham rebranding initiative continues to drive more non-rail crew customers. In fact, its occupancy increased by 520 basis points to 76.8% (it was 71.6% in 2017). Its RevPAR also increased by 6.3% to $45 (it was $42.34 in 2017). Its NOI increased by 9.7% to $6.9 million in Q3 2018.

The time appears to be right to buy now

American Hotel's current share price has slid by more nearly 10% since it released its Q3 2018 earnings. Its share price has fallen by nearly 17% since August 2018. The falling share price has bumped up its dividend yield quite a bit. American Hotel currently pays a dividend of US$0.054 per unit. This is equivalent to a dividend yield of 10.9%. This yield is now the highest since it went IPO in 2014.

Although we do not know whether American Hotel's shares have reached the bottom or not, we think the downside is limited. Even if its share slide for another 10% in the next 12 months, the company's 10.9% dividend yield will be more than enough to offset this downside risk. Investors will be able to earn 10.9%-yielding dividend while waiting for its share price to gradually rebound from the current level. As mentioned earlier in the article, there are actually several catalysts that should move its share price higher. Investors are actually getting paid by its attractive dividend to wait for its share price to move higher.

Risks and Challenges

Shortage of labors and rising wages can result in higher operating expenses

As mentioned earlier in the article, shortage of labor was one of the main reasons why American Hotel's PIP renovations got delayed. As we know, unemployment rate in the U.S. has now reached 3.7%. This rate is the lowest in 48-years. American Hotel inevitably will have to raise its wage to attract workers. This will increase its operating expenses.

Hotel industry is highly cyclical

Investors should keep in mind that hotel industry is highly cyclical. This means that in an economic recession, American Hotel's revenue may be impacted negatively. This is because business travel will decline and consumers will cut their leisure spending. For those who absolutely need to travel, they may look for lower cost alternatives such as Airbnb.

Investor Takeaway

For investors of American Hotel, the road has been bumpy in 2018. However, the end of the tunnel is likely only a few quarters away. As a result of the bumpy road, its share price is now very attractive. We believe the time is right for investors who has the patience to wait. Investors will be paid a nearly 11%-yielding dividend while waiting for its share price to trend higher.

Note: This is not financial advice and that all financial investments carry risks. Investors are expected to seek financial advice from professionals before making any investment.

