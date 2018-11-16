YY Enters Strategic Agreement With Xiaomi -- Here Are All The Takeaways From Another Solid Quarter

Well, so much for all the "trade war" doom and gloom.

After months of overreactions, speculation and bombastic media headlines — which has sent shares of Chinese companies tumbling into the ground since mid-summer — YY, Inc. (YY) made sure to put everything to rest Monday night when the company reported Q3 earnings that beat on both the top and bottom lines.

The company reported earnings per share of $1.76, which came above analyst estimates of $1.67. Revenue increased 32.6% to $597 million compared to the corresponding period last year. Analysts were expecting revenues to come in around $576.8 million. The table below shows YY's impressive beats on both the top and bottom lines from the past couple of quarters.

Q3 2017 Q4 2017 Q1 2018 Q2 2018 Q3 2018 Revenues $464.8M $557.4M $518M $570.2M $597M Analyst Estimates $422.8M $551.6M $487.8M $536.2M $576.8M Earnings Per Share $1.59 $2.27 $1.72 $2.03 $1.76 Analyst Estimates $1.45 $1.84 $1.52 $1.77 $1.67 Monthly Active Users 73.0M 76.5M 77.6M 80.2M 88.1M Streaming Paying Users 6.3M 6.5M 6.9M 6.9M 8.0M

Q3 Takeaways

One of the biggest takeaways is seeing YY's revenue continuing to grow along with its strong financial position. Impressively, the company continues to do so in an environment that many didn't think would be possible.

For months, headlines and talk continue to center around the trade tensions between the United States and China as both countries continue to slap tariffs on each other. We believe an agreement isn't far away, however, until an agreement is made, shares will continue to be volatile. This has also given short sellers, among others, the opportunity to bring up their doom and gloom theories. This of course has chased many investors out of positions and resulted in shares of Chinese companies tumbling.

As we've said before, the ongoing saga between the United States and China does not pose a big impact on YY's business model. Despite all the naysayers, recent tariffs on steel, aluminum, furniture and appliances aren't going to derail YY. Because a large chunk of YY's revenue comes from virtual gifts that members give to broadcasters to show their appreciation, it's important to monitor the growth trend in paying users and YY's user base. And based on recent numbers, YY is doing just fine.

The tech giant continues to be the leading live streaming social media platform and continues to grow in popularity with each passing quarter. In fact, from Q3's results, YY reported phenomenal numbers. First, its user base continues to grow and is doing so at record levels as paying users climbed to 8 million, with monthly active users jumping to 88.1 million. Q3 user growth saw the biggest jumps since the company went public. So much for a slowdown!

YY/Xiaomi Agreement

The solid growth in YY's user base reflect the company's ongoing efforts to expand and grow its platform. One of the biggest surprises on Monday was the company's announcement that it has entered into a strategic cooperation agreement with Xiaomi.

This now gives YY the exclusive right to operate entertainment live streaming services on Xiaomi's platforms. Both parties will benefit from the monetization opportunities and help YY continue to grow its market share and future growth.

So what can investors in YY expect from this partnership? Well, consider this.

Xiaomi, one of China's largest consumer electronics company, went public this summer at a valuation of $54 billion — making it one of the largest IPOs since Alibaba (BABA) went public in 2014.

While Xiaomi makes everything from TVs and smart home appliances, it's main focus is on smartphones. In 2017, revenue grew nearly 70% to $18 billion. And because of its popularity — being the fourth-largest smartphone maker in the world and increasing its market share— Xiaomi has often been dubbed the “Apple of China.”

The company sold 92 million smartphones in 2017, nearly doubling its sales in 2016 from 53 million. In Q2 this year, the company sold 32 million phones. Overall, the company is on track to sell more than 100 million phones in 2018, with 2019 looking to be an even bigger year.

Even if YY was able to convert just 5%-10% of those customers into dedicated users, the company will be looking at significant growth with the addition of millions of additional paying users.

Q4 Guidance

While YY easily beat analyst expectations on the top and bottom lines, the company's Q4 guidance came up a bit short as management guided Q4 revenues between $631.6M and $653.2M with the midpoint coming in at $642.4M. Analysts were expecting Q4 revenues of $652.1M.

Is this something investors should be concerned about?

Not really, and here's why.

We believe investors are missing the point if they are focusing all of their attention on Q4 guidance. As we've outlined numerous times before, YY is known for its conservative guidance so that it can over deliver on earnings day.

This happens every quarter and is nothing new. For example, after delivering Q2 results, management gave Q3 guidance of $574M, which fell short of analyst expectations of $589.3M at the time. But as we saw on Monday, YY reported revenues of $597M.

Again, investors should not worry about guidance coming in below consensus estimates as the company has met or exceeded revenue estimates for years now and has a history of under-promising and over-delivering on earnings day.

Conclusion/Risks

While growth is not as torrid as it once was, YY's Q3 earnings still shows that the company is heavily undervalued. After shares touched $120 in June, shares have plunged nearly 50% due to ongoing trade war fears, combined with other events (NSA warning on Chinese companies, etc.) that have come into play just as Chinese equities looked to have finally bottomed. As the saying goes, "when it rains, it pours" and investors have experienced just that.

But that should change.

Right now, YY, with a market capitalization of $4.1B, is trading at seven times forward earnings (2019). That's incredibly cheap, especially considering the company has $1.98 billion in cash and cash equivalents. Don't forget either that along with its nearly 50% stake in HUYA (HUYA) — which amounts to $1.7B — YY is trading almost at cash level for a company that that is expected to grow revenues by 25% in 2019.

Yet despite being one of the top plays in 2017 — with shares nearly tripling — investors have gone ice cold on the company along with Chinese equities across the board. But as we've seen, investors are anxiously waiting on the sidelines and ready to jump back in.

On Nov. 1, President Trump tweeted out that "he had a long and very good conversation” with Chinese President Xi Jinping regarding trade talks. He added that “those discussions are moving along nicely” ahead of planned face-to-face meetings at the G-20 summit in Argentina later this month.

That day, shares of Chinese companies skyrocketed with many jumping by double digits. This tells us that investors are ready to jump in and that it won't take much to see YY, along with many other Chinese companies make up for the steep losses that have occurred over the past four months.

As for risks, new investors should realize that because YY operates as a social media platform in China, the company, along with other media organizations, are often at the mercy of the Chinese government, which has been known to crack down on companies along with passing stiff regulations. While the country is home to 1.4 billion people and provides companies with massive growth opportunities, there are drawbacks as we've recently seen the past few months with regulations/crackdowns on top of "full blown" trade war headlines.

Lastly, YY did a great job with its conference call by giving investors and analysts more clarity and color into its business and future plans. It's no secret that the company has had several mishaps over the years with unexpected secondary offerings and management's go-private bid three years ago. This has led to some investors questioning managements commitment to delivering shareholder value. However, management seems to have addressed this with a solid conference call which is great news for investors going forward.

As we've said and continue to say, YY continues to be an attractive company that should still be looked at as a possible takeover candidate from one of the major players. Trading nearly at cash level, with revenues expected to grow by 25% in 2019, YY is one of our favorite plays right now as the upside clearly outweighs any potential downside.

YY is growing in one of the hottest markets (live streaming, e-sports, etc.) right now and is well positioned to capitalize on the massive growth that is still to come. The company's future remains bright, the growth story remains intact and shares are undervalued and should have plenty of room to run.

Disclosure: I am/we are long YY.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.