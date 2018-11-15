Uniti: Underwhelming Quarter But Good Potential

A big question mark continues to hang over Uniti group (UNIT) due to the ongoing litigation proceedings against Windstream, which happens to be the largest contributor to Uniti’s top line. Additionally, Uniti disappointed on revenue, with numbers coming in a shade below consensus. On the bright side, fiber revenues grew by 2% while new towers were added through construction and acquisitions. However, there were issues in both these segments that somewhat counterbalanced the modest growth. Uniti is at a precarious stage where the result of the litigation will decide its future. We recommend a hold as we believe it more prudent to wait and watch.

3Q18 Key Metrics (US$ Millions) Actual Consensus Sales 253 254 EBITDA 199 201 EBITDA Margin (%) 78.8 79.1 EPS 0.01 0.03

Source: Factset

Windstream litigation is the elephant in the room

Windstream is facing litigation over its bond payment default during the Uniti spin-off. Any adverse ruling could potentially leave Windstream facing bankruptcy. Given Windstream generates close to 70% of Uniti's revenue and a large portion of its FCF, that’s a problem.

Another point to note is the nature of the lease agreement between the two companies. Per the lease agreement with Uniti, Windstream is liable for the taxes and maintenance expenses of the network infrastructure which Uniti has leased to Windstream. Thus, an adverse ruling on Windstream not only threatens to take away a good proportion of revenues, but also potentially puts an additional cost burden on Uniti to pay for maintenance and tax expenses. Readers interested in delving deeper into Uniti’s legal issues can refer here.

Given the increased risk from its concentrated client base, management has stated that it is working on generating close to 50% of its revenue from non-Windstream sources. This, the management says, could happen sometime in 2019. It remains to be seen whether Uniti's management succeeds in this effort.

The Windstream litigation has also forced Uniti to put any planned deals on hold. These include both the acquisition deals and the sale-leasebacks. For now, Uniti continues to focus on small ticket size deals which do not strain the balance sheet amid the Windstream uncertainty.

Acquisitions

On the acquisitions front, Uniti has closed out the purchase of Information Transport Solutions (ITS), which provides it with clients in the education industry located in the Alabama and Florida regions. Through this purchase, Uniti expects additional contributions of $42 million in terms of revenue and about $7 million in terms of adjusted EBITDA.

In addition, Uniti has also announced the acquisition of M2 and expects to close out the deal sometime in 1Q19. M2 is a fiber provider focused on the eastern Alabama region. This acquisition will add almost 200 route miles of fiber to Uniti's existing network and should complement it positively.

In terms of future strategy, Uniti intends to focus on Tier 2 and Tier 3 markets and expects to pay similar synergy-driven EBITDA multiples as the M2 acquisition (12.8 times) in terms of valuations.

Average performance in Fiber and Tower segments

The acquisition success was offset by a slightly below-consensus performance in the fiber and tower segments during 3Q18. Though Y-o-Y and Q-o-Q growth was observed in both fiber and tower segments, delays in deployment of new lines and customer credit arising out of network underperformance dampened the fiber business. The towers business showed a similar story as well. Though Uniti succeeded in taking its total tower count to 847 with tower additions in the US and Mexico, some of its large customers have slowed down capital deployment towards adding new towers. As a result, Uniti now expects to build 100 fewer towers for the year 2018. The October weather also played a part in disrupting Uniti's operations.

Hurricane Michael disrupts business

Hurricane Michael, which hit the southeast region of the US in October, disrupted operations as well as construction timelines and the company now expects to incur costs as a result. Though these cost estimates were not provided, these costs net of insurance reimbursements are expected to be modest.

Some concerns going forward

Cost of capital

Uniti's business model is such that it grows by acquiring assets and leasing them out. As acquiring assets requires capital, Uniti tends to be quite sensitive to its cost of capital. Things aren't great on that front at the moment as Uniti has seen its debt rating downgraded by Moody's ( source).

If Uniti isn't creating its own assets, then it acquires them. However, financing acquisitions using costlier debt might prove uneconomical. Without inorganic growth e.g. M&A or sale and leaseback type arrangements, Uniti may find it hard to grow organically.

Ability to find leaseback deals

Uniti's business is also driven by leaseback deals with telecom companies. Sale and leaseback of mission-critical assets bring lease payments, which is the main source of income for Uniti. Companies like AT&T and Verizon have recently gone public in communicating their preference against sale-leasebacks of wireline assets despite having done so in the past. Such developments are a major risk to Uniti's business and to its strategy of diversifying revenues away from Windstream.

Windstream overhang

There can never be enough said about Windstream. The bankruptcy case against Windstream is perhaps the biggest immediate risk. If the court finds that Windstream has violated credit covenants in the sale/leaseback structure (during the Uniti spinoff), that could trigger a (technical) default.

Deterioration in Windstream's business (revenues declined 5.8% y-o-y in 3Q2018) may lead to Windstream renegotiating its lease contract with Uniti. This is independent of the litigation situation. If a client, who contributes 70% of your business, does not perform well, then that directly affects your business regardless of what else is going on in the industry.

Conclusion

Uniti is currently going through an uncertain time with a few headwinds. However, there is great potential in its business because the telecom industry itself is undergoing change with the imminent arrival of 5G. Supporting IoT and 5G will require tower and fiber infrastructure and Uniti will have a role to play. However, the Windstream litigation can potentially disrupt those plans. Investors also need to keep an eye on how successfully Uniti is able to diversify its revenues away from Windstream, as that is a key concern structurally in the business. We recommend a hold on Uniti unless the investor has strong reasons to believe that the litigation outcome will be favorable for Uniti, in which case there could be a big upside.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.