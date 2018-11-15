Cisco Q1 Earnings: Even Better Than Last Quarter

Despite the great results, the market still prices the company at a modest valuation.

The company is building on the strengths that are making the transformation a success.

Cisco (CSCO) reported earnings for the fiscal Q1 2019 above the guidance. And the growth is consistent across the whole portfolio.

Management confirmed the success of the subscription-based software solutions. The strategy based on multi-cloud offers paid off as well. The company announced several new products and partnerships that reinforce these successes.

With these positive developments, the market still values the company at a modest PE ratio.

Image source, 14th November 2018, Courtesy of Cisco Systems, Inc. Unauthorized use not permitted

Q1 earnings above the guidance

After having reported Q4 earnings at the high end of the guidance, Cisco reported fiscal Q1 2019 earnings above the guidance.

The table below summarizes the main results.

Source: Q1 2019 press release

Management indicated during the earnings call the tariffs didn’t impact the results. Thus, the growth is not due to customers fast forwarding orderings before the impact of tariffs on pricing.

And the growth is shared across all categories and all geographies. The table below shows the revenue growth in the different segments.

Source: Q1 2019 press release

The revenue from the security segment increased by 11% YoY. As a comparison, during the last reported quarter, Check Point (CHKP) revenue increased by 4%. But Cisco is still losing market share to Fortinet (FTNT) and Palo Alto (PANW) that grew revenue by 21% and 29%. These two competitors spent much higher sales and marketing expenses as a percentage of revenue, though. But as the security market is expected to grow by about 10% over the next few years, Cisco is gaining market share.

The gross margin also improved, reaching the high end of the guidance. The gross GAAP margin amounted to 62.3%. Also, non-GAAP operating expenses increased by only 3% to reach $4.2 billion (the GAAP operating expenses include the litigation settlement from Arista (ANET)).

With improved gross margin and with revenue growing faster than operating expenses, the operating income increased to $3.8 billion.

The only negative aspect of the earnings is the decrease of the deferred revenue. But management explained during the conference call the decrease was due to the accounting standard ASC 606. This accounting change, included in the guidance, implies recognizing more software revenue upfront.

From the capital allocation perspective, the company repurchased shares at the same pace as the last few quarters.

Source: Q1 2019 press release

Building on success

With the success of the transformation, the company is building on its strengths.

During the earnings call, management mentioned the development of new switches based on the Catalyst 9000. The Catalyst 9200 expands the intent-based networking. And the Catalyst 9800 proposes a wireless controller.

Also, several developments confirm the cloud-based software and multi-cloud strategies. For instance, Cisco announced the development of a multi-cloud solution, partnering with Amazon (AMZN). The quarter before, Cisco partnered with Google (GOOG) (GOOGL) for a hybrid cloud offer.

And the company leads the race to the 400-gig devices. While Cisco claimed the availability of 400-gig switches during H1 2019, Arista announced deployments by H2 2019. Juniper (JNPR) communicated earlier this year about the ramp-up of 400-gig switches during 2019. And Extreme Networks (EXTR) did not announce any device offering ports operating above 100-gig.

In any case, with the 400-gig solutions, Cisco indicated targeting the web-scale providers. It will be interesting to see if this development will have any impact on the spectacular performance of Arista in the cloud data center. Juniper and Extreme Networks struggle in this area and it will be difficult for them to catch up.

Valuation

The mid-point of the Q2 guidance indicates a 6% revenue growth. And despite the 8% growth in Q1, I assume a 6% growth rate for the fiscal FY 2019 revenue. I assume a net margin of 21%, consistent with the previous quarters.

The table below summarizes some valuations metrics based on the assumptions above. I also compare Cisco with its main competitors.

Source: author

We can see the market valuations make sense. Extreme, with negative earnings and a net debt position, is valued at a discount to its competitors, at only 0.7x sales. Cisco's EV/sales ratio is higher than Juniper's due to the higher net margins Cisco generates. And Cisco, with a dominant market position, is growing while Juniper is having more difficulties to grow its business.

Arista is growing at a much faster pace than Cisco in the cloud data center area with comparable net margins. As a result, the market values Arista at a premium.

With these stock prices, I still prefer to invest in Cisco. The PE ratio ex-cash at 15.3 is reasonable for a dominating company growing at about 6-8% with a high net margin.

Conclusion

Cisco reported excellent fiscal Q1 2019 results with revenue and EPS above the guidance. The growth was consistent across all segments. Management showed confidence during the earning calls and guided on a strong growth again in Q2.

The company is now building on the strengths that are making the transformation successful. The solutions and the partnerships reinforce the multi-cloud strategy. Also, the company is expanding its products portfolio with 400-gig devices and new Catalyst 9000 switches.

Despite this strong performance, the stock price still reflects a modest valuation with a PE-ratio ex-cash below 16.

Note: To receive real-time alerts about my articles, click on the "Follow" link at the top of this page next to my name.

Disclosure: I am/we are long CSCO.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.