Gilead And GS-9674 In PSC And NASH: To Itch Or Not To Itch

My analysis of the research has revealed that GS-9674 may be pharmacologically and functionally superior to ocaliva with regard to its therapeutic effects in PSC and PBC. I explain why.

In this article, I provide and discuss the scientific/clinical rationale for the differential pruritogenic effects of GS-9674 in NASH and PSC.

GS-9674 is an FXR agonist in clinical development for cholestatic liver diseases, PBC and primary sclerosing cholangitis as well as NASH.

Colloquially speaking, this medical enthusiasm has been marred and overshadowed by a ‘thorn in the flesh’ in the form of the adverse event of pruritus (intense itching).

2016 was a medical breakthrough for patients and a scientific milestone for Farnesoid X receptor biology with the approval of ocaliva, a prototypical FXR agonist, for primary biliary cirrhosis.

Introduction

Ever since the approval in 2016 of the FXR agonist ocaliva (ICPT), as a therapy for the cholestatic liver disease, PBC, there has been heightened scientific interests in understanding the activities of ocaliva and other FXR agonists including EDP-305 (ENTA), Tropifexor (NVS) and GS-9674 (GILD), the focus of this article, in the regulation of lipid, bile and glucose homeostasis in other chronic liver diseases, NASH and Primary Sclerosing Cholangitis (PSC). It is also widely known that ongoing adverse events of pruritus (intense itching) with ocaliva therapy remain clinically problematic.

Gilead Sciences (GILD), a large cap ($91.7B) biopharma, is widely known for its revolutionary therapeutics for viral liver diseases. As I discussed recently, Gilead is also expanding clinical development of drug candidates for non-viral liver diseases, including NASH, PBC and PSC.

GS-9674 (formerly Cilofexor; PX-104, PX21228) is an investigational, selective, non-steroidal FXR agonist Phase 2 drug candidate in clinical trials for NASH, PBC and PSC. Recent preliminary Phase 2 data readout on the clinical efficacy of GS-9674 revealed differential pruritogenic effects in PSC and NASH. My viewpoint based on the research suggests that GS-9674 exhibits some pharmacological and functional differences to ocaliva that may underlie its divergent effects on pruritus in NASH and PSC. I elaborate below.

The Analysis: Anti-Itch Effect In PSC

Gilead: In the Phase 2, double-blind, placebo-controlled trial, 52 non-cirrhotic patients with PSC were randomized to receive GS-9674 100 mg (n = 22), GS-9674 30 mg (n = 20), or placebo (n = 10) orally once daily for 12 weeks.

After 12 weeks of treatment, patients receiving GS-9674 100 mg demonstrated significant improvements in liver biochemistry tests, with a median reduction in serum alkaline phosphatase (AP) of 20.5% vs. an increase of 3.4% with placebo (P = 0.029), median reduction in gamma-glutamyl transferase (GGT) of 30.3% vs. an increase of 1.1% with placebo (P < 0.001), median reduction in alanine aminotransferase (ALT) of 49.4% vs. 12.9% with placebo (P = 0.009), and a median reduction in aspartate aminotransferase (AST) of 42.3 % vs. 10.8% with placebo (P = 0.019).

First Genesis: The anti-cholestatic clinical benefit of GS-9674 in PSC was demonstrated and supported by significant decreases in AP levels, an established surrogate marker for cholestasis and disease progression. GGT, widely used as a marker for liver and bile duct dysfunctions, was also significantly suppressed by GS-9674 treatment. Furthermore, the clinical findings that ALT and AST were significantly inhibited by GS-9674 confirmed its anti-inflammatory benefits in PSC.

Gilead: In both groups treated with GS-9674, reduced serum levels of C4, an intermediate in the synthesis of bile acids, were observed compared with placebo (-23.2 % in the 100 mg group, P = 0.21; and -30.5% in the 30 mg group, P = 0.024). Reductions in serum bile acids were greatest with the 100 mg dose. GS-9674 was well tolerated and the incidence of Grade 2 or 3 pruritus was numerically lower with GS-9674 100 mg (13.6%) and 30 mg (20%) compared with placebo (40%).

There were no elevations in serum lipids. Treatment was discontinued due to adverse events in three patients treated with GS-9674 100 mg (14%), including one discontinuation due to pruritus, and one patient with placebo (10%). A separate analysis of health-related patient-reported outcome measures (PROs) among patients enrolled in the Phase 2 trial demonstrated significant impairment of PRO scores among PSC patients with pruritus or fatigue.

First Genesis: In my opinion, the most important data from the trial was the clinical demonstration of reduced serum bile acid levels that correlated with increased itching relief or significant anti-pruritogenic benefit. I have stated in several of my articles on Intercept (ICPT), Albireo (NASDAQ:ALBO), CymaBay (NASDAQ:CBAY), Genfit (OTCPK:GNFTF), on the emerging clinical evidence of reduced serum bile acid levels paralleling anti-pruritogenic responses.

My working hypothesis has been that any anti-cholestatic drug candidate that effectively decreases serum bile acid levels should induce anti-pruritogenic relief. Conversely, those drug candidates that do not suppress serum bile acid levels will not suppress pruritus.

Accordingly, the Phase 3 pediatric anti-cholestatic drug candidate, A4250, (ALBO) functionally suppresses AP levels and systemic serum bile acid levels to induce anti-pruritogenic benefits. Likewise, ileal bile acid transporter inhibitor, GSK2330672 (GSK), has been shown to induce anti-pruritogenic benefits by dampening serum bile acid levels.

My reasoning is based on published reports that pruritus is initiated by retention of bile salts deposited in the skin. Furthermore, cholestyramine is a bile salt binding agent that lowers serum bile salt levels to effectively relieve pruritus in patients with cholestatic liver disease.

It is my scientific opinion that GS-9674, A4250, and GSK2330672 may have a "flushing cleanse effect" on bile acids deposited in the skin due to their effectiveness at suppressing systemic serum bile acids. I reiterate that the skin is the largest body organ, and even if GS-9674 and other drug candidates could only flush 10% of bile acids from skin that is bound to definitely provide some noticeable anti-pruritogenic relief.

With Intercept's PSC Phase 2 trial, the incidence and severity of pruritus increased with ocaliva treatment in a dose-dependent manner despite anti-cholestatic benefit as shown by reduced AP levels. To the best of my knowledge, Intercept did not reveal or determine the effect of ocaliva on serum bile acid levels.

Regardless, it is my contention that ocaliva cannot reduce serum bile acids levels. As I have previously written and also addressed by Intercept, ocaliva induces a localized (not systemic) response on its receptor, FXR since prolonged activation of FXR by systemic over-exposure to ocaliva therapy was associated serious adverse effects including pruritus, liver failure and mortality.

My overall assessment is that GS-9674 exerts a superior beneficial effect in PSC patients versus ocaliva. A positive anti-pruritogenic efficacy for GS-9674 in PSC may also bode well for the cholestatic liver disease, PBC. The next question some folks may wonder why does GS-9674 still induce pruritus (itch) in the NASH trial? I offer my opinion to that question next.

The Analysis: GS-9674 And The Itch In NASH

Gilead: Participants received a once-daily oral dose of GS-9674 or placebo for 24 weeks. 38.8% of those receiving 100 mg of GS-9674 experienced at least a 30% decline in liver fat as measured by a type of MRI compared to 12.5% for control (P = 0.011). 14% of patients receiving 30 mg of GS-9674 experienced at least a 30% decline in liver fat, but the separation from placebo was not statistically valid (P = 0.87).

First Genesis: Liver fat reduction in response to GS-9674 treatment demonstrates its anti-metabolic syndrome benefit in reducing obesity/BMI in these patients. It is well established that hepatic fat accumulation, predominantly triglycerides, initiates the cascade of pathophysiological events that promote the progression of fatty liver (steatosis) to NASH. The finding from this trial confirms GS-9674 proposed mechanism of action at inhibiting lipogenesis. PPAR agonists (seladelpar, lanifibranor and elafibranor), ACC inhibitor, GS-0976 and THR-β agonist MGL-3196 all impact lipogenesis as a part of their mechanism of action to exert anti-NASH benefits in biopsy-proven NASH.

Gilead: On the safety front, GS-9674 was generally well-tolerated. The most common adverse event was itchy skin (14%), followed by upper respiratory tract infection, headache and fatigue.

First Genesis: Although preliminary, the data suggests that GS-9674 did not exert anti-pruritogenic benefits in NASH patients. GS-9674 was one of the clinical assets acquired from Phenex Pharmaceuticals. My analysis of the research revealed that CEO, Phenex, Dr. Claus Kremoser, described GS-9674/PX-102 as a superior FXR agonist over ocaliva for the following reasons:

GS-9674 has superior efficacy and improved drug-like PK properties, displayed no transmembrane G protein coupled receptor 5 (TGR5) activity, therefore potentially avoiding some of ocaliva's side effects (e.g. pruritus). Specifically, previous reports have proposed that activation of TGR5 may be responsible for mediating bile acid-induced itch (Alemi et. al. J. Clin. Inves. 2013; Lieu, et. al. Gastroenterology, 2014). Dr. Claus Kremoser also proposed that GS-9674 therapeutic window seems to be much better than ocaliva a steroidal FXR agonist versus GS-9674 a non-steroidal FXR agonist.

I wondered how there could be a disconnect between the pharmacological effects of GS-9674 described by Phenex and that seen in NASH. The finding that GS-9674 has a pruritogenic effect in NASH suggests to me that it was an adverse event unanticipated by the company.

It also reveals an important functional distinction between its effects in NAFLD (no pruritus was documented) versus its effect in NASH, a multi-factorial complex liver disease with incompletely defined pathophysiological responses.

Personally, I need a complete data readout of the Phase 2 NASH trial to assess if observed pruritus is an early event that is clinically resolved during the course of therapy. I will continue to search for scientific answers and will provide novel insights as they develop.

Financials And Risks

All clinical trials are associated with significant risks including setbacks such as delays, serious adverse events, negative clinical outcomes constitute the most significant downside risk. In the event of a negative clinical outcome, Gilead, like most large market cap, is probably too big to crash due to the vast number of approved therapeutics as well as increasing drug candidates in clinical development.

Nevertheless, failure of GS-9674 in PSC and other non-viral liver diseases could lead to downward pressure, possible sell-offs and also uncertainty with regard to the scientific integrity/validity of GS-9764 as putative therapy for non-viral liver diseases. Current price represents a good buying opportunity.

Gilead has multiple shots on goal with different drug candidates at different stages of clinical trials for several diseases states encompassing virology, hematology, gastroenterology, oncology and cellular immunology.

Cash, cash equivalents and marketable securities were $31.7B in Q3/2018 compared to $31.7B in Q2/2018. In Q3/2018, Gilead generated $2.2B in operating cash flow. Gilead repaid $1.8B principal amount of senior unsecured notes due in September 2018, paid cash dividends of $742M and utilized $449M on stock repurchases. Gilead had a cash burn of $900M in Q3/2018 relative to Q2/2018.

Total revenues were $5.6B in 2018 compared to $6.51B in 2017. Net income was $2.09B or $1.60 per diluted share in 2018 compared to $2.72B or $2.06 per diluted share in 2017. Increased sale revenue of $3.7B was reported in Q3/2018 versus $3.3B in Q3/2017 for HIV therapeutics. Gilead also reported declined sale revenue in HCV therapies of $0.90B in Q3/2018 versus $2.2B in Q3/2017. A similar decline in sale revenue from HBV therapeutics was also confirmed with $0.75B in Q3/2018 versus $0.87B in Q2/2017.

Epilogue

PSC has no FDA approved therapeutic options or viable alternatives except surgical interventions such as liver transplantation. The addressable market for PSC is estimated at 60,000 in US and Europe with 52% of the market share originating from North America and increased growth is anticipated in upcoming years from Asia Pacific and China.

It is estimated that >50% patients ultimately will need liver transplantation due to end-stage liver disease. The 1-year and 5-year survival rate for PSC patients after liver transplantation is approximately 85% and 72%, respectively, with life expectancy estimates of 9 to 18 years without liver transplantation.

My assessment is that GS-9674 is superior functionally in PSC and possibly PBC relative to ocaliva due to its anti-pruritogenic benefits that will improve quality of life. I still believe it is too soon to make a definite decision on the development of pruritus in NASH patients until analysis of the complete data readout. My thesis that Gilead is aggressively developing its pipeline of non-viral therapeutics in its quest for dominance has not changed.

