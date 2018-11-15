Dividend Champion Spotlight: Weyco Group, Inc.

This article is part of a series that will put a spotlight on "Dividend Champions" and the fundamentals behind their success.

The footwear industry can be quite hit or miss for investors. There is often times a fluctuation between what a shoe costs, and what it can sell for. That is why branding is so important for footwear companies. Today's dividend champion spotlight focuses on Weyco Group, Inc. (WEYS), a company that has thrived long enough to join the dividend champions list with 37 consecutive raises. The business has seen some volatility in its operational metrics, so we dive into the company to determine whether Weyco Group has staying power over the long term.

Weyco Group is a footwear company that designs, manufactures, and distributes products for men, women, and children. The company was founded in 1906, and is based in Glendale, WI. Its key brands include Florsheim, Nunn Bush, Stacy Adams, BOGS, Rafters, and Umi. The company does more than $250 million in annual sales, with the majority coming from wholesale/retail operations in North America. About 15% of revenues come from its "Other" segment which includes wholesale and retail operations in Australia, South Africa, Asia Pacific, and Europe.

Financial Performance

Weyco Group has seen its top and bottom lines fluctuate over the past decade. When you step back and look at the big picture over this time frame, revenues and earnings are not drastically ahead of where they were 10 years ago. Both revenues and earnings have grown at low single digit growth rates. This is due to a nice rise in the business, followed by a plateau that has lasted about four years.

To better understand the struggles of the business over the years, we will first look at operating margins and the conversion rate of revenue into free cash flow. When looking at the operating margin, we want to see consistency (or an uptrend). We also want the company to convert at least 10% of its revenues into free cash flow. If these benchmarks are met, we know that the company is consistently profitable, and able to generate enough cash flow to avoid leaning too heavily on borrowing.

The company's operating margins have fluctuated a bit, ranging from as high as about 10% to as low as 7%. The company has also seen volatility in its ability to generate free cash flow. The FCF conversion rate has fluctuated wildly from as high as 16%, to negative numbers. Why the inconsistency? One major influence is the changing landscape of retail. Weyco Group's products are primarily sold through shoe stores, and department stores throughout North America. As the retail environment has shifted towards the internet, decreased foot traffic at malls has hurt Weyco Group. The company (like many other apparel brands) has moved to shift product into digital channels to counter this trend.

The next metric we will look at, is the company's cash rate of return on invested capital. This is a great metric because it gauges a couple of important criteria. First and foremost, it measures management's effectiveness at generating cash with the company's resources. It also gives a general indication of the strength of a company's competitive "moat". Typically, a company with a high CROCI (I look for a CROCI in the low teens or higher) is well managed, profitable, and non-capital intensive.

Similar to our previous charts on margin and cash generation, we see inconsistency. Only this time, Weyco Group struggles to reach our benchmark at all. The CROCI even drops to a negative number a couple of times. This consistent under-performance is an indicator that the company's brand isn't strong enough to thrive in what is a very difficult retail environment. That isn't to say that Weyco Group will go under (the company is actually very stable), but it's appropriate to question the upside over the long term.

The last area we check into before moving on, is the balance sheet. This is where Weyco Group has some redeeming qualities to it.

The company carries very little debt, with total debt currently at just over $8 million. The company has more than $15 million in cash on hand, so in reality Weyco Group is debt free on a net basis. Having such a strong balance sheet enables the company to have not only full utilization of the cash flows it does generate (no debt servicing), but it also gives the company some financial insulation from the challenges of e-commerce, and the environment it operates in.

Dividend Outlook

Weyco Group is an established dividend champion with 37 consecutive dividend raises. The dividend is paid out to shareholders every quarter, and totals an annual payout of $0.92 per share. This results in a yield on the current stock price of 2.72%. This is a decent yield for income focused investors, although still not as high as the 3.12% that you can get from US 10 year treasuries.

The dividend has grown at a solid rate that has consistently exceeded inflation. That means that the dividend has grown at a rate that increases your net "buying power" over time. The growth has slowed some, from a 10 year CAGR of 8.1%, to a CAGR near 5% over the past several years. This is likely a reflection of the struggles the business has seen. From a financial standpoint however, the dividend is rock solid. It only consumes about 51% of cash flow. When you consider the clean balance sheet, the dividend is not only safe, but poised to grow for years to come - even if the operating landscape is challenging. While the growth may not be explosive, it's hard to complain about consistent, inflation-beating raises.

Growth Opportunities and Risks

The long term challenge for Weyco Group, is to solve its growth problems. After dipping a few years ago, sales have rebounded some. This past quarter, the North American retail segment was up 15% year over year (and this is really Weyco's "bread and butter"). The company has struggled in international markets (down 14% last quarter).

However, there are a couple of things to consider as a potential investor. We briefly discussed the e-commerce factor. Shoppers are visiting malls less frequently, and Weyco has had to push online sales as a result. The company has seen success (as underlined by the growth in North American retail), but this doesn't give as much of a lift to the wholesale business.

Another factor is the possibility that Weyco's product mix may be falling out of favor with the dominant work force demographic. Many large corporations are changing their approach to dress codes as Millennial employees gravitate toward more business casual settings. Considering that Weyco's product offerings are heavily skewed towards formal attire (mid-tier dress shoes are huge for them), this presents a potential headwind for the company. The company does offer casual options, but I think more time is needed to gauge whether Weyco Group can build and sustain sales momentum.

Valuation

At the midpoint of its 52 week range, Weyco Group is currently trading at a little more than $33 per share. Having earned $1.84 per share over the trailing 12 months of business, the stock currently trades at a PE ratio of 18X earnings. This is a slight premium to the stock's 10 year median earnings multiple of 17.4X.

To get a secondary angle on the stock's valuation, we will also look at the free cash flow yield. Cash flow is an organic measure of a company's performance, which makes it a great tool for valuations. The more cash flow per dollar invested we receive, the stronger the environment we foster for strong returns on our investment.

I typically look for a yield in the high single digits (or higher). The current yield of 5.18% falls short of that, but we can see that Weyco's free cash flows are very volatile and distort the yield curve. Ultimately, the company doesn't appear to be prohibitively expensive based on the earnings multiple being near its historical norm, and the yield sitting near the midpoint of its (admittedly volatile) curve, but I wouldn't be a buyer at this level.

Wrapping Up

Weyco Group has some redeeming qualities such as a clean balance sheet, and a safe dividend with a solid yield. Looking at the company as a long term holding however, there are some serious questions that I have about the company's upside. The brands of Weyco don't seem to have any standout level recognition/loyalty with consumers. The operational metrics have been very volatile and seem to agree with this sentiment.

If you really wanted to own the stock, I wouldn't consider it for more than 15X earnings, or $28 per share. Even then, I would be hesitant as I strive to acquire blue chip companies for my long term portfolio. Unfortunately, Weyco Group just isn't worthy of that level of praise.

