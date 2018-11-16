General Dynamics Defense Contractor Is A Solid Defensive Investment

GD will benefit from an expanding military budget neglected too long across several administrations and GD is poised to reap rewards from the new Space Force.

GD is diversified across military sectors, owns Gulfstream Jets and is expanding in tech that will make it the second largest military contractor in IT, 5G connectivity and AI.

Little more than a year ago I recommended a cautious BUY between $185 and $190 per share of General Dynamics (NYSE:GD). The current price dip to ~$180 spurs me to issue a stronger BUY of GD to retail investors seeking a rock solid, well-managed company in these times of emetic market volatility and low-interest rate returns. Other defense contractors’ shares are also down, but I have an affinity for GD and its founders, the Crown family, that I explain in my last article.

Best Offense is a Great Defense

A GD buy-in makes good investment sense at this time. GD is as secure as the ships GD builds for the military and its other sectors. For instance, GD is a notable contractor in aerospace. President Trump announced plans for a new Space Force program with the U. S. Air Force already feeling left behind by China’s and Russia’s military space initiatives. The drums of air, sea and battlefield hot wars continue driving governments to order more sophisticated military goods. Competition rages for commanding control of sea power between the U. S. and China. Russia consolidated some 40 shipbuilding companies under one corporate roof called United Shipbuilding Corporation to save money and unify and strengthen management and control. Russia is getting 26 new warships in 2018 and upgrading to its submarine fleet.

The defense industry right now is not as alluring as a few years ago. Share prices of some other major companies are also down six percent or more despite President Trump’s commitment to pour new money into national defense. In September ’18, the Senate authorized a defense budget of $700B on an 89-8 vote and $719B in 2019. Niche companies I recommended some time ago like AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ: AVAV) that makes drones has nearly tripled in share price this year.

According to the Navy’s Budget Director, the U.S. Navy is planning to add 46 ships in five years. Some were planned for and included in President Obama’s budgets, while current plans call for ten additional ships in the timeframe because the Russians and Chinese are expanding and upgrading their navies, especially submarine fleets.

General Dynamics appears to be a lead company “to build the first of the U.S. Navy’s next-generation ballistic missile submarine—the Columbia class—at the end of 2019 but are already preparing (their) shipyard for this program.” GD is spending hundreds of millions of dollars upgrading shipyards in San Diego and Maine. While Gulfstream Jets largely sold to businesses is GD’s biggest business, company bottom line profits are most tied to Electric Boat building attack subs. GD reports a backlog of ~$70B in its Q3 ’18 this is an increase +$5.5B Y/Y. According to the company

Aerospace revenue for the quarter was up $36M, almost 2% over Q3 ’17 but earnings were flat

Combat Systems had Q3 ’18 revenues rose a meager 1.5% Y/Y but Q3 ’18 is the eighth consecutive quarter of revenue increases

The Marine group revenues increased 3.7% but operating earnings were down $10M Y/Y

Mission System’s revenues rose 13.3% over 2017 same quarter—a 7.7% increase over last FY17 year-to-date, and earnings are +6%

GD received contracts for service life extensions of ships and upgrades of modern technology like Artificial Intelligence and 5G connectivity

IT revenues at GD without those from a new purchase rose 7.7% but margins fell

A quick glance at GD’s financials finds the revenues of this $53.3B market cap company topped $9B, i.e., a 19.97% increase over $7.6Y/Y. Net Income growth was +13.09% and EBITDA +1.35B. The current dividend yield (FWD) is +2%, which is above average for defense industry stocks. But GD consistently pays the dividend and raises it over decades. Earnings also cover the dividend paid, which makes GD my preference over other big players in the defense sector.

There is some cause for investment caution from the amount of debt plus liabilities to cash and short-term investment. GD operates at the higher end of leveraged companies like many large-cap companies. However, GD by the current numbers is able to comfortably cover interest payments from earnings after interest and taxes. Rising interest rates might ding this assessment. Total debt to total equity is 34.82, total debt to total capital is 25.83, total debt to total assets is 11.36, and total debt to total assets is 11.36. We trust management did not overpay earlier in the year for CSRA Inc. outbidding two other suitors. Their intention in the $9.6B cash-debt acquisition is to emerge with the second-largest government IT and professional services provider.

The company does not show great growth potential for rapidly expanding revenues, margins, and profits. General Dynamics nonetheless remains a rock solid company with an almost assured dividend that makes GD a relatively safe defense investment in uncertain times. GD investment offers small investors opportunities for growth at relatively minimal capital loss potential. The amount of leverage GD has is not particularly worrisome, because dividends and liabilities are covered by earnings and tax savings. I doubt small investors will get rich on GD shares, but the price is currently attractive and investors are not likely to lose much if one can weather the occasional storm. Where else can an investor put extra cash in these sell-off days? I recommend giving GD a chance to show what GD can do for you.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.