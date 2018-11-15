Canopy Growth: Medical Cannabis Sales Falter, But There's Good News Too

Canopy Growth's higher production and inventory than peers is likely to lead to higher revenue in coming quarters.

The good news is that cannabis production accelerated into legalization - Canopy Growth produced 3x as much cannabis as any competitor.

Note: All dollar figures herein are in Canadian dollars as Canopy Growth reports its earnings in Canadian dollars.

(Author based on company filings)

Summary

On November 14, Canopy Growth (CGC) reported results for their Q2/FY19 (ending September 30). These results are from Canopy Growth's final quarter before legalization of recreational cannabis. Because Canopy Growth's primary current product was illegal for all of this quarter - although it is legal today - I would urge caution on making too much of sales results for all cannabis companies.

That said, Canopy Growth's sales results are disappointing. Canopy Growth generated revenue of only $23.3 million, down sequentially from $25.7 million last quarter. These results missed analyst expectations - analysts were expecting closer to $30 million in revenue from Canopy.

While the medical cannabis business disappointed, Canopy Growth's ramp-up for legalization is progressing well. Over the past two quarters, Canopy Growth has more-than-tripled their cannabis production. In the March 2018 quarter, Canopy Growth produced 4,811 kg of cannabis - still nearly as much as Aurora (ACB) in September 2018. In September 2018, Canopy Growth produced 15,127 kg of cannabis - up 56% QoQ and up 263% YoY. That production is far ahead of Canopy Growth's competitors - suggesting that Canopy Growth will be able to achieve higher revenues than peers during this time of cannabis shortages.

Despite some inventory hiccups, Canopy Growth also grew their inventory in the quarter (although biological assets fell to offset that growth). Inventory this quarter climbed to $150 million - and that inventory is likely to translate directly to increased revenues over the next two quarters. Canopy Growth's inventory is more-than-double its nearest peer.

Despite today's declines, the future remains bright for Canopy Growth.

Notable Omissions: QoQ Changes

One thing that is immediately striking to me about Canopy Growth's earnings release is that they changed their summary chart from the first quarter. Last quarter, Canopy Growth's summary chart included both YoY and QoQ comparisons:

(Canopy Growth 6/30 Quarter Press Release)

This quarter, in contrast, Canopy Growth decided to drop the QoQ comparison:

(Canopy Growth 9/30 Quarter Press Release)

The most likely reason for this omission is simple and telling: Canopy Growth's QoQ results were much worse this quarter than last quarter.

3/18 (Q4/18) 6/18 (Q1/19) 9/18 (Q2/19) Q1/19 QoQ Q2/19 QoQ Active registered patients 74,000 82,700 84,400 12% 2% Kilograms and kilogram equivalents sold 2,529 kg 2,685 kg 2,197 kg 6% -18% Kilograms harvested 4,811 kg 9,685 kg 15,127 kg 101% 56% Inventory & Biological Assets (millions) $ 118 $ 171 $ 171 45% 0% Revenues (millions) $ 22.8 $ 25.9 $ 23.3 14% -10% Average selling price per gram $8.43 $8.94 $9.87 6% 10% Cash and Cash Equivalents (millions) $ 323 $ 658 $ 429 $ 335 $ (229)

Last quarter, Canopy Growth saw sequential growth in each of active patients, cannabis sold, cannabis harvested, inventory & biological asset levels, revenue, average selling price, and even cash & equivalents (due to funding raises rather than generating cash flow).

This quarter, all of those metrics did worse QoQ with the exception of average selling price per gram. I have highlighted the four metrics that I consider most important here - cannabis sold, cannabis grown, inventory levels, and revenue. I will discuss each of these results in turn.

Revenue Disappointment

Canopy Growth generated $23.3 million in revenue in Q2/19 compared to $17.6 million one year ago (+33%) and $25.9 million last quarter (-10%). This low revenue is a disappointment compared to expectations, although this is only medical revenue and was from a quarter in which Canopy Growth was preparing for recreational cannabis legalization, not trying to maximize medical cannabis revenue.

According to Seeking Alpha, Canopy Growth's revenue of $23.33 million missed expectations by $35.77 million - suggesting expectation was for revenue of $59 million. Yahoo Finance, as of this writing, reports an even-higher expectation of $61.68 million. It isn't clear where these expectations are coming from - Canopy Growth's revenue has always been much lower than that.

I have seen two analyst reports on Canopy Growth - from GMP Securities (10/29/18) and from Scotiabank (10/17/18). Neither of those two sources had expectations anything close to $59 million, but Canopy still missed revenue expectations from both sources:

(Author based on company filings)

This decline in revenue is disappointing. While Aurora Cannabis posted fairly anemic QoQ growth when excluding the impact of acquisitions (as I discussed in "Aurora Cannabis: Outlook Headed Into Legalization" for The Growth Operation members), Canopy Growth's revenue is moving the wrong direction entirely.

Next quarter, analysts expect to see much more growth with the legalization of recreational cannabis:

Revenue Estimates Q3/19 (12/31/18) GMP Securities C$ 97.4M Scotiabank C$ 159.0M Yahoo Finance C$ 88.5M

Inventory Re-valuation

(Author based on company filings)

Canopy Growth's highlights include a category for their inventory (harvested cannabis) and biological assets (growing cannabis). This quarter, inventory and biological asset levels were flat, due to two factors:

During the quarter, the reported fair value changes in biological assets and other inventory charges combined to an expense of $40.6 million and included adjustments to net realizable value of inventory targeted to the recreational market, reflecting whole-sale pricing, and to a net write-off of approximately $16 million related to plants culled in the quarter due to timing issues with respect to having infrastructure ready for licensing and receiving harvested plants. Since then, the required infrastructure has been completed and licensing since received." Canopy Growth Q2/19 Earnings Release

As Canopy calls out here, two factors caused Canopy Growth's inventory plus biological assets figure to be flat QoQ at ~$170 million:

(1) Fair value changes: When accounting for their inventory, Canopy Growth is assigning a value to cannabis they hold. Last quarter, Canopy Growth's inventory consisted of $72 million in dry cannabis, $35 million of cannabis oils, $8 million of cannabis capsules, and a few million in other products. All of this cannabis inventory is valued based on what cannabis believes its market value is.

Here, Canopy Growth is changing their expectations on fair value - adjusting the value of cannabis from medical cannabis values (where Canopy received $9.87/gram this quarter) to recreational cannabis values (where, e.g., Aurora received ~$5.50/gram). This revaluation resulted in a hit of $40.6 million, which is also reflected on Canopy Growth's income statement under "Fair value changes in biological assets included in inventory sold and other charges".

(2) Net write-offs: Canopy Growth's inventory is also lower-than-expected this quarter due to net write-offs. These write-offs relate to reports in late September as Canopy Growth ramped up production in a British Columbia facility, but licensing was delaying - causing Canopy Growth to have to destroy crops. Back in September, Canopy Growth said:

In British Columbia, a one-time transfer of product has occurred, bringing product to Smiths Falls for processing. That product is proceeding through extraction and post-production for dried flower products at the Smiths Falls campus. Production licenses are in place at both sites, with more capacity possible once they are fully operational. Processing licences were delayed by infrastructure and regulatory approvals, which led to a number of plants needing to be destroyed. Management does not consider this event to represent a material impact on the company's balance sheet and fully anticipates being able to meet provincial supply agreements during the first year of recreational legalization." Canopy Growth Press Release, September 27, 2018

This destruction made the news in cannabis circles at the time, with some cannabis-related outlets asking if Canopy Growth was hiding a crop failure after a video clip surfaced of dying crops in Aldergrove:

Reports that this was a crop failure were erroneous - this was instead the result of a licensing snafu which led to Canopy Growth having to destroy these crops (through not watering them - resulting in this evenly-brown crop). As a result of that licensing issue, Canopy Growth had to write off $16 million in crops - resulting in nearly no growth in Canopy's "inventory plus biological assets" category.

(Author based on company filings; date is the date of most recent filing)

Despite that, Canopy Growth still has a much larger inventory than its peers. Canopy Growth's inventory of $150 million is more than twice as much as that of Aurora and more than four times as much as Aphria (OTC:APHA). Compared to Canopy Growth's enterprise value, Canopy Growth's inventory is second to that of Aphria, given the latter's much lower valuation.

In my view, inventory levels headed into legalization may be a good indicator of revenue in the first quarters of legalized cannabis. Canada is currently short on legally-grown cannabis, meaning that this inventory is very likely to be sold in the first couple quarters of legalization.

Cannabis Harvested and Sold

(Author based on company filings)

If there is a bright spot on Canopy Growth's earnings report - which has led the stock to tumble today - it is that Canopy Growth continues to ramp up their production of cannabis successfully.

During Q2/19, Canopy Growth harvested over 15,000 kg of cannabis compared to 4,200 kg last year (+263%) and 9,700 kg last quarter (+56%). Canopy's largest peer in cannabis is Aurora Cannabis - ignoring the Tilray (TLRY) stock price bubble. Canopy Growth is growing far more cannabis than its largest peer:

(Author based on company filings)

Both Canopy Growth and Aurora grew a lot more cannabis in this past quarter than they ever had before, but Canopy Growth's lead over Aurora widened. Notably, of course, Canopy Growth is also more expensive than Aurora - Canopy Growth's partially-diluted enterprise value (~C$13 billion) is about 61% higher than that of Aurora (~C$8 billion).

Takeaways

CGC Price data by YCharts

Canopy Growth's final earnings before legalized recreational cannabis was a disappointment to the market. Shares are down ~15% in trading today, leading the broader cannabis market (OTC:HMLSF) (MJ) lower as well.

Canopy Growth's sequential revenue decline was unexpected but should be seen in context. Canopy's value does not derive from their current Canadian medical cannabis revenue. Indeed, medical cannabis revenues across the board are likely to decline, matching medical declines in Colorado (offset by increasing recreational revenue), as recreational cannabis revenues accelerate.

Canopy's value instead comes from their future earnings potential in Canada and worldwide. Cannabis was legalized in Canada on October 17, and Canopy Growth spent the quarter ramping up for that legalization. As part of their ramp-up, quarterly cannabis production has tripled over the past two quarters - up from 4,811 kg in March 2018 to 15,127 kg in September 2018. That cannabis production is also more than three times as large as Canopy Growth's largest competitor - a very hefty production advantage that is likely to lead directly to higher revenues than its peers in the coming quarters.

Further, Canopy Growth continues to have the largest inventory of Canadian cannabis companies. That inventory will convert directly to sales in post-legalization quarters, again meaning that Canopy Growth is likely to be able to match or beat analysts' revenue expectations.

The future remains bright for Canopy Growth, despite today's declines.

Happy investing!

Members of The Growth Operation, my cannabis newsletter community, receive: Daily run-downs of breaking cannabis news - including news on both U.S. and Canadian cannabis producers.

- including news on both U.S. and Canadian cannabis producers. Exclusive access to my in-depth research articles on smaller cannabis companies.

access to my in-depth research articles on smaller cannabis companies. Access to my Model Cannabis Portfolio and my current portfolio .

and my . Access all my past Seeking Alpha articles - even back-articles that are no longer free.

- even back-articles that are no longer free. Free trials are available all of November.

Disclosure: I am/we are long CGC, APHA.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.