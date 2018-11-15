BlackBerry: The Selling Continues

Back in August, I discussed how a major selling trend was continuing with BlackBerry (BB), as major holders continued to reduce their positions in the stock. Ever since the Qualcomm (QCOM) windfall came in early 2017, a number of the largest holders of BlackBerry have been reducing their positions quite significantly. With almost all of the Q3 2018 data now in, the selling trend has certainly continued.

With the vast majority of BlackBerry holders filing their holdings data, you can clearly see that negativity increased during the quarter. While the number of firms increasing their positions is currently one higher than those selling, the number of shares sold outpaces those bought by nearly 10 million. A similar trend can be found with those selling out completely compared to those that recently entered the stock.

Now if we go back to last year when I first started discussing institutional ownership in BlackBerry, I've mentioned that 5 of the top 10 largest holders prior to the Qualcomm news have been the biggest sellers. In the table below, you can see how their positions have changed since. In the most recent quarter, three of these four names sold a combined roughly 6.35 million shares, while the only buyer was a paltry 26 thousand shares. These five sellers have combined to sell about 9% of the company's total outstanding share count in the past six quarters.

So why is there an increasing amount of negativity regarding BlackBerry? Well, it is likely because the company's turnaround continues to take much longer than expected. The current management team failed to turn the hardware division around, using too many precious resources in the process. While the business is now more of a software/services one, growth in newer areas has been unable to offset declines in legacy business, resulting in the following drop in total revenues.

It is no secret that I've been critical of BlackBerry over the years, but I have done so in the best interest of shareholders. Management has talked a big game in recent quarters, but it has failed to act, whether it be through share repurchases or acquisitions. The balance sheet has been very strong, but cash is just sitting there, which is likely why major holders continue to sell and revenues are heading to new lows.

Last week, there was a report out that BlackBerry was in talks to acquire cybersecurity firm Cylance for up to $1.5 billion. A deal like this would seem to be a step in the right direction, although nothing concrete has actually been announced yet. BlackBerry needs a revenue infusion, and buying a smaller firm that is growing its own top line at a much higher rate would seem like a good idea in the short term. Just remember that BlackBerry's current quarter, fiscal Q3, ends at the end of November, so any deal announced even today likely won't have a financial impact for at least a couple of weeks/months.

With another quarter in the books, it again appears that major holders are losing faith in BlackBerry. While the company continues to sit on its cash pile, revenues are declining, and so is the stock. As of Thursday morning, shares of the company are 9 cents below where they closed the day of the Qualcomm windfall, yet the Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLK) is up over 30% in that time, and the PureFunds ISE CyberSecurity ETF (HACK) is up almost 24%, showing how much BlackBerry has underperformed. An acquisition like the one rumored last week would certainly seem to help, but until the company actually does something meaningful major investors will remain skeptical. Actions speak louder than words, and right now, the major holders are definitely voicing their opinion.

