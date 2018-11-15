PG&E Plunges 60% In A Week On California Wildfires

Investors holding PG&E (PCG) stocks are on the ropes after the company disclosed through an SEC filing that they only have $1.4B of insurance coverage for fires in California. The devastating Camp Fire destroyed the town of Paradise.

Here is a clip from the 8-K.

The clip may be difficult to read, but I wanted investors to see for themselves.

You can view the 8-K filing by clicking here.

Here is the text that is pertinent to the filing.

Camp Fire On November 8, 2018, a wildfire began near the city of Paradise, Butte County, California (the "Camp Fire"), located in the service territory of the Utility. The California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection's ("Cal Fire") Camp Fire Incident Report dated November 13, 2018, 7:00 a.m. Pacific Time (the "incident report"), indicated that the Camp Fire had consumed 125,000 acres and was 30% contained. The cause of the Camp Fire is under investigation. On November 8, 2018, the Utility submitted an electric incident report to the California Public Utilities Commission (the "CPUC") indicating that "on November 8, 2018 at approximately 0615 hours, PG&E experienced an outage on the Caribou-Palermo 115 kV Transmission line in Butte County. In the afternoon of November 8, PG&E observed by aerial patrol damage to a transmission tower on the Caribou-Palermo 115 kV Transmission line, approximately one mile north-east of the town of Pulga, in the area of the Camp Fire. This information is preliminary." Also on November 8, 2018, acting governor Gavin Newsom issued an emergency proclamation for Butte County, due to the effect of the Camp Fire. As previously reported, during the third quarter of 2018, PG&E Corporation and the Utility renewed their liability insurance coverage for wildfire events in an aggregate amount of approximately $1.4 billion for the period from August 1, 2018 through July 31, 2019. For more information about wildfire insurance and risks associated with wildfires, see PG&E Corporation and the Utility's quarterly report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended September 30, 2018. While the cause of the Camp Fire is still under investigation, if the Utility's equipment is determined to be the cause, the Utility could be subject to significant liability in excess of insurance coverage that would be expected to have a material impact on PG&E Corporation's and the Utility's financial condition, results of operations, liquidity, and cash flows.

If PG&E is held liable, lawsuits could have a severe adverse impact

The market gave investors an opportunity to sell in the $32 to $36 range over the last few days. Those days are gone for now, until there can be clarity as to PG&E's liabilities, the stock is a no touch.

Here is a YTD chart to show the plunge of PG&E in conjunction with the fires.

The stock is trading in the $22 range this morning pre-market. The stock is down over 20% from yesterday. The stock hit a high on November 8th of $49.24. That is nearly a 60% haircut in a matter of 5 trading sessions.

Is it too late to sell?

For anyone that thinks $22 is the bottom for PG&E, I would simply say this: Look no further than General Electric (GE), stocks can fall much more than most think possible. I do not know what will happen with PCG, it is possible that they will not be found liable, but I would not wager a dollar on that today.

Here is chart going back to 2000.

I am showing this chart as this is where I think PCG is likely to trade over the coming weeks or months. The magnitude and uncertainty caused by these fires could easily throw PG&E back to the crisis lows that were experienced in the early 2000-2003 period when the company was on the verge of bankruptcy.

The tragedy of these fires is unimaginable and heartbreaking to see. People's lives have been destroyed and the loss of life is catastrophic. Our hearts go out to all the victims that have lost loved ones and their homes.

Conclusion

PG&E is a no touch based on the current information available through the SEC filing and their possible liabilities from the Camp Fire. If the company is held liable, one could reasonably expect a public and political backlash involving multi-billion dollar lawsuits.

It's clear to the Street that $1.4B of insurance coverage is not nearly enough to cover the losses which will likely be 30 times that amount or more.

PG&E may or may not be able to recover from this terrible tragedy. For that reason, I believe investors should get out of the name ASAP.

As always, I encourage you to do your own homework and make your own decisions. It is imperative to have an exit strategy in place before making any trade.

Disclosure: I am/we are short PCG.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.