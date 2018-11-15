Pioneer's Investments In Vertical Integration And Sand Continue

Vertical integration is helping ensure PXD's survival in the onshore E&P space. For these reasons and more, investors should stay long Pioneer Natural Resources vs. peers.

The company is seeing an outperformance of their Gen 3.0+ wells by more than 30%.

Pioneer Natural Resources (PXD) grew production 7% quarter over quarter, which exceeded the top end of their guidance, despite challenges seen from the lack of takeaway capacity available in the Permian. The company also placed 69 wells on production, which exceeded expectations as well. In total, PXD expects to POP between 250 to 275 wells in 2018.

Efficiencies are also getting so good that, even though Pioneer is adding two rigs for 2019, they have to start assessing future needs for rigs more strenuously.

In additional to strong FT agreements for most of their production, which receives Brent pricing and more attractive differentials than Midland pricing, Nat Gas prices are strengthening as well. Higher NGL and gas prices are improving PXD's differentials for gas volumes being sent to Southern California since it is priced on the SoCal Index. So, better takeaway is helping to improve margins for PXD.

The bigger highlight of the Q3 call besides news on their Generation 3.0+ completions, in my opinion, was vertical integration. This will have dramatic impacts on Pioneer and the oil & gas industry. As a result, while the oil & gas industry may struggle with these tides of change, PXD continues to benefit from the fallout, and remains a buy.

Vertical Integration

Pioneer's vertical integration strategy regarding whether to bring in third-party fracking fleets or not was answered in their latest headline, when they decided to sell some of their pressure pumping horsepower to ProPetro (PUMP) in exchange for some of PUMP's shares. This allows PXD to cut costs and reduce capital spending in the next quarter while completions slow from lack of takeaway capacity.

It is important to note that efficiencies for fracking crews are so strong now that they are outpacing rig counts. So these risk/reward factors have to be weighed for PDX in the future when they consider taking pressure pumping services in-house again. Here is how PDX phrased their vertical integration strategy with pressure pumpers:

Now when it comes to vertical integration, this is something companies like ours who have invested in vertical integration have to assess from time to time. As we look at an increasing rig count, going into the future of course, that's coupled with the increasing needs for frac fleets. We have to assess now whether we're going to invest in ourselves or whether we're going to use third-parties for that kind of a future investment. So those are the type of things we're looking at today.

In addition to vertically integrating with pressure pumping services, PDX has taken measures to fulfill most of their frac sand needs. They already acquired their own sand mine years ago. But since frac sand can be one of the most expensive parts of a completion job, securing over 30% to 40% of their proppant supply from U.S. Silica (SLCA) at half the cost of their original sand supply is prudent.

Pricing on frac sand continues to fall as well, and this deflation is having a positive impact on PXD’s margins. Savings are amounting to anywhere between $400,000 and $500,000 per well. So, needless to say, vertically integrating into sand ensures not only a cheaper proppant supply, but a surety of supply. This allows, in turn, PXD to stay in manufacturing mode uninterrupted.

Sand and pressure pumping services being brought in-house was not the only service that PXD is planning to vertically integrate. Water is another ingredient used in fracking that has become the target of self sourcing.

Many E&Ps are planning on self-sourcing their own water needs, and Pioneer is no different. They are actually building their own Midland water plant now, moving “dirt” as they speak, which should come online in 2020.

This will provide 240,000 barrels a day of water, which will reduce dependencies on fresh water sources. Fracking in brackish waters should be no problem for E&Ps, though. Now, there are ways to avoid fresh water sources by using recycled water, instead, with a proppant transport system like Covia’s (CVIA) Propel SSP product.

Gen 3.0+ Wells Reaching Optimal Levels

Pioneer's Generation 3.0+ wells are also outperforming original expectations, costing about $1 million per well. The new completion strategies, originally reported on last quarter, are boosting production by 35%. As a result, there are 60 wells using this completion type expected to come online in the second half of 2018.

Source: Pioneer Natural Resources

There are over 15 designs used for Pioneer's Generation 3.0+ completions (seen above), and over 45 different combinations of designs with their older Generation 3.0 designs. So, every well is different and requires a different approach. This is why partnering with someone like SLCA, who has a wide variety of different proppant types, makes for the perfect marriage with PXD going forward.

On The Takeaway Side, FT Program Remains Strong

As we have reported numerous times for the larger E&Ps, takeaway capacity doesn't seem to be an issue. Pioneer actually receives Brent pricing with their FT program, and has no volumes exposed to Midland pricing, where pricing and differentials are substantially worse. This ability to send volumes to the Gulf Coast, which are tied to Brent pricing, resulted in approximately $200 million extra cash flow for PXD.

Source: Pioneer Natural Resources

Pioneer sent 165,000 BOE per day to the Gulf Coast in Q3, and is expecting to grow that number to 185,000 barrels of oil per day in Q4, and over 200,000 BOPD in early 2019, once FT capacity expands. As a result, the company should see differentials and margins improve further in the coming quarters, assuming oil prices remain above $60.

Trade wars with Asia have impacted demand for PXD Brent products. However, those displaced volumes are having no trouble finding a home in Europe. Whereas the ratio for petroleum demand was 60/40 Asia:Europe before, now that ratio has flipped to 40/60 Europe:Asia, according to Pioneer.

This is due to European countries not only needing to burn cleaner fuels for climate emissions policies, but to ensure geopolitical alliances remain strong throughout the region with the U.S. So, for these reasons, Brent is the weapon of choice for PXD to gain market share over its international competitors.

Conclusion

For the record, Pioneer earned $411 million in net income in Q3, and debt was reduced by $200 million. So, as earnings continue to accelerate, debt and leverage should continue to come down, improving their balance sheet in the process. Risks to Pioneer’s story for 2019 seem relatively muted. However, if oil prices continue to struggle or takeaway capacity is delayed in being built-out, then margins could suffer. So these events should be monitored closely.

Regardless what oil prices or pipeline companies do in the coming quarters, Pionner will continue to execute on its vertical integration strategy and Generation 3.0+ completions, which receive attractive IRRs at $60 oil.

So Pioneer, which can operate irrespective of daily fluctuations in oil prices and is becoming less dependent on expensive third-party services players, is controlling its own destiny. As a result, Pioneer deserves to be owned over peers in its industry.

Disclosure: I am/we are long GUSH.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.