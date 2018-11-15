Eaton's Challenges Look More Sector/Sentiment-Specific

I believe Eaton is undervalued below $80, but the stock and the sector are out of favor and it will take some patience to make money here.

The call I made earlier this year for preferring Honeywell (HON) and Eaton (ETN) in the industrial/multi-industrial space had been working pretty well through October, but looks more “okayish” now that more machinery-oriented industrials like Eaton have lost some luster. Eaton’s third quarter results had some air bubbles in it, but overall there wasn’t much that worried me and I still think this is an above-average idea in the industrial space. That said, there are growing signs that the cycle is slowing and liking Eaton now means fighting the tape to at least some extent.

A Look Back At An Okay Quarter

Looking back on Eaton’s results reported at the end of October, the company’s performance was on par, if not slightly better than the average company in its wider comp group. The approximately 6% organic revenue growth was in line with the average, but Eaton delivered slight gross margin and segment-level margin improvement in a quarter where quite a few companies did not.

At the segment level, Eaton saw above-average growth everywhere but in the Electrical Products business. Although weak lighting results did their damage (subtracting about 2% from the organic growth rate), it’s not as though a 3% ex-lighting organic growth figure would have been all that good. Energy and Safety Solutions was quite a bit stronger, though, with 9% growth, and while Eaton did once again underperform Schneider (OTCPK:SBGSY) in the electrical space, it did outperform ABB (ABB).

Hydraulics was fine at 7% growth (with Parker Hannifin’s (PH) comparable Diversified Industrial North America business growing a little more than 6%), while Aero rose 9% and Vehicle rose 7%. The Vehicle business continues to benefit from a strong North American truck market, while the Aero business continues to benefit from improving demand from OEMs.

Gross margin improved slightly, which I’d call a win in a quarter where input costs and tariffs created headwinds and where about only one-third of the comp group showed yoy improvement. Segment-level profits rose 11%, with weak performance in Electrical Products (up 4%), but 11% growth in Vehicle, high teens growth in ESS and Hydraulics, and 25% growth in Aerospace. I’d note that while Hydraulics did grow nicely, this is probably at or near as good as it gets, and the segment’s margins are still below the “mid-teens or higher” target management has laid out for all of its segments on a long-term basis.

Some Near-Term Pressures, But Multiple Core Markets Seem Healthy

Eaton’s order books were pretty messy, and that doesn’t help in the task of figuring out where the larger economic/end-market cycles are pointing. The Street seemed most bothered by the sudden deceleration in ESS orders -- up 4% yoy against an easy comp of negative 1% and down from 15% growth in the second quarter – but management has since indicated that orders have normalized. Hydraulics orders returned to growth (up 4%) after a small decline in the second quarter, but overall machinery demand growth does appear to be slowing. Aerospace decelerated from a strong second quarter (up 12% versus up 18% in Q2 and 11% last year), while EP continues ticking along in the low-to-mid single digits (up 3% this quarter).

Between automation and capital machinery (industrial equipment that companies use to make stuff, basically), there are certainly some slowing markets. On the other hand, the data center market is looking healthy (something echoed by Schneider and ABB), commercial construction remains perky (with good demand in HVAC, and nVent (NVT) seeing 8% growth in enclosures in the third quarter), and large industrial projects are still proceeding. On top of all that, aerospace continues to look like a healthy market for some time to come. Although the NA truck market will probably see orders go negative next year, all in all Eaton is looking at fairly healthy market conditions.

Time To Get More Active?

Eaton has been somewhat limited in its portfolio restructuring options since the Cooper deal, with the JV with Cummins (CMI) being the only significant transaction in CEO Arnold’s tenure. That could begin to change, but it doesn’t sound as though management is looking to take any dramatic swings at transformation.

If anything, the next moves might be more focused on selling/spinning. The lighting business is clearly not up to the standards that Eaton has laid out for its long-term engagements, and the same could perhaps be said of the Hydraulics business. On the acquisition side, I believe the company might have some selective interest in Electrical and Aero, but I don’t sense that Eaton is looking to make major moves in the near future.

The Opportunity

With some slight misses at the revenue, gross margin, and segment profit lines, and some further signs of slowing end-markets, I’m taking a modestly more conservative modeling approach. I’ve trimmed about a quarter-point out of my long-term revenue growth estimate and about a half-point out of my FCF growth estimate, but the net impact is relatively modest. I still believe that discounted free cash flow supports a fair value in the mid-$80s with long-term revenue and FCF growth only in the low single-digits.

Although I believe Eaton’s margins and returns on capital would normally support an 11x forward EBITDA multiple, I’m shaving a half-point off of that to reflect the reality that this sector is out of favor, but even with that very subjective move, I still get a fair value over $80 on my 12-month estimate for Eaton’s EBITDA.

The Bottom Line

Liking Eaton does mean fighting the tape here to some extent, and that can be a tough way to make money in the market. Still, I think this company is better than the valuation presently reflects and I still think this is one of the better industrial names to own at this point in the cycle.

Disclosure: I am/we are long ABB.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.