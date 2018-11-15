Tesla: Did Someone Fail Math?

It was roughly a month ago when I talked about one area where Tesla (TSLA) has struggled in recent years, this being vehicle service. With a small network of service centers and limited financial resources, parts availability has been lacking and consumers have thus had lots of trouble with repairs. CEO Elon Musk has pledged to fix this problem over time, but it likely will take a while to do so. I can understand Tesla wants to provide the best customer service, but the numbers it currently provides just don't add up.

The problem with service has really grown over time, and it goes back to 2016 when the company cut its plans for growth multiple times. Basically, management guided to add about 70 retail/service locations for the year, but then slashed that number in half. Since then, there has been some growth, but it's not much as seen below:

(Source: Tesla investor letters, seen here)

Through the first three quarters of 2017, the company added 53 sales/service locations to its global network. You might expect that with the Model 3 ramping, even larger growth would be needed given the number of vehicles on the road. Well, through three quarters of this year, the number of additions is just 21, and this is detailed in the investor letters:

Q4 2017 investor letter: During Q4, we opened 12 new store and service locations resulting in 330 total locations worldwide at the end of the year. Q3 2018 investor letter: During Q3, we opened four new store and service locations, resulting in 351 locations worldwide at the end of the quarter.

In the article linked in my opening, I showed a tweet from CEO Elon Musk. That was mid October, when he promised to expand the service center network during the next 3 to 6 months. He's usually late with things, so that likely means at least 6-12 months, but ignore that for now. Tesla details that it is opening 100 new locations this year as seen on its service page below:

(Source: Tesla service page, seen here)

My question here is rather simple. How does a company that added just 21 new locations in 9 months expect to add 79 more in just a couple of months? Furthermore, the company has slashed its capital expenditure guidance this year. Through Q3 2018, total capex spend has been $1.775 billion, and the current forecast is for less than $2.5 billion. That guidance includes the fact that in Q4 there will be costs for the land and other items related to Gigafactory 3 in China. Elon Musk only realized the problem two weeks into October, so it's not like he could just start finding locations, getting building permits, and do all of that construction in two and a half months, especially with winter coming in many areas.

Considering the capex needed to continue Model 3 growth, Gigafactory 2 expansion for the solar roof, and everything else, the math just doesn't seem to add up. Unfortunately, this isn't the only thing on the service page that does not make sense to me. Tesla likes to promote its mobile service fleet, saying that most repairs can be done outside of a service center. The key facts of this program are found below.

(Source: Tesla service page above)

The growth number seems rather impressive, but let's go back to the investor letters and see what the real numbers say (bold emphasis added by author):

Q4 2017: Service capacity more than doubled in 2017, partially due to new locations, but also through a 50% increase in productivity of existing service locations, as well as the significant expansion of our Mobile Service fleet, which now has 230 vehicles. Q3 2018: Our electrified Mobile Service fleet continued to grow further to more than 373 service vehicles on the road at the end of Q3.

Tesla didn't always provide numbers on the fleet, but it did say in the Q3 2017 letter that it expected to nearly double the size in 2017. So let's say for argument's sake that it started last year at about 120. That would mean it added 110 last year, so how is adding another 153 so far this year going to mean an 8 fold increase to the fleet? It's taken at least 3 or 4 years to get to nearly 400 vehicles yet Tesla is going to add like 50% more than that in one quarter alone to get to an eight fold increase? Remember, the first graphic I showed above said that the company was adding 350+ mobile service vans this year, so none of the numbers make any sense.

I don't bring up items like this just to be picky. It's because quite often, the company seems to not be able to get its story straight. Last month, there was supposedly an October 15th cutoff to get a Model 3 before the end of the year, which is needed for the full US tax credit. If you want to argue that those are "estimates" and it is not a guarantee, well then Tesla shouldn't be displaying upfront pricing that includes the full value of the tax credit.

In fact, with a 6-10 week delivery window for the mid-range version, we're under 7 weeks till the end of year so theoretically most of the deliveries for that variant should be with the tax credit cut in half. No announcements have been made that the 2018 order book is sold out, despite some pro-Tesla cites speculating that was the case a month ago already. In fact, Elon Musk now is saying that you can order by November 30th and still get delivery. Bears will thus state that demand has fallen to the point where deliveries aren't taking very long, and there are examples of non-reservation holders getting deliveries in just three days. Don't forget that Tesla has made lots of "growth" promises that we're still waiting on, like the European supercharger expansion supposed to happen in 2016 that still hasn't happen as seen in the maps below.

(Source: Tesla Supercharger site, seen here)

Tesla has admitted that its service network is currently an issue for customers, and the automaker is looking to fix that. However, the numbers provided on its website don't seem to make any sense. With a small capex budget and tepid growth so far this year, how is the company going to add nearly 80 service centers and several hundred mobile service vehicles in just a few months? Perhaps this is the plan for 2019, but that's not stated anywhere. Investors should always check the facts, because if Tesla can't get its math correct with something as simple as this, one might wonder what other more important numbers could be incorrect.

Author’s additional disclosure: Investors are always reminded that before making any investment, you should do your own proper due diligence on any name directly or indirectly mentioned in this article. Investors should also consider seeking advice from a broker or financial adviser before making any investment decisions. Any material in this article should be considered general information, and not relied on as a formal investment recommendation.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.