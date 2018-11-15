Facebook Without Mark Zuckerberg

(Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

By K C Ma and Humberto J Soares

Chairman and CEO Mark Zuckerberg practically invented the term "social media." His vision has led Facebook (FB) to become one of the biggest and most innovative social media companies on the planet. Yet, since 2012, there have been at least 6 attempts from major shareholder groups to take down Mark Zuckerberg as the CEO or the Chairman of the company (Table 1 collected from "Bloomberg News Events"). Thanks to the dual-class share structure, all these failed attempts eventually served as more of a symbolic gesture than anything, since Zuckerberg has virtually the majority voting power. These proposals are considered "failed attempts" because Zuckerberg is still the Chairman and the CEO of Facebook.

The common thesis of these shareholders' proposals is that Zuckerberg cannot and will not serve the best interest of the shareholders. Removing Mark Zuckerberg from the CEO or Chairman of the company will increase Facebook shareholders' wealth, or stock price. In this post, we test this argument by comparing Facebook shareholder wealth if Zuckerberg has not been in the picture with the actual Facebook share prices.

Facebook Without Zuckerberg

Please indulge us for the following scenario: Let's say, in an "alternate universe," there's "Facebook A" that has identical financials as the actual "Facebook" except Facebook A does not have Mark Zuckerberg as the Chairman and CEO. If the market prices "Facebook A" like other competitors, the valuation difference between Facebook A and Facebook must be due to Mark Zuckerberg's contribution, whether that's positive or negative.

To follow through this line of thinking, we first identified how the market prices the financials of a Zuckerberg-free social media company. For such competitors, we selected Twitter (TWTR), SNAP (SNAP), and Match Group (MTCH). These three companies were considered relevant because SNAP and Twitter overlap part of the Facebook's products, and Facebook has shown clear attempts to overlap Match Group's business. Since stock prices are forward looking, we selected several typical forward financial metrics. These metrics include Street consensus estimates for quarterly revenue, earnings per share, free cash flow, and gross margin over the last five years with daily values. More importantly, three social media unique measures were chosen: (1) daily active users (DAU), (2) monthly active users (MAU), and (3) average revue per user (ARPU), these were also included in the relevant metrics to use to estimate the fair value.

Then, we developed a market pricing structure by correlating stock prices with their corresponding forward financials at the time (multiple regressions). A significant correlation would imply the process of how the market has priced these firms' fundamentals. Using this process, we were able to estimate each one of the three stocks' fair value. At this point, we concede that we have used the term "fair value" loosely, since it's merely derived from actual price reactions, which can be overreacting or under-reacting to the forward financials. The proper way to derive a stock's fair value is to estimate it from the underlying financials, rather than from the stock price itself. Maybe the estimates we calculated should be called "short-term target price" instead.

Zuckerberg-Free Pricing Process

To show how "relevant" the process we estimated has been, we compared the model price to the actual stock price over time for each of the three stocks. It appears that the process has done a reasonably good job in predicting or relating how the stock price should move toward (Figures 1A, 1B, and 1C). In all three cases, the actual stock price tends to stay very close to the fair value estimated only from the Street's estimates of the future financials. Moreover, the stock price tends to cross over with the fair value a lot. This would suggest that there's valid information of the company's true value that the stock price will revert to. All these signs suggest the validity and the relevance of the pricing process that we used to estimate the fair fundamental value of the shares.

So, all the preparation comes to this last step. Using the same pricing process for these three competitors, we were able to estimate a Zuckerberg-free (Facebook without Zuckerberg) Facebook A's short-term price target only from its forward financials, i.e., Street's revenue estimates, EPS, gross margin, free cash flow estimates, MAU, and ARPU. In Figure 2, we compared Facebook A's estimated fair value (Facebook without Mark Zuckerberg) with Facebook's actual price (Facebook with Mark Zuckerberg). The difference is striking!

Other than the two prices exhibiting a totally different relationship, compared with that of the three competitors, Facebook A's stock would have been valued significantly lower than Facebook's actual stock. In particular, at the most recent time point, the Facebook without Zuckerberg's stock price would have traded around $130, which is significantly lower than the actual Facebook stock price of $145. It's more interesting, though, how there has been a consistent and persistent premium between Facebook's actual stock price and its fair value since 2014. Following the logic of the current experiment, the conclusion seems clear that Mark Zuckerberg, the CEO and Chairman himself, has brought a significant personal value over to the financial value to Facebook shareholders. Shareholders have been willing to pay a 40% "Zuckerberg premium" in addition to Facebook's true value.

Conservative Caveats

Admittedly, our approach may appear oversimplified or naive. For one, the pricing model may be incomplete for not including Facebook's unique risk factors, comparing with other well established peers. Moreover, the historical Facebook forward financials we used, not truly Zuckerberg-free, are invariably affected by Mark Zuckerberg's presence, so the resulting Facebook Zuckerberg-free price is not entirely Zuckerberg-free. While we fully acknowledge these forthcoming criticisms, the resulting biases only make the Facebook A's Zuckerberg-free value higher than that it should be. Remember, we used competitor pricing as a benchmark which does not consider Facebook's high risk and Zuckerberg's already contribution embedded in the financial data we used. Our reasoning is not flawed because of these caveats, since with a higher estimate of Zuckerberg-free value, the conclusion of the existence of a positive "Zuckerberg Premium" only becomes more robust and conservative.

Zuckerberg Premium and Active Shareholders' Predicament

The existence of a positive "Zuckerberg premium" makes perfect sense to the average Facebook shareholder, which have been willing to pay almost 40% more in prices just to have Mark Zuckerberg as CEO and Chairman. But the same price premium has put some active investors in an interesting predicament. If the purpose of these proposals is to remove Zuckerberg as the management, they have to believe that his leadership has destroyed shareholder value. However, with the evidence of a positive Zuckerberg value, removing him would hurt the shareholders. Therefore, the only justification of these proposals is that the shareholder value increase from the improved corporate governance of removing Zuckerberg outweighs the resulting 40% losses of Zuckerberg's leaving. Now, what do you think the chance of that happening?

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.