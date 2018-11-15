Polyus Q3 2018 Results: Strong Performance For An Attractive Price

I think that Polyus is one of the best gold mining companies to buy.

Company Overview

I wrote about Polyus (OTCPK:OPYGY) in August and now it's time to talk about the company again. The 3Q18 IFRS results were in line with the consensus estimates. Revenues grew 20% Y-o-Y to $832 mln on 21% higher sales volumes. TCC were flat Q-o-Q at $345/oz due to the weaker ruble and higher byproduct credit from sales of antimony rich flotation concentrate of $33/oz. Therefore, EBITDA was up 13% Y-o-Y to $537 mln. Higher volumes of antimony sold at Olimpiada and better cost performance of Kuranakh contributed to overall strong performance.Management is guiding for FY18 production at the top end of its guidance range of 2.375-2.425mn oz, while TCC is now guided for below $400/oz (previously $425/oz).

TCC performance by mine, $/oz:

Source: Polyus

Capex decreased 7% Q-o-Q to $188 mln. The company ceased capitalization of borrowing costs and other directly attributable operating costs at Natalka. Leveraged FCF came in at $148 mln, up 30% Q-o-Q on higher EBITDA and lower capex. The company's all-in sustaining costs (AISC) amounted to $571 per ounce, down 5% compared to the second quarter. Net debt/LTM EBITDA ratio decreased to 1.6 (versus 1.8 in 2Q).

Capex at Olimpiada and Blagodatnoye decreased to $46 mln and $6 mln, respectively, as the company completed an active phase of mining fleet expansion in the first half of 2018. At Natalka, the company reiterated its plans to have the ball mill back up and running this month. The ball mill broke down in 3Q18, which led to lower throughput and recovery rate. The company expects to ramp up the processing plant to full capacity soon after the repairs are completed.

As for the Sukhoi Log, I think that the true value of this project is still underestimated by investors. Management is pleased with the results of drilling and various tests that were conducted as part of the scoping study (completed in June) and are now being conducted as part of the pre-feasibility study. Chief executives see a great potential in the asset, which has no analogs in the world in quality and reserves.

From a valuation standpoint, I expect 6.4-6.6 EV/EBITDA for Polyus in 2018, which is still one of the cheapest options compared to both local and global peers. Also, I expect 6.5-7% dividend yield over the next few years, using the company's proposed payout ratio of 30% of EBITDA.

Another positive thing is an S&P rating upgrade. The rating agency has upgraded its long-term issuer credit and issue ratings on Polyus from 'BB-' to 'BB' with the stable outlook. S&P emphasized the company's adherence to its well-maintained financial policy.

Risks

Lower-than-expected gold prices are one of the key risks for the company. The current macroeconomic environment remains negative for gold. The recent rebound was expected given the bearish sentiment in October. However, the US economy grows nicely with moderate inflation. With high corporate earnings and solid cash flow it's likely that the bull market will continue at least for the next few years, which is not good news for gold prices.

High dependency on the Olimpiada mine (more than 50% of the company's revenue) carries a significant risk to the company's attractiveness in case of the mine's underperformance.

There is a risk that the updated data of the Sukhoi Log economic parameters may imply higher capex which will result in lower FCF after 2020.

I think that the sanctions risk is the least relevant to Polyus. The company has no export to the US, doesn't have much to do with the Russian government and looks like the least likely target for sanctions.

Final Thoughts

Polyus is one of my most favorite companies in Russia. Polyus' investment case is a combination of high-margin and long-life assets that will drive the share price up in the long term. Even though I don't expect that gold prices will be particularly high over the long term, I still consider Polyus as an attractive investment opportunity.

It's also important to note that OPYGY trades on very little volume and "by appointment only," so look toward the London Stock Exchange where Polyus' shares are also traded.

