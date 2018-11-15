A Marijuana Trade: Green Organic Dutchman Could Soon Produce 156,000 Kilograms Of Cannabis

When the company completes its facilities and commences to produce marijuana, the stock price should increase as more investors should be interested in the company's production capacity.

The fact that it trades on the OTC Markets may also explain why the company is undervalued. Keep in mind that the liquidity in this market is below than that of the NYSE.

The company does not report revenues and is still building its facilities, which explains why investors are not pushing the share price up.

With 14,000 kilograms from the Hamilton facility and 142,000 kilograms from the Québec facility, the total amount of expected capacity should be 156,000 kilograms.

Green Organic Dutchman Holdings Ltd. is a research and development company focused on the refinement of genetics for medical grade strains of cannabis plants.

Trading at 3.4x its cash per share, with $197 million in cash, a solid balance sheet and an expected growing capacity of 156,000 kilograms, Green Organic Dutchman (OTCQX:TGODF) seems undervalued. Its enterprise value is equal to $486 million and it could be doubled in 2019 when the company finishes its facilities in Québec and Hamilton.

Source: OTC Markets

Business And Facilities To Be Completed In 2018

Founded in 2012 and headquartered in Mississauga, Canada, Green Organic Dutchman Holdings Ltd. is a research and development company focused on the refinement of genetics for medical grade strains of cannabis plants. The long-term goal of Green Organic Dutchman is owning a portfolio of approved cannabinoid-based drugs. It is building several facilities to support its long-term goal. The list of intended facilities is given below:

A cannabis oil extraction research and development laboratory and a licensed dealer's facility located in Hamilton.

A genetic research and breeding facility and a licensed dealer's facility in Québec.

The image below was taken from the website of Green Organic Dutchman. It provides information on the facilities that are being built. In the company's more recent quarterly report, the company released that the facilities of Ontario and Hamilton should be ready by the first half of 2019.

Source: Company's Website

The image below shows how does the company's facility in Ontario look:

Source: Company's Website

No Revenues

The company's income statement is the weakest part of Green Organic Dutchman. The company was founded in 2012 and still, it has not been able to return sustainable revenues.

In March and June 2018, Green Organic Dutchman reported R&D expenses of $0.617 million and $0.996 million respectively. In March and June 2018, the amount of sales and general administrative expenses were equal to $5.17 million and $5.76 million respectively. The image below provides further details:

Source: OTC - Financials

The annual report released for the year ended December 31, 2017, also showed large amount of sales expenditure and no revenues. The R&D expenses were equal to $1.24 million and the sales expenditures were equal to $11.176 million. The image below provides further details:

Source: OTC - Financials

The assessment of the general and administrative expenses shows that the company is expending large amount of money in stock-based compensations. For the six months ended June 30, 2018, Green Organic Dutchman reported CAD3.532 million in stock-based compensations. The company reports no revenues. It reported only losses and general administrative expenses of CAD12.7 million for the six months ended June 30, 2018. This means that stock-based compensations comprise 35% of the total amount of administrative expenses. With this in mind, shareholders should not appreciate the way the company uses its stock. The lines below provide further details:

Source: Management's Discussion And Analysis

Negative Cash Flow From Operations And A Lot Of Capex

The cash flow statement shows large amount of capital expenditures and negative CFO. For the quarter ended June 30, 2018, the CFO was equal to -$5.47 million and the capital expenditures were equal to -$16.03 million. The company is really focused on the construction of the new facilities. Investors should not expect revenues until the facilities are ready. The image below provides further details on this matter:

Source: OTC - Financials

Financing Through The Sale Of Equity

Green Organic Dutchman is financing its activities through the sale of equity. In the year ended December 31, 2017, the company received $57.7 million as shown in the image below:

Source: OTC - Financials

With this in mind, investors should understand well that Green Organic Dutchman sold large amount of shares, different types of warrants, and stock options that could be very dilutive. It is clear risk for common stockholders, who could see how their investment diminishes once these securities are converted. The image below provides further details on this matter:

Source: Management's Discussion And Analysis

Balance Sheet

The balance sheet is the best part of Green Organic Dutchman. The most interesting is the massive amount of cash shown in the balance sheet, equal to CAD 261 million or $197 million. Using 268 million shares outstanding, the cash per share is very large, equal to $0.73. As of November 14, 2018, the stock trades at $2.55, 3.4x its cash per share. With this in mind, the company seems undervalued. The image below shows the list of assets reported for June 30, 2018:

Source: Management's Discussion And Analysis

In addition, the total amount of liabilities is quite small. As of June 30, 2018, the company only reported liabilities of CAD13.99 million. As said, shareholders are financing the new facilities, thus the equity is large, equal to CAD304 million. The image below provides further details:

Source: Management's Discussion And Analysis

Using 268 million shares outstanding, the net asset per share is equal to CAD1.13 or $0.85. It means that as of November 14, 2018, the company is trading at 3x its book value per share. Other marijuana companies are trading at much higher valuations. The image below shows some examples:

Source: Seeking Alpha

Valuation

Investors should assess the growing capacity of Green Organic Dutchman. With 14,000 kilograms from the Hamilton facility and 142,000 kilograms from Québec, the total amount of expected capacity should be 156,000 kilograms. The image below provides further details on this matter. It is also noted in the image below that both the facilities will be ready in the first half of 2019.

Source: Management's Discussion And Analysis

Let's use the capacity of other cannabis producers to assess the valuation of Green Organic. Aurora's (ACB) production capacity is 70,000 kilograms, and it expects a capacity of 150,000 kilograms per year. The enterprise value of Aurora is $4 billion, thus its expected capacity/enterprise value is 37,500x. With this ratio in mind, the enterprise value of Green Organic Dutchman should be more than $4 billion.

In 2018, Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY) expects a production capacity of 51,000 kilograms and has an enterprise value of $11 billion. Its capacity/enterprise value is 4,600x. Using this figure, Green Organic Dutchman should have an enterprise value of $30 billion.

Forbes notes that the production capacity of Canopy Growth Corporation (CGC) could be equal to 750,000 kilograms of cannabis per year. CGC's enterprise value equals $5.88 billion, which means that its ratio of capacity/enterprise value is 127,000x. Using this figure, Green Organic Dutchman should have an enterprise value of $0.89 billion.

With 268 million shares outstanding at $2.55, the company's market capitalization equals $683 million. Deducting cash in hand of $197 million, the Green Organic Dutchman's enterprise value is $486 million, which seems too low.

The company does not report revenues and is still building its facilities, which explains why investors are not pushing the share price up. The fact that it trades on the OTC Markets may also explain why the company is undervalued. Keep in mind that the liquidity in this market is below than that of the NASDAQ or the NYSE.

With that, in 2019, when the company completes its facilities and commences to produce marijuana, the stock price should increase as more investors should be interested in the company's production capacity. As of today, the company seems a clear opportunity for those who read the company's plans carefully.

Aurora Owns The Right To Purchase Up To 20% of The Future Production

Those who fear investing in companies trading over-the-counter should get to know that large operators trust Green Organic Dutchman. Keep in mind, for example, that Aurora bought the right to purchase 20% of the future production of cannabis from Green Organic Dutchman. The lines below provide further details on this matter:

Source: News Wire

Conclusion

With $197 million in cash, a solid balance sheet, and two facilities that should be completed in 2019, Green Organic Dutchman Holdings seems undervalued. The company expects to have a growing capacity of 156,000 kilograms, so it should have an enterprise value of more than $486 million. The assessment of the enterprise value of other marijuana producers reveals that its enterprise value should be $0.89 billion or more. Additionally, the company is also trading at 3x its book value per share and 3.4x its cash per share.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.