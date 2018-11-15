Navios Maritime Partners: Show Me The Money

Highlights from 3rd Quarter Results

Navios Maritime Partners (NMM) announced 3rd Quarter results yesterday and here is a brief takeaway of the results. I have also some comments to the Q&A session from the conference call in the section covering the distribution.

Revenue for last quarter was $62.6 million, and $173.8 million for the 9 months of the year. One of the most important things to look at for is the Net Cash from Operating activities. This came in at $19.4 million for the quarter and has been $50.6 million for the 9 months of the year. They rewarded shareholders with a distribution of$3.4 million for the same period. More on this later.

They have secured long-term charters for 2 Capesize and 4 Panamax ships. This brings their coverage ratio to 45.8% of the total fleet days for 2019, and 31.5% for 2020. This is good news, regardless of where the market goes

A dropdown from Navios Holding (NM) has also taken place. One 2016 built Capesize, and a 2016 built Panamax has been bought from them at a price of $79 million for both vessels.

Total debt now stands at 511 million, and importantly no debt matures until 2020.

Dry Bulk Shipping

The Baltic Dry Index is the thermometer that tells you the health of the dry bulk shipping market. It went above the 1,000 marks around the middle of August 2017. When it did, the spot market for Capesize, in a combination of Trans-Atlantic and Trans-Pacific roundtrip voyages, would yield a time-charter earnings of around $18,000 to $19,000 per day. Panamax ships would earn around $10,000 to $11,000 per day. The smallest vessels, the Supramax vessels, would earn around $9,000 per day.

At that level, we know that NMM would be generating a positive cash flow. How do we know this?

They have been so kind and informed us that their operating expenses are $5,250 per day for Capesize ships, $4,325 per day for Panamax ships.

On top of this, they need to amortize the ships. In terms of free cash flow, you can overlook depreciation, which is a non-cash item in the accounts, but for good measure, it should be included.

The market price for a 10 year Capesize is now roughly $27 million. It should have another 12 year of trading. We can assume a scrap value thereafter of $5 million. Therefore, you need to amortize $22 million over 12 year, and you do need to pay interest on the loans. NMM's debt to book value is very manageable at just 35.7% still if you assume an effective interest rate of 9% to be on the safe side, a calculation of a break-even looks like this:

Source: Tudor Investment

Fast forward to October this year, and everybody was quite optimistic about the future despite the concerns regarding the trade war, and it's possible effect on the shipping market.

There was a good reason for optimism since a Baltic Dry Index over 1,500 would fill the cash register in companies such as NMM, and surely make management happy. Perhaps not the unitholders, but more on that later.

However, the last 3 weeks have seen the BDI go from 1,577 to 1,064, which correspond to a 32% drop. Before anyone panics and start to look for the exits, it is important to ask if such large movements over a relatively short period of time are normal.

Source: Fearnley Market - Weekly Market Report 14 Nov 2018 (with Tudor comments)

Whenever the market falls like this, as illustrated here in the graph showing the 1 year time-charter rates, it is always the Capesize ships that feel the brunt of the drop.

Some shipbrokers report of BHP (BHP) having operational problems with a train derailment in Australia. Other explain the market drop to be a result of large stockpiles of iron ore in China. This change in the physical market triggers a large move in the freight futures market, which again impacts the market sentiment of the players.

We would like to take a closer look at the long-term cash flow from NMM's 3rd Quarter 2018 results.

Source: NMM 3rd Quarter Results

It is positive to see that NMM has used the last quarter to secure long-term employment for 2 Capesize and 4 Panamax ships. This brings the coverage for 2019 up to 45.8% which is good as a protection for the downside and leaving vessels available for further upside.

One important indication of the company's ability to distribute cash is the operating surplus.

Source: Data from NMM/Compilation Tudor Investment

Bear in mind that the operating surplus in 2012 was as high as $150 million, with only 19 owned vessels in their fleet. The average time-charter rate was $28,907 per day. Looking at this year, and even though the fleet has doubled in size, the operating surplus is estimated to be just $74.48 million. The average time-charter of $16,109 for 2018 is considerably lower than earlier years, so there is great potential for a much higher operating surplus with the larger fleet.

The reason for NMM's lower average charter this year is that low paying charters still had to run out during the year.

But there is very little doubt that NMM will be generating an operating surplus per unit which far exceeds anything close to 8 cents per year. That is unless the market should collapse, and we again would see long periods of a BDI below 800. Neither I nor the management of NMM believe that this is likely.

The correlation between BDI and NMM over a 1 year period seems quite strong.

Source: Bloomberg

However, when we look at the same data over a 5 year period, it looks very different.

Source: Bloomberg

We know that NMM faced severe financial strains in 2016, and kudos to them for managing the storm. Same goes for their opportunistic timing of the bottom of the market cycle where they invested $270 million in younger and additional vessels. But the dislocation between NMM and BDI is quite large over a long period of time.

Container Shipping

NMM owns approximately 36% of Navios Maritime Containers Inc. (NMCI). They are working on a listing at the NASDAQ Global Select Market. In connection with the proposed listing, NMM plans to distribute approximately 2.5% of the outstanding equity of NMCI to unitholders of NMM. They anticipate that approximately 855,050 shares of common equity of NMCI will be distributed to NMM's unitholders. Fleet has grown to 26 vessels, since its inception in 2017, which is quite impressive. After the listing and expected distribution of shares, NMM will still own about 33.5% of NMCI.

Source: NMCI 3rd Quarter Results

If we assume that they will follow an equally aggressive distribution policy as that of NMM, in its early years, NMM could receive a good and stable dividend from NMCI going forward.

Distribution

Seeking Alpha has done a fantastic job in offering more and more data for the users. I like the data made available on earnings, dividend, and valuation.

Between November of 2015 and May of 2018, unitholders of NMM did not receive any distribution. Dry bulk shipping went through a crises were the vessels earned much less than their operating and finance costs. Saddled with high debt, there were days when many doubted the company, and its sponsor Navios Holdings ability to survive.

Dry bulk shipping market recovered, as it always does. The earth is still 70% covered by oceans, and the cost of sending bulk material over long distances is by far the most cost effective if you put in on a ship.

Nevertheless, it is important to keep things in perspective. We should look at their ability and willingness to distribute money in the past. How good was the distribution prior to this last crises? Let us pull up the distribution history for NMM.

Source: Seeking Alpha

Since NMM's inception in 2008, they actually made 32 consecutive quarterly distributions. The average was $0.4095, and the total comes out to $13,105 Not bad for a security that is now trading between $1,35 and $2,00.

I am acutely aware of the wise words of investment legend Jack Bogle, who said that:

Past performance is a terrible guide to the future.

Nevertheless, NMM is basically managed by the same people that started the company. From this fact we might believe that their willingness to share profits with all unitholders has originally been there.

However, their action and communication to investors are sending mixed signals towards how they plan to use the excess cash they are generating. I have to say that it leaves me with little confidence.

NMM's CFO Stratos Desypris proudly announced during the 3rd Quarter earnings call yesterday that:

Our common unit coverage for the quarter is 7.5 times.

To the best of my knowledge, this means they could, in fact, distribute 7.5 times more than what they presently do, and still be cash flow neutral. That is 15 cents per quarter, as opposed to the 2 cents given.

I am not the only one questioning this action. During the Q&A section of the analysts call, analyst Noah Parquette of JPMorgan questioned whether NMM would consider increasing the cash distribution. To this question, their CEO Angeliki Frangou gave the following reply:

We already have established a dividend policy. We give about 5.5% return to our investors. I think at this point, with the NAV, where it looks - where it is and the surplus, I think we have to see the value proposition between the different choices. Don't forget, I want to remind you, and you have been following our company, we did $270 million investment on - what's about 12 - 15 vessels in the right part of the cycle. So today, you see the cash flows, you see your positioning and you have to allocate the resources to the correct way.

Her answer is in my opinion unsatisfactory for two reasons.

First of all, she is correct to state that NMM has established a dividend policy. It was to distribute a certain percentage of operating surplus per unit. This is also known as dividend payout ratio. In their prospectus for their IPO, it was at the time defined as 95% of this surplus.

Her assumption that the distribution gives a yield of 5.5% is flawed. Reason being that this is based on a very low unit price. Price of units changes greatly. A distribution should not vary to the same degree. If she really sets future distribution at a set yield of just 5,5%, what if the price of NMM should drop further to say half of what it is today? Would she reduce the distribution to just one cent then?

Secondly, why is she talking about the past action they have taken?We know they have wisely used cash for renewing and growing the fleet, and at the same time reduced their debt, despite this being contrary to what she originally said she would do. Now she says that they "have to allocate the resources the correct way".

They could distribute 7.5 times more money so that in itself is an admission that minority shareholders are not presently their highest priority.

Net Tangible Book Value

I have observed some irrational investors in recent comments to earlier articles on NMM. I do understand that when NMM is going lower and lower each day, some may mistake this movement in the price to have something to do with the company's financial health. Some even speculated that the company might go bankrupt.

Source: Data from NMM, graph by Tudor Investment

Therefore, as of Wednesday 13th November, when NMM closed at $1.33 you basically could buy one dollar for twenty-seven cents.

That is Net Tangible Book value, but as we all know, the actual market value could be something entirely different. Fellow author J. Mintzmeyer made an excellent compilation of the estimated market value, using data from VesselsValue. His estimate at that time was a net market value of $3.50 per unit.

Conclusion

In my personal opinion, the market in which NMM operate, and their position in it, put them in a place to make good money in the foreseeable future.

It is well within grasps that NMM could be able to distribute something between 10 to 20 cent per quarter. If that happens, the price of each unit would align more with its real value. Nevertheless, I am not going to speculate on what price the market would give each unit of NMM.

However, for this to happen, management and sponsor NM would have to act in the best interest of all the unitholders, and not just that of the various companies within the Navios Group. Will they do so?

That is the most important question you need to ask yourself.

I do have some concern that this may not happen anytime soon. Let us hope I am wrong.

Disclosure: I am/we are long NMM.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more microcap stocks. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.