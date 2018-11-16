Navios Maritime Partners - Fundamental Disconnect

However, the share price is trading at a two year low, and the management team, namely the Navios owner, Angeliki Frangou, doesn’t seem to be worried.

NMM forward revenue and cash flow look incredibly healthy, and with no material debt maturities and CAPEX commitment, its liquidity and balance sheet are in great shape.

FY 2018 free cash flow is estimated to be $67M, meaning the stock currently trades for 3.2x FCF, and 50% below NAV - A fire sale price.

Investment thesis

Followers of our research know that we had our fingers burned in shipping three years ago. With that painful experience, we wrote a generalist’s guide to shipping investment to help others not to fall into the same mistake. Three years on, we are back in shipping, and we want to evaluate on our second stink in shipping. This time we invest in Navios Maritime Partners (NMM). Our cost basis is just above $1.8/share. Looking at the one-year price chart below, we are down roughly 30%, and many investors like ourselves in NMM may conclude that we are on our way to get burned yet again! Only this time, for us, it might be for a different reason.

Source: Yahoo Finance 1 year price chart, NMM

NMM reported fantastic Q3 earnings result a few days ago, EPS beat by $0.03 and Revenue beat by $2.47M. The market responded logically by bidding the price up by 8%, but by the end of the day, the price ended down -6%. The current price as we write is at a two year low, $1.28. We find that there is a huge disconnection between the fundamentals and the market valuation of the company. We report on why we decided to dip our toes again in shipping and what is causing NMM share price to tumble.

Fundamentals

NMM essential estimations:

Market cap: $216M

Fleet size: 35 bulk vessels and 5 container vessels, average age 11.5 years old , estimated valuation at $650M and demolition value at $300M

container vessels, average age , estimated valuation at $650M and demolition value at $300M Cash: $58M

Debt: $512M

NMM appears to have a ton of debt, which is fine as long as the company can generate surplus cash after servicing its interest and amortization.

To find out how much surplus cash NMM generate each year, we will start by looking at how much NMM’s ships are rented out for. Currently, most of NMM vessels are contracted out long-term (98% of the days in 2018 were contracted, 46% for 2019, and 31.5% for 2020), and the rest are on spot rates. Before we dive into this number, we want to remind readers about NMM’s ownership structure as it is rather complex for the layman investors.

Source: NMM Q3 2018 earnings presentation

Briefly, Navios Maritime Holdings (NM) is the parent of the group, and it owns 18% of NMM. Next, NMM owns 36% of Navios Containers (NMCI), which was a spin-off in mid-2017, formed to invest in container transportation. Over the long-term, NMM would ideally drop all of its containership to NMCI, to transform itself into a pure dry bulk player. At the same time, NMCI will become a pure container play.

In this report, we focus on NMM. Specifically, in light of Q3 financials, we want to review its ability to generate cash from its $650M fleet, and determine whether the disconnection to the market value is justified.

Adjusted EBITDA

Q3 recorded $42M, and $108M for the nine months 2018.

Operating Cash flow

Q3 recorded $19.4M, and $50.6M for the nine months 2018, with no committed growth CAPEX and no debt maturities until 2020. Thus, the nine months FCF would be roughly $50M.

If we extrapolate the nine months cash flow to twelve months, NMM FY2018 FCF would be $67M.

Valuation based on FCF

With FY2018 FCF of $67M, NMM is trading at a 3.2x FCF. In our investment experience, we have not come across a company that has almost zero going concern risk that trades at this level. The closest we could think of was Fossil (FOSL), when its share price was at $6/share early this year.

Comparing the fundamental and market valuation, we do not know what the market is thinking here. With $67M FCF, NMM can easily cover its $0.02 quarterly dividend ($3.4M/quarter) and debt amortization (which doesn’t start until 2020). Maybe the market doesn’t trust that NMM can sustain such level of cash flow? We think that it can. NMM cash flow is expected to be even higher as most of its available days are already contracted at good rates (assuming that the remaining days are contracted at similar rates).

Navios Partners has currently contracted out 97.8% of its available days for 2018, 45.8% for 2019 and 31.5% for 2020, including index-linked charters, expecting to generate revenues (excluding index-linked charters) of approximately $196.9 million, $81.8 million and $81.3 million, respectively. The average expected daily charter-out rate for the fleet is $15,942, $22,265 and $27,774 for 2018, 2019 and 2020, respectively. Source: NMM, Q3 2018, earnings press release

Note the average daily charter-out rate; all are above its operating cost (OPEX) level of $5,250/day, and maintenance CAPEX ($5000-$10000 depending on the assumption how long a vessel last) added together. That leaves NMM a nice surplus cash or FCF, for the next three years.

Value of NMM - Net Asset Value

We understand the logic of net asset value (NAV). However, we find it difficult for companies to realize this value. Therefore, in our view, valuation based on NAV is secondary to the FCF method.

The formula we use to calculate NAV is:

NAV = Value of current fleet + Cash – Debt

NMM’s NAV = $650M + $58M - $512M = $196M

However, NMM also has the possibility to realize the following incrementals:

+ the 36% in NMCI which is worth about $80M,

+ the cash from the sales of all of its containership to NCMI (if that happens), which is worth about $150M ($30M per ship times by 5)

Potential NAV is $196M + $80M + $150M = $426M

We realize that we can also add the FCF that NMM will make, so that depends on what investors want to account for in the NAV calculation. However, we will keep our NAV as $426M to be conservative, or at $2.49/share (171M shares).

At $216M market cap, NMM is current trading conservatively at 50% below NAV.

Why such undervaluation?

In our view, one of the unappealing aspects of NMM is its debt profile. However, with the FCF level and future contracted rates, we think investors shouldn’t be worried.

What we are more concerned about is the owner of the Navios group, Angeliki Frangou (AF). She owns NMM directly and also through the parent (NM). As much as we give credit for her to turn NMM around in the past, we find that her current capital allocation does not align with the shareholders.

NMM's share price has been trading at a depressed level for a long time now, and even at the current two year low, she has made little commitment to buying back shares or increase distribution. The extract from the conference call below showed AF counter argument for not buying back shares and increase distribution, primarily because NMM is already returning investors a high dividend yield of 5.5%. We agree that the current yield is attractive. However, it is only at this level as a result of the steeper fall in the share price.

Randy Giveans [...] With all this surplus cash, are unit purchases and options trading at brief discounts, if any? Angeliki Frangou We definitely are looking on all this because, to be honest, with the kind of – now the NMM has solidified. I mean have done so many things and solidified balance; we invested $270 million on the best part of the cycle. So we invested in assets. We increased our by 50% deadweight capacity, reduced our average age by 20% of our vessels. And at this point, we have no maturities, major maturities until 2020. And we have reduced our debt – our buy – our net debt to book capitalization by 60% from end of 2015. And basically, our net LTV is below – is about 50%. So with this kind of a balance sheet and good cash flow generation, I think you – what we will see now is mostly to our accretive use of cash. And I think you're right that this can be a very good option. […] we already have established a dividend policy. We give about 5.5% return to our investors. I think at this point, with the NAV, where it looks – where it is and the surplus, I think we have to see the value proposition between the different choices. Don't forget, I want to remind you, and you have been following our company, we did $270 million investment on – what's about 12 – 15 vessels in the right part of the cycle. So today, you see the cash flows, you see your positioning and you have to allocate the resources to the correct way. Source: NMM Q3 2018 earnings call (emphasis ours)

We would be interested to hear from readers about AF. However, we want to put our thought out that AF is currently not acting in the interest of NMM’s shareholders.

Also, the recent failed IPO of NMCI somewhat reflects the poor execution ability of the management team and Navios group as a whole. This IPO failure removed a chance for NMM to ' realize' value in NMCI and the potential 'drop down' from their long-term fixed containerships to NMCI in exchange for cash. On a separate note, the failure to realize value from NMCI is a reason why we feel our NAV valuation is secondary to our FCF method.

Takeaway

Q3 results proved that NMM’s fundamental is strong. Importantly, it will also have no material debt obligation and CAPEX commitment until 2020. Nonetheless, the stock trades at an incredible 3.2x FCF. While our estimated NAV was simple and we think that not all of its asset can be realized easily, the exercise confirmed with the FCF method that the company is cheap.

To conclude, we like NMM’s ability to generate surplus cash. Its forward financials are bright too. Thus, it’s frustrating to see the company trade at a two year low. Unfortunately, the management team and the owner are not well-aligned. Their failure to act on the extreme undervaluation of NMM stock price will drive more investors away from the stock and even the shipping sector as a whole. One can only ask themselves if a high cash generative company like NMM doesn’t trade a higher market valuation, what are the chances that other firm will have?

Endnote

Appendix:

*Value of Ship: The value of current fleet derives from looking at the recent fleet sales which are published on various shipping news sites such as Splash247, Hellenicshipping and Tradewinds News. However, a shortcut is to subscribe to VesselsValue, which updates shipping companies’ fleet valuation periodically. This will give an excellent starting point for investors valuation work.

Disclosure: I am/we are long NMM.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more microcap stocks. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.