Why I Changed My Mind On Emerging Markets

IEMG is a nice value play over the next 12-24 months and stands to gain if the dollar strengthens less then expected and/or EM growth is better than expected.

I found that IEMG has a better index construction and fee structure than other popular ETFs such as the EEM or VWO. This immediately improves your risk-adjusted returns.

Earlier this month, I recommended avoiding investing in emerging markets and many popular ETFs that track them for failing to deliver enough return to justify their risk. My original piece focused on the lack of correlation between GDP growth and earnings per share growth in markets around the world. However, investing in emerging markets for value is more compelling, given that any future growth is a free optionality. In short, after looking deeper, I changed my mind. I don't think you should marry emerging market stocks, but they have potential to outperform nicely over the next 12-24 months, especially if the Federal Reserve is forced to stop raising interest rates and the dollar stops rising.

The best ETF that I've found, iShare Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (IEMG), trades for 10.2 times 2019 earnings. Assuming that earnings per share can grow somewhere between 2.5-5 percent per year (much less than EM GDP) in dollar terms gives us a prospective return of 12.5 to 15 percent annualized.

Expecting earnings per share to correlate closely with GDP growth does not happen due to the markedly increased amounts of fraud, dilution, and corruption you see outside of developed markets. Investors learned this the hard way as they bid emerging market stocks to historically high valuations from 2003 to 2007. During this time, the original emerging markets ETF, the iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Fund (EEM) went from $11 to $55 in less than $5 years. However, the various ways that profits escape shareholders in emerging markets are priced in now, as opposed to 2007 when they just weren't.

The 2003-2007 EM bubble

EEM data by YCharts

The 2003-2007 period for emerging markets was a classic bubble based on incorrect valuation assumptions in a new asset class. Investors believed that EPS growth would equal GDP growth for emerging markets much like they believed tech stocks could achieve 30+ percent annual profit growth forever during the 1990s. You can see a similar but more dramatic pattern in the NASDAQ during the late 1990s and early 2000s or in marijuana stocks today. Any time you introduce a new asset class to the market that challenges traditional valuation paradigms, people get overexcited and throw bundles of money at it.

The 1997 to 2000 NASDAQ bubble

^IXIC data by YCharts

After the tech bubble burst and the subsequent bear market, investors started to look at valuations and potential returns and saw value. The market cleared. A similar chain of events seems likely to occur in emerging markets over the next couple of years.

IEMG, which didn't exist until 2013, costs 0.14 percent per year rather than the 0.69 percent that EEM costs. Unsurprisingly, IEMG has quickly gathered almost twice as much AUM as EEM after launching 5 years ago. It's 99.7 percent the exact same thing exposure-wise, but with a few window-dressed changes so they could keep the old one on the market also and keep making 200 million dollars a year from the original EEM.

The 0.55 percent per year difference goes straight into your pocket via dividends. This addresses my criticism of the high fees of EEM and the lazy index construction of the Vanguard Emerging Market ETF (VWO), which is way overweight China compared to the others and trades for a 20 percent higher valuation than the others based on estimated 2019 P/E. This immediately improves the risk/reward statistics of investing in emerging markets.

IEMG data by YCharts

Valuations And Expected Returns

While the common theses of investing in emerging markets because of superior earnings growth or the belief that Chinese world domination is imminent haven't worked, investing in asset classes with low valuations does tend to work over time. Emerging markets were dirt cheap in 2003, expensive in 2007, and are back to being cheap now. In fact, emerging market stocks are 40 percent cheaper than US value stocks. The trick for you as a value investor is to recognize when your thesis has played out and sell to cash in.

(Note: Chart ends in 2017, so the price-to-earnings is back down to 10X after the recent bear market. Also, note that spikes in P/E ratios were caused by reductions in earnings as well as increases in valuation)

You can see from the chart here that emerging markets historically trade at a discount to developed markets. In light of the increased risks of EM, some discount is fair. However, the discount has increased markedly since 2011. Something will have to give if growth picks up overseas.

I like to value stocks (and ETFs) using a basic earnings/growth model. You can prove the relationship with calculus if you need to, but you can also prove it intuitively. To roughly value stocks, use this formula. You also flip the model to get price targets, which allows you to adjust the future PE multiple/earnings yield up or down.

Earnings yield + earnings growth = total return

In the case of emerging markets, the earnings yield is 9.8 percent per year. You can plug in your own estimates for EPS growth, but I think 2.5 to 5 percent is a fair estimate.

1-Year Return Estimate for EM

Earnings yield (9.8 percent) + long-run earnings growth (2.5 to 5 percent) = total return of 12.3 to 14.8 percent.

1-Year Return Estimate for S&P 500

Earnings yield (6.0 percent) + long-run earnings growth (3.5-5 percent) = total return of 9.5 to 11 percent.

Note: S&P 500 companies buy back lots of stock, which tends to juice their EPS numbers. This allows EPS growth to outrun GDP growth more or less indefinitely as the remaining shareholders compound their risk premium. Domestic buybacks help explain why US earnings per share grow so fast relative to other countries, which tend to see bigger dividends. This isn't necessarily good or bad, but it does tend to raise the leverage ratios and risk/return profiles of stocks being bought back.

Conclusion

I may have initially been too harsh about emerging markets' prospects. While EM stocks have unique risks and probably deserve to trade at a discount to US stocks, valuations are attractive after a dismal 11+ year performance. Think of emerging markets as something you can have a profitable short-term relationship with, not as marriage material. Over the next 12-24 months, IEMG is a good bet.

Over the long run, asset class valuations tend to revert to the mean. IEMG performs much better in tests that I've run than EEM, due to its 0.55 percent per year advantage. If you get nothing else out of this article, it's that if you have a piece of the 28 billion invested in EEM you can swap it for IEMG for a free 0.55 percent per year increased return.

Good luck to all!

-Logan C. Kane

