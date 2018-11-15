Should You Buy Sirius XM Or The Deeply Discounted Tracking Stocks?

As most investors in Sirius XM Holdings (SIRI) are aware, Liberty Media (FWONA) (FWONK) owns the majority of the equity in Sirius. This position has been growing since Sirius began buying back shares in 2013, and as of October 22nd, Liberty's stake had increased to 71.2%. As Sirius continues to buy back its own shares, this percentage will continue to increase. Or, at least it will continue to grow until, and if the Sirius proposed merger with Pandora Media (P) is approved. Assuming the Pandora acquisition is approved, Sirius will issue approximately 430 million new shares to consummate the merger.

As of the third quarter 10Q filings by Liberty and Sirius, Liberty owned 3,162,173,996 of the 4,441,648,517 Sirius shares outstanding. With the addition of the 430 million shares to acquire Pandora, the total shares outstanding would climb to 4,871,648,517, and the Liberty ownership would decline to 64.9%. These figures are consistent with the statement by Liberty Media's CEO Greg Maffei during that company's Q3 conference call:

Liberty Media's Ownership stood as of October 22nd at 71.2% but I would note, and when the Pandora deal closes, which I'll comment on more in a moment. We expect our ownership to fall to about 65%.

Since the merger has not yet received regulatory approval, and since there should not be any meaningful impact to the discount calculations, the pre-acquisition shares outstanding will be used for the balance of this article.

The Discount

Background

One of the issues facing Liberty management is that the company trades at a significant discount to its underlying equity positions. In order to reduce that discount, Liberty decided to set up tracking stocks to isolate its holdings into three groups that were expected to more accurately reflect the performance of its Sirius holdings, its ownership of the Atlanta Braves (BATRA) (BATRK), and its ownership of all other assets, largely Formula One and Liberty's minority stake in Live Nation (LYV).

This article is one of a series of articles where I provide a methodology for tracking the discount implied by the value of the Liberty SiriusXM Group tracking stocks and the current share price of Sirius common stock. The largest asset of the Sirius Group is its 3,162,173,996 shares of Sirius XM Holdings common stock. Due to Liberty's percentage ownership, the results of Sirius XM Holdings are consolidated into the results of the Liberty SiriusXM Group. Knowing this, and using data in the SEC filings of each company, allows us to determine how much other debt, cash and assets are held at the Sirius Group level.

Before going further, it is important to understand that there are three classes of the Liberty SiriusXM Group shares:

Series A, each of which carry 1 vote (LSXMA)

Series B, each of which carry 10 votes (LSXMB)

Series C, each of which carry 0.1 vote, although these are not eligible to vote on most matters (LSXMK)

The Series B shares are almost entirely owned by the Liberty Chairman, John Malone, and combined with his Series A shares, he controls nearly half the votes of the Sirius Group shares. (He also controls nearly half the votes of the other Liberty groups.) Despite this control, each of the shares - regardless of the voting power or class - has the same economic interest in its respective group.

As of the October 31st date of the Liberty third quarter 10Q, the number of Sirius Group shares outstanding were as follow -

Series A, 102,803,892

Series B, 9,821,531

Series C, 214,981,984

and, the total Sirius Group shares outstanding were 327,607,407. Since each Sirius Group share has the same economic interest, we can then divide the total 3,162,173,996 Sirius XM Holdings shares attributed to the Liberty SiriusXM Group by the 327,607,407 tracking stocks, thereby arriving at the number of Sirius shares attributed to each of the trackers:

3,162,173,996/327,607,407 = 9.6523 Sirius XM Holdings shares/tracker

This is slightly higher than the 9.5674 shares calculated in the previous analysis and is due to the repurchase of the Sirius Group shares by Liberty, slightly offset by the issuance of new Series A shares. I have constructed the following table from the data in the 10Qs and 10Ks to show the changes in the Liberty SiriusXM shares over time:

Liberty SiriusXM Shares Outstanding Series A Series B Series C Total Initially Issued in 2016 102,328,903 9,870,956 222,776,438 334,976,297 End of 2016 102,390,088 9,870,856 222,936,204 335,197,148 End of 2017 102,701,972 9,821,531 223,588,953 336,112,456 End of Q1 2018 102,726,319 9,821,531 222,965,783 335,513,633 As of 4-30-2018 102,726,696 9,821,531 221,304,724 333,852,951 As of 7-31-2018 102,797,157 9,821,531 217,895,129 330,513,817

We can see that the A shares have continued to gradually increase since the trackers were first issued, while the thinly traded B shares declined slightly before remaining constant since the end of 2017, and the C shares rose slightly before declining nearly 2% since peaking at the end of 2017. We can also see that the total number of tracking shares has declined since peaking at the end of 2017.

Note how the Series C shares have declined by 3,339,134, or 1% in the most recent quarter. In fact, the current 10Q shows that the company made "Series C Liberty SiriusXM stock repurchases" totaling $368 million over the first three quarters, while there is no mention of any shares of the other two classes being bought. One can conclude that the repurchase of the Series C shares indicates a Liberty management belief that those shares represent the biggest value for each dollar spent on share buybacks despite the lack of any significant voting rights. That makes sense when one remembers that each tracking share has the same economic interest.

The increase of the A shares most likely represents some form of stock based compensation. On the recent conference call, Maffei also noted:

...we continued our repurchase is the Liberty SiriusXM stock and bought an additional $134 million from August 1st through October 31st. We effectively bought the SiriusXM shares at a price of - a look-through price $4.91 over this period. We think this compares point quite favorably to yesterday's close up $6.30.

The Discount

The "look-through price" that Maffei discussed is referencing, in part, the discount that the tracking shares trade at relative to the underlying Sirius XM Holdings common stock. (Note: There would also be a component based on the timing of the purchases of LSXMK shares during Q3 vs. "yesterday's close", the November 8th price.)

The closing price of Sirius common stock on November 14th was $6.245, and we can see that would give us a starting value for the trackers of:

$6.245 x 9.6523 = $60.27

Instead, those tracking shares closed the day at:

Series A: $40.63

Series B: $43.209 (very thinly traded, and according to the NASDAQ website, there has been no activity since 240 shares traded on 10/17/18. That day - for comparison purposes - the A's closed at $42.93 and the C's closed at $43.08.)

Series C: $40.71

Clearly, this is not a perfect market. One would expect the tracking shares to be trading much closer to the value of the underlying asset. One could also expect the Series A shares that have voting rights to trade at a modest premium to the Series C shares that have no voting rights. Instead, the C shares were slightly higher. Ignoring the thinly traded B shares, the average of the closing prices for the A and C shares was $40.67, and we can calculate the discount as:

[($60.27-$40.67)/$60.27] x 100% = 32.5%

There are also some other adjustments that could be made. From the 10Q:

The Liberty SiriusXM Group is comprised of our consolidated subsidiary, SIRIUS XM, corporate cash, investments in debt securities, Liberty's 2.125% Exchangeable Senior Debentures due 2048 and its margin loan obligation incurred by a wholly-owned special purpose subsidiary of Liberty. As of September 30, 2018, the Liberty SiriusXM Group has cash and cash equivalents of approximately $126 million, which includes $46 million of subsidiary cash.

From the Balance Sheet information in that 10Q, we know that the amount of the 2.125% debentures is $400 million and the margin loan is $550 million. We can also see the net cash at the Sirius Group level is $80 million (the difference between the $126 million total and the $46 million at Sirius). The Sirius Group "investments in debt securities" was $496 million of iHeartMedia bonds (with a face value of $660 million). The net of these investments is as follows:

Cash + iHeart debt - margin loan - debentures =

$80 million + $496 million - $550 million - $400 million =

Negative $374 million.

Again, using the 330,513,817 million shares of the LSXM trackers, we can allocate a negative:

-$374,000,000/330,513,817 = -$1.13 per LSXM share.

This $1.13 net negative amount would be reduced significantly if we adjusted for the cash dividends received by the Group and added in the $44 million of Liberty corporate overhead allocated to the Group. Those quarterly dividends are currently:

$0.0121 x 3,162,173,996 = $38.26 million,

more than enough to cover the corporate overhead and service the Group's debt. Also, the Sirius stock went ex-dividend on November 8th and the next $38.26 million dividend payment will be made to Liberty on November 30th. The annual total dividends to Liberty would be $153.05 million.

Earlier I quoted Maffei and his "look-through price " of $4.91. So, looking at this through the other end of the telescope, buying the LSXM shares at $40.67, and having indirect "ownership" of 9.6523 shares of Sirius XM Holdings would be similar to paying

$40.67/9.6523 = $4.21 for shares of Sirius!

Observations

However, one chooses to adjust the figures that comprise the corporate overhead assigned by Liberty or the Liberty SiriusXM Group debt, cash and other investments, it certainly isn't enough to explain the difference of nearly $20.

However, it should also be noted that tracking stocks and/or controlled companies often trade at a discount to the underlying assets. Because of these discounts, it is not uncommon to see corporations spinning off assets, ostensibly to unlock the value of the underlying asset or to improve management focus.

Another part of the discount - a small part - may be attributed to not knowing precisely how Liberty is buying back and/or issuing new shares of the tracking stocks. Liberty management has often stated that they want to narrow the discount, and it certainly seems to find value in the SiriusXM Group tracking shares, as evidenced by its continuing to buy the Series C shares rather than making additional purchases of Sirius XM holdings.

And, they aren't the only ones that see more value in the trackers than the underlying Sirius XM Holdings shares. Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.B) (BRK.A) is listed as the largest owner of the Liberty Sirius tracking stocks, owning 14,860,360 (or 14.5%) of the Series A shares and 31,090,985 (13.9%) of the Series C shares, or a total of 45,951,345 shares, representing an economic interest of 13.9%. In other words, Berkshire has a larger economic interest than any other shareholder, although it only controls 5.5% of the votes. Berkshire also directly owns 137,915,729 shares of Sirius XM Holdings, or just over 3%. Malone is number two in ownership of the Liberty Sirius XM Group based on economic interest, with total shares of 26,312,099 or a 7.9% stake.

Summary

Sirius shares have declined significantly from the $7.70 high reached in June and may present a decent entry point. However, does it make more sense for individual investors to own the Liberty Sirius tracking stocks rather than directly owning the Sirius XM Holdings common stock? John Malone and Warren Buffet's Berkshire Hathaway seem to think so. Looking only at the discount, that would certainly appear to be the case. However, a number of other factors might need to be considered, and I hadn't previously thought about selling my very small long-term position in Sirius XM Holdings in order to purchase the trackers.

I have historically sold long-term covered calls over the past decade, and the tracking stock call options don't go out nearly far enough to suit my investment style. Then, there is the much higher average daily volume of the Sirius XM holdings shares vs. the trackers, which provides more liquidity for trading. For other investors, the lack of a dividend on the trackers might enter into their decision. And for others that currently own Sirius XM Holdings, they may not want to pay the capital gains taxes in order to make the shift.

Regardless, the tracking stocks certainly appear to be far more attractive than direct ownership of the Sirius XM Holdings common stock since those trackers are selling at a discount of more than 30% to the underlying assets. And, for those that want to keep track of that discount on a regular basis, multiplying the current price of the Sirius XM Holdings common stock by 9.6523 and subtracting one dollar should give a reasonable approximation of the relative intrinsic value of the trackers.

Disclosure: I am/we are long LYV, SIRI.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I own shares in many of the companies where John Malone has a controlling interest, although only own the two mentioned in the disclosures. In addition to my relatively small long position in SIRI, I also regularly day-trade large blocks of the stock. If the price moves sharply against me, I will occasionally sell covered calls against the position. I currently have 100 SIRI December covered calls with a strike price of $6.50.



I may, at any time, buy or sell shares of SIRI, sell covered calls against a long position, or buy shjares in one of the tracking stocks.