Navios Maritime Holdings: Q3 Earnings Will Reveal Level Of Default Risk

Holdings appears to have begun a controlled liquidation of assets in an attempt to raise cash to fund operating and maintenance capital costs and CapEx for ballast water and emissions protocols.

Most of the sale proceeds were used to repay debt associated with the sold vessels and pay the acquisition of the used vessel needed as collateral for the outstanding debt.

Navios Maritime Holdings Inc (NM) is the parent company of Navios Maritime Partners LP (NMM), Navios Maritime Acquisitions Inc (NNA) (which is the parent company of Navios Maritime Midstream Partners LP (NAP)), and Navios South American Logistics (NSAL), a privately held company. Prior articles analyzing NM are available here and are a must read primer for the following analysis.

NM will announce Q3 earnings on November 20th. Q3 will be the fourth quarter that NM has operated under a covenant test waiver for credit facilities (see below) used to fund some of its owned vessels. Since the waiver was first disclosed in the Q3 10Q release, NM's stock price declined by more than 70%. The waiver disclosure made clear to investors the very real risk of a covenant test default followed by an actual debt service payment default. Investors have been voting with their feet since the disclosure.

The recent precipitous decline in the Baltic Dry Index bodes ill for NM Q4 2018 and Q1 2019 results. The BDI dropped 21.3% during the week ended November 9th, led by a 41.6% plunge in the Capesize index. Midway through the week ending November 16th, the BDI is down another 14%. NM's results for Q3 are likely to be as good as it gets for awhile.

The key metrics to assess NM's status at the end of Q3 are Unrestricted Cash, CFFO, CapEx, and Principal repayments. Cash is the lifeblood of a financially troubled company, and CFFO is the best metric to monitor NM's ability to work its way out of its extreme over leverage. NM did not have a lot of either relative to its debt at the end of Q2. It is critical that NM emerges from Q3 with sufficient cash to fund its likely cash burn during Q4 and Q1 2019. I doubt that will be the case. Here is why.

Reminder About the Credit Facility Covenant Tests

In the Q3 disclosures, NM stated the following:

"The majority of the Company's senior secured credit facilities require compliance with maintenance covenants, including (I) value-to-loan ratio covenants, based on either charter-adjusted valuations, or charter-free valuations, ranging from over 110% to 130%, (II) minimum liquidity up to a maximum of $30,000, and (III) net total debt divided by total assets, as defined in each senior secured credit facility, ranging from a maximum of 75% to 80%. Certain covenants in our senior secured credit facilities have been waived for a specific period of time up to a maximum of five quarters (from the current balance sheet date) and/or amended to include (I) value-to-loan ratio covenants, based on either charter-adjusted valuations, or charter-free valuations, ranging from over 110% to 135%, and (II) net total debt divided by total assets, as defined in each senior secured credit facility, to a maximum of 90%."

In plain English, NM was indicating that it violated or expected to violate some or all of the financial covenants of its Senior Secured Credit Facilities and renegotiated far looser covenants to buy time, five quarters to be exact. NM is now down to one quarter to pass the covenant tests. Q3 was unlikely to improve any of the ratios (we will know for sure when the 10-Q is filed). NM likely obtained the abeyance by arguing that a strong recovery in dry bulk rates would occur during 2018 and CFFO would meaningfully improve. With anemic deconsolidated EBITDA of $14.2 million during Q2, this recovery in deconsolidated (i.e. dry bulk operations only) CFFO has failed to materialize. Q3 results should be better because dry bulk rates improved during the quarter. Unfortunately for NM, a number of vessels were on fixed rates and likely did not participate in the run up. If NM fails to pass all the covenant tests by the end of Q4, NM may have to renegotiate with the banks for an extension of the waiver and that would likely include concessions on interest rates, principal payments, and forced asset sales.

It should be noted that NM announced the hiring of:

"Jeremy J. Bryan as Chief Operating Officer of Navios Corporation effective as of February 1, 2019. Mr. Bryan joins Navios Corporation from Cargill International S.A. where he worked since 1992. Mr. Bryan served in various positions during his tenure there, most recently as Global Head of Drybulk Trading, having previously served as the head of the Panamax and Handymax trading departments."

My guess, and this is only a guess, is that the creditors forced the hiring of an outsider as part of the waiver deal. Cargill is a huge presence as a customer in the dry bulk market, so Bryan is a serious hire. The February 1st, 2019, start date may be the result of a noncompete agreement or notice provision in his contract with Cargill. My assessment is that the hire was an important first step in preparing NM for a possible restructuring. February 1st would bring him onboard at the moment that the serious work would need to commence.

Dry Bulk Results Must Be Deconsolidated!

NM presents its results on a consolidated basis and this is quite misleading in understanding the true financial status of the dry bulk business. Consolidated financial statements include the financial results of NSAL, therefore, EBITDA, CFFO, and, most importantly, cash are overstated. NSAL is a private entity and it is owned 63.8% by NM. NSAL's operations are controlled by a partnership agreement and its ability to dividend earnings to NM is strictly controlled and constrained by the covenants contained in its outstanding debt agreements. Due to the highly levered nature of NSAL relative to its operations (unlikely to grow despite overbuilding the new port) and financial results (likely to be stagnant in the midterm), no cash distributions will be available from NSAL for the foreseeable future.

For instance, at Q2, consolidated cash equaled $121.4 million. Deconsolidated Dry Bulk operations cash was only $51 million. Consolidated EBITDA was $36.6 million. Deconsolidated Dry Bulk operations EBITDA was $14.2 million! Deconsolidation, therefore is critical to understanding the default risks facing NM.

Vessel Sales and Acquisitions Post Q2

NM has already begun a controlled liquidation of assets to try to forestall default. Post Q2, NM sold three vessels (disclosed so far): the 2016 vintage panamax Sphera, the 2016 vintage capsize Mars, and the 2001 ultramax Achilles. Essentially, NM sold its two best assets to maximize proceeds and an older vessel facing a expensive Special Survey that it did not have the cash to fund. Total gross proceeds (not factoring in fees) for the sales was $87.1 million. $10.5 million of those proceeds were used to purchase the 2007 Navios Primavera (a vessel that was on a TC in and had a buyout option) to replace the Achilles as collateral under the 2022 Ship Notes.

$31.8 million of the proceeds from the sale of the Sphera and Mars were used to repay debt associated with the vessels. The remainder of the proceeds, $47.2 million, was cash to be retained by NM. The Sphera and Mars were likely the least leveraged assets owned by NM and that is why they were sold. So why did NM sell its best assets?

Why Were the Vessels Sold? Semiannual Coupon Payments.

$955 million of NM's Dry Bulk operations debt of approximately $1.16 billion are medium term notes that pay interest coupons on a semiannual basis. $650 million of Ship Notes Due 2022 pay coupons on January and July 15th. $305 million of 11.25% 2022 Senior Secured Notes ("Secured Notes", secured by NM's equity interest in various direct subsidiaries) with coupons payable February and August 15th.

The combined coupon payments equal $41.12 million semiannually and the next payments that were due after Q2 were payable July and August 15th. As discussed above, NM had only $51 million in deconsolidated cash at the Dry Bulk operations at June 30th. NM had no choice but to sell assets in order to generate cash to cover the coupons and fund any operations shortfalls during Q3. The proceeds from the sale of the Sphera and Mars, therefore, barely covered the semiannual coupon payments. NM liquidated assets in order to stave off a default. The net reduction of two vessels means that NM will generate less revenue and cash flow during subsequent quarters.

What Happens During Q1 When the Next Coupon Payments Are Due?

This is the crucial question for NM. Another $41.12 million in coupon payments will be due during January and February 2019. Q3 Dry Bulk EBITDA likely improved from Q2, but it is unlikely that Q3 Dry Bulk EBITDA less principal payments, maintenance CapEx, and cash interest on credit facilities was much more than $10 million (this would be a proxy for free cash). It should boost Q3 ending cash balances a bit but NM is now confronting a Q4 in which Dry Bulk EBITDA less principal payments, maintenance CapEx, and cash interest on credit facilities could be NEGATIVE due to the collapse in the BDI. Weak Q4 dry bulk rates could setup a situation where NM could have approximately $50 to $55 million of cash at the beginning of Q1 and be facing coupon payments of $40 million during January and February and a quarter during which it could be cash flow negative.

The waiver on the Credit Facility covenants expires at year end 2018. NM will need a waiver extension to avoid failing the Liquidity covenant test and entering technical default (there should not be a cure period at the end of the waiver period since the waiver period WAS the cure period). Given the paucity of cash that will remain if the creditors allow the payment of the semiannual coupon payments during Q1, do the creditors push for additional asset sales to reduce their principal exposure?

Conclusion

NM is in a very precarious financial state. How precarious will be better known with the release of Q3 2018 earnings. What seems certain is that NM is moving inexorably towards a 2019 restructuring that will leave common stock holders and preferred stock holders with little more than token compensation. The date of that restructuring will likely be moved up to the first half of 2019 if dry bulk rates do not experience a meaningful and sustained bounce from current levels. Investors should avoid this stock. Investors should also be wary of the headline risk associated with NNA and NMM.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more microcap stocks. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.