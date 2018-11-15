Cerner: A Wide Economic Moat In The Making

Cerner is a wide moat company in the making. It has what it takes to become the undisputed leader in the industry it represents but short-term headwinds should be weathered.

Big health data is finally here. Cerner is positioned to take the hot seat in this booming industry.

Investment thesis

Cerner Corp. (CERN) is a major player in the electronic health records management sector and will benefit from the expected industry-wide growth in the rapidly changing Healthcare IT market. Fierce competition in the industry will be an obstacle for unlocking value, but Cerner is positioned to grow using its healthy economic moat and market-leading position. Cerner's share repurchase program will boost the attractiveness of per share valuation metrics in the future and current valuation ratios combined with the future outlook establishes the company's undervalued position at the current market price.

Company overview, industry outlook, and future plans

Cerner is the market leader for Healthcare Information and Management Systems across several regions, including major regions such as the United States of America, United Kingdom, and Australia.

(Source - Investor presentation)

The fierce competition the company faces comes directly from its U.S. based counterparts and this is understandable as the U.S. is by far the biggest market for the healthcare IT sector.

The company provides its products and services under 5 categories.

Population Health Management Clinical Solutions Open Platforms Revenue Cycle Management Services & Technology Analytics Ambulatory Cerner connectivity hub Billing, claims and contract management Adoption coaching Customer relationship management Laboratory Cerner health information exchange Case management Application services Patient engagement Critical Care Reference lab network Enterprise document management Consulting services Performance improvement Nursing Health information management and coding Hosting and monitoring Registries & scorecards Oncology Patient access IT management and alignment Wellness solutions & services Pediatrics Practice management Record retrieval

(Source - Author prepared based on company data)

The healthcare industry as a whole is shifting towards a "smarter" era, more like all the other industries that have been digitized by technological developments. This paradigm shift to embracing high-tech healthcare solutions has given the rise to the era of data-driven healthcare, a trend that directly puts Cerner in the hot seat.

(Source - Deloitte)

The most identifiable trend in the industry is the increased focus on technological developments. A few key developments have already been identified.

(Source - Deloitte)

In the coming years, leaders in the healthcare industry would be decided based on the availability of health data to a company and hospitals are already paying billions of dollars to acquire data from external sources. The healthcare industry is one such industry in which traditional practices are still followed but soon, these practices might be challenged by radical changes. For an example, healthcare might move away from hospitals and into the community. Additionally, the rise of online consultations and home delivery of medicines are disrupting the century-old industry norms. To be competitive in a dynamically changing industry, healthcare providers will look for data providers of varying degrees to have an edge over their closest peers. Healthcare industry would be data-driven and hospitals will soon be providing data-driven treatments to patients, which would be impossible to achieve without the aid of reliable data management software vendors.

Health information of the general public will be valued in billions by healthcare service providers.

Electronic Health Records (EHRs) are widely adopted by U.S. based healthcare providers but there is massive room for growth in other parts of the world. Europe especially will provide big data companies with a massive opportunity for growth.

As a final thought on the industry outlook, the increasing number of senior citizens will surely contribute to the growth in the healthcare industry. The overall growth in the industry will create a dire need for industry participants to shift towards data-driven solutions and the demand for health data will grow exponentially.

(Source - Deloitte)

Focusing on the future outlook of the company, the Medicare Advantage (MA) segment stands out. Private healthcare service providers are competing for market share in this segment as this presents a real opportunity for growth in line with the increasing number of people above 65 years of age. Providers and insurers both would be keen to secure a meaningful slice in this segment and this will provide Cerner with a great opportunity to grow as industry players would be adopting a data-driven approach to target customers.

The company has a contract with the Department of Defense to develop an electronic health record for the Military Health System (MHS), which would be a catalyst for the growth of the industry and the company. More importantly, this contract will help build the company's credibility further, which would pave the way for Cerner to acquire new business.

Cerner ITWorks is another initiative taken by the company to assist healthcare providers to achieve improved efficiency from their IT related functions. The trend of outsourcing IT staff will continue in the future as this will provide cost benefits to healthcare companies while ensuring added efficiency.

CareAware, Cerner's solution for the growing demand for Electronic Health Records (HER) will on the other hand address a key area of the developing data-driven healthcare industry. CareAware not only integrates health data into one platform but also provides an automatic flow of information for healthcare professionals. In my opinion, such automated products will drive industry growth as the theme for the next decade would be automation.

(Source - Cerner)

Financial statements evaluation

The company has a revenue growth streak of 9 years, which depicts how Cerner has benefited from the growth in the industry. I estimate revenue to grow exponentially in the short to medium term and then will settle to a more moderate rate of growth. As the health data management industry blossoms, Cerner's revenues will tick higher until the industry matures. This hypothesis is supported by the market leader status of Cerner in the U.S. plus its penetration into other major growth markets, which were outlined above.

(Source - Author prepared)

Revenue growth is one of the most important aspects that I look for in a company as it indicates one or more of the below. (This is valid in instances of organic revenue growth)

The company is capturing new customers and is in a growth stage. The industry is growing, which provides individual companies an opportunity to grow along with the sector-wide growth. The company is expanding by capturing market share of other companies, even though the industry as a whole is not growing.

In Cerner's case, its revenues are growing due to reasons number 1 and 2. The industry is in a growth phase and Cerner is expanding into new territories and establishing a strong presence outside the United States.

Cost of Goods Sold (COGS) has been steady around 17% for the last 10 years despite the solid growth in revenues, resulting in a stable Gross Profit Margin.

(Source - Author prepared)

Next, I have graphed the net profit and net profit margin to gauge a measure of Cerner's ability to convert revenue streams into profits.

(Source - Author prepared)

Net income has grown along with higher revenues but a slight slowdown in the Trailing Twelve Months (TTM) period can be noticed. This is attributable to higher operating costs and COGS, which have led to a lower operating profit margin and subsequently, a slightly lower net profit margin.

2016-12 2017-12 TTM Revenue 100.00% 100.00% 100.00% Cost of revenue 16.24% 16.61% 17.49% Gross profit 83.76% 83.39% 82.51% Operating expenses Research and development 11.50% 11.77% 12.51% Sales, General and administrative 51.38% 51.19% 52.73% Other operating expenses 1.89% 1.76% 1.66% Total operating expenses 64.76% 64.71% 66.90% Operating income 18.99% 18.68% 15.61%

(Source - Author prepared)

Operating costs are expected to rise further as the company intends to spend a significant amount of cash for research and development purposes, which falls in line with the management's vision of enhancing the products and services range offered by Cerner.

(Source - Author prepared)

Return on Equity (ROE), Return on Assets (ROA) and Return on Invested Capital (ROIC) have all been trending upwards in the recent past and are currently above the long-term average.

(Source - Morningstar)

The financial health of the company is admirable, as illustrated by its balance sheet ratios. The company's cash position is sufficient to cover short-term liabilities. The company's current ratio of 2.63 is exemplary of the management's capability of managing short-term cash requirements. Even though the long-term average current ratio is falling, the company is still in a good position to weather an economic storm.

(Source - Author prepared)

Despite operating as a tech-related company, Cerner has bucked the trend by maintaining a very low level of debt, which lands the company in a position to accelerate growth in the future through acquisition of debt, should a need arise. The strong financial position of the company will act as a catalyst for the growth of the company as it provides a competitive advantage.

(Source - Author prepared)

So far, the financial statements analysis of Cerner revealed the company's ability to maintain healthy margins and established the strong balance sheet position. Next, I focus on the cash generating ability of the company along with its current cash position.

Cerner's Free Cash Flows (FCF) have been growing at a stellar rate throughout the last decade. Considering the capital-intensive future projects that Cerner has planned for, a proven ability to generate FCF is important in rating the company as a buy.

Below graph exhibits how Cerner Corp. has increased its R&D spending along with the growth of FCF. FCF will grow into the future and going by this trend, Cerner will allocate a higher budget for R&D spending, which will increase the future profitability of the company as innovations will form the backdrop for revenue growth.

(Source - Author prepared)

The current total cash balance of Cerner Corp stands at $814 million. Cash balance is expected to grow beyond the growth phase as prospects for growth will diminish considerably as the company reaches a mature business phase.

Investment case for Cerner Corp.

Cerner Corp. is representing an industry that has a massive potential to grow both in the United States and outside. Industry outlook is positive as the healthcare industry is setting sights of being data driven.

Cerner Corp. is emerging as a world leader of health data processing and this leading position, coupled with formidable plans for the future puts the company in a position to push towards building an economic moat around the company.

Cerner is holding on to an adequate cash balance, which would distance the company from any financial trouble in the foreseeable future. The company is generating healthy FCFs, which is helping the company increase its R&D budget and access to additional capital is available via debt financing as the company's balance sheet is robust. Overall, the future looks promising for Cerner Corp. based on the expected industry growth and company's favorable financial position.

Despite these favorable conditions, the company is still trading at attractive valuation metrics.

Ratio analysis

This ratio analysis is based on two pillars.

Historical ratio analysis of Cerner Peer comparison

(Source - Morningstar)

Not surprisingly, ratios based on per share market price look attractive in comparison with the 5-year average mainly because of the company's growth in both the top line and bottom line. The recent market sell-off has also contributed to this, which is an opportunity that investors should pounce on as the stock is down 17% Year to Date (YTD).

Cerner - YTD share price movement

(Source - Morningstar)

Peer comparison

Cerner Corp. Allscripts Healthcare McKesson Corp. Athenahealth Inc. P/S 3.56 0.85 0.13 4.13 P/E 22.65 - 206.59 42.99 P/CF 13.55 9.38 7.99 15.99 P/BV 3.67 1.59 2.73 5 Earnings Yield 4.41% -0.91% 0.48% 2.33% ROA 12.83% -0.12% 0.19% 8.74% ROE 17.35% -0.48% 1.15% 13.84% ROIC 15.75% 1.98% 1.68% 10.69%

(Source - Author prepared)

For comparison purposes, I have highlighted the most attractive company based on each variable in green. This points to a clear leader in this peer analysis table; Cerner Corp.

Even though Cerner Corp. is trading at a relatively higher Price to Cash Flow ratio (P/CF), Price to Book Value ratio (P/BV) and Price to Sales ratio (P/S) in comparison to its peers, this is very much understandable as Cerner has much more attractive performance ratios (ROA, ROE, and ROIC).

The share repurchase program in place will provide an additional form of return to investors of Cerner and this will reduce the number of ordinary shares in issue, which in turn will make per share based ratios much more attractive, even if earnings remain the same technically. In addition, this will compensate investors for going long the stock on top of any capital gains. Cerner does not pay a dividend at this point in time and this share repurchase program will compensate investors for this indirectly.

Cerner definitely has what it takes to become a wide moat company. A leading position in a major market, strong financials, a management with a proven track record of delivering growth and a product that would take years to build and market effectively.

Risks and challenges

The major risk of investing in Cerner Corp. is the nature of the industry in which it operates in. Cerner cannot afford to have a system malfunction as it could lead to deaths of thousands of patients as hospitals and other healthcare service providers rely on data available on platforms and software maintained by Cerner. A single malfunction of their systems would be enough to wipe Cerner off the healthcare IT industry forever as the healthcare industry is by large built on trust.

Competition will be high to capture market share in the growing healthcare IT sector. There is a possibility of large-scale competitors entering this segment of the healthcare industry, which will drive down profit margins of existing players as they would have to provide significant discounts to avoid losing customers. There is a rivalry among existing industry players as well but Cerner has a competitive advantage over such companies due to its global reach and market leading position in the U.S.

Conclusion

Favorable industry outlook, relatively undervalued share price, plausible future plans and a proven track record make Cerner Corp. an attractive buy at the current market price of $56. While investors do not have control over a possible system glitch which might tarnish the brand value of the company, investors should monitor the industry closely to spot large-scale healthcare or tech companies that might want to enter the healthcare IT industry, in which case Cerner Corp. and all other existing players will be exposed to a higher level of risk. I rate Cerner Corp. a strong buy for the long term.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in CERN over the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.