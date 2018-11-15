SBM Offshore (SBFFF) CEO Bruno Chabas on Q3 2018 Trading Update Conference -Transcript

SBM Offshore (OTCPK:SBFFF) Q3 2018 Trading Update Conference Call November 15, 2018 4:00 AM ET

Executives

Aarne Luten – Investor Relations

Bruno Chabas – Chief Executive Officer

Douglas Wood – Chief Financial Officer

Philippe Barril – Chief Operating Officer

Erik Lagendijk – Chief Governance and Compliance Officer

Analysts

Peter Testa – One Investments

Lillian Starke – Morgan Stanley

Edward Donohue – One Investments

Andre Mulder – Kepler

Guillaume Delaby – Societe

Quirijn Mulder – ING

Aarne Luten

Before we begin, I would like to point out the disclaimer at the bottom of our press release and remind participants that some of our comments today may include forward-looking statements reflecting SBM Offshore's view of future events. These matters involve risks and uncertainties that could cause our results to materially differ from our forward-looking statements. The risks are discussed in detail in SBM Offshore's 2017 Annual Report, which can be found on the company's website.

I will now turn the call over to Bruno.

Bruno Chabas

Thank you, Aarne, and good morning to all. Thank you for taking the time to join SBM Offshore’s Third Quarter 2018 Trading Update Call. My name is Bruno Chabas, CEO of SBM Offshore, and all members of our management board are joining me today.

Our performance for the year-to-date reflects the quality of our lead operating business, which continues to reliably generate stable cash flow from offset offshore backlog. Our major projects are progressing in line with schedules. These projects, combined with higher Turnkey activity, would increase and contribute to the company cash generation.

We see acceleration in our market on the basis of industry fundamentals and believe we are uniquely positioned to benefit from this upturn. We secured future production where clients are required to invest and this quarter is one of the area that arrange favorably in their project portfolio. As a result, SBM Offshore is witnessing increased client interest and commitment, especially in our game-changing Fast4Ward program. To meet the future demand, we are pleased to announce the commitment to our second multipurpose hull for the Fast4Ward program.

On Brazil, we have paid the amounts associated with the Leniency Agreement signed in July, which allows us to compete for new opportunities with Petrobras. We are awaiting Fifth Chamber approval with regard to the MPF agreement signed September 1 this year. As we previously reported, it will require an associated payment of $48 million. The year-to-date revenues for Q3 landed at just above $1.2 billion, which is a stable performance compared to the year-ago period. Lower revenues in Lease and Operate, due to the sale of FPSO Turritella, were offset by Turnkey revenues that more than doubled.

The net debt position at the end of September was $2.3 billion, representing a decrease of around $600 million compared to year-end 2017. This decrease was driven by strong operating cash flow from the Lease and Operate activity, the Turritella sale and proceeds from the prior settlement of the Yme insurance case. This cash inflow more than offset the outflows related to project loan interest payments, investment in FPSO Liza Destiny and the first Fast4ward hull.

As I mentioned, the company reached final settlement on the Yme insurance case, winning the total settlement to $390 million. After reimbursement of claim-related expenses, this will be shared with Repsol following the contractual arrangements. We conclude with the 2018 full year guidance. We maintain our 2018 directional revenue guidance of around $1.7 billion, of which around €1.3 billion is expected from the Lease and Operate segment and around $400 million in the Turnkey segment.

Based on our good performance year-to-date, we upgrade our 2018 directional EBITDA guidance from around $750 million to above $750 million. For clarity, this guidance assumes 100% of Liza Destiny ownership and does not take into account the gain on sale of FPSO Turritella, the provision for the MPF agreement and the estimated net positive impact in 2018 from the Yme settlement. Also, as a reminder, the guidance includes the expected positive impact from the implementation of IFRS 16.

So in summary, SBM Offshore is on track for the year. And on the basis of good performance, we upgrade our EBITDA guidance. The industry upturn is picking up, and on this basis and on the basis also of our client interest and especially for Fast4Ward, we have ordered our second Fast4Ward hull. So this concludes the prepared remarks and we open the call for questions.

Peter Testa

I’ve got one at a time for simplicity. One is just on the guidance upgrade. I was wondering if you could give some sort of more comment as to what the motivation or source of better business, which drives the guidance upgrade, please, on EBITDA?

Bruno Chabas

I mean, Douglas will explain on this, but today’s original guidance upgrade is leading to the good performance we had in – on our operation and Turnkey activity. But Douglas, do you want to expand on this.

Douglas Wood

Yes. Thanks, Bruno. I mean, it’s a function of the fact that we’re now three quarters into the year, nearing the end of the year, so we’ve got better visibility on the results. I think things are going well in both businesses. And I think as we mentioned at the first half, and Bruno just mentioned in his remarks, we’ve seen a bit more activity in Turnkey. So more engineering man-hours being used. And then we also mentioned as well at the first half, we’ve been successful in closing out a number of outstanding items on finalized projects which, frankly, is a little bit more color for you.

Peter Testa

Okay, thank you. And then the second question is on the decision to write down the Brasa yard and in conjunction with the comment about uncertainty and evolution of local content regulations. I mean, I guess, from the outside, there’s three different possibilities or combination thereof. I think, first, that maybe Fast4Ward production of units, it’s just not appropriate for Brasa, given the engineering structure and so on of the Fast4Ward vessel.

The second, that there’s no Petrobras order visibility that would use the yard for at least two years. It’s just this shortage of good profitable Petrobras work compared to other opportunities. And the third is that Modec have been running contracts for the last few years with very little local content compared to what Brasa would imply and you just think it’s just not so necessary to win the work anymore to have that yard. And any view on how – on comments around those three ideas or other ideas that go behind the decision to write down the Brasa yard now, please?

Bruno Chabas

Yes, definitely, and Philippe is going to take this question. But just as a quick introduction on the subject. When we developed the Fast4Ward concept, the Fast4Ward concept was developed along the line of having local content wherever we need to develop those. So the Fast4Ward has really no impact concept on the write-down that we’re discussing about. Philippe is going to give you more information on it.

Philippe Barril

Thank you. Thank you Peter. So regarding Brasa and Brazil, we remain positive about the Brazilian market and the potential application for Fast4Ward. We see delivery of Cidade de Marica & Saquarema FPSO for Petrobras. Brasa has played a key role to deliver high level of local content. As you can see from the monthly producer report, those three units are almost every month in the top five producers, confirming that SBM Offshore is providing highly reliable solution.

Now linked to our return meet 2018 to the tender of lease, the cycle of extended tender period to projects that assure fabrications mean that before there’s a potential fabrication we should support the decision to move forward. Now we have to take into consideration as well the perception that the current future of our FPSO is with a more moderate appetite for local content and opportunities. One, that can be sold by value simplification means, including Brasa, but not exclusively.

Peter Testa

Right, okay, very help.

Bruno Chabas

Thank you.

Lillian Starke

Hi, good morning and thank you for taking my call, my question. I just had a question around the second Fast4Ward investment of a hull that you mentioned. If you could give us a bit of detail on the CapEx and sort of the conversations that you’re having with clients in terms of the commitments that could potentially come with this hull?

Bruno Chabas

Yes, definitely. And also to give you some perspective on the overall program for Fast#Ward, so Philippe?

Philippe Barril

Yes. So whenever we place the order for the first hull, it was a confirmation that the vision for an optimized next-generation FPSO and made the understanding of major customers. It was quickly followed, as you remember, by the signature of the Liza 2 contract with ExxonMobil and partner. The contract is progressing well and the fabrication of the first well as well. Now with the second hull in place, it means that multiple customers have confirmed their interest with FEED studies and that is the practical decision to take to support their position needs on targeted fields. Our ambition remains for Fast4Ward to be a program and to transform the FPSO industry. And I feel sorry I’m not going to be able to give you a CapEx value.

Lillian Starke

No, that’s fine. Thank you.

Edward Donohue

The first question was answered. Just a follow-up on what was asked by the Morgan Stanley analyst. Just an idea on the number of seats that is that you have in hand that actually are working within the framework of Fast4Ward to give an idea how that progression is going.

Bruno Chabas

Yes. And I’m not going to go into the detail on the number of seats that we are having at this stage. It’s not something that we disclose. However, what I can give you is to give you a flavor of the leverage we can see in the market at this stage apart from the FPSO industry. Today, we’re tracking a number of projects, in fact, 45 projects in 25 countries and those projects could be materializing in the coming two to three years.

Some of them are Fast4Ward, some of them are not Fast4Ward. But it gives you the magnitude of the spread and the depth of the demand which is coming up in our segment of the industry. So based on this plus based on the interest that we’re getting on Fast4Ward and our belief that, to date, there’s enough capacity to answer the demand of FPSO going forward if you don’t standardize, where we are committed further our Fast4Ward program.

Edward Donohue

Okay. And just to follow up. Having placid the order, when would you expect delivery of the Fast4Ward hull?

Bruno Chabas

It’s in the space of 24 months, 24 to 30 months.

Edward Donohue

And then a final question from myself, just going back to what Douglas was saying with regard to engineering utilization. Is that actually increasing scope on existing projects? Or is that inflow of new projects acquiring for greater utilization?

Bruno Chabas

It’s a combination of the two. In fact, given the good performance on the Turnkey activity, you can say that the additional utilization of engineering is coming from inflow of new project.

Edward Donohue

Great, thank you very much.

Unidentified Analyst

Simple question from me. You’ve been very upbeat about this year and also the market, the recovery is accelerating. Why don’t you give guidance for next year? Because it seems that – do you expect this year – next year to be better than this year? And also, it seems to be – I mean we’re almost finalizing 2018, yet the – it’s a marginally different outlook. So it seems that you’re a bit prudent in giving an outlook. Or is it just my feeling?

Bruno Chabas

Yes, I think it’s probably if you look at the cycle of how we give outlook for the next year, you would see that those outlook are coming later on in the year or beginning of next year when we give outlook. Having said that, if you also had followed us in the last conference call and even on this one, what you could see is that we see that we’re going to see a growing level of activity, but this level – this growing level of activity also is sustained by our strong cash flow as a company and we’re going to be able to maintain and to develop our dividend policy. So we have been – I think we are providing guidance to the market on the level of activity coming up and the financial strength of the company in order to be able to reward our shareholders.

Unidentified Analyst

Well, final question from me then, for you Mr. Chabas. It must be somehow be a better feeling to be CEO nowadays than it was a couple of years ago, I guess, with the upbeat market. Is it true? Is it – are you in a happier mood than a few years back?

Bruno Chabas

I don’t think happiness fills into this matter. But what I can say, over the past seven years as a company, we already have done a lot of things in order to put the past behind. You know that we invest for the future to position ourselves in the future. In 2014, we said that we were going to start to invest into the Fast4Ward program.

We believe that the market was going to restart and reaccelerate sometime by 2019 to 2020. We’re in this phase. We’re seeing – starting to see some effect of the market coming up. So obviously, it’s better to be in the phase of upturn than in the phase where you need to clean up everything in long term. But we are more interested, I would say, on the delivery and more - for the company. So yes, I mean, actually it has nothing to do with this, but it’s definitely a better mood in by the company.

Edward Donohue

Okay thank you.

Andre Mulder

Two questions. So first question, can you give us a bit more of a comment on the second impairments on the floater subsidiary in the U.S.? It sounds a bit strange if you’re quite bullish on the floater segment, that you impair on the floater subsidiary. Does this relate to the old floater subsidiary?

Bruno Chabas

Yes, okay. So Philippe is going to go through the details, but you’re spot on. So go ahead, Philippe.

Philippe Barril

Andre, as Heraclitus used to say, there is nothing permanent except change. So in your question, there are two elements. One is related to the Houston office and the other one, yes, it’s Atlanta. It’s a write-off of the sector of the Floating Production Unit. On one side, the FPU, Floating Production Unit, has always been an overall market, primarily for Gulf of Mexico and with some opportunities in area.

In the down cycle, we have been working with U.S. customers, regulatory authorities and classification societies leading to an optimized semi design. Now as we look at the market, we cannot see short term FPSO overall leading to the write-off. On the other hand, the positive uptick on the FPSO markets and the solid experience of Houston in the FPSO, they are very offshore in the Turritella FPSO allows us to redirect the workforce to this core market.

Andre Mulder

Does this have any implications on your local workforce there? Are you going to shrink the number of centers you’re concentrating on?

Philippe Barril

Yes. I mean, as Philippe was mentioning, given the level of demand that we have, we are redirecting FPSO work to the Houston center. And basically, we don’t see an impact in the workforce. In fact, we see an increase in the workforce.

Andre Mulder

Okay. Then trying to get a bit more flavor on the guidance. Above $750million can mean a lot. Can you give us a bit more detail on what kind of magnitude we should be looking at?

Douglas Wood

I mean, I think it says what it says basically. We’ve outlined the reasons why the greater visibility, some more positive in Turnkey. And so we’re – that’s where we’re at. So we expect to be over $750 million. And if you look at it, between $750 million and $100 million, something that’s in line with business.

Andre Mulder

Okay thanks. One last question on the agreement with the MPF. You spoke about the direct payment and installments. What kind of installments would those be? Would that be monthly installments?

Erik Lagendijk

Indeed, this – the agreement that we have in place and that is effective with Petrobras and the other authorities, there are two components. There’s the direct payment that we have done. And then in the future, there is the bonus reduction that will play out over a number of years. And for that, we have made all the arrangements – or the agreements that allowed us to be back in business. And also happy to share with you that we see the result of that agreement, that some old issues with Petrobras, it hasn’t been for a long time and it was the result. But indeed, the bonus reduction, that will have an impact over a number of years going forward.

Andre Mulder

Okay thanks.

Guillaume Delaby

Yes good morning thank you for taking my question. Could we have a little bit more granularity regarding the circa 45 projects you are working on? Should we understand that it is 45 new FPSOs, including conversion? Or does it include FPSOs or maybe, I don’t know, turrets? Could we have a little bit more granularity? And how should we reconcile those 45 projects with typical annual FPSO market? Thank you.

Bruno Chabas

Yes. So thank you for the question. Again, let me emphasize, we’re not working on 45 projects. And one of the points that we have said and that we are reemphasizing in this call is that we’re going to take a selective portion where we will remain extremely disciplined with respect to the opportunity we’re going to be following here. However, what we’re saying is that in the market, there is potentially 45 new FPSOs to be developed over the coming two to three years. Now some of them are going to happen, some of them are not going to happen, but that’s the opportunity we show being present at this stage. But that’s not – we’re not following all those 45 projects, but it gives you an idea about the magnitude of the demand in the market.

Guillaume Delaby

That’s very clear. Thank you very much, Bruno.

Quirijn Mulder

Yes, good morning everyone. A question on the Fifth Chamber. There is no sign or whatsoever from this organization or any signal that you are working on. Is there anything you can say about it?

Bruno Chabas

Erik, notice anything?

Erik Lagendijk

Yes, sure. Thank you, Quirijn. As I mentioned, to put matters in context, the agreement that we have that brings us back in business has immediate effect and we see the result of that. Then there is the additional agreement with the public prosecutor to end also the litigation that is put on us that is indeed subject to the Fifth Chamber approval. All the documents have been filed, both by the company and the prosecutor as well as the support from the other authorities and Petrobras. It is now with the Fifth Chamber.

There’s still a few meetings in 2018 that’s scheduled. But we don’t know exactly when it will be handled. There is no, in that sense, further information that I can share with you. But all the preparations that we are involved in or that the other authorities are involved in has been performed. So indeed, we’re now waiting for the final decision.

Quirijn Mulder

Okay. And my other question is about this – the remarks about the dividend. If I read the text correctly, given the demand in the market and maybe the cash you need for that, you are focusing on dividend. Does that mean, Douglas, that you are not considering anything like a share buyback in the future, even if it is in exceptional?

Douglas Wood

Yes. So I think what we’re saying is there’s growth coming. But on the other hand, we have a lot of liquidity, the requisite liquidity in place. And we still got the $1 billion as yet and an undrawn loan so far on Liza 1. And what this means is that we can maintain our policy, which is prioritizing the dividend and consideration of shareholder returns. And I think, as you know, the policy is to keep the dividend stable and grow it over time, where we look at underlying cash flow outlook. So yes, where we are at the moment in the – we’re in the process of finalizing our plans for next year. And I think overall capital allocation and overall shareholder returns, you can expect us to comment further, as normal, with the year- end results.

Quirijn Mulder

Okay. Thank you.

Bruno Chabas

Okay. So thank you, thank you for joining us. So as a summary, SBM is on track for the year. And on the basis of good performance, we upgrade our EBITDA guidance. We’re seeing an upturn in the industry and it’s picking up. And on this basis, we have ordered the second hull on – for the Fast4Ward development. So based on this, if you have any further questions, don’t hesitate to follow up with our team. And on this, I wish you a good day, and you may now resume a normal activity.

