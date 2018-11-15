Youngevity Shows Q3 Improvement In The Right Places Despite Q3 Loss

Youngevity (YGYI) turned in an expected loss in Q3, but has since managed to create a better balance sheet, and set itself up for a strong 2019. The highlight of Q3, and all of 2018 has been improving its Adjusted EBITDA. I view this as an indicator that the company is moving in the correct overall direction. The adjusted EBITDA for Q3 of 2018 was an impressive $2.7 million.

The story of Youngevity, in my opinion, is going to see some dramatic shifts within the next few quarters. The coffee business has now reached a stage where it is a major factor in the space, and a major contributor to the top and bottom lines. The company has announced its intent to enter the hemp and CBD space with a similar field-to-finish strategy, and what is compelling about that is the fact that the margins in the hemp and CBD space are even better than in coffee.

Third-Quarter 2018 Financial Results

For the three months ended September 30, 2018, revenues decreased 12.0% to $39,082,000 as compared to $44,395,000 for the three months ended September 30, 2017.

The company derived about 88% of its revenue from our direct selling, with about 12% of its revenue from our commercial coffee sales.

Direct selling revenues decreased by $3,674,000 or 9.7% to $34,280,000 as compared to $37,954,000 for the same period last year.

For the three months ended September 30, 2018, commercial coffee segment revenues decreased by $1,639,000 or 25.4% to $4,802,000 as compared to $6,441,000 for the three months ended September 30, 2017. This decrease was primarily attributed to a decrease of $2,458,000 in green coffee sales, offset by an increase of $819,000 in roasted coffee sales. The decrease in green coffee sales was primarily due to our domestic finance company no longer willing to fund the green coffee business, which caused a temporary disruption in sales.

For the three months ended September 30, 2018, gross profit decreased approximately 8.0% to $23,712,000 as compared to $25,764,000 for the three months ended September 30, 2017.

Gross profit as a percentage of revenues increased to 60.7%, compared to 58.0% in the same period last year.

For the three months ended September 30, 2018, operating expenses decreased 8.9% to $25,118,000 as compared to $27,581,000 for the three months ended September 30, 2017.

Sales and marketing expense decreased 2.7% to $3,962,000 from $4,074,000 for the same period last year.

General and administrative expense decreased 36.6% to $3,880,000 from $6,116,000 for the same period last year primarily due to the contingent liability revaluation which resulted in a benefit of $2,618,000 for the three months ended September 30, 2018 compared to a benefit of $340,000 for the same period last year.

The company recorded a $2,200,000 loss on impairment of intangible assets for the three months ended September 30, 2018, related to the same acquisition for which the Company had a significant revaluation of the contingent liability discussed above.

Operating loss decreased to a loss of $1,406,000 compared to a loss of $1,817,000 for the same period last year.

Total other expense increased by $6,404,000 to $6,945,000 as compared to $541,000 for the same period last year.

Net interest expense decreased by $345,000 to $1,407,000 compared to $1,752,000 for the same period last year.

Change in fair value of derivative liabilities increased by $7,057,000 for the three months ended September 30, 2018 to a $5,538,000 expense compared to a benefit of $1,519,000 for the same period last year. The essence of this shift is related to the price of the stock. A big shift in stock price at the end of Q3 played a role in this metric.

Overall the company reported a net loss of $8,410,000 as compared to net loss of $1,068,000 for the same period last year.

Adjusted EBITDA

Youngevity is continuing its trend of delivering positive metrics in the adjusted EBITDA metric. This is typically a signal that the overall balance sheet is poised to improve, and that profits are not far behind. “Adjusted EBITDA,” increased to $2,670,000 for the three months ended September 30, 2018 compared to a negative $359,000 for the three months ended September 30, 2017.

What All Of This Means

The loss in Q3 was expected. It was bigger than some may have thought due to the impact of the stock price seeing a spike and increasing the value of existing warrants and convertibles. The company recently cleaned up that issue, exchanging them for stock. This will mean that an upward stock price will not create sizable paper losses in future quarters.

Youngevity has a substantial coffee contract that will begin filling in 2019. The 5 year deal will deliver about $50 million per year in top line coffee revenue alone. This is on top of its existing coffee segment deals. We should see the coffee segment of Youngevity increase from about 12% of the revenue to somewhere between 20% and 25% in 2019. This is the type growth in the coffee sector that I have been waiting on. The numbers could be even better if the commodity prices of coffee increase.

The key with this equity is simple. It is undervalued on the direct selling and coffee segment alone. The company is projected to deliver $250 million in revenue in these two segments over the next year. Where the excitement with this stock rests is its entrance into the CBD space, and its expanded interest in creating a field-to -finish CBD and hemp business.

Youngevity has the know-how to get into this space. The company's coffee business, CRL Roasters, is the blueprint for what investors can expect to see in the hemp and CBD space. Because Youngevity is currently undervalued and has the currency (stock) to make some pretty compelling deals happen, it should mean exciting times for YGYI investors. With the CBD space growing at light speed, this company is one of the few that can actually deliver a return to shareholders in terms of equity appreciation, while having a safety net of two well established businesses offering support.

As stated, the CBD space is hot. There are many players that are looking to get in, and many that will fall by the wayside. What is attractive about Youngevity is its plan to enter the space in a major way, yet have a business foundation outside the space that is already growing.

I anticipate the company making moves within the CBD space within the next couple of quarters, and anticipate that this stock could see some impressive upward momentum on these moves. With more states recently passing legislation friendly to the space, and the new Farm Bill making hemp and CBD production less restrictive on a federal level, there are a lot of positives to consider. The stock price now has a decent foundation to build upon, and the upside potential is much bigger than the downside risk. The balance sheet is greatly improved, and the EBITDA story is paving the way for quarterly reports that look better and better. Stay Tuned!

Disclosure: I am/we are long YGYI.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.