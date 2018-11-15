J&J Snack Foods Has To Pull Back, Right?

But that seemed to be the case for sometime - and yet JJSF trades not far from an all-time high.

For two years, I've been arguing that J&J Snack Foods (JJSF) is overvalued - and that there's not too much that investors can do about it. J&J isn't necessarily a bad business, to be sure. Founder Gerry Shreiber took a business acquired for $72,000 in 1971 and has turned into a diversified snack company now valued at $2.5 billion. Sales and profits still are growing. The balance sheet is clean, with dry powder for M&A. The core SoftPretzel and ICEE brands clearly have value.

But investors continue to pay ever-higher multiples for this very business - for reasons that long have seemed inexplicable. I posited last April that index buying might be a reason for the rising valuation - but that correlation has broken down (most notably amid the rout in the Russell 2000 that began in September). And at this point, I've gone from confused to flummoxed. J&J has posted two consecutive very disappointing quarters, with operating income declining 16% in fiscal Q4 (ending September), albeit with a comparison against a 14-week quarter. Revenue growth is below the company's own targets. Margins are compressing, with J&J struggling with the same labor and freight inflation as so many other U.S. manufacturers.

All told, fiscal 2018 looks like a hugely disappointing year - and yet JJSF touched an all-time high a few sessions ago and has pulled back only modestly after a big Q4 miss. Something has got to give. Short interest is starting to tick up, and while I'm loath to fight the proverbial tape here, JJSF does look interesting as a modest hedge for other plays in the CPG and/or snack space. The current valuation simply can't hold unless J&J accelerates growth - and does so quickly.

Q4, FY18, and the Last Three Years

Upon reviewing J&J's Q4 report last week, I expected a 10%+ decline in JJSF stock the following day. Shares dropped 8%+ in two sessions after the Q3 release - but the stock would regain the losses, and more. JJSF in fact touched an all-time high the day before the report.

JJSF would fall just 1%, however, and even with some modest additional weakness in the last two sessions, I'm still not sure which report the market is looking at. Revenue, one strong point so far this year as acquisitions in FY17 showed growth, rose just 3% backing out the year-prior extra week. Soft pretzel sales in foodservice continue to be strong, but the news elsewhere is much more disappointing. In Foodservice, Churros were flat, and handhelds down 30% and bakery 2%, both owing to lower co-pack sales. Supermarket revenue actually declined a point year-over-year on an adjusted basis, per the Q4 call.

Gross margin compressed 45 basis points. Marketing seems roughly in line year over year (-4.5% as reported), but distribution spend continues to be an issue. The figure, with one less week, still rose 4.7% year over year, suggesting a double-digit increase on a like-for-like basis. As noted, operating income fell 16% year over year, with margins down 130 bps. Even accounting for additional pressure from the extra week, that's a poor performance.

And, again, investors have largely shrugged. But Q4 isn't a one-off issue. Q3 missed badly as well. And FY18 on the whole hardly looks impressive. EBITDA figures from the respective Q4 conference calls suggest 0.1% growth year over year, while segment-level disclosures (which I assume don't include certain one-off items) imply a decline. Operating income fell 6% for the full year. Gross margin compressed 99 bps. Distribution rose 56 bps as a percentage of sales and 12%+ on an absolute basis.

To be fair, revenue growth of 7%, excluding the extra week, is rather strong given end markets (though a strong economy probably is helping sales in venues like stadiums and movie theaters, the latter of which have had a better 2018). And it's not as if J&J as a business performed all that poorly this year.

But that's kind of the point. There isn't a lot of low-hanging fruit here or room for a margin-expanded turnaround. J&J is facing the same pressures everyone else is. Retail supermarket revenue has stalled out - no surprise given how tough that space is. EBITDA margins have compressed ~115 bps over the past four years; that, too, no surprise. Even with solid results in the core soft pretzel foodservice business and the Frozen Beverages segment, overall profit growth has decelerated sharply. Expectations have been missed: the Street over a year ago, pre-tax reform, expected EPS growth this year. And yet investors continue to pay a dearer multiple for JJSF stock:

Source: author. FY18 EBITDA at current price. All past years calculate EV at highest Q4 price, per filings.

How This Can Work

To be fair, 16x EBITDA might not seem quite out of line on a peer basis. Mondelez (MDLZ) is in the 14x range, as is PepsiCo (PEP). J&J's revenue growth actually is at the higher end of the industry, with its minimal supermarket exposure probably a positive at the moment, and 14%+ EBITDA margins aren't terrible either. Last December, Campbell Soup (CPB) agreed to buy Snyder's-Lance (a different kind of pretzel company, in a way) and Hershey (HSY) acquired Amplify, both at valuations in the 18-19x range.

So, yes, 30x+ EPS and 40x+ free cash flow both seem high - but those multiples are somewhat inflated by a cash-heavy balance sheet. Meanwhile, J&J has ~$276 million in cash and investments on the books - and it remains in the market for acquisitions. Assume even a 10% return on that capital and the multiples start to come in (~15x EBITDA, high-20s P/E). J&J has had quite a bit of success on the tuck-in front, and when asked specifically on the Q4 call if the rising cash balance was for a "big acquisition", Shreiber seemed to agree. There certainly are some inorganic opportunities that can move earnings higher.

There's also some reason for hope on the organic front as well. Revenue growth has been disappointing in the second half, but history suggests J&J should rebound. One might think a cyclical downturn would be a risk here - fewer visits to amusement parks and stadiums, fewer ICEE and pretzel purchases once there - but J&J actually maintained mid-single-digit revenue growth through the recession with minimal help from M&A.

Sales to restaurants - which probably generate 4% of revenue at the moment, based on commentary over time, and maybe a bit higher - have the potential to double over the next five years, providing nearly a point of annual growth alone. Churros (5.4% of revenue) should have a better year, and at least will have an easy comparison. The major products here still are doing well, with foodservice frozen soft pretzels and the frozen beverage category both having strong years. Get some help from bakery, in particular, where inorganic growth has been limited, and some smaller ancillary products, and J&J can get back to the mid-single-digit growth it targets.

Meanwhile, J&J has some potential margin help coming in FY19. Shreiber said earlier in FY19 that the company would look to take pricing, and it appears there's been some progress on that front (albeit not as much as management or shareholders would like). Production upgrades and a couple of line movements should start to bring down COGS in Q1 CY19 (Q2 FY19), per the call. Shreiber said on the Q4 call that "we hope the worst is behind us" when it comes to margins, and the combination of price increases, production changes, and easy second-half comparisons all can help FY19 numbers. J&J also has some residual tax reform coming in Q1.

Finally, there's certainly a possibility that J&J itself is taken over in the next couple of years. The balance sheet and the relatively defensive model seem a nice fit for a go-private. Shreiber is 77 and might want to cash out his ~$600 million stake at some point. There's been some M&A in the CPG space as well, and it's not impossible to imagine a larger player spinning a J&J deal as both augmenting the supermarket channel while also providing some exposure to away-from-home.

Certainly, all hope isn't lost. It's not as if profits are collapsing, or even negative. And this still looks like a solid company. In this market, that might be enough - or at least enough to not fight a tape that continues to show strength. Indeed, if JJSF didn't sell off in October, when small-caps were plunging and investors seemed to be taking profits across the board, when will it?

Valuation

All that said, it is really difficult to model upside here. Assume:

a return to margins to a 15.7% peak (2014, though 2016 was close);

two-year revenue growth of 12%;

J&J utilizes the cash for M&A at 8x EBITDA;

17x EV/EBITDA multiple.

J&J in this model does get to about $210, or about 38% upside. But that's a very aggressive model, in which everything (short of a takeout) goes right for JJSF. Obviously, the lack of leverage limits upside somewhat, but this also isn't a company that's shown any proclivity for debt, so that limitation should exist going forward.

That balance sheet admittedly limits downside as well - but, intuitively, it's not hard to imagine a scenario that leads J&J sharply lower. Another quarter (or particularly 2-3 quarters, given management's focus on fiscal Q2/calendar Q1) of margin pressure and/or a change in sentiment can lead the multiples here lower in a hurry. Flat EBITDA and a compression toward 11-12 EV/EBITDA and low 20s earnings get JJSF back below $120 (and 20%+ downside) in a hurry.

Of course, from the short side, there remain some problems. This still remains largely a valuation short - and JJSF itself shows the issue with that kind of effort. Consensus EPS for FY19 has come down from $5.24 to $5.02 in just the past two months, taking nearly five points off the expected growth rate. JJSF has risen over that period. There are several small- to mid-cap stocks out there (WDFC and ROL come to mind) that simply have defied gravity and, for the most part, continue to do so.

Meanwhile, there are probably more attractive plays out there to bet on further weakness in small-caps as a whole or incremental freight inflation - and that aside, it's tough to see a catalyst. Essentially, the weakness of the past two quarters, in particular, has to signal performance going forward - and the market has to come around to that fact. It hasn't yet, and even though I think it will, I'm not sure right now is the time to take that bet.

