Caldwell Partners Follow-Up: Strong Results As Predicted, Plus A Big Increase In Dividend

Note on fiscal year-end: Caldwell has a weird year-end of August 31st, not the typical December 31. Also, All figures below are in Canadian dollars based on the TSX listing in order to use the best/most current information. Just keep that in mind as you see company financials.

In our previous article from just over a week ago, we outlined our thesis as to why Caldwell Partners International (OTC:CWLPF) would have a great quarter. Mainly, that Caldwell was trading FAR cheaper than direct competitors Heidrick & Struggles International (HSII) and Korn/Ferry International (KFY), who had foreshadowed Caldwell's results, by already reporting very strong quarters and bullish outlooks for the future. At the time, shares were trading at $1.40 on the TSX and when the company reported their quarter (LINK) after close November 13, the price was $1.45.

The thesis proved correct with respect to the operating metrics while reported earnings were impacted by a one-time and non-cash tax asset charge.

Caldwell improved on every single metric in 2018, especially the key one, average revenue per partner.

(Source: 2018 annual report)

For the quarter, it was a similar story:

Q4 revenue increased 19.1% to 18.9MM from 15.9MM year prior. Close to the 20% increase we estimated based on HSII and KFY results

Q4 Operating income increased 37% to 1.07MM from 0.79MM year prior

Q4 Net earnings decreased by 51% to 0.35MM from 0.70MM year prior

The decrease in earnings was primarily due to a 0.45MM non-recurring and non-cash tax charge.

Tax Charge

Because of the unusual August year-end, the company didn't make the Trump tax cut adjustments during the quarter ended Feb 2018, as we assumed. Because they had deferred tax assets in the US, the lower tax rate caused a write-down of 0.45MM this quarter. That's substantial given it's a small company and their operating income was 1.1MM. Below is the relevant explanation from the filings:

On December 22, 2017, the US tax reform ("Tax Cuts and Jobs Act") was substantively enacted and reduced the maximum federal corporate income tax rate for the Company's US entity from 35% to 21%. As this rate change occurred part way into our fiscal year, a hybrid rate derived from the current and new tax rates applies to our fiscal 2018 full year US taxable income. As a result of this new substantively enacted tax rate, the Company’s US entity deferred tax balances were adjusted during the second quarter based on an estimated hybrid rate, and again in the fourth quarter to reflect the fully reduced rate to be realized in fiscal 2019 and future years. Including state and local taxes in addition to federal, the approximate overall impact in the United States is a reduction in our blended US statutory rate from 37.6% in fiscal 2017 to 29.4% in fiscal 2018 and 25.3% in fiscal 2019 and future periods. While the newly lowered rates decrease our current income tax expense accordingly, the rate reductions also result in deferred tax charges in the year to revalue our deferred tax assets originally recognized at the higher rates. This resulted in deferred tax expense for the full year of $654, with $204 recognized in the second quarter when the deferred tax assets were adjusted to the hybrid fiscal 2018 rate and $450 in fourth quarter when the deferred tax assets were adjusted to the fully reduced rate we anticipate to be able to utilize in future periods. (Source: 2018 annual report)

While looking at this, we discovered that the company is sitting on some tax losses that are not yet recognized in the financials as assets.

As at August 31, 2018, the Company has non-capital losses of $2,105 with indefinite expiry dates available to reduce income of future years in the United Kingdom. The Company also has capital losses of $2,850 in Canada that can only be utilized against capital gains in Canada and are without expiry date. No deferred tax asset has been recognized for these capital losses. (Source: 2018 annual report)

The relatively poor performance of both Canada and the UK in recent quarters have prevented the company from assuming these tax losses will be utilized, but if operations in those regions improve over time as we suspect, they will be able to shield 5MM in future profit from taxes. At the most recent run-rate, that's over a year of operating income.

Margins

In our last article, we explained how stable the cost of sales is due to the way the partners are compensated, and this trend continued in Q4.

(Source: 2018 annual report)

Operating profit margins were down a bit over Q3 because of share-based compensation as the stock rose 30% during the quarter. A fair trade as far as we are concerned! Margins for the full year still managed a modest increase.

(Source: 2018 annual report)

Cash Pile

Unencumbered cash, a more conservative metric the company uses to show cash available in the short term after accounting for the significant accrued compensation payable, increased 21% from a year prior and remains about a third of market cap! Below is the calculation provided by the company:

(Source: 2018 annual MD&A)

Substantial Increase in the Dividend

On the back of the increased operating profits and growing pile of cash, the board increased the dividend 12.5% to CAD 0.225 per quarter, leading to a dividend yield of 6.2% based on the Nov 13 closing price of 1.45.

Future dividend payment obligations will be 1.84MM per year versus last 12 month operating income of 4.0MM or a payout of 46% on that metric. Together with the 9.5MM cash pile, which could cover the dividend for almost 5 years, the dividend is extremely secure. Apparently, management agrees and instituted the 12.5% increase.

Valuation Update

12-Month EBITDA (not disclosed by the company, so I use OCF from the financials as a proxy) was 6.057MM. Market capital is ~30MM. Unencumbered cash (which again, is a lot more conservative than just cash) is 9.553MM. Company carries no debt.

(30 - 9.553 ) / 6.057 = EV/EBITDA of 3.4, similar to my previous estimate and SUBSTANTIALLY lower than competitors Heidrick & Struggles International (HSII) and Korn/Ferry International (KFY) (see my previous article for the detailed valuation comparison).

Outlook

The company provided an upbeat outlook in its filing. Keep in mind Caldwell does not do quarterly calls so this is all the outlook color investors can expect from management.

(Source: 2018 annual report)

Conclusion

Given the high quality, capital-light business model in an industry benefitting from tailwinds with currently no end in sight, Caldwell is trading at an egregiously cheap EV/EBITDA multiple of 3.4. While you wait for the market to finally notice, you get paid a very safe, and growing, 6.2% dividend.

Note on liquidity: This is a Canadian micro-cap with market cap ~CAD 30MM. Average volume is 9,900 OTC and 26,000 on the TSX. Bid/Ask spreads tend to be within only a penny or two in Canada.

Disclosure: I am/we are long CWLPF.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more microcap stocks. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.