Europe Looking To Ramp Up LNG Imports From America - Here's How You Can Profit

GasLog is the largest tanker operator in the world and its latest results show that it has already begun to benefit in a big way from growing LNG demand.

This morning, Oilprice.com's Tsvetana Paraskova published an article entitled, "US Confident It Can Compete In Europe's Gas Market." The content of the article was largely what might be expected. Basically, as prices for LNG fall in the United States, some European countries have begun to consider the United States as a possible alternative supplier of natural gas for the continent's needs to Russia's Gazprom (OTCPK:OGZPY), which currently supplies about a third of the continent's needs. This move is important for diversification purposes as the continent does not wish to be overly dependent on any single supplier, particularly one from a nation that is having increasingly worsening relations with the West. The pivot of Europe towards US LNG creates opportunities for investors that we would not be wise to ignore.

LNG Tankers

Although there are other companies that will likely benefit from LNG growth like Kinder Morgan (KMI) or Royal Dutch Shell (RDS.A) (NYSE:RDS.B), I think the best way to play the United States developing into an exporter of liquefied natural gas is tanker companies. This is because LNG tanker companies are the only companies whose sole purpose revolves around the export of LNG. As a result of this, these companies will benefit proportionally more than a company like Kinder Morgan that has other business operations besides the export of LNG.

One good option here is GasLog (GLOG), which is the largest operator of LNG tankers in the world. Together with GasLog Partners (GLOP), of which GasLog is the general partner and largest unitholder, the company owns 33 LNG tankers, several of which are currently operating on long-term charters.

Source: GasLog Ltd.

The vessels that it has under firm charters provide the company with a relatively steady source of cash flow, which is always nice to see. This is, in fact, the business model of GasLog Partners, which purchases vessels from GasLog that are awarded long-term charters.

Those ships in GasLog's fleet that do not have long-term charters are being made available for use by customers at spot rate, which is simply a market rate that determines the price of a single voyage with the tanker. Fortunately, spot rates have been climbing over the course of this year and are now at multi-year highs:

Source: GasLog Ltd.

This was just one of the factors that caused GasLog's performance to improve substantially over the past year:

Source: GasLog Ltd.

As we can see here, essentially every relevant measure of financial performance improved substantially over the past year. The most important of these is likely EBITDA (up by 27% year-over-year) or profit to owners of the Group (up by 241.41% year-over-year). This alone gives us a great deal of confidence that this company is likely going to benefit from growing demand for LNG as it already has begun to do so.

GasLog also has significant opportunities for growth. We can see this by looking at the first chart above and noting that the company currently has seven vessels under construction. These new ships should be delivered to the company over the 2019-2020 period and will naturally be able to begin generating revenue for the company at that time.

There is even more reason to be confident that these new vessels will generate growth. As the chart above shows, four of these seven ships have already secured long-term charters that they can begin working on following the completion of their construction. This is essentially guaranteed revenue over the charter period. The fact that so many of these vessels have already secured charters for an extended period also gives us a great deal of confidence that the LNG shipping industry is strong enough to absorb them without a supply glut forming. This should allow GasLog and its peers to avoid some of the problems that overbuilding caused the offshore drilling industry.

We see further evidence of this by looking at the long-term supply agreements that various energy companies have entered into with their customers.

Source: GasLog Ltd.

As we can see, over the past few quarters, energy companies have been increasing the amount of LNG that they are agreeing to supply to various parties. As tankers will be needed to supply this newly produced LNG to the customers on the other end of these agreements, we have even further evidence that the ships that are currently under construction will ultimately be needed and used.

We also saw something else in GasLog's third quarter 2018 results that will likely benefit shareholders, at least in the short term. That is that the company is planning to use the extra cash flow that it is generating from the strength in LNG to either buy back stock or pay extra dividends. These both can prove good for shareholders as buybacks typically increase the stock price while special dividends put extra money in your pocket.

GasLog does have some competition in this space, although it is by far the biggest tanker firm. Quite a few of its peers could also make for good investment opportunities. For example, I published an article to Seeking Alpha a few days ago discussing Golar LNG's (GLNG) results. This company also showed strong year-over-year and especially quarter-over-quarter growth as a result of both a strengthening LNG industry and the FLNG Hilli Episeyo liquefaction plant. Golar LNG is not as much of a pure-play on the shipping industry, however, because a good portion of its money is coming from the plant (and the company itself has identified this as likely to be the biggest growth avenue for it) but it is still worth considering.

If Europe does indeed begin to demand U.S. imports of LNG on a much larger scale than it is now, this will certainly raise the demand for LNG transportation services. With its enormous fleet of such vessels, GasLog certainly appears to be well positioned to benefit from this trend as it already has begun to.

Gazprom's Dominance In Europe

Now that we have discussed how investors can benefit from growth in European LNG imports, let us discuss a little bit about why it is necessary, at least from the European perspective.

As I mentioned in the introduction, Gazprom is currently the largest single supplier of natural gas to Europe, providing approximately one-third of all the gas consumed by the continent. However, as I discussed in a much earlier article, some countries get a much larger percentage of their natural gas supply from the Russian giant. This is particularly true in Eastern Europe.

As just about anyone reading this knows, Russia has been the target of American and European sanctions since 2014 in response to the annexation of the Crimea. Tensions between the powers were then heightened further by the events in Syria. Thus, it is certainly understandable that Europe does not like the situation of being dependent on a Russian company for their energy supply. This is likely doubly so when we consider that the Russian government itself owns more than half of Gazprom, which clearly tells us that the company has fairly close relations to the Kremlin. In addition, Europe may also fear that the Russian state will seek to use Gazprom as a political and diplomatic weapon against the continent.

Natural Gas Production In The United States

As I have discussed in numerous recent articles, natural gas production has surged in the United States over the past year. This is due to production growth in every main basin in the continental U.S.

Source: EIA

Naturally, this surge in North American natural gas output has led many to believe that the United States will eventually be able to become an energy exporting nation. This would be a positive development as far as the balance of trade is concerned as the nation is still a major importer of industrial and consumer goods and in fact, the trade deficit continues to rise despite the imposition of various tariffs against various countries.

In October, North America finally became energy independent and expectations are that the production of both oil and natural gas will continue to rise. This is certainly the scenario that we need in order for the United States to become a reliable supplier of resources for the rest of the world. In anticipation of this, several companies have been actively constructing ports and other infrastructure needed to export these commodities abroad. For example, Kinder Morgan is currently involved with the construction of a liquefied natural gas plant in Georgia and Royal Dutch Shell is constructing a very large one in British Columbia. However, these companies are only constructing the plants to manufacture the LNG. They will still need tankers to deliver it to its destination in either Europe or Asia, thus resulting in revenue for GasLog.

Disclosure: I am/we are long GLOP.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.