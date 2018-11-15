Look Beneath The Surface: Q3 2018 Does Not Appear As Nice As It Looks

Financial conditions are worsening: the new senior notes accrue interest at a rate of 8.875% per annum.

Growth is slowing down: The company published an increase in revenues of 137% year over year. However, the growth is slowing down on a quarter over quarter basis.

While CVNA reported improved profitability, I disagree: For the first time since 2016 the true measure of Gross Profit per Unit (GPU) is decreasing on a quarter over quarter basis.

Introduction

Please note that this is a follow up to my recent article I published on Seeking Alpha. CVNA revenues added up to $543m in Q3 2018. This is a year over year growth of 137%. Furthermore, the company generated a loss of $64.4m during Q3 2018 compared to a loss of $39.8m in Q3 2017. Finally, the 100% gross margin revenues increased by 170% year over year. The “other sales and revenues” consists primarily of gains on the sales of loans CVNA originates, commission CVNA receives on sales of VSCs and sales of GAP waiver coverage.

(Source: CVNA 10Q Q3 2018)

Let us compare those numbers to Q2 2018.

(Source: CVNA 10Q Q3 2018)

Net sales and operating revenues increased on a quarterly basis by 12.5%, whereas gross profit rose by 16.8% due to an increase of other sales and revenues.

Mr. Ernest C. Garcia, the founder, president, CEO and Chairman of the company seems to have appreciated the quarter.

(Source: CVNA Conference Call on Q3 2018)

Later during the Q3 2018 conference call, Mr. Garcia affirms that CVNA is already more profitable than many traditional automotive retailers.

(Source: CVNA Conference Call on Q3 2018)

I question both statements of Mister Garcia. I believe that Q3 2018 numbers reveal important information about the ability to scale the business in the future in a profitable manner.

In my previous article on CVNA I advised investors and potential investors to carefully follow these metrics:

Total Gross Profit per Unit (GPU)

Outbound Logistic Costs

Average Car sales price

Advertising expenses

Other sales and Revenues

Total Gross Profit per Unit

The company wants investors to focus on the Total GPU in addition to revenue growth. CVNA likes to show the chart below to convince potential investors of their ability to generate future profitability.

(Source CVNA prospectus www.carvana.com)

(Source: CVNA 10Q Q3 2018)

During Q3 2018 special non-recurrent costs arise under the so called 100 K Milestone Gift initiated by Mister Garcia.

(Source: CVNA 10Q Q3 2018)

The company distinguishes therefore in its Q3 2018 earnings report between at Total GPU and a Total GPU ex gift. For our analyses we use the more favorable Total GPU ex gift that amounts to $2,302 in Q3 2018.

Again, the year over year growth seems impressive, amounting to 32%.

During Q2 the Total GPU added up to $2,173. The resulting 5.9% growth from Q2 to Q3 looks, at first sight, also impressive. However, numbers are not as brilliant as they appear to be, and the management did little to acknowledge this:

(Source: CVNA 10Q Q3 2018)

Revenues include a $4m non-recurring refinancing fee

(Source: CVNA 10Q Q3 2018)

Just as we do not consider the special effect of gifts to employees in our model, I assume it is logical to not include these non-recurring revenues in measurements estimating the future ability to generate profit. This $4m has an impact of $158 per car. The total GPU we take into consideration for Q3 is therefore $2,144 and not $2,302.

So, the total GPU decreased by 1.3% from $2,173 in Q2 to $2,144 in Q3. Over a year to year this decrease translates in a slower increase:

Q1 year over year increase was 81%

Q2 year over year increase was 51%

Q3 year over year increase was 22%%

Outbound Logistic Costs

I entitled my previous Seeking Alpha article “A High Price For A Non-Scalable Business Model”. One of my necessary conditions for the hypothesis of non-scalability is the at least linear increase of outbound logistic costs to revenues. Outbound logistic costs include fuel, maintenance and depreciation related to operating a transportation fleet and third-party transportation fees, except the portion related to inbound transportation, which is included in cost of sales.

Let us look how those costs evolve during Q3 2018.

(Source: CVNA 10Q Q3 2018)

Outbound logistic costs increased by 153 % year over year, as to say faster than the 137 % increase of Revenues.

(Source: CVNA 10Q Q3 2018)

On a quarter over quarter basis, outbound logistic costs increased from $7,826m to $9,913m, an increase of 26% compared to a revenue increase of around 12%. This is not what I call leveraging.

(Source: CVNA 10Q Q3 2018)

The company sold 25,324 used vehicles during Q3 2018. I conclude that outbound logistic costs per car increased on a quarter-to-quarter basis from $348 to $391 per car.

As I argued during my previous article, these outbound logistic costs should be included in Cost of Sales. I call this adjusted Total GPU “True GPU”.

Our calculation of the True GPU was $1,753 during Q3 2018, a decrease of 3.9%.

I did an analysis going back to 2016, over a year before CVNA’s IPO in April 2017.

(Source: Glacier Capital)

As you can see True GPU also dropped during Q3 2016. However, in Q3 2017, the company managed to generate a large increase in True GPU. There is seasonality in the business, but this relies mostly on a weakness in Q4, as you can also see in the document.

The decrease in True GPU is mainly due to an increase of 12.9% of outbound logistic costs compared to the previous quarter. You can see in the following chart that outbound logistic costs did not improve over the long term. On the contrary, the year over year increase even adds up to 16.7%.

(Source: Glacier Capital)

Outbound Logistic costs currently make up around 20% of Total GPU.

Why did outbound logistic costs per unit increase during this quarter?

It may be that the distance of delivery increased or the price per mile. We know that management does everything to grow as fast as possible to take advantage of the good financial and economic conditions. The company opened many new markets recently. It is logical that the distance to the Inspection and Reconditioning Centers (IRC) increase, the more markets the company penetrates, the number of IRC staying constant. If management increases the IRC without penetrating new markets, logistic costs might decrease.

However, increasing the number of IRC causes an inflation in fixed costs, and softens thereby the higher flexibility of an internet-based business model compared to the traditional business model of KMX for example. This is, in principle, not a bad thing, but it would not justify the lofty valuation compared to traditional companies in this sector.

I remind you that I believe that pure gross margin (Sale price minus Purchase Price) is capped on a low level because of external market criteria. I developed this assumption more deeply in my previous article. If I assume that inbound logistic costs are equal to outbound logistic costs, the company is facing about $780 of logistic costs per unit! I remind you that the gross margin in Q3 2018 was 10.8%! There is not much left to pay the other costs and generate a positive net margin of around 4% as KMX does.

In other words, around 36% of the Total Gross Margin of $2,144 is used to move cars around. A possibility to increase profitability is to increase the value of the asset that must be moved around. An expensive car is not heavier or bigger than a cheaper car, but in principle gross margins are higher.

Average selling price

(Source: Glacier Capital)

The average unit selling price was $19,202 during Q3 2018. The pretty large increase in average sales price in Q2 2018 reversed a little bit again during this quarter.

What can the management do to improve profitability if we assume that pure gross margin cannot be improved?

CVNA must increase the portion of more highly profitable clients, as to say clients that live closer to IRC and that buy higher gross margin cars. Indeed, the statistical mode of the selling price would give us more information than the average selling price.

During the recent Conference Call Mister Jenkins gave same precision about this network intensity.

Source: Conference Call on Q3 2018)

How can they improve networking density?

Advertising Costs

This is probably easier said than done, especially because it is the first time since December 2016 that they decreased advertising expenses. The December 2016 decrease was probably an act of window dressing before the IPO the following quarter.

(Source: Glacier Capital)

It is not evident why advertising costs did not increase for the first time since CVNA’s IPO. A few possible explanations are that it was just a timing matter and the decrease will be compensated by a higher Q4 increase or the management is actively limiting costs because of a decrease of profitability during Q3. This last case is of course a negative sign because management does not believe in a profitability jump in the short term.

Other sales and revenues

Let us in this context go back to the beginning of this article. I wrote about the 100% gross margin other sales and revenues. In my recent article published on Seeking Alpha I described how important those 100% gross margin products are. As you can see, they add up in Q3 2018 to only 4.57% of Revenues but make up 41 % of the total gross margin! Those revenues are a necessary condition for the success of the business.

The before mentioned $4m fee the company earned during Q3 2018 are included in those 100% gross margin products. In the table hereafter, I took these $4m out. The part of the adjusted other sales and revenues did not increase during the Q3.

(Source: Glacier Capital)

Mister Basham asked about the reasons during the conference call.

(Source: Conference Call on Q3 2018 earnings)

The CFO, Mister Jenkins, answered that one of the reasons might be the rise of interest rates.

(Source: Conference Call on Q3 2018 earnings)

One of the main counterparties of these other revenues and sales is Drivetime, which makes it even more important that we keep a close eye on that number. KMX manages to generate 3.2 % of other sales and revenues.

Scalable costs

Scalable costs include:

Compensation and benefits

Market occupancy costs

Other overhead costs

I call those costs scalable because they should increase slower than revenues in the future. Furthermore, those costs should be much lower for CVNA than for old-fashioned companies like KMX. In other words, CVNA gains here what it loses on logistic costs.

In my previous article, I did a simplified comparison between the two business models. You can see that I assumed that the before mentioned costs increase slower than revenues.

(Source: Glacier Capital)

As you can read in the following table, those costs increased more than revenues over the last quarter.

(Source: Glacier Capital)

However, I believe this will change during the next quarters because the company will focus more on existing markets. The current IRC that are not utilized to full capacity. In contrary to logistic costs I believe that those costs will increase less fast than revenues during the next quarters.

CashFlow

(Source: CVNA 10Q Q3 2018)

To manage current operations, the company used $84.39m cash during Q3 2018, compared to $48m in Q2 2018 or $54m in Q3 2017.The majority part was burned by losses. The other part was among others used to increase inventory by $36m, to $339m. Capital expenditures decreased to $33m, compared to $52m in Q2 2018. Cash from financing activities amounted to $368m during Q3 2018.

Let us start our analyses with a reminder of the debt situation of the company from its current Q10 filing.

(Source: CVNA 10Q Q3 2018)

As I mentioned in my previous article, the company risked running out of Cash by end this year. The probability was of course very low, because market and economic conditions are still good, and some big players (Drivetime, ALLY) have skin in the game.

Senior notes

(Source: CVNA 10K 2017)

As you can read from the following extract of the 2017 10K, the interest rate increased from a weighted average of 5.7% to an interest rate of 8.875 % per annum on the new $350m note.

(Source: CVNA 10Q Q3 2018)

To put things into context, a 3% higher interest on a $350m debt increases the annual interest burden by $10m, or $2.5m per quarter.

That makes roughly 0.47% of revenues, or close to 5% of gross margin.

Floor plan facility

Hereafter you have an overview of the increase in time of the floor plan facility provided by ALLY.

(Source: CVNA 10Q Q3 2018)

I have two primary remarks. First, floor plan facilities cannot be used to cover losses, they only serve to finance inventory. Second, there are very strict commitments among others to hold a cash reserve.

As you can observe hereafter, the floor plan facility increase was urgent. On September 30th the amount outstanding was just by $0.6m.

(Source: CVNA 10Q Q3 2018)

(Source: CVNA 10Q Q3 2018)

On November 2 (so after Q3 2018), ALLY upsized the floor plan line to $650m, from $350m and expanded it for two years.

In other words, CVNA has an additional $300m to increase its inventory, which should help to better match offer to demand. Nevertheless, increasing inventory causes inbound logistic costs to increase, costs that are not covered by this floor plan facility.

The interest rate of the floor plan facility stays the same, as to say LIBOR 1 Month plus 3.4%.

This increase was not important for the short-term survival of the company given that this line only serves to increase inventory. However, it might be a sign that negotiations were tough between ALLY and CVNA, especially if we consider the following fact.

Receivables sale

Another source of financing is the sale of its receivables to financial companies like ALLY that bundle them and refinance them.

(Source: CVNA 10Q Q3 2018)

This contract between the two companies was extended, but as you notice, to worsening conditions for CVNA.

(Source: CVNA 10Q Q3 2018)

(Source: CVNA 10Q Q3 2018)

The total amount of Commitments and the minimum Sales amount decreased compared to the precedent agreement.

An analyst wanted to get more information on this during the conference call.

(Source: Conference Call on Q3 2018)

(Source: Conference Call on Q3 2018)

Mister Garcia’s answer does not look convincing. However, what should he have said if we assume that CVNA wanted a higher rate of purchase by ALLY?

Those assumptions are of course soft facts. Nevertheless, we are in the business of forecasting, and I do not know many anticipations without assumptions.

The result of all these new financing conditions is an increase of the interest burden.

(Source: Conference Call on Q3 2018)

During Q3, interest increased from $0.8m in Q3 2017 to $5.6m in Q3 2018. This is about 1% of total Revenues and close to 10% of total gross margin.

We have to remember that we are in a low gross margin environment and that the company will need much more cash in the short and mid term future.

Market Reaction

Why did the market conclude differently? Indeed, the stock price increased by 20% after market. I read several articles and analyses and most of them were just focusing on the year over year revenues growth. Headlines were “Beats on revenues” or “Increases Q4 revenue guidance”. Given that the market currently seems to focus only on growth, the stock price might not break during the next month.

I increased my short position to 2% and sold March Puts on part of my position to take advantage of the high implied volatility. I will start questioning my position from a price point of view once the market capitalization of CVNA reaches the one of KMX.

Conclusion

What we know is:

While officially CVNA reported improved profitability, we disagree: True GPU decreased during Q3, compared to Q2

the company was not able to leverage outbound logistic costs

the increase in 100% gross margin “other sales and revenues” avoided an even worse result

financial condition worsened

This all makes the short seem more obvious. However, saying that a short is easy is an oxymoron.

What I conclude about Q3 numbers is that none of my conditions for my hypothesis described in my previous article was weakened. I do not conclude that my hypothesis got forced, because I am not sure about the cause of this worsening profitability during this quarter. It can just be an unknown factor for me that might be defined as bad luck, and as we know, bad luck tends to revert to the mean.

What I do not like about the short is:

that the Garcia family owns Drivetime and has around 97% of the voting rights in CVNA

drivetime is a very important contractual counterparty CVNA is using their IRC facilities among others It is a main contributor of the 100% gross margin products

that Mister Garcia seems difficult to trust (How An Ex-Con Became A Billionaire From Used Cars)

What I like about the short is

it is a business that is understandable

the company needs constantly cash

there is no lock in effect of clients

competition can react fast and on a cheap way

two of my main macro scenarios would be disastrous for the company, as to say recession and/or increasing interest

I hope you liked reading it as much as I liked writing it.

Disclosure: I am/we are short CVNA.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.