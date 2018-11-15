Running The Numbers On Health Care Costs: Asset Allocation Daily

Thought For The Day: Retirement healthcare is vexing because people dream of world travel but find they have a high healthcare hurdle to clear before they can pack their bags.

Abandoning Your Portfolio Strategy

"Behavioral risk [is highest] in the period immediately following the establishment of a new investment. By comparison, a decade or more into the holding period - assuming you make it that far - is relatively safe from a behavioral perspective." (James Picerno)

How a $70 Million Revenue Miss Became A Trillion-Dollar Loss

"An insightful investor, who emphasizes knowing his/her companies and their value, should not make too much out of big moves and overly-simplified narratives." (Jeff Miller)

What Will The Falling Apple Take Down With It?

"Apple's recent stock plunge has unnerved markets across the globe, and for good reason. At more than $1 trillion in market capitalization, Apple stock is worth more than the entire stock markets of the 54 countries" (Ronald Surz)

Health-Cost Sharing

"The sole reason that health sharing ministries exist is to facilitate the sharing of medical costs among its members. Failing in that regard really is not an option. Liberty members know that, if necessary, the monthly membership rate can be adjusted upwards or the AUA can be adjusted upward to ensure all members' eligible medical costs are covered." (D.S. Leach)

Thought For The Day

Dirk Leach may be something of a poster child for the challenge of healthcare in retirement. In his article on today's Seeking Alpha, he describes the frightful event that very nearly took his life one year after his early retirement at the age of 55. Despite having been in good health and having just returned from a routine 2.5 mile run, he suddenly experienced a complete cardiac arrest, which doctors responded to by inducing a coma while they figured out how to respond to his baffling medical situation with emergency bypass surgery. The ordeal generated medical bills in excess of $300,000, but because of an innovative, nonprofit alternative to health insurance, his share of the tab was just $1,500.

Retirement health care has become a vexing topic. It is vexing because people who plan for retirement do so with visions of the good life, world travel, pursuit of hobbies and the absence of work responsibilities but they come to find out that none of that enters the equation until they've addressed healthcare costs. Medicare does not cover all of a retiree's expenses. And those expenses, according to one recent estimate, approach $13,500 per year for routine health care for a couple retiring this year. Given the high rate of healthcare inflation, that equates to $450,000 over a 20-year retirement.

Given that health care is a basic need claiming precedence over items like travel, the need for retirement planning to address the healthcare cost gap is urgent, which is why Leach's article is a valuable resource. He discusses a few options from the perspective of an early retiree, as he is. He explains why Affordable Care Act (ACA) plans are unaffordable and why short-term healthcare insurance comes up short, and he then introduces health-care sharing, something I at least never heard of previously. It was that option that addressed his own health predicament affordably and comprehensively.

Originally conceived as an exemption from the obligations of the ACA for members of religious groups, presumably the law would entitle any group to form such an association. To my mind, the idea sounds very much like the health-care equivalent of a tontine, which pools subscribers' longevity risk in an investment that increases its payout to members who survive the death of their peers. The tontine is efficient because its payments go only to those who "need" them, which are those members of the group who are still alive. Similarly, in health-care sharing, the members pay their monthly contributions, and the funds are made available to those who need them for a permitted healthcare expense. The group defines eligible expenses on the basis of its pre-agreed values-based agenda.

It is likely that this system has its flaws, known or not yet known. But given the burden healthcare costs are placing on new retirees, innovative new programs should be encouraged, improved and made accessible to all as soon as possible. Leach's illustrative running of the numbers is a great starting point for other retirees.

--

