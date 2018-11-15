BlackLine: Encouraging Analyst Day Reinforces Long-Term Thesis

BlackLine has been under pressure recently as higher-valued tech names have self corrected along with the majority of the market.

BlackLine (BL) continues to remain the leader in the relatively small and underappreciated accounting software market. They reported another solid quarter of earnings and continues to demonstrate why they deserve to trade at a premium multiple compared to other market leading software providers. Their recent analyst day reinforced their long-term potential as management remains very confident in the underlying trends of the business.

I wrote a more in-depth article going over BL's investment thesis and reasons why this is a long-term winner. Post-earnings, BL's stock was down ~10%, bringing their stock down nearly 30% from the recent highs. The recent contraction in their stock follows the broad market correction; however, BL remains the clear leader in the software accounting market and valuation has become cheap compared to the past.



BL is down nearly 30% from their recent highs from two different factors. The chart above clearly shows the bigger contraction and is directly related to the recent market correction. BL's valuation was over 10x forward earnings for many weeks, and as the overall market corrected, investors were eager to take profits off the table from the riskier, higher-valued names. Post-earnings, BL's stock took another 10% hit, putting them at a similar level to where they were trading earlier in July.

Even after the post-earnings 10% hit to the stock, I remain bullish on BL for the long term and believe now is a great entry point as the market is beginning to show signs of more stabilization and tech stocks have been able to gain some of their lost ground.

Analyst Day Recap

BL recently presented some very positive industry trends and momentum at their analyst day. Immediately, some of the statistics around the accounting process were a bit alarming. For example, BL noted 56% of accountants believe they need to automate more just to keep up with growth (Source: Company Presentation). This is part of BL's basic thesis. The need to increase automation in the accounting industry is apparent and as long as accountants believe this is essential for growth, the industry will continue to expand.

In addition, BL noted 70% of CFOs say they believe their financial numbers, however only 38% of accountants have the same belief. Accountants are closer to the financial figures and have to deal with the tedious manual accounting process. If they are not confident in the numbers they are producing, there should be a better solution, which BL is looking to disrupt. Nearly 70% of accountants also noted their CFO has made a decision based on bad accounting numbers.

BL also presented a great chart depicting all of the different industries they have penetrated so far. To date, they compete in a variety of industries with the greatest concentration in manufacturing (18% of revenue), hi-tech (13%), and financial services (11%). Their ability to touch many different industries provides them a great opportunity to be known as the leader in accounting automation across all industries.

Though BL continues to grow revenue near 30%, they still have a lot of opportunity to continue this growth rate. BL still has under 50% penetration of the Fortune 50 companies and just over one-third of Fortune 500 companies. As BL continues to grow and scale, they should be able to get into these companies and further penetrate the larger enterprises. For comparison, BL only has an 18% penetration rate into the Global 2000, signifying they still have a lot of room left to penetrate the market.

Management also provided a preview of their long-term model, which looks very achievable. They see gross margins at the 80%+ level, something they have accomplished over the past five years. The more impressive long-term metric is their operating margin. YTD, BL's operating margin is positive for the first time, standing at 2%. Over the long-term, they see operating margin expanding to 20%+, which I believe is highly achievable.

As the company continues to scale and develop their product offerings, they will have less of a need for S&M and G&A expenses. Management sees R&D expenses staying around a comparable level to today, however, both S&M and G&A expense are expected to significantly decrease over time, leading to highly efficient operating margins.

Q3 Earnings Recap

BL reported another solid quarter of revenue growth and positive earnings. Q3 revenue grew 29%, reaching $58.7 million and was ~$1 million above consensus estimates. BL continues to grow near the 30% range (was 32% last quarter) which remains an impressive pace. This is one of the many reasons why the stock deserves to trade at a premium valuation for the foreseeable future.

The company's operations is all software, or SaaS, based. Essentially, this means they will have very high gross and operating margins because the cost of sales remains low. Having no hardware sales in their business model affords them this opportunity to maintain high margins. A majority of BL's expenses will continue to come from R&D and S&M. These expenses typically remain very high for companies in growth mode and they seek to continually enhance their product and bolster their sales efforts.

BL continues to improve their gross margins, with Q3 gross margins expanding to 81.4%, up from 80.6% in Q3-17. This brings the year-to-date margins up to 82.2%, up from 80.5% in the same period last year. Combined with the ~30% revenue growth, BL's ability to continually expand their already high margins demonstrates the underlying earnings power of the company over the long term.

BL also reported a positive non-GAAP EPS of $0.07 compared to the $0.01 EPS in the same period last year. As BL continues to grow their top line and gross margins, this naturally flows to the bottom line. However, BL continues to invest significantly in S&M and R&D in order to maintain their strong revenue growth. Once BL scales large enough, they will be able to slow down some of their operating expenses, which will significantly increase their earnings potential. Over time, I believe as BL's revenue growth naturally decelerates, they will expand their operating margins which will enable the real earnings potential for the company to flow through.

The chart above does a great job depicting how profitable customers become over the long run. Essentially, the average customer from 2012 now spends 3.7x their initial contract value. It is a very positive sign that each year of progression sees a higher revenue multiple. This essentially means that customers are satisfied with BL's products and are inclined to spend more each and every year, further driving revenue growth and profitability.

BL's operations are built around a subscription-based model, much like your Netflix account. Their products, once integrated into their customer's architecture, become relatively difficult to replace in terms of opportunity costs. In addition, BL spends a lot on R&D and S&M as they continue to rapidly expand their impressive 30%+ top line growth. If the company wanted to become profitable and grow at a much slower rate, this would not be a problem for them. BL will continue to invest in their business as they expand internationally and into the middle market.

The reason for BL's underperformance post-earnings was largely due to lower billings and user count metrics. This is largely attributed to a large customer that was acquired earlier which ended up transitioning away from BL. However, BL expanded an agreement with SAP (NYSE:SAP) which has the potential to accelerate BL's opportunity within the SAP installed base. Billings growth decelerated to 17% y/y compared to 46% y/y last quarter (which was unusually high) and 22% y/y in the year-ago period. New customers for the quarter amounted to 92, which is impressive; however, it was 21 customers lower than the 113 wins last year.

Valuation

BL's near ~30% revenue growth each quarter and improved gross margins remain impressive. Though gross margins are not likely to get much above the ~82% rate they are at now, they continue to be industry-leading margins. BL is the clear leader in the accounting software market and this has earned them the right to trade at a slight premium to other high quality software names.

The chart below shows several other industry-leading names in the software space. A majority of these names are breaking into near markets and are defining how business is done in those industries. These "best of breed" names deserve to trade at premium valuations compared to the market and other software names.

BL EV to Revenues (Forward) data by YCharts

The market took a much bigger hit to the higher-valued names over the past few weeks, as demonstrated by the large multiple contraction from Atlassian (TEAM), Coupa Software (COUP), Zendesk (ZEN), and BL. However, these names remain clear leaders in their respective industries and should continue to trade at premium valuations over the long term.

BL's revenue multiple was recently over 12x, which admittedly seemed to be higher than deserved. However, their current ~9x valuation has pulled back significantly and provides a decent opportunity for investors to build a position for the long term.

Full-year 2018 revenue is expected to be $226.5-227.5 million with non-GAAP EPS of $0.08-0.09. Given that revenue growth will naturally decelerate in 2019, we should see EPS grow significantly. I would not be surprised to see 2019 revenue guidance of ~25% growth, or ~$280 million, with EPS well above $0.20.

At Wednesdays's close, BL had a market cap of $2.12 billion, and with ~$125 million of cash and no debt, BL has an enterprise value of ~$2.0 billion. Using management's 2018 revenue guidance and a ~25% revenue growth rate for 2019, we get ~$280 million in 2019 revenue. Assuming revenue decelerates another 500 bps to 20%, we could see 2020 revenue of ~$340 million.

Using Friday's enterprise value of ~$2.0 billion and my 2020 revenue of ~$340 million, BL currently trades at ~5.9x 2020 revenue. This is where the challenging question comes in for investors. If you believe BL will be able to grow 25% in 2019 and 20% in 2020, which I believe are conservative estimates, BL appears to be somewhat cheap on 2020 numbers.

If we believe BL should still be trading at a premium valuation, let's say ~9x forward revenue, BL could end 2019 around $55 per share (using 2018 estimated shares of 57.6 million). If BL traded at $55 per share at the end of 2019, this represents ~40% upside. I believe there is even more upside to this name due to better revenue growth than what I projected or if management decides to buy back some shares.

For investors who believe in the long-term thesis of BL, now represents a good investment opportunity and a great time to build a position. The stock is down nearly 30% from recent highs, when BL was trading over 12x forward revenue. BL continues to grow revenue ~30% each quarter with gross margins expanding to the mid-80s. Over time as BL scales, they will be able to expand their operating margins and demonstrate their earnings power.

One of the bigger risks BL faces is new entrants into the market and their valuation approach. Over the long term, there will be other large competitors in this market, especially those companies which already compete in the accounting services and software industry. Due to their relatively expensive revenue multiple, if the market comes under pressure, these more expensive names are usually the first ones to self-correct.

However, over the long run, BL will remain the market leader in the accounting software industry and will ultimately trade at premium valuations until their operations begin to mature.

